The Shifting Demographics Of Debt

Charles Schwab: How would you respond to an unexpected medical bill, a layoff, or a child needing a quick loan to get out of a financial jam?

Financial Emergency

“What would happen if you were hit with an unexpected medical bill, a layoff, or your adult son or daughter needed a quick loan to get out of a financial jam? According to the Federal Reserve's Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2017, 40 percent of respondents said they wouldn't be able to cover a $400 emergency expense. Nearly 80 percent of American workers say they live paycheck to paycheck.” (Charles Schwab)

Global Debt: 2019 and 2009

“More than 10 years on from the financial crisis – which was, at its core, a debt crisis – there are signs that indebtedness is reaching worrisome levels. Our research shows that global leverage for all sectors stands at 298% of world GDP, which is close to the all-time high of 303% set in 2009. That’s significantly higher than the 279% level set in 2006, on the eve of the financial crisis.” (Allianz Global Investors)

Consumer Debt Record

“One possible trouble spot is that, by age group, older Americans are seeing their credit card debt transition into the delinquency category at an increasing pace. In particular, those in their 50s have seen the most rapid change and could be considered the most vulnerable should a change occur in their employment.” (BloombergQuint)

Thought For The Day

People tend to get excited by headlines such as Bloomberg’s recent “U.S. Credit Card Debt Closed 2018 at a Record $870 Billion.” Our cultural knowledge that the U.S. consumer is awash in debt is what gives stories like this their edge.

But the fact that U.S. consumer revolving debt hit an all-time record does not in itself frighten me. It might as well say: “Record Profits For U.S. Consumer Finance Companies,” which has a positive spin. A growing economy will see all kinds of new records broken, and the positive aspects usually compensate for the negative ones.

That said, what is genuinely concerning, ominous and negative – feel free to add in your own adjectives, because the matter is worthy of emphasis – is the shifting demographics of debt toward older Americans (as in the Bloomberg quote above).

The increasing indebtedness of older Americans has been well documented. A recent working paper from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton Pension Research Council notes that “debt held by borrowers between the ages of 50 and 80 increased by roughly 60% percent from 2003 to 2015.” The same paper notes not only that older Americans are taking on more credit card debt but that the costlier debt is a factor in their comparatively higher bankruptcy filings; this cohort also makes late credit card payments and incurs fees for exceeding debt limits.

The working paper’s concern is, as befits the Pension Research Council, retirement security. But my concern is more elemental, which is that high and increasing debt among the 50 to 80-year-old population inverts the natural order on which societal financial stability rests. That this trend is building rather than decelerating prior to the next economic downturn, whenever that may be, is of great concern because the knock-on effects should be an order of magnitude greater than in more ordinary downturns, when the older cohort’s greater financial security provides refuge for younger folks who have lost their jobs.

In the normal course of human affairs, financial success follows a path from young to old, and from job to house to a business or investments. Debt used responsibly to supplement income from work in order to purchase a home is usually a very good investment over time. But relying on costly debt at a late stage in the lifecycle undermines the whole structure that creates financial stability, and leads in the direction of insolvency and instability.

It is therefore urgent for those on this path to reduce debt as rapidly as they can, and for everybody else to get back onto that path of building a secure financial future.

