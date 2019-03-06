IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) Mark Smith Discusses Future Growth Strategies - Earnings Call Transcript

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCQB:IAALF) Future Growth Strategies Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Jim Sims - IR

Mark Smith - Chairman

Good day everyone, and welcome to this IBC Advanced Alloys Webcast and Conference Call. I am Jim Sims, Director of Investor and Public Relations with IBC.

Before we begin today's webcast, let me give you just a few reminders.



All right. Today in our broadcast we will be making forward-looking statements and viewers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information.

Joining us today in the webcast is Mark Smith, Chairman of the Board of IBC. Mark let's go ahead and get started.

Okay, thanks Jim, and welcome everyone. Let's go to the key points of today's update in brief.

Recent capital improvements are increasing IBC's production capacity and our product offering opening up opportunities to expand business with current and new customers. Sales and marketing of IBC's beryllium-aluminum Beralcast products to both the defense and civilian market is being intensified.

The recent purchase order from Kaman Corporation which we announced yesterday is one of several new sales opportunities currently in the pipeline. Copper alloys is already receiving order inquiries for products that new capital equipment will allow us to produce for the first time.

While fiscal Q2 results were disappointing due to a dip in demand in the quarter, orders for copper alloy and commercial Beralcast products have strengthened recently and sales are expected to improve in the second half of fiscal year 2019.

Additionally, the IBC Board remains encouraged by increases in production capabilities, output capacity, efficiencies and gross margins that are expected to result from our capital improvements program and we believe that these capital improvements will play a key role in IBC achieving profitability.

Let’s talk about some of those upgrades and new additions. In our Engineered Materials Division where we specialize in beryllium aluminum alloys, we have installed several key capital upgrades and new additions. One of these is our dewax furnace shown here in Slide 5. This unit involves a critical process for EMC that drives much of the production schedule for our high-performance Beralcast products.

Previously we had to outsource the process of dewaxing bringing this process in-house with this new furnace will help reduce outside vendor cost and increase margins. It also helps to ensure that EMC can quickly ramp up to higher rates when needed to support customer demand and respond the market changes that are typical of commercial customer's beryllium-aluminum components.

Also at EMC we recently upgraded a wax injection system which will allow us to inject an essential portion of the wax tree that is used in the assembly of every mold made of EMC. This process was previously done by an outside vendor doing the injection in-house will eliminate that cost, it will increase our margins and it places the process in our control. It also will allow EMC to take advantage of recycled wax generated during the dewax process which will help to further reduce costs.

We have also installed an upgraded power backup system at EMC which is expected to minimize downtime in manufacturing processes. For example our shell dip process which buys layers of slurry over a wax to create a mold requires extensive process controls. Even a slight interruption of this process can put the slurry out of specification that then requires the tanks to be emptied and the slurry rebuilt requiring extra labor and material cost in addition to downtime. This new backup power system to help eliminate those issues.

In our Copper Alloys Division, we have installed and now operate a new computer numerical control or CNC vertical lathe. You can see the inside of this unit on Slide 8. This machine is improving or efficiency on existing work by allowing us to make more aggressive cuts on rough forgings. It also provides the additional speed and control required for higher tolerance finishes at a significantly reduced time. It is sized to accept work beyond the turning radius of any of our existing CNC's. This equipment has already opened up new sales opportunities to electronics and other industries with more value added products.

The new bridge mill replaces an existing player mill that was used primarily for surface finishing of forged plate product. The new mill will very efficiently perform the same function of surface finishing but with the value-added capability of adding high precision milling, drilling and tapping services to those products.

For example, we can take copper alloy plates that we formerly sold to heat exchanger manufacturer and now mill and drill them with high precision to the pattern required for the finished tube sheet. This adds significant additional value and allows for greater margin capture to those operations.

Looking forward, our focus in both EMC and copper alloys is increasing sales to existing customers and sectors generated higher gross margins and expanding into new markets. That EMC the extensive engineering partnerships we maintain with current defense customers are helping to drive improvements in our ability to cast complex beryllium aluminum parts. This has in turn driven significant improvements in our product yields, and that is intended to generate improved margins going forward.

Our success in improving our performance, yields, and production capacity has resulted in new enquiries from other major defense programs. Many of these we cannot discuss publicly, but I look forward to being able to make public announcements on these initiatives as often as we can.

Also at EMC, we are engaged in preliminary engineering and prototyping for several products with multiple customers in both commercial and aerospace markets. Let me add as a footnote that it is a staple of the defense supply business, that engineering lead times on cutting edge products can be long. However, production quantities are often significant, multi-year contracts or standard, and program life is often 20 years or more.

In our Copper Alloys business, our capital, equipment and investments specifically the upgrades and machine tools have already resulted in new business opportunities for the division. As a result of these upgrades, we are able to work on expanding sales in existing electronics market with both current and prospective customers. New customers have already been signed up because of these expanded production capabilities.

While much of our sales in the defense sector are currently coming from the Beryllium-Aluminum business, we are also developing strategic relationships with new prime vendors in the defense sector for copper alloy products.

With that, Jim, I'm happy to take any questions from our participants.

Mark, we have couple of questions that have come in, in the last couple of days. So let's start with those investor questions first. Number one, the results of your second quarter were indeed disappointing. Has the reduced demand that you saw at the end of last year, calendar year, has that passed and are you now seeing sales increase in 2019?

Mark Smith

Yes, very simple answer to that is, absolutely yes. We are seeing a lot of the sales and business activity that we saw early last year coming back, and it's coming back quite aggressively at this point in time. So we are very encouraged and the timing couldn't be better because with these new capital improvements finally coming to fruition, we're now in a position to aggressively attack those increased orders and new business. So, yes, things have turned around and we feel and see the difference.

Jim Sims

All right. Here's another question, Mark. Do you expect IBC's business with Lockheed Martin to expand, as production of the F-35 airplane continues to grow?

Mark Smith

Yes, there's no question about that and our bottom line message here is that Lockheed is very happy with IBC at this point in time. We do anticipate the air production is going to increase, which should result in additional production needed from IBC, which we welcome.

And also I'd like to note that Lockheed took the time to bring several of the members of their team out to our site in Wilmington, Massachusetts. And myself and Mike Jarvis and other board member went out to meet the Lockheed folks. It was an outstanding all-day meeting, site visit. We discussed multiple additional things that IBC could be doing with Lockheed.

And at the end of that meeting, IBC was invited to have sort of a meeting with Lockheed down at their Orlando facility in Florida. And those folks from the F-35 program are going to introduce the IBC team to multiple additional programs within Lockheed and we are obviously setting up that meeting immediately, because that can result in significant business in a relatively short period of time. So, that was a very good piece of news for the Company and really good to hear that Lockheed is really happy with the performance of IBC at this point.

Jim Sims

Another question, is there any update on the work IBC announced some time ago with BAE Systems?

Mark Smith

There's nothing that we can report at this time. But that work is continuing and when we are in a position to announce that, we will. But we are continuing to undertake that effort.

Jim Sims

My next question just came in, it's are you allowed to comment on the company's current cash position?

Mark Smith

As restricted by our ability to only comment on what's publicly available, obviously our cash and all the financial information that we just filed on SEDAR is available that’s about as much as I can publicly state. But I would like to note that the company is in a difficult cash position and I am particularly proud of the team at IBC and the way that they are managing through this cash situation between Jim Taylor, Tony Wendell, Mike Jarvis, Mark Wolma, [indiscernible] everybody is working hard and we're spending a lot of time together working through these issues and we are all dedicated to success.

And there is no question in my mind that we will work through these issues because this team is committed, they are passionate and the excitement level of all the people at IBC is really quite phenomenal right now because when you put the capital improvements into a business like this like we've done, there's an immediate moral increase by all of the employees. So we know we have the commitment, we know we have the dedication of all of our employees, everybody is working towards the same thing at this point in time. And I expect a very nice turnaround in this company in the short-term.

Jim Sims

All right Mark. Another question what is the status of IBC's work with NioCorp on developing scandium aluminum alloys?

Mark Smith

That work is continuing and we’re obviously very excited for all that work to continue. I would be the first to say that some of that work tends or feels like it goes a little slower than what you would like it to go. But we are using an outside third-party lab to do the work that has helped eliminate the oppressive time and priorities on our own people in both companies.

So we cannot tie our people up on things and keep them focused on the business at hand, but the third-party lab has their issues as well and the holidays are slow as people take time off. But it appears as it will have some additional test work done here in the very near future and we look forward to that.

And the first efforts that we had undertaken we were very happy and now we just need to get focused in on a little bit more precision there and repeatability on how to put these two elements together and make it valuable product.

Jim Sims

All right. Another question has the company found a new CEO yet?

Mark Smith

We have not. The Board continues to run the company as a committee and I can't thank my fellow board members enough Geoff Hampson, Simon Anderson, Mike Jarvis they have been just tremendous over spreading the workload very well. Everybody is putting in a tremendous amount of effort. We are focused on getting a new CEO for the company and that work is underway.

In the interim, I'm also very happy with how things are progressing and again can’t complement our IBC management team enough that it's a real aligned team and things are progressing quite well.

Jim Sims

All right Mark that is all of the questions we have so far. For those of you who were not able to ask your question and you have a follow-up again please send that to me at jim.sims@ibcadvancealloys.com and we’ll be happy to answer your questions.

That's all we have today. Thank you all for joining us. We look forward to talking to you soon. Have a great day everybody, take care bye.