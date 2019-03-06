Cummins' Growing Dividend Is Well-Protected

Cummins is investing in the future in order to remain relevant in a rapidly evolving world, and its progress in electrification will be vital to long-term success.

Cummins has a dividend yield of just under 3% as of this writing and has an impressive track record when it comes to dividend growth.

Image Source: Tino Rossini

By Callum Turcan

Cummins Inc. (CMI) manufactures engines, power generators, and fully-electric battery systems. Auxiliary and ancillary services are provided to support those operations and handle the many needs of its global customer base. This industrial firm carries a dividend yield of just under 3% as of this writing and has an impressive track record when it comes to payout increases, which plays a role our assigning Cummins an excellent Dividend Growth Potential rating. Management continues to set capital expenditure budgets that facilitate ample free cash flow generation, which is required if a company is going to properly reward income-oriented investors year after year. Cummins grew its annual dividend by more than 5% in 2018 over 2017 levels and plans to allocate three-quarters of its operating cash flow to dividends and share buybacks this year.

Analyzing 2018 Performance

Cummins posted 16% year-over-year sales growth last year as its net revenue clocked in at $23.8 billion thanks to higher sales in most regions and favorable pricing action, but its gross margin contracted by more than 80 basis points from 2017 as headwinds from currency and tariffs were only partially offset by volume gains, pricing actions, and material cost reductions. On the flip side, Cummins grew its GAAP operating margin by nearly 30 basis points in 2018 over 2017 levels thanks in part to disciplined SG&A spending. Cummins' 2018 net income clocked in at $2.1 billion, but year-over-year comparisons aren't particularly useful due to special events materially impacting its income tax expense.

From the end of 2017 to the end of 2018, Cummins' total debt load was roughly flat, and the company paid less than $0.1 billion in net interest expenses (factoring in modest interest income) in 2018. Cummins had a net debt position at the end of 2018, and the maintenance of a relatively low debt load is made possible by its consistently positive free cash flow generation. Note that there are many companies out there with large payouts that lack the necessary ingredient to keep making good on those payments, free cash flow.

Protecting the Dividend

Cummins is doing a solid job protecting its dividend and there remains ample room to further grow its payouts over time. Higher capital expenditures kept its free cash flow in check on a year-over-year basis in 2018, which is a trend worth monitoring in the coming years. In 2018, Cummins generated $2.4 billion in net operating cash flow, up 4% from 2017. The company spent $0.7 billion on capital expenditures as well as $75 million in investments in internal use software, which combined were up ~34% on a year-over-year basis.

As Cummins generated $1.6 billion in free cash flow in 2018, the company had no problem making good on just over $0.7 billion in total dividend payments. Another $1.1 billion was allocated towards share buybacks after the firm approved an additional $2.0 billion in share repurchases in October 2018. At the end of 2018, Cummins had $1.9 billion in buyback authority remaining, equal to roughly 8% of its market capitalization as of this writing, and share repurchases are being funded through a combination of free cash flow and cash on hand. In 2018, Cummins' diluted share count dropped by ~3% on an annual basis.

The other consideration of the dividend health equation concerns balance sheet health, as we firmly believe that having a large net cash or net debt position plays an important role in whether a company can maintain its payout over the long-term. The company was sitting on $1.5 billion in cash and marketable securities at the end of last year, compared to $1.6 billion in long-term debt and ~$100 million in short-term debt.

We give Cummins a GOOD Dividend Safety rating, which is driven by its Dividend Cushion ratio of 2.6. Our Dividend Cushion ratio is based on of our expectations for free cash flow over the next five years plus/minus the firm's net cash/debt position, which is then dividend by the company's expected dividend payments over that period.

Investing in the Future

Relatively speaking, Cummins' annual capital expenditure budget is fairly small, as it averaged just over 3% as a percentage of sales in 2016-2018, so the relative increase in 2018 should be taken in that context. Investing more in the business is required to remain competitive, and reaction to Cummins moving aggressively into the electrified power business has been quite positive. That includes major investments in battery technology, specifically for the transportation and heavy-industrial space.

CEO and Chairman Tom Linebarger had this to say during the firm's fourth quarter conference call:

"In 2018, we announced partnerships on- and off-highway OEMs and are working on electrification solutions in products ranging from bus to medium duty trucks, light commercial vehicles, excavators and drayage trucks. Vehicles with Cummins' electrification content were on display at several industry events and to date we have over 11 million miles of testing and development on vehicles with our electrified power technology. We have begun selling battery electric power train systems to Bluebird for use in school bus markets in United States and are progressing toward launches with additional customers including Geely for transit buses later this year."

As things stand today, Cummins' 'Electrified Power' division is just a small part of its asset base, but that may change considerably as time goes on. This is a bet on electric vehicle technology eventually making serious inroads in the heavy-duty vehicle market, which could one day see semi-trucks and excavators run entirely on internal batteries. More importantly, this highlights how Cummins' management team is making the necessary long-term investments to ensure the company remains relevant in a rapidly evolving world.

Tesla (TSLA) made waves when it announced its all-electric semi-truck, as that could seriously dent Cummins' core business of selling diesel and natural gas-powered engines. If Tesla is able to sell those semi-trucks at its proposed price points and earn an economic return on investment, which remains a big if at this juncture, then the long-term potential of Cummins could be impacted. Being a seller of only engines that run on fossil fuels in a world increasingly shifting towards EVs would inevitably put downward pressure on Cummins' financial performance.

However, Cummins has answered the call of its competitors and plans to launch its Battery Electric Vehicle system designed for buses this year. That will be followed up by the launch of its Range Extended Electric Vehicle system designed for buses next year.

Forward-thinking management teams are how companies build and maintain economic moats. We give Cummins an EXCELLENT ValueCreation rating as its ROIC, excluding goodwill, has been significantly above the firm's WACC. That kind of value creation is made possible when management teams are investing in the future, not the past. Also, we give Cummins an ATTRACTIVE Economic Castle rating due to economic profit generation.

Looking Ahead

Management has provided investors with its 2019 outlook, which calls for flat to 4% sales growth on an annual basis. Its EBITDA margin as a percent of sales is expected to jump by 140 basis points at the midpoint this year over 2018 levels, targeted at ~16%. On the downside, its effective income tax rate is forecast to climb by nearly a full percentage point on a year-over-year basis to 21.5% in 2019. Interest expenses are expected to increase, but will do so off such a low base that the impact will be negligible this year. These are forward-looking expectations, but guidance does provide a glimpse into management's thinking and how they may impact future capital allocation decisions.

The balancing act of maintaining sales growth and margins is a difficult one. Management is banking on an increase in its 'Engine' division's profitability this year as a way to bolster company-wide performance (particularly in regard to margin expansion). New orders for Class 8 trucks, quickly defined as full-sized semi-trucks, in North America have been trending lower recently, but the company expects demand for North American medium- and heavy-duty trucks to remain strong in 2019. Cummins' 'Engine' division generated 35% of the firm's net sales and 41% of its EBITDA in 2018 according to its annual report.

Sales growth at its Components, Power Systems and Electrified Power divisions is expected to be solid in 2019, which may offer Cummins some relief. As an industrial firm, Cummins is exposed to the negative impact of a slowing global economy, which is another important consideration when viewing potential downside risks. How the ongoing trade negotiations between the US and China play out will have an impact on Cummins' performance, especially as an agreement (or lack thereof) has major implications for other ongoing trade disputes.

The company generated nearly 10% of 2018 revenue in China, and it expects demand in truck and construction markets in the country to decline in 2019. Other potential challenges for 2019 include weak demand in North American oil and gas markets, weak demand in marine markets, and uncertainty surrounding Brexit terms. Positive trends expected in 2019 include strong North American pick up demand, strong power generation markets, thanks in part to global data center demand, solid construction markets in North America and Europe, stabilizing mining market demand, and potentially improving economic conditions in Brazil.

Image shown: Cummins' 2019 outlook. Source: Cummins fourth quarter IR presentation

Concluding Thoughts

As a consistent generator of free cash flow with a reasonable balance sheet, Cummins maintains ample financial firepower to continue growing its dividend in a sustainable manner. The company's near-term top-line outlook could be better, but it continues to face a number of challenges related to geopolitical uncertainty, which is largely inescapably for an industrial entity such as itself. Cummins is trading just below our fair value estimate for shares, which is derived from our rigorous discounted cash flow analysis and is depicted in the graph below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan is an independent contributor to Valuentum Securities.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.