8% To 9% Yields, More Growth Ahead In 2019: DCP Midstream Partners LP

After missing Q4 2018 estimates, DCP's common is yielding 9.82%, but 2019 guidance calls for increased EBITDA, DCF, and coverage.

After logging big earnings growth in Q1-Q3 2018, DCP Midstream Partners LP (DCP) hit a snag in Q4 '18. Although revenue grew 11.55%, EBITDA, DCF and net income all fell considerably:

Management explained three reasons for the drops on the Q4 '18 earnings call:

"Crude and NGL prices dropped by more than 20% from our expectations. Next, a third-party line strike on Sand Hills resulted in an approximate $10 million to $15 million adverse impact that affected both our G&P and logistics segments. And third, the cost overages as Wouter discussed earlier partially resulted in a quarter-to-quarter increase of $28 million of which approximately $10 million to $15 million was above our expectation."

The fall in DCF caused Q4' 18 common coverage to fall to .89X, bringing the full-year coverage to ~1.05X:

For the full year 2018, revenue grew 16%, EBITDA rose 7.37%, and DCF rose 6.38%, which enabled a modest improvement in the common unit coverage. Management has maintained a $.78 quarterly distribution since January 2015., so distribution growth was flat.

However, they've also avoided issuing any common units over the past five years.

2019 Guidance:

Management issued 2019 EBITDA guidance in a range of $1145M to $1285M, which implies growth of 4.9% to 17.7%.

(Source: DCP site)

Preferred Distributions:

One other negative factor for DCP's common coverage was the issuance of preferred units, DCP Midstream LP, 7.875% Series B Fixed/Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (DCP.PB) and DCP Midstream LP, and 7.95% Series C Fixed/Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (DCP.PC) on 5/19/18 and 10/2/18.

Since preferred payouts get deducted from DCF, this decreases the amount of DCF available for common unit distributions. Hence, preferreds usually have better coverage than the common units.

As preferreds are often thought of as being similar to a bond, with fixed call values and mostly fixed coupon rates, some investors may feel that they're boring, i.e., lacking in price gain potential.

However, as usual, that depends on your timing. When we wrote about DCP's two preferreds near the start of 2019, they had both been caught up in the Q4 '18 market swoon and were just below $22.00.

But as of 3/6/19, they've had a nice bounce back, thanks to fading rate hike worries, with the C units up over 13% and the B units up 11.6%:

They both yield over 8%, with the C units going ex-dividend near the end of March and the B units not going ex- until late May. These are both cumulative units, meaning that DCP must pay you for any skipped distributions before paying common distributions. In addition, they rank senior to the common units in a liquidation scenario.

The B units have a higher yield to call of 8.85%, vs. 8.48% for the C units:

Unlike traditional fixed coupon preferreds, these units both have a hybrid feature - after their call dates, their rates will be based upon a premium added to the current three-month LIBOR rate.

Before the Fed became more dovish in late 2018, the future potential yields from this rising rate feature looked pretty attractive vs. current yields. However, in 2019, the three-month LIBOR rate has continued to decline - it's now down to 2.63%, vs. 2.81% in early January 2019, which causes these future yields to not look so enticing.

The B units future floating rate will be 4.92% plus whatever the current three-month LIBOR is at the time, while the C units have a 4.88% floating rate to add to LIBOR.

If the three-month LIBOR rate is just 2.63% in 2023, these two units will both yield a bit less than they currently do, 7.8% for the B units, vs. 7.59% for the C units:

Nobody knows what the rates will be in 2023, so what happens if these yields if inflation actually returns, bringing much higher LIBOR rates?

If the three3-month LIBOR rate were to rise to 5% in 2023, the equivalent yields would also be much higher, at 10.25% for the B units and 9.98% for the C units:

As mentioned earlier, the coverage for these preferred units is much better than the common unit coverage. We looked at it two ways as interest coverage based upon net income, and also on a DCF basis, which adds back non-cash depreciation and amortization and deducts maintenance capex.

In 2018, DCP covered its preferred payouts with net income by a 6.34X factor and had a 14.55X DCF/preferred coverage factor.

Management issued 2019 guidance ranges for net income and DCF and also listed preferred distributions as being $60M. If they hit their numbers in 2019, net income/preferred coverage should range from 5.58 to 7.75X, while DCF/preferred coverage would range from 11.67X to 13.33X.

If DCP's common payout remains at $.78/quarter, the implied range of DCF/common distribution coverage should be ~1.11 to 1.29X:

Taxes:

DCP's preferred and common unitholders receive a K-1 at tax time. IRA holders should consult their accountant about potential issues with UBTI before investing in either class of units, particularly if you're considering buying a large amount of units. The UBTI threshold is $1,000/year - we haven't had any issues with this due to the tax reporting setup of most MLPs. At any rate, you'd get more tax deferral advantages by utilizing them in a taxable account.

Common Distributions:

At $31.76, DCP's common units yield 9.82%, with ~1.04 - 1.05X trailing coverage. DCP pays common distributions in a Feb/May/Aug/Nov. cycle.

Options:

If you're more inclined to play DCP for a short-term gain, here's an April put-selling trade from our free Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can see details for this and over 35 other trades, which we update throughout each trading day.

The April $30.00 put pays $.60, and gives you a breakeven of $29.40, which is ~8% below analysts' lowest price target of $32.00.

If you're new to options, we also maintain an Options Glossary page, which defines the terms you'll see in this type of trading.

Analysts' Targets and Performance:

Like many other MLPs, DCP's common units have had strong price gains so far in 2019 - they're up 19.89%. However, they've outperformed the S&P over the past year.

After the big 2019 price gain, DCP's common units are just 0.75% below analysts' lowest price target, but they're still 15% below the $37.38 average price target:

Valuations:

Two metrics jump out in the comps - price/book and price/sales, both of which show much lower values for DCP than other midstream firms we cover. The price/DCF is higher due to the Q4 DCF decline. It could be that this will improve in 2019, if DCP achieves its DCF goals.

Growth Projects:

Both of DCP's segments have growth projects in the works, with a total of seven projects due to come online in 2019.

(Source: DCP site)

Risks:

Dilution - DCP's management hasn't issued any new common units for the past five years, so their record is strong on that front. They said on the Q4 '18 call that they intend to continue this pattern: "In 2019 we expect to continue to self fund the portion of our growth via excess coverage and divestitures resulting in no planned common equity issuances." In January 2019, DCP announced the sale of its wholesale propane business to NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL).

Commodity exposure - Management has a hedging program in place to mitigate the effects of price swings. They had a total of 79% of the gross margin fee-based and hedged for 2018, which just about reached their total goal of 80%. 2019 is 76% hedged and fee-based thus far.

LIBOR vs. SOFR - The Fed is moving to replace LIBOR with another rate, called the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR. "SOFR comprises a broad universe of overnight Treasury repo trade activity, making it a benchmark for all seasons, impervious to future structural shifts in market preferences between bilateral repo versus tri-party repo. It's based firmly on transaction data drawn from multiple and diverse sources. This transition could create some uncertainty for LIBOR-related vehicles, but we wonder if the powers that be would be so inept as to endanger all of the thousands of mortgages and LIBOR-related vehicles that currently exist. We're betting that the transition will be handled prudently, without disruption.

Financials:

EBITDA/net debt leverage has risen over the past three quarters. Management's target is ~4X, which it could hit in 2019, if it gets the EBITDA growth included in the guidance figures. DCP is lagging averages for these other various metrics:

Debt:

DCP uses a mix of debt, including senior and junior notes, in addition to an ongoing credit facility, which matures in 2022. It has $325M in Senior Notes due in April 2019 and a $200M A/R facility due in August 2019.

(Source: DCP 2018 10K)

Summary:

We rate the DCP preferrd B and C units a Buy for income investors. For the common units, selling cash secured puts below DCP's common unit price may be the best play while we await Q1 '19 earnings for a bounce-back from Q4's declines.

