Is Amazon's Announcement An Opportunity For Walmart Investors?

I believe the concerns are overblown, especially in the medium term.

Amazon's announcement of its incursion into the grocery business has some Walmart investors worried.

Last time I wrote about Walmart (WMT) was two years ago, when the stock was trading in the mid-60s. I calculated a fair value of $75 for the stock and, projecting its growth into 2017, predicted it to rise to $88, setting my price target. However, as it neared my price target I feared a pullback, recommending my subscribers buy puts on the stock ahead of earnings.

The stock indeed sold off, trading in a tight region for the next couple months:

Since then, I removed WMT from my watchlist, only returning to it now. The other day, WMT wormed itself into my newsfeed. Amazon (AMZN) is going to open grocery stores.

Amazon: The Walmart Killer…?

Of course, the result was many analysts claiming Amazon will kill the competition, including Walmart. WMT investors seem to be worried. I was experiencing deja-vu – did I not already write about this?

Ah, now I remember: In early 2016, when AMZN panic was in full force among WMT investors, I came out to say, “lol, calm down.” After re-reading that article, I am here to say something a little different: “lol, calm down… but…”

See, the crux of my article in 2016 was that the majority of WMT’s revenue was from its grocery sector. And as no one bought their soy milk from Amazon, the majority of WMT’s business was insulated. This time, however, Amazon represents a threat to Walmart.

But I still say, “lol, calm down.” The threat is small – at least for now. I do not doubt Amazon’s ability to gobble up market share in a new industry, but the logistics of the process act as a significant barrier to entry for Amazon.

Walmart owns over 10,000 stores. Amazon will not open its first store until the end of the year, at the earliest. At least for 2019, we will not see any effect on Walmart’s revenue or earnings from this news.

The only effect will be on the stock price of WMT. Investors should be thanking Jeff Bezos, who has just given onlookers a quick dip-buying opportunity. The fundamentals have not changed – just the stock price.

Of course, the long-term outlook has changed a bit – depending on how you view the news. It's possible AMZN trips over its own feet, leading investors who dropped WMT on the recent news to use their own feet (for kicking themselves) after the fears of Amazon grocery stores are proved needless. Then again, perhaps Bezos is an evil mastermind who has set out to destroy all businesses and trick consumers into buying inferior products at absurd prices.

While I think the truth is somewhere in the middle, I also think that any WMT-related movements on this news is silly. Right now, we can only speculate. Spectating is better than speculating, however, and so I recommend we wait and watch instead of panicking.

Walmart’s Post-earnings Movements

Let us instead turn to more tangible factors. Walmart reported its earnings last month. It gapped up on earnings, creating an area gap, which filled. The stock has been falling since, and farther falls should probably not be blamed on the Amazon news:

Gaps of this sort tend to fill quickly. My backtest on this gap for WMT shows that a pullback of 3% to 4% is likely after this type of gap. However, I could not find a statistically significant pattern for how WMT acts after the gap fills.

Thus, we should not focus on short-term movements here. Instead, look to the long-term fundamentals, seasonality, and novel information to get a better idea of how WMT will move. Seeing as WMT’s earnings caused this gap in the first place, let’s see if we can understand the company’s recent earnings.

The Whopping 2% Dividend Increase: Should We Worry?

The report was mostly bullish, with WMT seeing significant growth in its e-commerce sector (maybe it’s Amazon that should fear Walmart). While the company increased its dividend, the increase was insignificant, prompting some worry. As dividend payments are fully covered by earnings, I certainly would not worry about the dividend safety here.

Nevertheless, dividend growth investors might feel disappointed. But the disappointment should be at more of an “I dropped my ice cream” level than a “my dog’s girlfriend died” level. WMT has been increasing its dividends for nearly 50 years and are currently offering a better DPS and yield than the sector average:

Overall, with good results, WMT gapped up but only briefly. Typically, this shows profit taking. Results that are good but not good enough to impress investors generally result in profit taking, which in turn results in up area gaps filling.

Sentiment Analysis

In most situations like this, after a post-earnings area gap fills, the stock trends sideways, often oscillating within a new trading region. When the market gives mixed signals after earnings, we can look to management earnings sentiment for clues. Sentiment is a statistically significant predictor of stock price for three months after an earnings report.

To check sentiment, I used my lexical analysis algorithm, built specifically for this purpose. I ran it through WMT’s earnings call transcripts to compute sentiment scores. The most recent earnings report showed a 32% increase in sentiment, year-over-year.

For every pessimistic forward-looking statement were two optimistic forward-looking statements. This does not count as overly optimistic but realistic. Let’s take a look at some of the strongest statements flagged by my algorithm.

“We experienced a favorable economic environment in the U.S. for much of the year and our associates made a lot happen to draw the strength of our results.”

-Reliance on macro factors. Leading economic indicators imply strength in the US economy. However, growth seems to be peaking. Thus, this can be taken as either a bullish or bearish sign. From my perspective on the future of the US economy, I consider it medium-term bullish, long-term bearish.

“You'll recall we issued fiscal year 2020 guidance last October, while there's been some growing uncertainty in the overall macro-economic and political environment, we're confident in our ability to operate our business and serve customers effectively in most any economic climate.”

-Contradicting my outlook above, this statement implies that management sees some macro headwinds in the coming year.

“You see all the numbers that we see, wages are still pretty good, unemployment rate's low, gas prices are down year-on-year.”

-Another contradictory statement on the US economy from management. I think we can conclude that Walmart’s management doesn’t have a clear thesis for the economy. Yet, they seem to emphasize Walmart’s reliance on a strong economy.

“Part of our strategy is to build on our existing strengths, such as having a broad assortment including fresh and perishable foods within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population.”

-Niche-focusing typically goes hand in hand with stable businesses. This acts as an obstacle for potential competitors. Again, Amazon fears are overblown until we see the company gain the type of coverage Walmart has.

“The investments we're making in our people, remodels, and technology are helping to ensure that our stores are easy to navigate, fast, friendly, and fun to shop.”

-This type of return on investment is intangible and thus cannot be seen from financial data directly. This is an example of lexical analysis being helpful. Management sees its operating costs as investments for securing customers. Few would take this as a bearish statement.

“We're expanding our assortment, improving search-enhancing our website and executing better on the fundamentals such as product reviews, inventory mirroring, and on-time delivery to accomplish this.”

-Similar to the above statement, but with focus on the company’s fastest growing sector, e-commerce.

“And of course, we remain committed to providing a superior value proposition as we compete aggressively on price across a broad spectrum of products.”

-One of the concerns businesses experience when Amazon steps into the market is that they will be forced to cut prices to compete. Walmart already is using price as one of its unique selling propositions and thus more insulated from Amazon competition than similar businesses.

“We might get progress during the year to add more brands and exclusive items through new partnerships with Lord & Taylor, Ellen DeGeneres, Advance Auto, Sofia Vergara, and Fanatics to name a few.”

-Expanding partnerships and offering exclusive products is another form of insulation from Amazon.

“Some of the happiest customers that I have come across are customers that can place their back-to-school order and a grocery order together and go through pickup and knockout that list of things that you need for your kids as they go back-to-school.”

-Another insulating factor. Note that Amazon’s stores, once open, are planned to be much smaller than Walmart stores and will therefore be unlikely to adequately meet the needs of customers with large, diverse shopping lists.

“Our business in Canada also continues to perform well. The team's moving quickly to modernize the store base and expand omni channel capabilities with a focus on gaining greater access to urban markets.”

-International expansion implies growth.

“I can't comment on the future the guidance for Flipkart in the first quarter. I'll just say that the things that have happened have been disappointed in some way, but they haven't shaken our confidence and excitement about what this is going to mean to the company long term.”

-Management has some uncertainty about Flipkart, Walmart’s $16M acquisition (an Indian e-commerce company), in the short term. They remain optimistic in the long term. This statement represents both a bearish short-term outlook and an overarching, speculative bullish outlook in the long term because of the potential growth factors (international expansion, e-commerce growth potential).

“You can decouple speed of delivery in a way that helps us manage costs, so as the volume goes up and density improves.”

-Implied economies of scale: Average operating costs reduce as Walmart expands.

“The customer acceptance, we're seeing with online grocery in particular is a one where you look at it and say we are going to lean into this. And there maybe things along the line and we delay this or can we stop something else, but we're going to lean into things like this and see when we see them working for the customer and as a team we will ensure that it works out for our shareholders over the mid to long term.”

-Potential concerns about the online grocery segment. Amazon already dominates this segment, and apparently Walmart’s foray into online grocery is not being met with the type of customer response envisioned.

Conclusion

Overall, management’s outlook is quite optimistic, with a few concerns about the general economy and one or two projects that have become doubtful investments. Expansion and growth seem strong. In fact, the smooth growth rate is on a tear:

With respect to this growth trajectory, my price target for WMT in 2019 is $138.

Trade Ideas

If you want the dividend without the volatility or if you truly fear Amazon’s effect on WMT’s price, run dividend arbitrage plays before ex-dividend dates.

If you are fully bullish on the company, buy and hold WMT, collecting dividends while the company continues to expand.

If you dislike the volatility and want to actively hedge Walmart as it inevitably wiggles its way upward, short WMT until it hits its support level ($96.60). At that point, cover your short and buy ITM calls. Execute the calls before the ex-dividend date.

Happy trading.

