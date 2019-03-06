HYG And U.S. High-Yield Market Outlook: Week Ending March 01, 2019

During the last week, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) has slightly changed (+0.02%) primarily due to dividend payments on March 01, 2019. HYG underlying portfolio demonstrated growth of 0.5% following some positive data on US-China talks.

Figure 1. Price change of different ETF's in February

HYG (US High-yield bonds) EMB (EM High-yield bonds LQD (US Investment-grade bonds) SPBDALB (Leveraged loan price index) SPY (S&P 500) EEM (MSCI Emerging Markets) +0.7% -0.0% -0.5% +1.2% +3.2% -1.5%

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

HYG has gained 0.75% during February (Figure 1) and outperformed US investment grade bonds (LQD) and EM High-Yield bonds (EMB). HYG price growth was supported by constructive US-China trade talks and a considerably more dovish policy from the US Federal Reserve. Trump delayed a tariff deadline (March, 01) and cited progress in US-China talks. The minutes of the January FOMC meeting confirmed the dovish shift in thinking at the Federal Reserve. The minutes of the meeting expanded on the Fed's decision to maintain a larger balance sheet and therefore to end the process of quantitative tightening by the end of the year. As of the end of February, the chance of the interest rate will be flat until December 2019 is up to 92% from 67% at the end of January. All those events helped HYG to get the largest inflow in two years in February. US High Yield spread continued to decline in February and returned to November values. (Figure 2).

Figure 2. US High Yield spread dynamics

Source: ICE Benchmark Administration Limited

Figure 3. HYG ETF price dynamics during the week ending March 1

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

US Treasury yield curve shifted upward during last week. On Friday, U.S. Treasury yields marked their biggest weekly gain in almost four months as investors increased positions in risky assets and moved away from havens like government bonds. US Treasury 10Y yield gained almost 10 bps for the week.

U.S. economy data was mixed last week. 4Q GDP growth has moderated compared to GDP in 3Q but beat economists' estimates. ISM released data showing U.S. manufacturing activity expanded at its slowest growth rate since November, 2016. Meanwhile, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index was lower than consensus in February. US personal income fell for the first time in more than three years in January, according to a report by the Commerce Department. Overall, both soft and hard indicators become less sustainable.

Figure 4. Change in US Treasury Active Contracts Curve for the last week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The underlying HYG portfolio price increased by 50 bps, but distributed dividends decreased NAV by 45 bps. As a result, HYG price increased by 2 bps last week.

Figure 5. Contribution of sectors to changes in HYG over the week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

All the sectors demonstrated positive dynamics. The best performers were Consumer Non-Cyclical and Energy sectors.

Energy sector gained 0.68% last week despite WTI price declined by 2.5%. The energy bonds are less sensitive to weekly WTI oil price volatility as oil and gas companies usually hedge their prices for some period and have comparatively stable cash flow in near-term. Moreover, there some distressed bonds that performed well last week.

Consumer Non-Cyclical gained 0.85% last week. The sector performed well as many pharma and healthcare companies demonstrated good performance.

Figure 6. HYG sectors price changes

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

HYG as one of the risky assets can be influenced by major events such as US-Trade talks. Next week, investors will pay attention to any information regarding US-China trade talks because it is currently the major trigger for risk appetite in the US. However, we think the potential for growth is limited. The current US high yield spread is approximately 3.9% (ICE BofAML) while the spread was 5.0% in December, 2018. In 2017, the spread was 3.5%-3.6% that implies potential spread narrowing by 0.3%-0.4%. HYG duration is 3.5 that means expected price growth potential of 1.4% (duration is multiplied by spread reduction value). We suppose such growth potential is not sufficient to compensate current risks for the U.S. assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.