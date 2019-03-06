Preferred Apartment Communities: Significant Upside Potential With Limited Risk In 2019

The Real Estate Investment Loan program will be safe this year. Large losses similar to the one in 2018 Q3 are unlikely as no single project is too large.

We identify the main risk factors to the company and argue that the nature of these risks implies that Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) will continue to grow its dividend through at least the end of 2019. We see large upside potential with limited risk over the next 12 months. Significant risk appears again in the second half of 2020.

2018 Sell-off

2018 was a rough year for APTS investors, as the stock suffered a 26% loss after dividends. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has recovered 9.2%, and we believe the rally will continue through the end of 2019. The 6.7% dividend yield is extremely attractive considering the company's emphasis on dividend growth, and we find little risk of a dividend cut this year.

Let's start with why the stock performed so badly in 2018, then we will discuss the magnitude of similar risks during 2019. Despite their name, Preferred Apartment Communities is far from just an apartment REIT. Their diversified portfolio consists of multifamily communities, student housing, grocery anchored shopping centers, class A office properties, and real estate loan investments. We argue that the real estate loan investment program is the riskiest part of the APTS business model, as could be seen during 2018.

The 2018 sell-off began as a correction to the extreme upward movement the stock experienced at the tail-end of 2017. The multifamily sector had begun to peak, and investors began to pull back on their positions. The spring correction made sense, but the real problem with the firm's fundamentals materialized in the 3rd quarter, when management reported that year over year FFO/share had shrank 22.2% due to a 7 cent per share loss on a real estate loan investment. Despite the loss, APTS still realized a 12.9% IRR over the life of the loan. This loss spooked investors, and the stock took a $1.81 (11.1%) dive the day after results were announced.

Since then, it appears investors have realized this was an over-reaction, particularly when you consider the maturity dates of future real estate investment loans. The Q3 loss was on a California loan investment with a carrying amount of $66 Million and a maturity date of December 2018 (they booked the loss one quarter before the maturity date.) This was the second largest loan investment on the balance sheet. The only project of comparable size is the San Jose project (Berryessa), which currently has a carrying amount of $95 Million and a maturity date of February 2021. As the chart below shows, there is very little risk of similar losses during 2019. Loan maturities for the year total $79 million, which is spread out between 4 different projects.

Tenant Risk

After the real estate investment loan program, the next largest risk is tenant defaults. APTS has continued to move away from multifamily communities and towards offices and shopping centers. Critics rightfully argue that this justifies a lower valuation multiple typically associated with these property types. This argument is valid, but we point out that 1) diversification among property types lowers the risk when one segment does poorly and 2) no single tenant is likely to put the dividend at risk.

To stress test the impact of rent payment defaults, we look at AFFO in excess of dividends. We use AFFO because the company is allowed to pay up to 95% of its AFFO in dividends. The 2018 AFFO of $54.4 million minus the 2018 dividends declared of $42.2 million suggests that revenue would have to shrink by about $12 million to force management to cut dividends. We see this scenario popping up recently in healthcare REITs, where tenants in bad financial shape make up significant portions of overall revenue and have put dividends at risk. Could a similar situation happen with APTS?

The two largest tenants for APTS are Publix and InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG). InterContinental Hotels Group represents $11.8 million in annual rent and is locked into a long-term lease. APTS does not report the revenue from Publix, but does disclose that they make up 22% of gross leasable area for the New Market Properties subsidiary. We use this to estimate that Publix probably makes up around $17 million worth of revenue, but this is spread out between 23 properties. Furthermore, Publix is in strong financial position, with a Liabilities/Assets ratio of only 21% and net margins of 6.5%. InterContinental Hotels Group also recently reported strong growth and comfortable margins. We conclude that neither of these tenants are likely to put the dividend at risk.

Capital Structure

One final concern we wanted to address was the capital structure. Recent articles on Seeking Alpha have criticized the capital structure as overly risky due to the company's reliance on preferred equity. The short answer is yes, the company does have one of the riskiest capital structures in its peer group. However, investors are rewarded for this risk through a high dividend yield and low cash flow multiple. Furthermore, companies with risky capital structures tend to do fine unless revenue shrinks and they become financially distressed. As our analysis above shows, this is highly unlikely during 2019.

Growth

Despite posting strong fourth-quarter results, investors appear disappointed with management's recent earnings release. The stock was down 3.9% for the week, likely as a result of disappointing earnings guidance for 2019. At the midpoint of FFO guidance ($1.47 per share) management forecasts growth of only 4.3% this year, a far less ambitious forecast than last year's goal of 10% FFO/share growth. However, we argue that this understates the long-term growth potential of the company due to the January through December measurement.

The completion of the Irvine project during the second half of 2018 means the real estate investment loan program is now significantly smaller, as capital has not yet been entirely redeployed. The carrying amount on the loan program as of Dec. 31, 2018, was $52.6 million smaller than it was on Dec. 31, 2017. The company plans to continue replacing the lost revenue with new loans throughout the year. As a result, expect weaker results during the first two quarters of 2019, and stronger results during the last two quarters. If years were measured July through June, the growth story would look very different from the 4.3% growth that investors are focused on.

We emphasize the long term FFO/share growth of this company

Over the past 4 years, FFO/share has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 22.3%. The dividend coverage for 2018 looks healthy, with an FFO payout ratio of only 73.0%. Looking forward growth appears to be slowing down, but still strong, with CEO Daniel Dupree stating on the earnings conference call that he expects growth going forward to be somewhere between 7% and 9%.

A key factor in that growth is diversification of property type. Despite being named "Preferred Apartment Communities," management took the initiative to pursue smarter projects in the grocery shopping center and office markets while apartment cap rates were compressing. We believe this to be indicative of managerial excellence, and point out that academic literature suggests diversified REITs perform better than non-diversified REITs due to their ability to enter hot markets and avoid cold ones (see Benefield and Hurst in the Journal of Economics and Finance, 2015).

Macroeconomic factors appear to be on their side as well. While home ownership has ticked up recently, it remains low, particularly among younger generations.

This has led to increased asking prices for rental units, a trend that we expect to continue despite the recent downtick.

Valuation

The all-time high price of $21.95, set in November 2017, shows the significant upside potential available here. APTS has grown its bottom line and dividend since then, but shares are currently trading at under 16 dollars. Prices above $22 are certainly possible, but we argue that even without hitting a new all-time high, there is still significant upside potential based on the growing dividend. Historically dividends have been raised every other quarter.

Given the strong coverage ratio and management's focus on dividend growth, we predict that at a minimum dividends will be raised to 26.5 cents per share for the second quarter 2019, followed by 27 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. We argue that a fair share price would value these dividends at a 6% dividend yield. This is more than reasonable when you examine competing firms of similar size.

At an annualized dividend of $1.08 and a 6% dividend yield, we argue that a fair value for shares will be $18.00 at the end of 2019. This represents a 15% return on share price, not including the more than 6% that investors would earn in dividends.

Conclusion

In summary, we feel confident that APTS investors can sleep well at night during 2019 knowing their 6.7% dividend yield will continue to get paid. No tenant is likely to put the dividend in jeopardy, and the real estate loan investment program appears far safer this year than it did during 2018. Long-term growth prospects look good as well, as the company continues to pursue a more diverse, higher yielding portfolio of assets. Expect APTS to report record-setting FFO in the third and fourth quarter of this year. However, we do see significant risk in the second half of 2020 as the Berryessa project nears its maturity date.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all financial data in this article related to APTS came from the company's 10-K, earnings releases, and quarterly supplements.

