Repsol: The Highest Net Income In 8 Years

Apart from that, Repsol remains a generous dividend payer with DPS fully covered by FCF with Brent of $50 per barrel.

The company more than doubled adjusted FCF YoY due to proceeds from divestments. Upstream segment prevails over Downstream regarding EBITDA and cash generation.

On February 28, Spanish integrated oil and gas company Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY, OTCQX:REPYF) presented its FY 2018 results. The constituent of the IBEX 35, the Spanish stock market benchmark, reported the highest IFRS net income in 8 years, €2,341 million. This respectable result was achieved mainly because of stellar operating efficiency, lower costs, and perfectly balanced portfolio. Previous profit record attained in 2011 was backed by Brent of $111 per barrel, the level currently looking unrealistic and mythical. At the same time, while the average commodity price was indeed favorable in 2018 compared to 2017 and 2016, it was still desperately distant from 2011 heights.

Since the beginning of 2019, Repsol has outperformed its European peer Portuguese Galp Energia (OTCPK:GLPEY), which I covered a few days ago, while other comparable integrated O&G companies performed substantially better spurred by rebounded Brent.

Since March 2018, it failed to outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) but remained higher than iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF (EWP).

Now let's take a deeper look at the statement, 2018 integrated management report, and 2018 financial report.

The top line

In 2018, Repsol grappled with a few headwinds. First, as CEO said during the previous (Q3 & 9M) earnings call, lower gas demand in Venezuela caused production decline. Second, planned maintenance of refineries & industrial complexes (at the Puertollano and Tarragona in Spain and Sines in Portugal) put pressure on profitability, while higher feedstock prices added to its difficulties. Also, while Repsol drilled 22 wells (21 for exploration and 1 for appraisal purposes), results were poor. As it was said in the report, 16 wells had negative results, and one was under evaluation. Appraisal success in Russia and four exploratory wells with satisfactory results partly offset the disappointment.

Ultimately, in Q4 Upstream segment suffered from onerous Brent price slump, while production in Libya in the Murzuk Basin was interrupted (see p. 46). All in all, Upstream Q4 EBITDA fell 5% QoQ. Finally, the group also had a few headwinds in Vietnam, as it was said in the report (p. 42),

Repsol has been instructed, for the time being, not to continue with the implementation of the activities programmed for the Ca Rong Do development project in the offshore Block 07/03.

However, despite all the hindrances, the firm managed to increase Sales by 20.5% compared to 2017, while IFRS diluted EPS rose by 12.4% to €1.45 per ordinary share. The top and bottom line were above reproach, but operating income took a hit. The main culprit was the cost of supplies that rose by 25% YoY and led to a 12% IFRS operating income drop. The top line growth was mainly the consequence of improved production in the upstream division, up 3% YoY. Repsol has more than doubled its output since 2014; production has been growing rapidly from 355 kboepd in 2014 to 715 kboepd in 2018. Most of the hydrocarbon output comes from South America & Caribbean, 295 kboepd. In 2018, the excellent result was driven by start-ups & ramp-ups of new projects, in particular:

Sagari (Peru), Juniper and TROC (Trinidad and Tobago), Monard (the UK), the connection of new wells in the Marcellus (the U.S.), Kinabalu (Malaysia), Reggane (Algeria, in the Illizi Basin near the Libyan border), higher production in Libya despite intermittent shutdowns, acquisition of a 7.7% stake in the Visund field offshore Norway.

It is also worth mentioning that Repsol's upstream activities are clearly gas-focused, as liquids comprise only 37% of total output. Next, what investors should especially pay attention to is that the production growth story is not over. Repsol targets 750 kboepd in 2020, and, in my view, the milestone is achievable because such projects as Sagari (Peru), Yme (Norway) and Corridor (Indonesia), to name a few, will secure growth. Also, to lower risks, the firm has cut its exposure to Venezuela, wrote-down a few assets, and on December 31, 2018, total equity exposure was €456 million compared to €1,480 million in 2017 (see p. 59).

Repsol's Upstream segment prevails regarding EBITDA, operating income, and cash flow, but Downstream also plays a significant role. Its downstream activities are vast and multi-faceted, encompass Refining, Chemicals, Marketing, Lubricants, LPG, Trading and Gas. In this regard, the company is more akin to Total SA (TOT) but less similar to Equinor (EQNR). Because of such issues as planned maintenance, higher naphtha prices, weakening of the dollar, higher fixed costs, adjusted net income of the division was €1,583 million, €294 million lower than in 2017. Despite 2018 headwinds, I believe in the short term this business segment will undoubtedly benefit from IMO regulations, as Repsol has the strongest coking capacity and one of the lowest HSFO (High Sulfur Fuel Oil) yield (see p. 17).

Exploration

Even for a global multi-energy provider as Repsol exploration is of great importance, as new hydrocarbon resources are essential for future organic growth. In 2018, the company ceased exploration activities in Angola, Romania, and Gabon, and at the same time have been awarded a few blocks in Mexico, Brazil, Norway, Greece, Bulgaria, Indonesia, and in Alaska, the U.S. Stunning news arrived on February 19, 2019, when Repsol-led consortium made the most significant gas find in Indonesia in 18 years:

The discovery is also among the ten largest finds worldwide in the last 12 months. The KBD-2X well in South Sumatra provides preliminary estimation of at least 2 TCF of recoverable resources.

According to the British energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, the discovery could also have strategic implications for E&P company ConocoPhillips (COP).

One result I consider quite disappointing is the proven reserve replacement ratio that amounted to 93% compared to Equinor's 213%, Eni's 124%, and BP's 209% (including acquisitions & disposals). Nevertheless, in 2017 RRR was 89%, and 2018 level could be considered as an improvement. However, the unquestionable merit of Repsol is its reserves structure; the major part of 2P reserves is gas. I consider that makes the firm better prepared for the "fall of black gold" anticipated by 2025.

Cash Flow

An essential measure of Repsol's performance is free cash flow. The firm calculates FCF as the difference between cash flow from operating activities and cash flow from investing activities. The gist is that IFRS-EU version of CF and adjusted OCF & FCF differ considerably. Two alternative versions of CF calculation could be found in the 2018 annual report.

Source: 2018 annual financial report, p. 112

In the case of IFRS-EU method, computations of net CFFO are based on net income before tax.

IFRS net CFFO. Source: 2018 annual financial report, p. 6

Adjusted CFFO is based on EBITDA:

Cash flow calculated according to the company's methodology. Source: 2018 annual financial report, p. 28

So, in the case of CFFO computed in accordance with IFRS-EU, we see considerable decline YoY caused mainly by working capital (a €389 million outflow). If we take into account payments for investments (PP&E and intangibles), free cash flow will amount to €1,918 million compared to €2,813 million in 2017. The change is driven by lower IFRS OCF and higher cash capex.

Nevertheless, in the variant preferred by Repsol, we see a colossal improvement YoY. Adjusted FCF amounted to €5,056 million in 2018, ~2x higher than in 2017. The achievement was backed by higher adjusted OCF and one-off inflows from the sale of 20.072% stake in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A.

Shareholder rewards

Repsol has clear and concise capital allocation pattern and shareholder rewards program. With the full buyback of scrip, DPS will be increased to ~€0.95 in 2019 and ~€1 in 2020 (see p. 13 of the presentation). Unfortunately, this level is not the highest in a decade. In 2012 the firm paid €1.16 per ordinary share, then that amount dropped to €0.76 in 2017.

Data from S&P Global

Previous DPS slump was a direct consequence of onerous oil market swings and scrip dividend program. But it is quite clear that back then Repsol has higher costs and weaker OCF caused by oil market meltdown. I believe with renewed strategy, and lowered costs Repsol will certainly deliver promised DPS growth with an 8% CAGR in 2017-2020 (see p. 13 of the presentation). Also, the firm has the ambition to cover dividends with cash flow from operations 4.3x in 2020 (see p. 13). I assume this is achievable because with growing production & efficiency program Upstream could bring additional €1B in adjusted CFFO, while Downstream will likely add ~€0.8B backed by increased profitability and international margins (see p. 11). What is more, the DPS target is fully covered with Brent of $50 per barrel.

Valuation

In my article on Portuguese Galp Energia (OTCPK:GLPEY) published recently, I promised to update detailed valuation after Repsol's earnings announcement. In the table below I have summarized a few relevant metrics to compare these Iberian peers and uncover if one is overpriced or underpriced.

It appears that all selected ratios specific for upstream & downstream companies indicate that Repsol is underpriced at the moment. Also, the rationale behind Galp's higher multiples is its expected growth in the 2020s spurred by increasing production. As a reminder, the company increases hydrocarbon output at a rapid pace thanks to operations offshore Brazil and new FPSOs coming on stream.

Next factor I decided to consider is the price investors pay per every dollar of net worth.

Data by YCharts

With a P/B ratio of 0.73x, Repsol looks drastically underpriced by ~26%, as normalized and fair price-to-book value multiple equals 1x.

Final thoughts

Repsol reported solid 2018 results buoyed by higher production, cost-cutting, and expensive Brent in the first nine months of the year. What I also appreciate is the firm's commitment to low-carbon future and renewable energy. In 2018-2020 strategic plan Repsol has clearly outlined the steps to be taken in the short term to ameliorate portfolio with renewable energy assets. Sticking to the masterplan, in 2018 Repsol acquired non-regulated low-emission electricity production businesses operated by Viesgo together with its gas & electricity company. Then, it acquired Valdesolar Hive, S.L., which develops a photovoltaic project in Valdecaballeros (Badajoz). As it was said in the annual report, the project:

...would have an installed capacity of 264 megawatts (MW) and could be operational in either 2019 or 2020.

Besides, Repsol is well-prepared to benefit from IMO regulations. What is more, analysts highly rate the stock; according to the data summarized by the company, as of March 1, 2019, the target share price amounted to €18.10, indicating a 20% upside from a €15.08 stock price on March 4. Taking into account the sustainability of dividend even with cheaper Brent and estimated DPS growth with an 8% CAGR in 2017-2020, I consider Repsol as an undervalued stock with moderate growth potential and attractive dividend yield.

Note: Repsol's ordinary shares have the highest liquidity on the stock exchange of primary listing, the Madrid Stock Exchange.

