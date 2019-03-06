New York & Company: Quality In The Discount Bin

The management team has successfully delivered their margin expansion target for the past few quarters and is looking to further improve their gross and operating margin.

Background

According to its investor relations page, Retailwinds, Inc. (RTW) is a "specialty women's omnichannel and digitally enabled retailer with a powerful multi-brand lifestyle platform providing curated fashion solutions that are versatile, on-trend, and stylish at a great value." It appeals to all body-types and is primarily targeting young women who are in seek of fashion, comfort, and value without comprising any of the above with their diverse product offerings and celebrity storytelling. I find the firm to be not too different in terms of the targeted audience from publicly traded companies like Ascena Retail Group (ASNA), Cato Corporation (CATO), J.JILL (JILL), and Chico FAS (CHS). One strategic difference that stands out is that RTW is very focused on promoting their celebrity partnership (Eva Mendes, Gabrielle Union, and upcoming Kate Hudson). They are also managing their real estate properties, and e-commerce initiative very well, and is looking to expand their product offerings. Not a lot of apparel retail companies can say that they are looking to expand in this contracting environment.

Note: We will be using a focus group of apparel and specialty retailers that we think represents the closest competitors to RTW. The comprehensive list can be observed in figure 4.

Quality vs. Cheapness

Amazon has brought fear amongst the apparel retail sector. The prominence of e-commerce sale has also troubled brick-and-mortar retailers. Amongst the beaten down apparel retailers where almost everyone is discounted, we would like to find quality businesses that are unfairly discounted, as that will likely deliver us above average compounded annual return. Some key traits that we would like to see are:

Substantial online sales growth.

Improving gross and operating margin.

Low net debt.

Comp growth.

Cash return on invested capital growth.

Fast inventory turnover and good inventory management.

Sourcing outside of China.

Fast cash conversion cycle.

If a company with the majority of the above traits is being discounted like an average retailer with an emphasis in the brick and mortar space and stagnating growth, then we have just found a diamond in the rough. I believe RTW has a lot of the quality traits mentioned above:

Online sales growth has been substantial, representing 31% of the net sales volume up from 29% QoQ. Gross and operating margin have been improving significantly over the past quarters (although still lower than the average comparables' margin levels). Net debt is 0. Cash return on invested capital has been trending up and is at a higher-than-focus group level. Fast cash conversion cycle for a healthy account receivable to account payable relationship (12 vs. focus group of 70). Diversified sourcing initiative to minimize potential tariff impact (from 65% to 50% sourced from China over the past few quarters). Great inventory management via fast inventory turnover and high sales to working capital ratio.

Management has been saying that they have taken an aggressive approach to open stores in high traffic areas. It seems like they are indeed truthful on their claim of being opportunistic in opening stores at strategic locations. We can see that the stores are decreasing while the total revenue is increasing, and while we can attribute that to the high growth in e-commerce sales, the in-store growth is certainly impressive as well. This table illustrates the growth prospects that the company has brought in over the years:

Figure 1: Sales Growth (Source: FactSet & Excel)

According to management, "the third quarter marked the fifth consecutive quarter of positive comp store sales, the tenth consecutive quarter of gross margin expansion and the sixth consecutive quarter of increased adjusted operating income." That is a very positive statement for such a beaten down firm, considering that the company is trading close to 20% FCF yield. RTW's gross margin has improved from 27% to almost 32% in 3 years, while its operating margin has improved from negative 1% to almost 2% in the same time span. Management is currently targeting a "mid-30" margin level, and given their track record, we will take their words for it.

Figure 2: Spreads

(Source: FactSet & Excel)

These two figures are what I want the reader to pay the most attention to. The organic growth is referring to the average comparable sales growth every year, which is tied to the physical stores that RTW has. On the other hand, sales growth annually refers to total sales growth. The spread is simply sales increased over the years minus store increased over the years. As observed in the figure above, RTW has been able to roughly maintain their sale level yet decreasing their store count by a whopping 15%! Although RTW doesn't break down the online sales and physical store sales, we can estimate that online sales have been growing substantially.

If sales have decreased by around 2% over 3 years, comparable store sales have been growing on average 1% per year, and the store count has decreased by 15% over 3 years, some quick math will tell us that during this three year time period, online sales have grown at a pace that is enough to support the supposed loss of 10% in sales (2%+(1%*3)-15%=-10%). We also know from management that online sales take up approximately 31% of the volume for Q3. So we can conclude that not only is e-commerce a substantial part of RTW, it is also a fast-growing part.

Note: The online portion is not doing only 10% of gross sales while taking up 31% of the volume. We are simply saying that since management doesn't provide a breakdown of sales, we can only calculate, that in the recent 3 years, RTW's online sale has taken on an additional 10% of gross sales.

Here is a table with RTW's competitors and their 3Y spread for comparison purposes:

Figure 3: Competitor Spreads

(Source: FactSet & Excel)

In our mind, the larger the spread, the better. Obviously, not all spreads are created equal. For example, growing the store may simply demonstrate a brand's ability to expand, and in that case, the absolute sales growth is more important. In the current environment, however, as we acknowledge the importance of digital presence, we are in favor of companies that can drive their online sales, and RTW is delivering on that front. This also means that RTW will worry less about their lease expense pressuring their margins. Our interpretation of all the data being presented so far, in combination with the recent Q2 and Q3 transcript, can be summed up in the following:

RTW has generated margin growth in recent years. They have acknowledged the importance of e-commerce and has successfully migrated some of their sales online to achieve a lower cost and higher margin. While maintaining positive store comps, management at RTW has decided to aggressively close unprofitable stores while revamping their real estate portfolios to concentrated downtown locations for higher traffic (Q3 call). Their ability to do so lies in overall retail market weakness, leading to favorable negotiations of deal terms, which will result in organic comparable growth in upcoming years.

Valuations

We think the stock is poised to deliver a compounded annual return north of 20% in the next five years, with the assumption that their growth prospects are driving their top line sales by about 5% to 8% annually. While it is hard to estimate the start-up costs for venturing into a new business, it is safe to say that the stock is currently trading at depressed valuations. Here is a table including competitors of RTW and their respective metrics:

Figure 4: Apparel Retailers

(Source: FactSet & Excel)

While the image is perhaps a little blurry, we have added borders to the important metrics that we want to focus on. Some important metrics that I like to use are EV/cash flow, EV/(EBITDA-capital expenditure), and EV/sales. Everyone has their own preference of metrics, but many will agree that cash is king, therefore cash flow will be an emphasis for this analysis. Enterprise value, on the other hand, represents the core value of the business, which in its very basic form, is market cap plus long-term debt minus excess cash. Since debt holders also have a stake in the incoming cash flows, I find it less accurate to value a company based on price to cash flow, and is more favorable on EV to cash flow. EBITDA minus capital expenditure is just a proxy for free cash flow, but easier to compute and less prone to one-off items such as temporary inventory and working capital changes.

RTW currently sports an EV/sales ratio of 0.13 (focus group's mean of 0.94), EV/(EBITDA-capital expenditure) of 4.33 (focus group's mean of 11.12), and EV/cash flow of 3 (focus group's mean of 12.2). These are all extremely depressed valuations even within the focus group, and we think RTW deserves a much higher valuation based on its competent management, growth prospects, and track records. For reference, RTW is currently doing close to 1 billion of revenue a year which is 10% higher than what CATO (one of RTW's main competitor) is producing, yet RTW is trading at half of CATO's market cap. Obviously, there is a lot more needed to be taken into consideration, but we think the market is unreasonably pessimistic and disregarding RTW's growth runway.

Now that we have pretty much established that cash is king, let's look at the CROIC (Cash return on invested capital):

Figure 5: CROIC

(Source: FactSet & Excel)

As you can probably see, RTW is generating a lot of return on invested capital on a cash basis. Invested capital is consisted of long-term debt + preferred stock + minority interest + common equity, while cash return is its net operating cash flow. This means that for every dollar of common equity and long-term debt put into work, RTW is making about 40 cents of cash flow. Unlike many retailers (mean of 19% for its competitors), RTW is a very cash-rich business and is looking to become even more so in the future. We believe a business like RTW should on average trade at least at the focus group's median of EV/FCF of 7, leading to over 100% appreciation without any fundamental change to the business.

Ownership Analysis

RTW has roughly 60% of insider ownership, with Irving Place Capital Management (PE firm) being its largest shareholder at 49% of shares outstanding. While institutional ownership is still high, they are quite spread out amongst institutions with the cumulated top 10 holdings of 29%. This means the stock will have less of an impact if certain institutions decide to abandon ship. I am comfortable knowing that Irving Place's financial wealth is closely tied to RTW, as I want the management and my interest to be aligned, which in this case is to make as much cash as possible.

Figure 6: Ownership

(Source: FactSet)

Conclusion

In our minds, there is no doubt that this apparel retailer is going to grow at an astronomical pace. Management made a smart acquisition of Fashion to Figure brand in 2017 Q4 to target plus-sized women (and bring on Danielle Brooks), enhanced its casual offering by bringing on Kate Hudson in 2018, continued its relationships with Eva and Gabrielle for its professional attire, and is looking to enter the leaderless lingerie business in 2019 (major players include Aerie from American Eagle and Victoria's Secret from L Brands).

While certain shareholders will probably appreciate Dave Kanen's (Q3 earning transcript call's analyst) comment on urging the company to buy back shares rather than attempting "Hail Mary" like maneuvers of entering lingerie business, we side with this fearless team of management. This is a very competent management team that is unafraid of the current environment and is being increasingly aggressive with its store locations, product offerings, and overall expansion. They are certainly greedy when others are fearful. Their style of doing the unexpected and staying aggressive has treated them well over the years. They have a track record of impressive e-commerce growth while looking to negotiate favorable lease terms at densely populated locations.

As RTW continues to grow and enjoy a boost in its margin due to economies of scale and get their name recognized in the coming years, we think they have a very good chance of becoming a reputable behemoth in the women apparel retail space. At the end of the day, it is the quality of the business that excites us more than the cheapness. But when you can get your hands on both, why not?

Disclosure: I am/we are long RTW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.