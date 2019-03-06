Pembina Pipeline: Yield And Growth - A Unique Investment Opportunity

Pembina began paying dividends in 1997 and has raised its dividend for eight consecutive years, with a three-year dividend growth rate of 7.59% and a five-year growth rate of 6.45%.

Growth initiatives will continue to build the rate base. This, coupled with the company's reasonable valuation, makes the stock a solid defensive investment.

The core investment thesis for Pembina is attractive, with its solid, long-term visible growth prospects driven by its diversified asset base. All of Pembina's assets are low-risk, long-term energy infrastructure.

Pembina Pipeline is a pure-play, integrated energy transportation and midstream infrastructure company that has been serving the North American oil and gas industry for more than 60 years.

All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA) is a pure-play, integrated energy transportation and midstream infrastructure company in Western Canada and North Dakota. Pembina allows investors to participate in the crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids industries across multiples basins and markets throughout Canada and the United States.

Pembina has been serving the North American oil and gas industry for more than 60 years. The company's assets in North Dakota include the Vantage pipeline system, a recently constructed, 700-kilometer, 50,000 barrel per day, high vapour-pressure pipeline that originates in Tioga, North Dakota and terminates near Empress, Alberta. Vantage provides long-term, fee-for-service cash flow and strategic access to the prolific and growing North Dakota Bakken play for future natural gas liquids (NYSE:NGL) opportunities.

Pembina Pipeline's integrated transportation and midstream energy infrastructure system (source Pembina website)

The core investment thesis for Pembina is attractive because of its solid, long-term visible growth, which is driven by its diversified asset base. Substantially all of Pembina's assets are low-risk, long-term contracted energy infrastructure.

As a result, Pembina delivers safe and stable income. The majority of Pembina's 2019 earnings will come from long-term contracted operations that are less susceptible to commodity prices, throw off stable cash flows and contribute to most of the company's growth. Growth initiatives – both organic and through judicious acquisitions – will continue to build the rate base. This, coupled with the company's current reasonable valuation, makes the stock a solid defensive investment.

I look for thematic investment opportunities. A number of my earlier articles for Seeking Alpha have centered on such opportunities, which seek to capitalize on long-term secular trends. Unlike cyclical trends, secular trends operate independently of markets and are typically disruptive, upsetting the fundamental characteristics of a particular industry. I believe the growing demand for clean energy is one such secular trend, and it helps shape Pembina's strategy. The rise of renewable power results in the increased need for clean-burning, gas-fired power plants to backstop renewable power sources.

The abundant supply of natural gas in North America, driven by new technology, has increased interest in natural gas as an economical, clean‑burning fuel. As a result, the use of natural gas for power generation, as well as household and industrial uses, has increased significantly, providing opportunities across the company's business segments.

A member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index, a stock index of 60 of the most valuable companies in Canada, Pembina owns and operates an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in Western Canada. The Company also owns gas gathering and processing facilities and an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business.

Pembina's integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Through 2017 and 2018, Pembina placed into service a total of $5.5 billion of new projects. For 2019, Pembina is continuing to build on the strong track record of growth it has demonstrated over the years, with a capital program of $1.6 billion and an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) guidance range of $2.8 to $3.0 billion.

Source: Pembina website

Record-Setting Full-Year 2018 Results

On February 21st, Pembina reported record fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 results, helped by the full-year contribution from its strategic acquisition of Veresen and its strong portfolio of growth projects. The results underpin my positive thesis on the company that its assets are positioned to deliver steady cash flow via long-term contracting, with its broad geographic footprint driving potential for attractive growth initiatives.

Pembina's most notable financial achievement in its 2018 fiscal year was breaking through the high-end of its full-year guidance range, with adjusted EBITDA reaching $2.84 billion. Contributing to this record figure was the full-year contribution from the $10-billion in assets from Pembina's acquisition of Veresen in a friendly combined cash and stock deal, which it completed in October 2017, plus new assets placed into revenue-generating service following Pembina's flawless execution on its large-scale 2017 capital program.

The new combined Pembina-Veresen operation is an important player in all aspects of wholesale energy processing and transport in large parts of Canada and the United States. It gives Pembina access to Veresen's stake in the Alliance Pipeline System, the major export conduit from Northeastern British Columbia to Chicago. Dominion Bond Rating Services (DBRS) maintained Pembina's the Issuer Rating at BBB (high) and the Company’s Preferred Shares at Pfd-3 following the acquisition.

In addition to the Alliance Pipeline System, with Veresen, Pembina is now particularly dominant in the Montney, Duvernay and Deep Basin shale developments along the Alberta-British Columbia border, where it operates gathering networks, gas plants and other facilities that strip propane, butane and other fuels from gas liquids produced in the burgeoning plays where many of the world's largest energy companies have amassed assets and plan to deploy billions of dollars, accelerating drilling as commodity prices recover.

Pembina has a fully-integrated value chain for natural gas, NGL, crude oil and condensate (Source Pembina website)

Pembina and Veresen both provide pipeline, storage and processing infrastructure used by oil and gas producers, but their geographic and product profiles are complementary. Pembina is predominantly a liquids company, Veresen was predominantly a gas company. Now the combined unit can bring both service offerings to its customers.

With the deal, there is also more near-term growth opportunities than either company could achieve separately because of Pembina's financial strength and the location of Veresen's operational base. The plays you serve matter – especially in lower commodity price environments – because it is the most prolific and economic areas that will continue to grow and be developed. And that where these businesses sit.

A Future in Fracking

The shale revolution in Western Canada is really just getting underway. The Duvernay, in central Alberta, which is a shale play, only recently went commercial, while the Montney, straddling northern Alberta and British Columbia, is in its early stages. The Montney is technically a formation of siltstone, a more porous rock. Drilling and extraction techniques are the same, however, and many in the industry use the term shale for both.

Canadian producers and global oil majors are increasingly exploring the Duvernay and Montney formations, which could rival the most prolific U.S. shale fields. Canada is the first country outside the United States to see large-scale development of shale resources, which already account for about 10% of total Canadian oil output.

Canada offers many of the same advantages that spurred oil firms to launch the shale revolution in the United States: numerous private energy firms with appetite for risk; deep capital markets; infrastructure to transport oil; low population in regions that contain shale reserves; and plentiful water to pump into shale wells.

Together, the Duvernay and Montney formations in Canada hold marketable resources estimated at 500 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 20 billion barrels of natural gas liquids and 4.5 billion barrels of oil. Canada's shale output currently stands at about 335,000 barrels per day (bpd). Output should grow to 420,000 bpd within a decade. And the pace of output growth could quicken and the estimated size of the resources could rise as activity picks up and knowledge of the fields improves.

The Alliance Pipeline System (Source Google Images)

Growth Capital Opportunities

Pembina now has more tools in its toolbox to work with its customers, helping them fully develop their assets. The company is currently in the process of commissioning more than $750 million of new projects, including its Phase IV and Phase V Peace Pipeline expansions, its Burstall Storage facility and its Redwater cogeneration facility, which should come into service in the next few weeks. When combined with the Phase VII expansion announced in November 2018, Pembina has signed firm contracts for more than 160,000 incremental barrels per day of firm contracts.

In January of this year, Pembina announced the $500 million Phase VIII expansion of its Peace Pipeline system, which will accommodate additional customer demand in the Montney area by debottlenecking constraints, accessing downstream capacity and further enhancing product segregation on the system. Phase VIII will consist of new 10-inch and 16-inch pipelines in the Gordondale to La Glace corridor to enhance NGL delivery into the Edmonton area and is supported by 10-year contracts with significant take-or-pay provisions. It is expected to be placed into service in stages starting in 2020 through the first half of 2022.

Pembina Pipeline's Phase VI, VII and VII Peace Pipeline Expansion

Source My Grande Prairie Now

Pembina's continued ability to secure long-term, take-or-pay contracts to expand its liquids pipeline system demonstrates the value of its existing pipeline footprint to deliver cost-effective, incremental system expansions. With many Western Canada Sedimentary Basin gas producers facing pressure on netbacks, Pembina's ability to provide cost-effective egress should result in future system expansion activity as well.

Pembina Sanctions New PDH/PP Upgrading Facility

Also, in early February of this year, Pembina announced its decision, together with its joint partner, Kuwait’s Petrochemical Industries Co., to proceed with their proposed 50/50 joint venture integrated propane dehydrogenation plant and polypropylene (PDH/PP) upgrading facility northeast of Edmonton.

Polypropylene (PP) is a lightweight, durable, and versatile thermoplastic polymer that is used in a wide variety of applications, including consumer packaging and containers, automobile components, Canadian currency, and textiles. It is the second-most commonly used polymer globally, and global demand is growing at a faster rate than GDP. It has many desirable properties, including a high melting point, non-reactivity, no water or mold absorption, rigidity, resistance to heat cracking and stress, and non-toxicity, while also being fully recyclable.

The Western Canada Sedimentary Basin will provide long-term feedstock of propane for the facility. Pembina has a leading position as a transporter of propane and other natural gas liquids through its existing and expanding infrastructure in northwestern Alberta and northeastern B.C. into Pembina’s Redwater facility, which is the largest NGL fractionation complex in the area. There will also be potential synergies between the PDH/PP facility and Pembina’s infrastructure footprint. The project may also result in new opportunities for Pembina to invest further into its core infrastructure upstream of the facility, including additional gas processing, pipeline extensions and expansions, and NGL fractionation and terminalling.

Project Summary

Source: Pembina website

The expected gross capital cost is $4.5 billion, which includes $4.0 billion for the PDH/PP plant and $0.5 billion for supporting facilities. Pembina's net investment is expected to be $2.5 billion based on a 50% interest in the PDH/PP facility and 100% of the supporting facilities. The expected in-service date is mid-2023.

Pembina stated that it has secured almost 50% of the expected adjusted EBITDA for the project with third parties, with a weighted average length of 14 years, through long-term, primarily take-or-pay, fee-for-service and other similar commercial arrangements, with the majority of the customers being investment grade. The company expects the project to generate annual adjusted EBITDA of $275–350 million.

In addition, Pembina's extension into PDH/PP could present additional opportunities to invest capital into new high-return core projects further upstream of the PDH/PP project, including additional gas processing, pipeline extensions and expansions, and NGL fractionation and terminalling.

The plants will be located next to Pembina’s Redwater fractionation complex, which extracts liquids such as propane, ethane and condensate from natural gas. They will consume about 23,000 barrels per day of propane and have nameplate capacity of 550,000 tons of polypropylene per year. Construction is expected to start this year. It is expected the project will come into service in stages from 2020 through the first half of 2022.

This project to turn propane into plastic will help deliver world prices to landlocked western Canadian oil and gas producers. Sanctioning of the PDH/PP facility is the largest step taken to date by Pembina in executing on its strategy to secure global market prices for its customers' hydrocarbons produced in western Canada, and provides another platform for future growth for Pembina. The plants' plastic pellets will be sent by rail and shipping containers to manufacturers around the world to be turned into recyclable products used in automobiles, medical devices, food packaging and home electronic appliances.

The project is part of a recent resurgence in spending on industrial chemical industry projects in Canada. A recent members survey by the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada projected capital spending would jump by 65% to $1.9 billion this year, the highest since $2.2 billion in 2014 and third-highest in a decade.

Duvernay I gas processing plant located at the Duvernay Complex near Fox Creek, Alberta (Source Pembina website)

Along with record adjusted EBITDA for Pembina in 2018, adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per common share of $4.27 also was an all-time high. Notably, when comparing where Pembina is now, to where it was 10 years ago, it has grown volumes by 180%, cash flow per share by 171%, and the dividend by 50%. Over the same 10-year period, shareholders have realized a total return of 380%, or 17% per year, assuming reinvestment of their dividends...

Speaking of Dividends...

Pembina began paying dividends in 1997 and has raised its dividend for eight consecutive years, with a three-year dividend growth rate of 7.59% and a five-year growth rate of 6.45%. The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.19 per share, or $2.28 per year, equating to an annualized yield of 4.7%. I expect future growth at a slightly higher rate, resulting in a moderation of the payout ratio that would provide additional free cash flow to fund future growth initiatives, with a lower reliance on the capital markets for funding.

Pembina's steady and growing dividend is one of the strongest ways it demonstrates its ongoing commitment to shareholders. Since its inception, Pembina has returned over $6.9 billion to its shareholders and the dividend has never been reduced. Ensuring it can continue to deliver a sustainable and growing dividend to shareholders remains a top priority for the company.

On March 7, 2017, Pembina suspended its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (NYSEARCA:DRIP). The company did so upon completion of the largest capital spending program in its history, together with the strength of its balance sheet. Pembina's capital projects are generally underpinned by long-term, fee-for-service contracts, which supports Pembina's ability to internally fund new capital projects without further equity investment or diluting shareholder value.

Investment Conclusion

Pembina has built solid momentum to start 2019 after sanctioning its Peace Phase VIII and PDH/PP projects, while closing the books on a solid 2018. The company is well positioned to self-fund through cash-flow its current capital plan and leverage its broad existing infrastructure to win new projects.

Pembina's mostly fee-for-service or cost-of-service cash flows from primarily liquids infrastructure assets continue to deliver stable results, which should continue to support its premium valuation to some of its peers.

The integrated nature of its assets, from gas plants in the field connected to the crude and NGL pipeline system that feeds volumes into Pembina's Redwater terminal, is an attractive system. The company has already seen this integrated footprint drive significant capital investment opportunities, which should continue.

Pembina's additional growth provided by the recent sanctioning of Peace Phase VIII and PDH/PP projects provides attractive additional growth. In addition, Pembina is currently evaluating Peace Phase IX any encouraging announcements could be a further catalyst for the stock.

Pembina is in one of the most attractive financial position as any of its peers, with reasonable leverage at 3.5x debt/EBITDA and the ability to fund its entire current capital program, including the $2.5 billion portion of its PDH/PP project, through internally generated cash flows without issuing external common equity or reinstating its DRIP.

Given these factors, I expect Pembina's shares to outperform its peers. The company has mostly fee-for-service and cost-of-service cash flows from liquids infrastructure assets that deliver stable results, which should support the premium valuation relative to some of its peers.

Price Target

My $55.00 per share price target one year out represents 12x 2019 EV/EBITDA. This valuation, which is above the peer group average, reflects the high proportion of cash flow derived from the liquids pipeline business, coupled with growth in the liquids system. The risk-adjusted expected total return to my price target supports my Outperform rating on the shares.

Potential Risks

While there is no such thing as a risk-free investment, Pembina's management has a strong track record of building a business that is relatively low risk and with high barriers to entry.

Risks to my price target and rating include lower-than-expected throughput on the pipeline systems throughput on its pipelines system, regulatory intervention, the ability to complete new projects on-time and on-budget, operational issues, reduced margins in the midstream and marketing segment, a material increase in long-term interest rates, and acquisitions or projects that fail to gain the confidence of the market.

