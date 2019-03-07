Is Tilray The Future Of Global Cannabis?

Tilray's price has fallen since my last coverage in November, but not far enough for my taste: Tilray looks too expensive for me.

All financials are in U.S. dollars. All images are from Tilray's investor presentation unless otherwise noted.

Summary

Tilray (TLRY) is a Seattle-based cannabis company which operates in the Canadian cannabis market.

Tilray has continued to execute well since last I checked in on the company. Tilray has acquired Natura Holdings in a relatively inexpensive deal that adds 17% to Tilray's production footprint at a cost of less than 1% of Tilray's enterprise value. Tilray has also purchased Manitoba Holdings in an interesting deal for a non-CBD hemp food maker. The synergies from that deal are not obvious to me, but if Tilray can realize synergies from that C$419 million deal, investors will benefit from Manitoba Harvest's likely high revenue (relative to Tilray itself) although that business is also likely to be low-margin based on a comparison to Elixinol's (OTCPK:EXLLF) Hemp Foods Australia.

Financially, Tilray hasn't yet released their post-recreational earnings but pre-recreational earnings look reasonably strong. Revenue growth was modest in the third quarter, but that was true of most Canadian licensed producers ("LPs") as each of those companies were preparing for the launch of the Canadian recreational cannabis market rather than trying to maximize medical cannabis revenue.

Tilray's gross margins during their third quarter were lower than usual, but that should be only a temporary obstruction until Tilray ramps up its own production. The Natura acquisition should also help add to Tilray's production and reduce their reliance on third-party cannabis.

As with most pre-legalization Canadian-market cannabis companies, Tilray was not profitable in the September quarter. Tilray earned only $3 million in gross profit but spent $23 million in operating costs, nearly half of which was share-based compensation. Because of those expenses, Tilray lost ~$19 million in EBITDA (including SBC) and lost ~$25 million in operating cash flow.

Tilray will announced earnings for their December quarter after-hours on March 18th. This will be Tilray's first quarter that includes recreational cannabis sales. Analysts expect revenue of about $14 million, which would be a much smaller post-recreational cannabis bump than those from Canopy Growth, Aurora, or Aphria. Time will tell if analysts are correct.

Tilray's price has fallen ~25% since I wrote about the company in November. That said, shares still look a bit too expensive for my taste and I will not be investing here. Operationally, the company looks good and has executed well, but the price is still a bit too rich for me. Perhaps I'm leaving money on the table by staying on the sidelines here, but I am comfortable with that.

I will continue to invest in other U.S. and Canadian cannabis companies rather than Tilray.

Resources

Overview

Tilray is an American-owned cannabis company that is primarily owned by Privateer Holdings in Seattle, WA. Tilray operates primarily in Canada, although the company operates in at least Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Portugal, and Germany.

Tilray grows and sells cannabis in Canada under the High Park brand, with labels including High Park, Marley Naturals, and Goodship. Tilray's Canadian distribution is relatively broad, with distribution in seven of Canada's ten provinces and two of Canada's three territories.

These nine deals give Tilray access to 85% of Canadian consumers, with Alberta being the most important piece of the Canadian market that Tilray cannot access. This is a reasonably good level of market access, although it gives Tilray less access to the Canadian recreational market than less-valuable peers including Organigram (OTCQX:OGRMF) and Aphria (OTC:APHA).

Tilray has a 50/50 joint venture with AB InBev (BUD), through Labatt Breweries of Canada, whereby both firms will invest U$50 million to develop non-alcoholic CBD- and THC-based beverages for the Canadian adult-use cannabis market. Beverages and edibles are not yet legal in Canada, so Tilray and its peers like Hexo (OTC:HEXO)/Molson-Coors (TAP) - Truss - have not announced their product lines yet. Canada is expected to legalize beverages and edibles in the fall - meaning we're likely to hear more about Tilray's beverage and edible plans in the next six months as the product lines and marketing are developed.

Among other deals, Tilray has a partnership with Authentic Brands Group ("ABG"), which is behind notable brands including Nautica, Juicy Couture, Greg Norman, and Aeropostale. Among other products, Tilray's CBD may be used in hand and foot care products from Nine West and muscle relief products from Prince.

Another by-product of the ABG deal is that Tilray has been tapped by Green Growth Brands (OTCQB:GGBXF) as the preferred supplier of CBD ingredients for use in Green Growth's CBD-infused personal care products sold under the Greg Normal brand. That line has not yet been launched but is likely to be similar to Green Growth's existing Seventh Sense product line, but with a more male-focused target audience. My full coverage of that deal and of Green Growth's recent earnings can be found on The Growth Operation. Tilray itself sources its hemp-derived CBD, at least in part, from LiveWell Canada (OTC:LXLLF) under a December 2018 agreement.

All told, Tilray operates on five continents and plans to be a global player in the potentially-enormous global cannabis market. Estimates of the potential size of this market vary, but it could be worth $150 billion by 2025.

Natura acquisition: In the first three quarters of 2018, Tilray harvested 8,186 kilograms of cannabis, with ~5,000 kilograms coming in the third quarter. This places Tilray ~in-line with comparably-valued Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB), although Aurora has enormous expansion projects in the works while Tilray does not. Aurora also notably expanded their production by 57% in the December quarter - so Tilray will need to continue to expand their production to keep pace:

Notably, Cronos (OTC:CRON) did not report cannabis harvests in the third quarter and Aphria does not report this metric generally.

In order to expand their production capacity, Tilray purchased Natura Holdings in January 2019. That deal will cost Tilray C$15 million in cash and C$20 million in stock with added incentives potentially bringing the deal up to C$70 million. Natura had earlier agreed to sell itself to Emblem (OTCQX:EMMBF) for C$76 million in July 2018, but Emblem terminated that deal in September 2018 and Natura instead was purchase by Tilray for less. Emblem subsequently merged with Aleafia (OTCQX:ALEAF) in a December 2018 deal that I covered on Seeking Alpha.

This deal will allow Tilray to expand its production footprint. At the time of the deal, Natura had 155,000 ft2 licensed with a total footprint of 662,000 ft2. This licensed footprint grows Tilray's capacity by 17% for a maximum price of C$70 million - a relatively inexpensive way to expand.

Source: Manitoba Harvest.

Manitoba Harvest acquisition: Last month, Tilray acquired Manitoba Harvest, the world's largest hemp food manufacturer. Manitoba Harvest's products include shelled hemp seeds, hemp granola, protein powder blends from both plans and hemp, hemp oil, and other products.

These are not CBD-based products but are instead marketed based on the nutrition of hemp, including being high in protein and including a broad spectrum of omega fatty acids.

Tilray's acquisition will cost up to C$419 million, in ~half-stock and half-cash, subject to milestone bonuses. The deal closed in late February so its revenue will not hit Tilray's books until the March quarter.

Tilray's announcement did not describe Manitoba Harvest's sales or margins, so it isn't clear how much they'll add to Tilray's top or bottom line. That said, Manitoba Harvest's product offerings are similar to those of Elixinol's (OTCPK:EXLLF) Hemp Foods Australia ("HFA") product line, as I've discussed in my coverage of Elixinol on The Growth Operation. As I noted in that Elixinol coverage, HFA is the least interesting and least valuable part of Elixinol - it is a relatively low-growth, low-margin product offering. Manitoba Harvest is likely to have comparable growth and margin characteristics, although perhaps Tilray can use their marketing muscle to grow the brand and perhaps cross-promote their hemp wellness products with their other cannabis products.

Overall, I suspect that the Manitoba Harvest purchase for Tilray will function similar to Aphria's purchase of CC Pharma in Germany. In both cases, the deals may add significant revenue in coming quarters, but that revenue will be relatively low-margin, low-growth revenue.

Financials

Tilray is yet to report its first post-recreational legalization quarter, so each of these figures relates to pre-legalization sales. Tilray will report its December quarter sales after-hours on March 18th. Those results will include 2.5 months of adult-use cannabis sales in Canada.

Revenue: Tilray's revenue grew modestly in the third quarter, rising to $10 million from $9.7 million, an increase of 3% QoQ and 97% YoY. This modest sales increase is in line with similar modest September quarter results from most other Canadian cannabis producers. Each of these companies were ramping up for the launch of recreational cannabis in the September quarter and was much more focused on preparing for that market than growing their medical cannabis sales.

Gross margins: Tilray's gross margins in the third quarter were a relatively meager 31%. These figures do not include fair value adjustments because Tilray, unlike the other cannabis producers listed above, has its primary listing in the United States (TLRY) rather than Canada, so its financial results are reported using GAAP figures rather than IFRS figures. Each of the other cannabis producers above are using IFRS figures, but these results exclude the non-cash fair value adjustments.

Overall, Tilray's gross margins in the pre-legalization quarter were comparable to those from Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) but much lower than those of Aurora, Aphria, and Cronos. Tilray's gross margins were markedly down from both last quarter (43%) and the year-ago quarter (55%), and also well-below Tilray's target gross margins of 50% or more.

"Gross margin for the third quarter decreased to 31% from 55% in the same period last year as a result of procurement of third-party supply and larger portion of our revenue being attributed to the bulk sale channels. As we indicated on our last quarter’s call, we continue to balance our product supply as we were long THC extracts and short CBD product. We expect continued balancing through the end of the year while we ramp up our production. Additionally, margins were impacted as we incur start-up cost in ramping our cultivation." Mark Castaneda, CFO, Tilray Third Quarter Earnings Call

Gross margins were low this quarter primarily because Tilray was purchasing cannabis from a third party rather than selling its own cannabis. This purchasing-based model tends to have much higher gross costs and lower profit margins. Tilray expects its gross margins to rise as it ramps up production.

Cannabis production and sales: By volume, Tilray's cannabis sales increased modestly during the third quarter while harvests increased ~3.5-fold to over 5,000 kilograms, based on Tilray's year-to-date harvest figures in their presentation. Tilray's cannabis sales in the third quarter put it in fourth place among the five largest cannabis companies - ahead of Cronos but behind Canopy Growth, Aurora, and Aphria in sales.

Sales next quarter: As with each of the latter three companies, Tilray's sales are very likely to rise substantially in the first post-legalization quarter. While Cronos has not yet reported its December quarter, each of Aphria, Aurora, and Canopy Growth saw cannabis volume increases of 1.9x to 4.6x in their first post-legalization quarter. Aphria's 1.9x result is notable better than it sounds given that Aphria's closest quarter ended in November and thus only included 1.5 months of recreational sales rather than 2.5 months.

For their part, analysts foresee only a modest increase in Tilray revenues in the fourth quarter, with an average estimate of U$14.0 million in revenue, or up 40% QoQ - much lower than even Aphria's truncated (relative to recreational legalization on Oct 17th) quarter. It remains to be seen how accurate analyst estimates will be: Analysts did poorly estimating Aurora's revenue but did well estimating Canopy Growth's revenue.

Operating Costs: Like nearly all of its peers, Tilray is not yet profitable in its last pre-legalization quarter.

During the third quarter, Tilray spent $23 million in operating costs and earned only $3 million in gross profit, resulting in an operating margin of -199%. While that figure will not impress anyone, Tilray was ramping up for a legal cannabis market that wasn't yet generating any revenue (Canadian recreational cannabis) while also building towards nascent international markets which, in many cases, are unlikely to generate a profit for years to come.

A very high proportion of Tilray's operating costs came in the form of share-based compensation. Of its $23.1 million in operating costs, Tilray spent $11.2 million in share-based compensation, up from the already-generous $5.6 million in share-based compensation the quarter prior. At least some of these costs may be one-time costs, which might give some hope that costs will fall in the December quarter.

Profitability: Given Tilray's operating costs and revenue, it is unsurprising that Tilray was not profitable in the third quarter.

Tilray's adjusted EBITDA metric excludes share-based compensation, so I have added SBC back in above. That expense is not a cash expense, so it doesn't diminish Tilray's cash supply, but it is a real cost for shareholders whose Tilray holdings are diluted. Tilray's adjusted EBITDA loss fell to a $7 million loss while Tilray also issued $11 million in dilutive stock-based compensation for an EBITDA loss of $18.6 million.

Tilray's cash flow results were similar, with an operating cash flow deficit of $24 million, falling from an only $1 million deficit in the prior quarter. Tilray also spent $10 million on capital expenditures, down from a $16 million spend the prior quarter. Tilray's capital expenditures are primarily related to building up their production capacity in Canada and internationally. Those costs are likely to continue.

Profit next quarter? Given analysts' estimate of $14 million in revenue, it's very unlikely that Tilray would make an operating profit in the fourth quarter. Analysts expect Tilray to lose $0.13/share, or ~$12 million. Those bottom-line projections are even less likely to be accurate than analysts' top-line projections, but it appears unlikely Tilray will make a profit until they ~2-6x their revenue, depending on gross margins and if their current operating costs are permanent.

Tilray at $77.27 on March 5th Shares Value ($000s) Class 1 shares, Nov 14, 2018 16,666,667 $1,287,833 Class 2 shares, Nov 14, 2018 76,498,178 $5,911,014 Options and Warrants 8,432,394 $590,033 Market cap, partially-diluted 101,597,239 $7,788,881 Net cash, Sep 30, 2018 $100,717 Enterprise value, partially-diluted $7,688,164

Source: Author's estimates based on Black-Scholes model.

Overall, Tilray trades at a market cap and enterprise value of about $8 billion. This puts Tilray as approximately the third most valuable cannabis company, perhaps 10% behind Aurora for second and more than 50% ahead of Cronos for fourth.

Thoughts

Data by YCharts

My thoughts on Tilray are little changed since my prior writing on Tilray, including in September ("Avoid Tilray And Buy Literally Anything Else Instead") and November ("Tilray: Disaster Waiting To Happen"). Even before Tilray's IPO, I was a skeptical of Tilray's price but generally bullish on the underlying business - just not at this price.

Tilray's price has declined since my September and November articles: TLRY was trading at $100 to $110 when those articles were published. Meanwhile, I never questioned Tilray's ability to execute well and they have continued to execute well.

I like Tilray's deal with AB InBev and their acquisition of Natura Holdings. The former is a relatively inexpensive joint venture ($50 million from Tilray is less than 1% of Tilray's enterprise value) that could pay great dividends if the pair can develop successful beverages for the Canadian market and then, ultimately, for larger markets as they open. The latter deal is also inexpensive, at only C$70 million maximum, and adds incremental production capacity and licenses to allow Tilray to avoid purchasing outside cannabis and hurting their future gross margins.

I am a bit more neutral on Tilray's acquisition of Manitoba Harvest. That acquisition is interesting and could benefit the company if there are synergies to be found between the non-CBD hemp food business and Tilray's THC and CBD businesses. That said, the synergies there are less obvious to me and time will tell if Manitoba Harvest can be integrated into Tilray's core businesses or if it operates largely independently. In the latter case, the benefits here are less clear.

Overall, I still do not plan to invest in Tilray. Management is doing well at navigating the emerging cannabis markets and there is a price that I would be willing to purchase Tilray shares at. However, that price is well below their current enterprise value of $8 billion.

That said, I have been wrong on Tilray before. Back in June 2018, I suggested that a pre-IPO Tilray should be worth ~20-30% of Canopy Growth's valuation and Tilray has never traded at that price.

So for me, Tilray still looks too expensive. But it's always looked too expensive to me - and perhaps it always will. I'm willing to accept potentially missing out on the future of global cannabis, though. I'll continue investing my money elsewhere into cannabis companies that I see as better values. Perhaps I'm leaving money on the table, but I can live with that.

Happy investing!



Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC, OGRMF, HEXO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also short Cronos via puts (but don't necessarily suggest you should short Cronos).