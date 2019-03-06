JUST EAT PLC (JSTLF) CEO Peter Duffy on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

JUST EAT PLC (OTC:JSTLF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Peter Duffy - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Paul Harrison - CFO

Graham Corfield - UK Managing Director

Howard Migdal - Canada Managing Director

Mike Evans - Independent Non‑executive Chair

Giles Thorne - Jefferies

Ian Whittaker - Liberum

Joe Barnet-Lamb - Credit Suisse

Silvia Cuneo - Deutsche Bank

Rob Joyce - Goldman Sachs

Hubert Jeaneau - UBS

Marcus Diebel - JPMorgan

Andrew Gwynn - Exane

David Gardner - Morgan Stanley

John King - Merrill Lynch

Peter Duffy

So let's get going. My name is Peter Duffy for those of you I haven't met, I'm the Interim CEO at Just Eat. I'm joined by my friend and colleague, Paul Harrison, our Chief Financial Officer, and also on the front row here, we have Mike Evans, our Chairman. Mike, do you want to just wave so people see. And also, we have two of our main - actually our two biggest country managing directors, we have Graham Corfield from the U.K. Graham has been with Just Eat since 2013. And we have Howard Migdal from Canada. Howard actually set an online food delivery business up back in 2006 which I think makes him a founding father of this industry. But he now runs all our operations for the Canadian market as well. So brilliant that they're here and they'll be around to chat afterwards and add any additional color to the story that you have.

So the agenda we have today is I will just give some FY '18 highlights. Paul will then step up and talk about the numbers. I'll come back and then do something on strategy. And then we'll run a Q&A session which we very much look forward to. So pretty standard fare.

So if I kick off then by just looking at the FY '18 highlights. Because this has really been a strong and transformational year for the business. We've continued to demonstrate excellent financial performance. Our revenue was up 43% to £779.5 million. And our underlying EBITDA was up 6% to £173.9 million. And that's after the impact of investing £51 million in our key strategic initiatives.

We've continued to invest in our people and our brands and in our platforms, and we've helped over 100,000 restaurant partners and we have served over 221 million orders. That's up 28% year-on-year.

And customers are continuing to choose Just Eat as a destination of choice for online food delivery. We've attracted 26 million active customers, that's up 22% year-on-year. And we got 4 million new customers who have joined the platform globally. And that means that our average order frequency has also increased. It's improved by 5% on last year, which - sorry, which means that we now have 8.4 orders per customer per year.

Strategically, 2018 has also been transformational because we've invested in driving forward our hybrid marketplace. And in turn that's meant that we've been able to address an £83 billion market opportunity.

In the U.K., we consolidated our number one position through the acquisition of Hungry House and we've achieved strong order growth of 17%. We've delivered outstanding growth in Canada, outstanding, and we've reached full coverage geographically in quarter three. And in quarter four, we broke even on an EBITDA basis for the first time. And we expect the Canadian business overall to deliver its first full year of profits in FY '19.

SkipTheDishes, which is not just a company but its technology and its know-how, is now being exported to Australia and the U.K. where it's powering our new delivery operations that we're rolling out. And across the group, we are partnering with all major QSRs including McDonald's and KFC.

We've acquired Flyt which is a leading restaurant software platform, and that's going to help us accelerate integrating our brands at point-of-sale systems, so that's very exciting. And also today we're very, very pleased to be confirming that Just Eat will be fully participating in iFood's current funding grounds as we're sharing in the exciting growth plans that it has in Latin America.

So my presentation later is going to be all about the strategy to create the leading hybrid marketplace. But before I hand over to Paul, I thought I'd just - take you through the numbers, I thought I'd just share some personal reflections about Just Eat the industry and give you perhaps an insight into where I'm coming from.

Firstly, on scale and growth, by creating a hybrid marketplace, which, let's be clear, we're essentially adding targeted delivery to the existing marketplace business. We're unlocking an even bigger market opportunity, the £83 billion in GNV [ph] I spoke about a minute ago.

However, I'd like to think actually about the billions of transactions that make that up because that sort of scale and growth, the leverage opportunity that we can get from a range of initiatives either improve the revenue or the cost side of an individual order are going to be simply immense.

Secondly, it's the speed at which customer behavior is changing. Telephone to online, of course, but also the demand for brands as well as independent restaurants. Delivery-led competitors only exist because customers want to be served from a broader range of restaurants than the ones which were traditionally available on our marketplace.

So that means we're going to have to adapt our model. And for many markets and for a number of our competitors in fact, that's looking more and more like a hybrid based approach. Not just marketplace, not just delivery, it's about both.

And in turn, that then means that we're going to have to curate. And that's the important well I'm going to come back to. We're going to have to curate the best range of restaurants for our customers, for this very broad customer base who we're going to be targeting in the most hyper-local and hyper-personalized way.

We're not going to be able to just keep adding restaurants to a listing. We're going to have to be clever with data and show the customers the ones that are the most relevant.

And equally, we're not going to be able to do just have couriers waiting for an order. We're going to have to use artificial intelligence to not just predict but also stimulate demand.

Delivery economics need to improve. You're going to be hearing more about that later. Product needs to be more personalized and more dynamic. I'm going to touch on that as well.

But importantly, this is all only going to happen with the application of artificial intelligence, to take a lead on algorithmic demand and supply management. Excellence here is going to differentiate tomorrow.

So what's so special about Just Eat then? Well, I see the industry coming at this in two ways. You've got delivery organizations that need to move into marketplace, you've got marketplace organizations that need to add delivery. And Just Eat has advantage here.

We are the organization with an unrivaled marketplace foundation. The company who has a number one position in every market where we operate. But who needs to add delivery to varying levels in a number of our markets.

So what's the advantage? And the advantage is there are strong network effects with marketplace that create very high barriers to success. We have consistently seen that number two and number three players lose touch with the leader. This is a proposition that consolidates in a way where winner takes most.

I'll contrast that with delivery where we now see branded chains actively seeking to work with two or three fulfillment partners. You'll see today a range of brands that we've signed up in the last few months. And then add to that the know-how and the technology that we have from our proprietary and successful delivery model in SkipTheDishes.

It leaves me convinced that we are uniquely advantaged because we're going be have a much - it's going to be a much, much tougher task to add a marketplace to a delivery business than to do it our way around.

So we go into this with a backbone of this sort of low capital-intensive, very high operating leverage model that creates superior profits and returns. And our opportunity then is to overlay in a targeted way a world-class delivery platform that can show a line of sight to future profit if we are rigorous in its implementation. Now that's not just exciting. I think that's unique.

So the final point to share, and that's a brief I've got from Mike and the Board as Interim CEO, is that very simply, they're asking me to energize the organization to execute a pace. So you're going to be hearing this morning about the many initiatives that, that involves.

But really going forward, that's going to be as much about people as it will be about implementation and strategy. We've got a hugely experienced team. We've got country managing directors who have a collective 60-plus years of online food delivery knowledge.

We have a single global delivery team based out of Canada with the capability to implement a profitable delivery model. This company has been built on a culture of entrepreneurialism, a culture of pace, of teamwork and actually of fun. And that's why we're all here

So it's going to be my job to foster that environment with our brilliant, brilliant people. And be very clear about what we're asking them to do, help them feel accountable for that delivery and make sure they're motivated to get on with that job at speed.

So later in my session, I'm going to be explaining a lot more about why I think hybrid is a winning model, how we're creating this leading hybrid marketplace for our customers, and how we're already accelerating at pace to that execution. But first, I'm going to hand over to Paul who's going to take you through the numbers. Paul?

Paul Harrison

Thank you, Peter. Good morning. Specs, I'm afraid. It happens to us all at some stage.

In my presentation today, I want to look back on 2018 and share with you my reflections on what drove a strong performance. And in particular, why the investment we talked about during the year helped us to refine our strategy and in the near term our plans for 2019. And of course, I'll cover my usual commentary on segmental performance.

So we pre-announced our headline 2018 numbers back on the 21st of January. So these numbers are not new news today. As you can see, they reflect a strong financial performance with both order growth of 28% and revenue growth of 43%.

This reflects the growing significance of delivery and our revenue mix where of course average orders, revenues per order are higher than they are in marketplace. EBITDA came out in the middle of our guided range with a strong Q4 from Canada covering higher iFood investment. And the margin trend of course reflects the investments we talked about a year ago, which I am now going to cover on the next slide.

When we spoke at the half year, I told you that we expected to incur costs of between £55 million and £60 million to accelerate firstly U.K. delivery, secondly, Skip in Canada, including its rollout into Australia, and thirdly, to invest in our early-stage business in Mexico.

Now as the slide shows, our net investment was lower than we expected at £51 million, and this variance principally reflects our investment in Canada netting better returns with Skip's path to profitability exceeding our expectations.

We're really pleased with the results of these initiatives. There have been a number of things. Firstly, the rollout of delivery in the U.K., working with a smaller number of third-party partners, also, to successfully introduce Skip to the U.K. initially in three cities late last year, thirdly, we've accelerated the coverage of Skip in Canada whilst reaching overall profitability during Q4 '18.

We've launched Skip, Howard [ph] delivery service in Australia signing up a number of key quick-service restaurant chains along the way. And finally, we've driven very strong order growth in Mexico.

To underline this process - progress, this slide looks at our three Skip-enabled delivery markets at varying degrees of maturity. So in Canada, as you can see, we now have full coverage of the addressable population and we're now in an optimization stage for this business with almost all of our zones now at least gross profit breakeven.

And as a note, we're using gross profitability here as it's the best way to show the most variable part of our delivery costs. It avoids a debate that happens further down the P&L with different profit metrics about allocation of costs.

In Australia, with its highly urbanized population, you can see that already we cover 55% of the addressable population and we've got 70% of our zones up to gross profit breakeven. There's more to do in Australia, but I think we've made good progress in 2018.

And in the U.K., which is a majority third-party delivery today as many of you know, we've got 35% coverage of the addressable population and we're breakeven in around about 10% of our zones.

Now as Peter is going to discuss in a few minutes, when you have a leading marketplace presence, there are more levers to pull to define economic success. Clearly though we want to move to profitability in delivery in its own right.

Now you may recall for those of who attended our Capital Markets Day that we put up a similar slide at that time. It shows for a sample of cities in Canada how we move to gross profitability over time in each zone as we drive order density and infill zones to improve the economics.

What I've done then here in green is added a sample of Australian zones. In the lows you can see, we've got fewer data points given the shorter time we've been operating hybrid here, you start to see a similar trend emerging to that what we saw with SkipTheDishes in Australia during 2018.

And finally, in blue, what I've done is added the U.K. And you'll see here that we have some areas that are gross profitable already but is a less clear trend. And this is because we're working still throughout 2018 with a number of third-party delivery providers.

However, as I said in November, we introduced Skip to power delivery in certain U.K. zones. So by the end of this year, end of 2019, we will be using Skip supplemented by one other third party fulfillment partner in their already established zones. So overall, we see a clearly positive trend here, especially where we've deployed the Skip model.

So how does that experience inform our medium-term aspirations for delivery? Because as we said before, the significance, the resonance of delivery will vary by reporting segment.

In the U.K., a significant proportion of takeaway food cuisines people love are offered only by independents. So of course, I'm thinking here about Chinese, about Indian, about kebab. So we've therefore continue to think that in the U.K. delivery, largely covering other cuisines, will remain relatively modest proportion of our revenues, as you see.

At the other end of the spectrum, the chains heavy Canadian market you know, without that culture of restaurants self-delivery will essentially be a delivery market. Australia with its urbanized population, that is quick popular, quick-service restaurant change, will see delivery complement our existing leading marketplace positions. And whilst it's earlier days in Europe, we see it sitting somewhere between the U.K. and Australia.

Now a question we got a lot is whether 2019 in light of all of that will represent a peak year of investment delivery. And if you think about it, under our plans, by the end of the year, in our largest markets of Canada, U.K. and Australia, we plan to be present in all relevant zones, moving in 2022 to a phase of optimization. Therefore, under our current plans, we do indeed expect 2019 to be our peak year of investment.

Okay. Let's move now to look at segmental performance. I'm going to start as always with the U.K. We saw strong performance in the U.K. and this - numbers on the slide show. Hungry House were successfully integrated back into the business, back in April - back in May 2018 and the platform closed at that time.

As you see here, revenue growth was well ahead of order growth, reflecting the higher value of delivery orders and indeed the extension of the service charge on all orders following the introduction of the payment services directive.

And this had a modest impact on lower value cash orders, which is what's driven that higher average order value you see on the slide. Underlying EBITDA grew 22% reflecting a really strong performance in marketplace.

Canada delivered an outstanding 2018 as the order and revenue numbers here demonstrate. We successfully launched a French language version of the product for Quebec and by the end of the year, as I mentioned, we've reached full coverage of the addressable population.

We recorded our first ever business-wide profit during Q4 and just to steal a little from the 2019 outlook, we anticipate a full year's profitability in 2019 from this business.

Our Canadian business is arguably the best food delivery business in the world and it's their expertise, keep in mind, it's their expertise that we are taking to other markets as we roll out delivery.

Okay. If I move now to Australia, I think we've been - I hope we've been very open with you about that market. We were slow to integrate this business and we were late into delivering what became a very competitive market, I think you know that. So 2018 was about beginning to drive a successful turnaround in Australia. And whilst there remains a lot to do, I think we've made clear progress.

As I mentioned earlier, we firmly established our credentials in delivery and are working now with leading chains such as KFC, such as Hungry Jack's, which to those of you who don't know, is Burger King in Australia. And whilst this initiative has contributed materially to the reduction in the EBITDA it's also enabled us to over maintain revenues year-over-year, as the slide shows.

For 2019, our plan is to return Australia to top line growth. It's going to be supported - that's going to be supported by accelerated marketing spend. And as I say the delivery rollout in the short-term that will come up at the cost of expensive profit. But we believe now this is the right call with the building blocks for this business now in place.

2018 saw a strong performance from our international segment. Just to be very clear about the slide for 2018, it's important to note that this includes Mexico which clearly impacts EBITDA to the tune of £11 million, as you saw in my earlier slide. So that - this investment, the International segment would show, of course, quite material year-over-year EBITDA growth.

In Europe, these remain earlier stage businesses with considerable marketplace headroom, complemented by third-party delivery across our markets. In our larger markets, we saw really good performances in Italy and Spain in 2018 with both countries recording their first ever $1 million order months.

France continued its geographical diversification, reducing its dependency on Paris, whilst at the same time making progress with third-party delivery partners as it also develops relationships with quick-service restaurant chains. And finally, number of our smaller markets also performed well, most notably Switzerland.

And we move on now to iFood. This slide shows that once again, iFood has delivered a great set of results with triple digit order growth. Indeed, in December 2018 alone, they achieved a remarkable 13 million orders.

You see the increase in losses here, which were largely incurred in Q4 as they launched initiative in delivery, adding marketing to pursue a lower price mass market opportunity they seen Brazil.

In our board's view, these are the right things to do in that market and of course, there are similarities and similar strategies to those we've described in other markets. The business itself is run by a managing team we've rate very highly and it has consistently, as you know, exceeded, surpassed the expectations.

Now LatAm is run separately from the rest of Just Eat, and as we know to in the RNS from 2019 onwards, we are going to report Mexico and Brazil outside of underlying EBITDA of providing you with greater visibility as to its performance.

As you know, we're on 33% of iFood and as you'll see in a moment, we've called out in our outlook what our share of losses would look line under that plans in 2019. We are supportive of that plans and are maintaining our shareholding in this current round - funding round for this exciting business.

My next slide reminds us that Just Eat remains a highly cash-generative business following another year of strong operating cash flow. As the slide shows, we've used that cash to invest not only in the initiatives I talk to earlier, but also inorganically to strengthen the business, so you see the investments, these investments include consideration for Hungry House, for Skip and for Flyt.

We've also further invested in iFood and within CapEx with extended Orderpad to 32,000 restaurant partners, meaning that the full and growing suite of benefits delivered through Orderpad and now being enjoyed by 55,000 restaurant partners across our estate by the end of the year.

So my final slide reaffirms the guidance for 29 that we issued - for 2019, that we issued back on the 21st of January. So if I deal first with LatAm. Under iFood's business plan, we expect that our 33% share of Brazil losses, plus 100% of Mexico losses which results in an EBITDA loss in the range of £80 million to £100 million.

Excluding LatAm, we expect to report revenue in the range of £1 billion to £1.1 billion and underlying EBITDA of between £185 million and £205 million. And to give you a sense of the envelope for that, this is going to come from order, revenue and EBITDA growth in marketplace.

And in addition, we expect the full years - first full year's contribution to profit from Canada, as I mentioned earlier. We're going to invest this increased profit to accelerate our delivery initiatives along the pathway to profitability, principally in the U.K. and in Australia.

All in all, I think a confident and exciting outlook for Just Eat for 2019.

With which, I'm going to pass back to Peter. Thank you.

Peter Duffy

Thanks, Paul. Me again.

So as I mentioned earlier, I now want to talk about how we're going to be creating this leading hybrid marketplace, adding world-class delivery to the existing in the successful marketplace business we have.

But let's first start by going back and just reminding ourselves about the size of the opportunity. I think the first wave of growth was all about providing customers with the convenience of ordering online, of ordering on an app.

And Just Eat led this and it still represents a really big and a significant opportunity across many of our markets. So right out front, can I be clear, that we expect double-digit order growth in marketplace to continue.

But the second wave of growth, it's going to be different. And again, we're in a unique position to begin to lead to it. Customers are going to be ordering a broader range of meal locations online from a collection lunch to a celebratory treat, from a breakfast to a healthy midweek choice or a burger because you're working late. Food delivery is going to be so much more than traditional take away.

And that means adding delivery to a marketplace. And doing that put simply means we're going to triple the size of the price we're paying for even before we add in LatAm.

So I'd like to move on about I talked about why we are confident about our long-term success and why I really believe a hybrid marketplace is a winning model. I think there are three reasons.

Firstly, it offers the best experience for customers, for restaurants, for couriers. Secondly, it's going to drive superior economics, that's both in terms of revenue and cost. And thirdly, it's highly defensible and it's underpinned by our winner takes most marketplace heritage. So let's look at each of those in turn.

Our hybrid market place is going to evolve to meet the needs, the demands of our many and varied customers, wherever they are, whatever the moment is. So let me begin by starting with a real example.

Imagine that we're in Sydney now. It's probably 10 to 10 at night. And we're on the way home from a night out, so if you're banker from work and you feel a little bit peckish. And you go to Menulog and our hybrid marketplace serves up a great range of restaurants.

Some of those you'll see are delivered by a Menulog, others are going to say delivered by the restaurant. So you're choosing a burger from Hungry Jack's, which as Paul has said is Aussie for Burger King or a market you have a choice of marketplace from Sinatra's Pizza as an Alternative. For the customer, hybrid is at that seamless.

Now as we begin to increase restaurant choice, adding QSRs, independents who need delivery, that can't be an ever longer list for the customer to begin to scroll down. It's going to need curation.

So restaurants who serve to the customer will need to change by the time of day, the location of a customer, by that preferences, by the availability of couriers, lots of supply side. So that's going to have to begin to shift. And that's even before we begin to promote dishes, as well as individual restaurants.

Now when I joined Just Eat last June, that listing was static. It really may as well been alphabetical. So the first task is being to break that up and make sure that the restaurant listing is presented based on data-based criteria.

So in the U.K. now, we're running the first stage of personalization, and we're starting with that search. And we're prioritizing by the restaurants for the customer orders most frequently from, a customer - a restaurant that the customer has highly rated, or a restaurant we think they would like that they haven't chosen yet.

And we're also adding in a supply-side element, which means that if we have a delivery restaurant has supply constraints, we're going to drop that down the ranking real-time.

Now this is just the start of a journey, but it's an area where we're going to be really working at pace. And the important point is that we've developed the background environment to do this with increasing sophistication.

By the end of this month, we have upgraded all our markets to this new data world. And that means we're going to be collecting more data than ever. But importantly, we're going to have data from every Just Eat marketplace and delivery business stored in the one data lake.

And that is then going to be connected to our new CRM system, which means that we can message, we can e-mail, we can contact in whichever way is most appropriate. And that way it's going to enable us to anticipate and stimulate demand at the level of granularity that we just haven't had as an organization before.

The CRM system starts to begin to rollout globally over the next three months, and it's going to enable us to not just transform our relationship with customers, but also capture marketing efficiencies.

As we move away from using third-party media channels to begin to activate existing customers who we already hold. And the algorithmic capability, the artificial intelligence that sits behind it, is also going to take a step-up from next week actually when Alberto Villaverde joins us as our Chief Data Officer.

Alberto is the man who built EasyJet's proprietary revenue management system that delivered so many tens of millions of pounds of incremental profit, and I'm very excited that he's able to join us.

Now the hybrid marketplace not only generates a better experience for our customers, but it also gives superior economics for Just Eat. It's a virtuous circle effect.

On the revenue side, the greater choice and customer experience drives more new customers who become more engaged and in turn more loyal. And I'm going to show you a slide in a minute on the early stage halo effects that we are seeing in Australia and the U.K.

That then leads to greater frequency in the form of incremental orders for our restaurant partners, whether they be self-delivery or QSRs. And in turn, that then generates more data about our customers which we're going to start to begin to use to build smarter products and services for our restaurant partners. That will not only strengthen the network but will enhance the experience for them, and in turn drive more restaurants.

What I think is really interesting, this is really interesting, is how hybrid also allows us to optimize the operational efficiency and our costs. The challenge with delivery is in maximizing the utilization of couriers, you don't want a way to stretch them.

So if you're couriers are overly busy, that creates a bad experience for customers and restaurants. Essentially longer wait times, less reliability about when the order will arrive.

So in a delivery-only model, you solve this by carrying a surplus of carriers to ensure there's always one available. Now that means that they're not fully utilized, they are potentially not fully utilized, and that obviously impacts on the economics overall. And as anyone who's ever worked in an operational business knows, that's particularly an issue in the shoulder periods where demand is lower and more volatile.

So the benefits of these data hybrid approach is that we're going to be able to use marketplace to manage demand and delivery better. Let me explain what I mean by that.

If couriers are overly busy, if we are going to be able to - if they're overly busy, what we'll be able to do is dynamically push our marketplace restaurants up the search rankings and we're going to encourage more customers then to order through marketplace and thereby ease the pressure on the couriers.

Similarly, if the couriers are underutilized, we'll be able to dynamically promote delivery restaurants to channel demand towards them. And in time we're going to be able to run real-time promotions to begin to encourage that demand.

And this is going to get super sophisticated by understanding individual customer preferences and then translating them such as against propensity scores that are going to help us target carrier capacity to the customers of restaurants who are most likely to respond.

So what we started building here is an ecosystem. It's an ecosystem that's going to enable us to optimize profitably by algorithmically matching demand for delivery orders with our available courier capacity. And that's going to drive greater courier utilization and lower cost per order.

And of course, it's going to give the best experience for our customers, our restaurants and the couriers themselves. It's another reason why hybrid is going to be a winning model.

Now of course everything I'm saying here is grounded in a successful marketplace business. So I'd like to say just a few things about that and perhaps I can just begin by reminding ourselves why we're so successful here.

We have a superior customer value proposition and it's driven by the biggest selection of restaurants. The majority of our orders in the U.K., for example, having a delivery fee of less than £1. And we offer price parity with the food you buy in the restaurant, if you go into the office street.

But additionally, we have a large and an activated, let me emphasize that, an activated restaurant base. So in the U.K. we have 10 times more marketplace restaurants than our nearest competitor. On average, we account for 30% to 40% of our partner's revenues. And they are supported by the biggest and the most experienced account management team on the street.

Now occasionally when I speak to industry based observers, I feel like I get a little bit of a London-centric view of life. London is 13% of the Just Eat marketplace business in the U.K. which is a huge opportunity, but it's also an important context.

We're strong right across the U.K. We have heartland cities like Hull, like Liverpool, Middlesbrough, Glasgow, and the same is true right across Europe. We have broad reach.

And the important point is that there are relationship managers treading those streets every day, people who don't just know the restaurants. They know the people who run the restaurants.

This is a defensible part of our business. Competition is something that we've seen before and we've seen off before. And it's something we're going to see again and we're going to see off again.

To be super clear, we remain confident about the growth prospects and the defendability of the market-price [ph] part of our business. This remains a winner takes most market, and we see a clear path to expanding our hybrid offering which in turn should drive a virtuous halo back to marketplace.

So when I see competitors starting new marketplace, I think it acknowledges that in countries like the U.K., which are a majority marketplace, it's never going to be enough to offer delivery-only inventory when the majority of us still order from our favorite restaurant, which is around the corner.

But we can't be complacent. We're investing more in marketplace. We're boosting our army of feet on the street, we're adding smarter technology solutions to offer restaurant partners more support in what is going to be a tough operating environment.

And in time, we're going to be transforming our experience for customers, significantly improving the look and feel, doing things like adding dish level photography, but also this critical personalization that I'm talking about to curate this brilliant range of restaurants.

And we're also going to improving the experience for the restaurants themselves, with ever deeper integration into partner's EPOS systems and an enhanced Orderpad that's going to make it even easier for them to drive more orders through our platform.

So let me move on to delivery because this is quite different. Firstly, it's the largest branded restaurant chains that are key to building scale. Our relationship with, say, a KFC not only opens hundreds. It could open thousands of locations. And that's clearly a very different proposition to signing up thousands of independent restaurants. We've already done that.

We're finding that our unrivaled customer reach means that branded restaurant groups want to work with us. Today, we're already partnering with all major quick service brands worldwide, including McDonald's and KFC, not yet in every market but we're confident that more and more are going to come online as the exclusive periods - exclusivity periods end.

In the U.K., we're working with high end chains, Gourmet Burger Kitchen. And to answer a question I've been asked a number of times, yes, of course, we want to work with the likes of [indiscernible] There's no ceiling on who we're going to work with. It's all about serving every occasion for our customers.

Now Paul has been super clear, I hope, that 2019 is going to be the year of peak investment in delivery. Let me emphasize that. In Canada, in FY '19 is going to be our first full year of profits.

Now we have full geographic coverage we're going to be in-filling our cities to drive greater restaurant density, which improves the proposition not just for our customers but in turn improves our own operational efficiency.

In the U.K., we're going to fully rollout hybrid to all our geographies by the end of the year, and that's underpinned by the know-how and the technology from SkipTheDishes.

We'll have one remaining third-party delivery partner by the end of the year and we'll then be building on our great relationships with the leading QSRs to rapidly scale orders and then drive further restaurant density to improve network efficiency and stability.

In Australia, we have rolled out the vast majority of zones we want to by the end of the year and again, we're going to be looking to improve densities and improving cost per drop. And across Europe, we're working with a smaller number of third-party delivery partners.

We've signed up major QSRs including a number of McDonald's restaurants in Spain and France. And with in-existing guidance we will be looking to target the rollout of the Skip model into selected markets in 2019.

One final thing to say. Our acquisition of Flyt is really important because it means we can seamlessly integrate with point-of-sale systems enabling us to accelerate the rollout of delivery with branded restaurant groups and in turn provide a better service again to our customers.

Now moving into hybrid doesn't just mean incremental revenues. It's got to also mean incremental profits. Be that from delivery itself or from the halo benefits to our marketplace, which I'm going to show you on the next slide.

As Paul outlined, we are gross profit positive in the majority of zones in both Canada and Australia today, and we're on a path to profitability in the U.K. There are multiple levers that are disposable to drive this, and we can choose to pull them or not depending on the specific conditions in any market even at a city level.

On the revenue side, we're going to be able to push basket size, average order value, we're going to optimize commission mix, and match delivery fees through dynamic pricing.

On the cost side, it's going to be about optimizing utilization of couriers through smarter algorithms or through increased automation reducing operational costs of delivery. And we can also improve our acquisition costs through improved experience leading to better retention.

And finally by driving greater restaurant and order density in a city, we can shorten the average drive time of our couriers, again improving utilization. This has a big impact on contribution.

What we've seen in Canada is that the contribution is almost three times higher when the average journey time is seven minutes to when it's 15 minutes. Now this path is exciting.

But I'm going to have to really stress it's very, very early days of the data. What we're looking at here are examples from our longest running hybrid zones about the halo effect it has on the marketplace business.

So using early examples from hybrid cities in the U.K. and Australia, we've seen the following. Firstly, a 16% uplift in new customer acquisitions compared to pre-launch rates. And it was always particularly interesting how consistent that was across both markets.

Secondly, customers order more frequently. In the U.K., new customers in the hybrid zones orders 11.5 times a year compared to an average of 10 orders across the rest of the country. In Australia, they make six orders a year versus five on a national basis. Now we've annualized that data because we don't have yet a full 12 months of data of Australia, so it was early days.

And thirdly, in critically, a good chunk of those new orders have been in our marketplace. In the U.K., 6.5 out of 11.5 orders were in marketplace. I think that probably reflects the strength of the proposition. In Australia it's smaller, but it's still two out of six orders. So that's more new customers and it's good ones to that.

Now just as interesting, early hybrid data also suggests that our existing customers become more engaged, meaning that they're more active, they retain for longer and they therefore make more orders per year.

In the U.K., launching hybrid in the zone has not only driven an extra order overall from 10 to 11 per year, but critically half of those have been in our marketplace as people who use delivery stay active longer.

In Australia, the picture is also positive. We're launching hybrid in a zone increasing order frequency from five to six on an annual basis. This is driven by delivery which adds 1.5 orders but at the expense of half an order in marketplace probably again reflecting the relative strength of marketplace business between those two markets.

But multiplied across all our hybrid businesses this early data suggests a material return. The summary is that we've seen more new really good customers, as well as our existing customers ordering more.

Now moving on to team. I've worked with Just Eat now for nine months and I'm proud to say I worked at EasyJet for seven years where I was responsible for revenue and all those related activities.

In my time here, I have been incredibly fortunate to work with the most talented team around me. If I start with our country leaders, we have people who built the best marketplaces in the sector and they defended them again and again against generations of competitors. They have on average over six years sector experience each, which I think is phenomenal for such a young industry.

We've created a world-class global delivery fulfillment team based out of Canada. It's Miguel Rondeau and he is been with Skip's since 2016 and he's overseen not just the explosive growth in the Canadian market and then its path to profit, but also the rollout of delivery into Australia and now into the U.K.

And Miguel has a team of online food delivery experts from SkipTheDishes who focus on driving innovation, cost optimization across our network globally. And we believe this is going to be a crucial and a critical competitive advantage as we extend our marketplace.

So SkipTheDishes is therefore comprised of two units. The Canadian market, which is led by Howard who we have here in the room; and global delivery, which is led by Miguel.

We've appointed Kevin Edwards to oversee both of these areas, to lead SkipTheDishes in Winnipeg and then to help it globalize. Kevin is a seasoned senior executive with extensive international experience and he's going to be hugely valuable in terms of how we begin to change the focus of that business.

This year, we've also reorganized our marketing teams to put customers at the heart of everything we do. And we bought together all the areas that are vital for Just Eat to offer the best and easiest way for customers to find an order.

So overall, my message is that we're confident not just in the breadth but in the depth of our experience. The appropriateness of our leadership for the challenges we face.

So therefore, I'm going to summarize. In summary, '19, FY '19 means three things. It means driving marketplace growth and leverage; it means accelerating targeted rollout of delivery, which is supported by SkipTheDishes know-how and technology; and it's about step changing the customer restaurants and courier experience.

This is a great business. It has great people. We have fantastic momentum, our prospects look amazing. We reiterated our 2019 guidance this morning. We got plenty to do. We are resolutely focused on achieving that and we're very excited about creating our aim of leading - of being the leading hybrid marketplace for online food delivery.

So with that, I'm going to shut up, and Paul and I are going to take your questions.

Do you mind if I point because I don't know all the names. So can we start from the front here, sir?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

A - Peter Duffy

Yeah, you pull your little microphone out the - it's very polish. Is it working? Okay, no worry. No, shout. Somebody may be coming with a microphone.

Giles Thorne

Thank you. It's Giles Thorne here from Jefferies. I had a - I think it's two, two questions. The first question was on the gross profit observation around mature zones in the U.K. I'm guessing there's courier zones given you've not rolled out Skip for that long, but if you could just confirm that. And then if you could confirm, I appreciate it's early stages, but what's the gross profit profile like in the Skip zones in the U.K?

And then second question is just tying all these various threads together, the 2019 peak year of investment delivery and optimization and indirect benefits of having delivery inventory in the marketplace, are you happy to be pinned down that 2020 will be a year of EBITDA per order growth?

Peter Duffy

Right, so I'll do the first and you do the second. So in terms of GP observation, so yes, they are third party delivery. So - and it's just too early doors on Skip. So I think we started rolling out in November, Graham. It is - we're rolling out two, three zones a week at the moment, but really that data is maturing.

So the way this works is when you go into a zone, you are recruiting restaurants for the first time. You are at maximum un-profitability until you begin to drive a level of density that makes your courier network efficient.

So you really have to have kind of a period of maturity before the data has any meaning at all. So I think there is nothing meaningful we can say to you about Skip at the moment.

Apart from it is broadly performing in the way that we would expect it to begin to perform. So the drops per hour that we're getting, the restaurant density, so we are achieving are broadly in line with where we want to be.

Giles Thorne

Are you subsidizing for want [ph] of a better word, any of those couriers in those Skip zones?

Peter Duffy

Yes. So if the courier doesn't make minimum wage, then we subsidize that, yes. Paul, do you want to take the second?

Paul Harrison

The final one to be clear, consistent with that comment about peak investment, as we go into 2020, our plans are either we'll see EBITDA per order growth.

Giles Thorne

Thank you.

Ian Whittaker

Thanks. It goes well. It's Ian Whittaker from Liberum. A couple of questions. First of all, just in terms of dissecting the '19 guidance, so if you've talked about EBITDA marketplace margins growing, you talked about Canada moving to full year profitability on there.

But if you look at your full year guidance range, depending where you sort of sit on your revenue and EBITDA mix, you only were between 150 to 500 basis points of EBITDA decline for the group.

And so there are two implications for that. One, that would seem to suggest you're expecting orders to go from anywhere from just above 25% of the revenues to maybe 35% plus.

And second of all, it would seem to suggest that you're expecting a sharp reduction in the U.K. EBITDA margins from where we stand now just in terms of, as you rollout delivery. So just in terms of the logic of that.

And then second of all, just coming back and sort of in terms of the 2020 question. Obviously, you're not going to give 2020 guidance here, but again, if you look at the sort of implications of what you said, double-digit revenue growth coming through a marketplace, you would expect the economics of delivery to improve in terms of Canada.

You would expect in terms of benefits to come through in terms of the likes of the U.K. This is an alteration [ph] to get model, saying you would expect to see some benefits come through from your CRM system.

All of that is pointing to a hockey stick effect in terms of your margins over the medium term. Is there anything that would sort of counteract that for you in terms of what you're doing?

Peter Duffy

So I'll take the second and you do the first.

Paul Harrison

Yes.

Peter Duffy

Sorry, the second first. So I mean, essentially what you're seeing is a reinvestment of profit into delivery. So as Canada becomes profitable, we are then - and as marketplace margins begin to improve, we are then looking to begin to invest in the Australian and the U.K. business and begin to actually drive out that delivery footprint.

In '19, that's all about getting to the geographies. In '20, that's going to be all about driving up the restaurant density and the order density in terms of where we need to get to.

Paul Harrison

In 2018, which is a transformation year, it was appropriate relevant to call out what became the £51 million. I think what we tried to say in 2019 is provide a quite precise guidance and b, the envelope with which to think about it.

So you will get marketplace margins improving across the board and that will include U.K. but you're right to say that equally 2019 represents the peak year of investment for U.K. delivery, which, in overall terms we see U.K. margin come down year-over-year.

The - as the 2020 guidance, my comment would be having to look at consensus numbers today as they stand today for 2020, '21, we're comfortable with those numbers.

Joe Barnet-Lamb

Joe Barnet-Lamb from Credit Suisse. Three from me please. Firstly, with regard to U.K. Q4 growth and perhaps Graham may want to chime in, can you talk a little bit about the performance in Q4, what impacts you were seeing there? Perhaps in light of historic Q4 performance as well?

My second question would be with regards to London. Obviously, ongoing competition from Deliveroo and Uber Eats. But can you talk about the growth profile you've seen in London in recent years and confirm that your London business is continuing to grow?

And then thirdly, perhaps to Howard, I am passing all across the bench, sorry. Howard, in Canada, with regards to the rollout of that business now you've sort of covering all of the countries.

So thinking about growth into next year, you've benefited from expanding into new geographic regions of Canada. So you talk a little bit about the growth profile into '19 and touch on competition if possible? Thank you.

Peter Duffy

Great, so should we mix it all, I'll take the first and then I'll hand over to Graham, and you can add to that, Graham, then we will move on to Howard. So in terms of quarter four growth, I think if you look at our historic trends, you always see that quarter four is weaker than quarter three. And actually, it's less pronounced this year than it has been in previous years.

Add to that the quarter three was a bit softer because of the weather and then look at the comping that we had against our first year of X Factor last year which was particularly strong. I think that describes the story.

And then if you look at how we're standing behind where consensus is for '19, we're pretty confident about that situation. Graham, do you want to pick up on London and just add anything to that, that you think is appropriate?

Graham Corfield

Yes. No, I agree that he said, Peter. I think London for us is a huge competitive market. Clearly our competition entered London first, but we have a presence in every post in London and we've scaled the delivery across most areas of London now. And London is performing really well for us.

And what we are seeing both reflecting London and across pretty much most of the countries where we have competition entering the market, we are growing very strongly in very high double-digit growth rates. So actually, there's actually competition entering, its growth in the market and we are therefore, a part of the rising tide.

And in terms of market growing, you know, there is still - U.K. clearly still there's a huge amount of people get to adopt online take away delivery from the phone in. So they're coming in, the market's growing and we're obviously playing part in that. So obviously London is really growing very well for us and no concerns about that at all.

Peter Duffy

Howard?

Howard Migdal

Sure. So in terms of growth in Canada, I think there's two exciting tailwinds I'll talk about. Generally speaking, the market we think is relatively under-penetrated in Canada, only 5% of the food service industry is delivery today. And only half of that is online, right? So there's a long way to go for the whole industry. And relatively speaking, our awareness and penetration is relatively low.

You mentioned we moved into a lot of cities, but we're relatively new in Toronto, only two years old, Canada's biggest market. And just a few months ago, we launched Quebec, which is where 25% of Canadians live. So despite all that growth in 2018, we still think there's some significant upside in 2019.

Peter Duffy

The lady behind.

Silvia Cuneo

Thank you. It's Silvia Cuneo from Deutsche Bank. A few questions from me. You talked about the move to delivery and competitors moving to marketplace in reverse. I was wondering if you could give us a sense on what's happening on the commission side of the business. Have you seen any pressure to maybe lower competitions? Because I understand you say it is not as easy as it sounds, but just wondering if they're being aggressive in this sense.

And then second, at the beginning of the presentation, you mentioned that you're leading in all your countries, just looking for some color in Australia. Clearly, the order growth - well, sorry, the order decline accelerated in the second half. So would be good to get more sense on what's your market share?

And then just final one on consolidation. You were talking to some reporters this morning and saying that you still expect consolidation in the industry. Just wondering if there are particular countries you would point to given your commitment in Brazil like what other markets are you thinking of?

Peter Duffy

Right, okay, lots there. So first one is on delivery and are we seeing anything in margins? So let's take a real example of delivery going into market place in the U.K, which I think was announced in the middle of last year.

I think some target cities - if they weren't highlighted, we knew where the target cities were. And I think we are pretty clear that we have seen no discernible impact on the business.

What you've seen with Uber announcing on commission rates, it sounds quite dramatic but broadly that's what the industry is anyway in terms of those headline numbers. So we don't think that, that particularly is significant.

And as I hopefully stressed in the presentation, we are very confident that we have a defendable position in marketplace. Now please don't think I'm being remotely complacent. We have to actually with every restaurant, we have to make sure that they think Just Eat is giving them a fantastic service.

We have to make sure that the customers are pouring into our app in the numbers, that they need to make it work for the restaurants. But absolutely, we're confident that we can actually defend this position. So this is just natural competition that you see in any market. And we're up for it and we're going to win.

Australia, I think Paul was very open and very honest. We got to delivery in that market late. We are in catch-up mode. 2018 has all been about rolling out that delivery proposition. That takes time. You can't go from zero to 100 in one step. You have to roll that out in a structured way.

But I think what we've seen is a stabilization of the position and we are looking to top line revenue growth in '19. So we're not out of the woods yet. There's a long way to go, a lot of work still to do, but we are clearly making progress.

And then in terms of my comments on consolidation, this industry clearly is consolidating. You can't open the paper without seeing some geography and some sort of merger change of ownership, something happening. So it's a very dynamic that will continue. I think it will continue within geographies across geographies.

But I think interestingly, we'll also bring in other organizations who do associated services. So us buying Flyt is all about how we can begin to improve the point-of-sale proposition we give to customers. I think you'll see more of that happening over the years to come as well. So it's an exciting space. Do you want add anything, Paul?

Paul Harrison

Just a further reflection on Australia. To be very clear, we are still the undisputed leader in marketplace in Australia notwithstanding what is happening. And it is interesting to see yes, come late in delivery, but still establish relationships with key QSRs like Hungry Jack's, like KFC, which does just underlying this point there's room for more than one pair quite clearly in the minds of QSRs when they think about online food delivery.

Rob Joyce

Hi. Rob Joyce from Goldman Sachs. I've got three from me. The first one, apologies if a little indelicate this one, Peter, but just on The Wire, there's a statement from yourself saying you won't be putting yourself forward for the full-time CEO role. I'm wondering if you could just confirm that personally.

Second one is just linked to that, Paul, maybe and what gives you the confidence that potentially a new CEO would be happy with '19 as the year of peak investment. Is there any room for them to come in and suggest that '20 could be another step up there?

And then the third one just a comment I think you made, Peter, I think you're alluding to U.K. order growth consensus and have been happy for 2019. Can you just give us an idea of what that range is in terms of U.K. order growth you're happy for 2019? Thanks.

Peter Duffy

Yeah. So first one on me. So this is a brilliant and really, really exciting business. And I was thrilled when Mike asked me to step up as Interim CEO. And I hope I'm doing that with vigor and I'm doing that well.

For some personal reasons, it isn't absolutely the time for me now. Now I really hope that, that changes, I hope that changes in time. I'm very conscious that Mike is running a process, and I have to work with his process. It can't work around me.

So I'm just being very clear that at the moment I am stepping aside. I'm not putting myself forward as a candidate, but if that changes, I'll kind of let you know.

But please don't think I'm anything but 100% committed to this interim role and actually driving this brilliant organization forward. And it's an exciting opportunity for whoever becomes the CEO. And if that is somebody new coming into the organization, I can't wait to work with him. It will be brilliant. Secondly, in terms of - Paul?

Paul Harrison

Yes, I think we're very clear when we announced on 21st of January the change of CEO and Peter stepping down. The board was very clear in saying the strategy is set for the business. We're in a mode of execution and accelerating the execution of that strategy. We're very clear as a board. Mike may comment in a moment around our strategy being the right and winning strategy for the business.

So regardless really of who the next CEO is, they start with the backdrop I think of a very authoritative strategy that the board has brought into and Mike may comment. But before he does, the U.K., I think, consensus order growth for 2019 is about 15%. My comment, Rob, that you've heard me say before is that going forward, I see the U.K. is in early to mid-teens order growth business. That remains my view.

Peter Duffy

Can I speak up on one point that Paul made there, just about maximum investment. If you just look at where we are. So the point I made earlier, when you move into a zone, that's when you have your fewest restaurants. That's when you have maximum un-profitability.

By the end of this year, we'll have moved into all the geographies in the U.K. and in Australia that we think we're going to want to get to. That's why we have some confidence behind the position that we're taking. Sorry, I interrupted, Mike.

Mike Evans

I just think, Mike Evans, Chairman [ph] Just like to comment on that last question, if I can. Firstly, he's right that I should say that I and the board have absolute confidence in Peter as our Interim Chairman - I'm the Chairman, he's Interim CEO, and Paul and the whole executive team to continue to drive out our strategy at accelerated pace. That's in line with what we said in January. So that's the first point I want to say.

Secondly, we did iterate - reiterate in January that we were absolutely confident in the strategy we had as a business and this was all about accelerating our pace. That still remains the case. And just in case people want to know about the search, we are - that the search is in progress.

We had the nominations committee last week where our search firm came, presented - they gave us a report on their progress to date and the committee is satisfied with the progress we are making so far.

Rob Joyce

Sorry I think I missed you a couple of times, so I apologize.

Mike Evans

You bet.

Hubert Jeaneau

Thank you. Hubert Jeaneau from UBS. A couple of questions for me. The first one, sorry again if I come back to this question of the delivery rollout and whether '19 is ended the peak, can you help me a little bit understand what you mean by all the relevant zones in the U.K? Is there a specific target? Is it the top 10 cities? Is it matching the number of Deliveroo restaurants in the city? Is it something else? Really interested to know.

And the second one, and here, maybe being a little bit of a devil's advocate, but when I look at Brazil, so it's a business that was profitable or breakeven first half '18. Early stage, a little bit more competition, needs to invest in logistics. How is Europe different from Continental Europe different from Brazil?

Peter Duffy

So I'll do the first, Paul. Do you want to do the second? So in terms of delivery rollout in the U.K., don't - so with marketplace, we can be everywhere essentially. We can be on every high street. We can be every restaurant that really wants to serve the customer. It's a proper kind of complete national offering to the consumer.

When it comes to delivery, we may not want to put that in everywhere. There have to be some criteria by which delivery is profitable. You have to have a certain level of restaurant density. You have to have a QSR that drives traffic. You have to be confident that the customer base is going to drive a level of order density that is going to have a line of sight to profit. So it isn't just a question of kind of doing it everywhere. We're going to be much more targeted.

So when I talk about rolling out to all the places where we want to roll out, the second part of that sentence is quite important, the way we want to. Now we're not going to share that. Ideally our conversation will go to the places that we don't want to and they'll be un-profitable. Great guns, but that isn't going to change our approach in terms of how we begin to think about things. Paul, Brazil?

Paul Harrison

Yes, Brazil, a couple of comments on the distinction between Brazil and the rest of Europe. First of all the size of the market, Brazil takeaway market is right about a £16 billion market. It's a substantial market, considerably bigger than any of our Continental European markets.

And iFood is a very strong leader, albeit in a very modest fashion we've seen some delivery based competition come into that market and iFood has done already a pretty good job at robustly defending it in the competition, but it does need a delivery capability.

And the contrast between whether that market and the approach to delivery is so fundamentally different to European markets, I'd rather doubt, its - delivery is evaluative best in a hyper-local basis. It becomes a matter of - as Graham has done in the U.K. breaking down the country into literally thousands of zones, more so than there are postcodes. It's the same approach that the Brazilians will apply down there and in the same way we look at Continental European markets.

Marcus Diebel

I prefer this one, it's a bit of a secure. I am Marcus Diebel, JPMorgan. Three questions. First one for Paul, Paul, you have been very helpful last year in giving us the delivery economics for the U.K. and kind of telling us what the delivery revenues have been and the delivery EBITDA. We know the delivery deliver EBITDA for '18 now in the U.K. so what are the revenues from delivery in '18? That will be quite helpful.

Second question for Peter. You talked about the QSR restaurants. What is your view on the share that you actually have there? It seems to be that the change go with all different players but you have a significant lower number and totals [ph] the absolute number of chains, of chain branches. If you can confirm that. And also what the strategy is too going forward.

And then the last question following up from Rob's question for Mike on the potential new CEO, how does the board actually weigh the balance between finding or having a solution very quickly in this very crucial time? And on the other hand taking time to find the right person? Thank you.

Peter Duffy

Paul, do you want to go first?

Paul Harrison

Yes, let me go first. I mean, we've given you a sense on my slide there of how we see delivery resonating by market in the medium term. What I'm not going to do is report sort of religiously every six months the breakdown of by segment of delivery versus marketplace.

The reason I'm doing that goes really to how Peter has described the way we're going to run this business, which will see us fine-tune in a hybrid model, the extent to which we do delivery at the right times and do marketplace at the right time.

So to think about them as discrete businesses would be to underline the way that we're actually seeking to run the business. So I've given you that sense of the resonance by market and I'll update that from time to time as our learning's evolve. But that's where I'm going with the disclosure.

Peter Duffy

In terms of QSR share, you're probably not really going to like my answer because I don't think that is the most relevant way of looking at it. So what a QSR does is drive order volume within a certain geography. So we divided the country up. We've looked at where we want to begin to put delivery. We then look at the QSRs that we would like to work with in that delivery, so and then we think about how we build the restaurant estate around to begin to get to the delivery efficiency we begin to need.

So actually, the number of them we have is kind of a bit of a function of what we are wanting to do as well as what they're wanting to do. It's a bit of a trade-off kind of discussion really.

So I hope I communicated that we'll work with anyone that's appropriate for us to begin to work with if we think there's mutual benefit in doing so. But I wouldn't judge us in terms of kind of the overall market share penetration on that particularly.

Mike Evans

The final point, so we're not going to be rushing in to make an inappropriate decision on our new CEO. And actually, what I hope you can see from the performance this morning is that we have a very, very talented team.

Both Peter and Paul have shown their wares up in the stage today, but Peter expressed how good we are and strong we are through the executive management team and what in-depth knowledge we've got on the online food takeaway business.

So that gives us the strength as a board not to have to rush in and make an inappropriate decision on the right CEO going forward. I'm personally disappointed that Peter has chosen to withdraw.

I completely respect his decision to do that, but he's not rushing off anywhere, and he will continue to lead this business as an Interim CEO. And you've seen today he's a very, very impressive individual. And therefore that gives the board confidence he's got time to get - make decision in the right way.

Peter Duffy

Should we - I hate to see people age in front of me, so we have two more questions. And then we'll be at the front if anyone wants to kind of chat. Gentleman, in the middle here.

Andrew Gwynn

Good morning. Its Andrew Gwynn from Exane. Two quick questions and fairly straightforward. The iFood, I mean, obviously, significant amount of investment we've already talked about the delivery component of what's happening. But considering what else is happening within iFood, presumably a significant step up marketing and what kind of order growth should we be thinking about for 2019. I think there is some figures bopping around the place on January and February orders, but just a rough indication.

And the second one, really boring question financial, but just on IFRS 16, it's clearly a bit of benefit in EBITDA for 2019, but could you just quantify how much that is?

Peter Duffy

Paul, do both please?

Paul Harrison

Okay, so there are - you're quite right a couple of components to iFood's plans. First of all, and the major component is the rollout of deliveries I've described. They will see an opportunity in that market to go after what they - the term they use is mass-market to secure a cohort of customers that sits currently below the typical cohort that they serve.

And they do that initially as you rightly say through marketing techniques such as vouchering and discounting. But they have plans - to almost anticipate your question, they have plans as to how they wean customers off of discounts and promotions in due course.

So it's a little different from - and certainly in terms of degree to what we've seen in other markets. But as I said before, keep in mind that this is a strategy being defined by a very successful team that knows its markets very well. And again to the earlier point, many years' experience down there.

Order growth, I'm not going to put a specific number out there. I did mention that we had a £13 million order growth number in December. And obviously, this initiative is designed to see continued very strong order growth such as you've seen in the slides.

And IFRS 16 leases, we - the way to think about the impact of that, and just for everybody's benefit, this is the standard that essentially takes the least cost out of the P&L and shifts it effectively like a [indiscernible] shifts it firstly down to the interest line.

In 2018, that when you restate the competitors would have about a £7 million favorable impact on EBITDA. And going into 2019, it would have around about a £5 million impact. Why is it a bit low? We've got slightly lower leasehold premises actually in the U.K. as well.

So it's part of the component as you think about our guidance for EBITDA in '19 the reconciliation back to the '18 number to do that, you add back LatAm and then you add back that £7 million for IFRS 16.

Peter Duffy

We got two. We'll do two last ones. So gentlemen on the front - sorry, gentlemen with the microphone.

David Gardner

David Gardner, Morgan Stanley. You've talked a bit about utilization of couriers, can you give us an update as to where you stand in the U.K. in terms of paying on an hourly basis relative to paying on a per-drop basis, have you been able to shift entirely to a per drop payment?

And then secondly, the coverage - delivery coverage as a percentage of the addressable market is very helpful. But how should we think about the delivery addressable market as a percentage of the marketplace market which is essentially how much of the U.K. do you think is addressable and the delivery offering?

Peter Duffy

I'm going to ask Graham to do the second one. But on the first one, the way it works, the way the system works, the Skip system - third party, we pay per drop, okay? On the way the system works with Skip is that you pay per drop. But in terms of ensuring that people hit minimum wage, we then begin to make that up, so it's kind of a balancing amount.

And what happens as you drive your restaurant density, your order density up is that balancing amount begins to reduce. That's essentially is how that works. Graham, do you want to just talk about - we talked about the 5% to 15% in terms of delivery versus marketplace, but you just want to put some color onto that?

Graham Corfield

Yes, love to, Peter. In terms of addressable market, for delivery, we look at city towns broadly the population with 50,000 would be sort of where we'd be doing this, which would make it where we have a marketplace existing business, where we have loyal customers, where - and as Peter said earlier, where you have other components such as QSRs that we'll do it where you can do delivery for and independent restaurants who don't do self-delivery right now. So that's our sort of bench. But clearly, we will go where we think we can make it work ultimately.

Peter Duffy

Sir?

John King

Yes, just one question probably please to learn. It's John King at Merrill Lynch. So just following up on the guidance for '19, and obviously, the kind of implications and the soft guidance for 2020, you frame the delivery debate very well, but you've really framed that investment fairly and squarely on delivery.

But I guess what I'm thinking about is we also see just notwithstanding this movement towards hybrid, just more money coming in from private players, the likes of Uber Delivery that happened to be delivery players, but they're also on TV and they're marketing more aggressively.

So I guess the question is if we see that continue to come through, if we still see more funding around as you see [ph] let's say, we were spending even more, why won't that impact on your ability to deliver EBITDA in this next year?

Peter Duffy

Yes, really, that's a question about effectiveness of marketing spend. And a live example, Uber Eats spent twice the price that ITV were asking for on the sponsorship of Love Island is my understanding, if the market is true. So I think you're right in terms of a level of investment which we haven't kind of seen before.

But this is not the first competed market. I mean, we kind of have been relatively unique I think in the lack of intensity of that marketing communication within this industry. We have very significant budgets. And I think our first challenge is to make sure that we spend them in the most effective way.

And the first thing to do is to try and get a direct contact program with your customers that saves you buying third-party media to actually talk to them because you have an ability to talk to them one-on-one through an e-mail through a direct contact program.

And actually the product it sells then becomes a marketing communication channel if you're messaging through, and if you're targeting that communication in a very successful way.

So I'm comfortable that we have a long way to go in terms of driving up the efficiency of the spend we already have before I'd start to worry for that was having a material effect in terms of the amount of media we were able to place into the market.

Peter Duffy

Great. Well, everybody, thank you very much for your time this morning. We've certainly enjoyed talking with you. We will be at the front now to take any additional questions you may have, and of course, Graham, Howard and Mike are here to support Paul and I.

I hope we told you a story which you like. I hope we've explained about the opportunity for hybrid, the rollout for delivery and how we are going to use artificial intelligence to begin to make us the leading hybrid marketplace globally. Thank you for your time

Paul Harrison

Thank you.