There are three distinct movements in the yield curve recently - what do they mean and are they conflicting?

Yield Curve - Understanding All The (Conflicting?) Messages: Part II

In part I of this series, we discussed the very short end of the yield curve, actually starting with Fed Funds futures, to understand the expectations in the market today as it pertains to Federal Reserve policy. If you have not read part I, you can do so by clicking here.

After analyzing the Fed Funds futures curve as well as short-term interest rates, the market expectations in the short term were clearly identified.

About one week ago, the market was expecting the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates about 1.5 times over the next two years. That expectation has shifted in recent days to an expectation of just 0.5 rate cuts over the next two years.

The market is not overly concerned with the short-term as expectations think that roughly one rate cut in the next two years will be sufficient for the Federal Reserve to re-steepen the curve and keep the economic cycle running.

The market is making the argument that the current situation is very similar to 1994 and 1998 in which there were global economic issues that resulted in several quick interest rates cuts by the Fed but no recession.

These intra-cycle rate cuts were sufficient to re-steepen the yield curve, allow lending to continue, and the economic cycle to carry on.

I reiterate, these are not my expectations but rather what the market is pricing in the short term. If you think the Fed will lower interest rates more than one time in the next two years, then you should be buying Treasuries across the curve as interest rates will be far lower than the market expects two years from today.

If you are of the opinion that the market has these expectations wrong in the opposite direction and the Fed will actually raise interest rates again in the next two years when the marketplace is positioned for roughly one rate cut, then selling the belly of the Treasury curve would be a profitable position.

I am in the camp that the Fed will be required to lower interest rates more than one time in the next two years and the market expectations represent a mispricing between what is expected to occur and the current economic reality.

Now that we understand the short-term expectations, roughly one rate cut in the next two years, let's take a look at medium-term expectations.

Medium-Term Market Expectations

Now that we understand very clearly what the market is expecting in terms of Fed policy over the next three months out to the next three years, as well as the reaction in short-term interest rates from 2-5 years, we can now look at the ever-watched 2s10s spread for an understanding of medium-term expectations.

The 2s10s spread gives a good indication of medium-term expectations. The 2s10s spread often inverts up to two years prior to a recession which speaks to it as a medium-term indicator of economic growth expectations rather than a short-term trading indicator.

Right now, the 2s10s spread has flattened materially from 2017 through 2019. This flattening that has occurred represents a sizeable downshift in growth expectations from 2017 when the market priced in 3% growth, which did occur in 2018, to a wildly held consensus view that growth will move back towards trend around 2%.

This change in growth resulted in a flatter yield curve, but given that the market is not expecting a recession, the curve is not inverted.

The debate is whether growth is slowing from 3% to 2% which will be more or less shrugged off by markets and will perhaps warrant a lower multiple or if growth is moving from 3% to 0% in which recession fears will flare.

The market is currently positioned for a move from 3% growth to something closer to 2% growth over the next 2-years. This is not what I believe will happen but rather where the market expectations lie and what is priced into financial assets.

If you feel differently, you can exploit this mispricing.

2s10s Spread:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

This further supports the 1994 or 1998 analog. Again, this is not what I think is going on but rather very clearly what the market thinks is going on.

In 1994 and 1998, there were major global economic events that required a Fed rate cut as covered in the section above. The market never forecast a recession, so the 2s10s spread (medium-term expectations) never inverted other than briefly in 1998 by just two basis points.

After the rate cuts transpired, the curve steepened, and the economic cycle carried on.

Today, this is what the market is pricing in. There is an empirically observable global slowdown that is not getting better but instead getting worse based on recent data. The market thinks the Fed is on pause, will cut rates 1.5 times (last week) or rather 0.5 times (this week's expectation) and this will be enough to steepen the curve and keep the cycle going.

2s10s Spread:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The 2s10s spread has compressed to 18 basis points. This is clearly suggesting growth will not be robust and certainly not as robust as 2018 but no recession just yet.

This is consistent with a note I wrote last week on recession fears which you can read by clicking here. The economic data is slowing, but my four-factor coincident index of economic activity (not a leading indicator but rather a coincident indicator) shows we are far from a recession.

If we look at the spread between the 10-year Treasury rate and the 5-year Treasury rate, the picture and takeaway are similar; the curve has flattened very significantly which speaks to reduced growth expectations, but the lack of an inversion suggests the medium term recession fears are muted.

5s10s Spread:

Source: Bloomberg

The curve was flattening very quickly, and when the Federal Reserve flipped and the market not only pulled out the 2-3 rate hikes that were expected in 2018 but started to price in a rate cut, the 5-year rate had an outsized move relative to the 10-year rate and the 30-year rate which steepened parts of the curve.

Interestingly, if we analyze real interest rates rather than nominal interest rates, the results are different. The 10-year real interest rate has been inverted with the 5-year real interest rate for a number of weeks before starting to steepen more recently.

This was the first time this economic cycle that the 10-year real interest rate fell below the 5-year real interest rate and now the steepening is also interesting to watch as the prospect of rate cuts is steepening the curve as it does before every recession.

5s10s Real Interest Rate Spread:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Currently, there is not much economic data in the United States to support a recession occurring in the next 12 months. You can certainly have a forecast that the data will deteriorate, and that picture will change, but even the leading indicators at this point are only suggestive of a growth slowdown, not a recession (yet).

The marketplace, with insufficient evidence of a recession, is not worried about the medium term as evidenced by the middle of the curve. The market, over the medium term, is pricing in diminished growth expectations relative to 2018 but there are no alarm bells ringing from the yield curve in the medium term.

The yield curve is not painting a rosy picture for the medium term; growth is certainly going to slow relative to the past two years based on the shape of the curve. This is also supported by the leading indicators which have been pointing lower since November 2017.

The leading indicators continue to point lower which suggests growth in the US will continue to slow.

Growth around the world is also slowing, nearing a recession in some parts of the world including Europe. The market, for now, is pricing in the fact that these global slowdowns in growth will result in a soft patch for the US, but not a recession. Again, a situation similar to that of 1994 or 1998 in which a Fed pause or one rate cut will be sufficient for the US economy in order to fight off recession pressures from Europe and Asia.

If recession fears start to mount in the medium term, I would expect the curve to have a parallel shift lower as the market would start to expect more rate cuts but also for these medium-term spreads to flatten.

Long-Term Expectations / Recession Fears

In the next part of this series, we will look at the long-term definitive expectations of a recession by analyzing the shape of the curve using the 30-year Treasury rate.

The shorter the time frame, the more false signals that are possible. For example, the 2s10s spread briefly inverted in 1998, but there was no recession. Similarly, the 5s10s spread inverted in both 1994 and 1998 without a recession. The 30-year Treasury rate is the ultimate long-term economist and using the 30-year Treasury as an anchor in our final yield curve analysis will show how close the market truly thinks the economy is to a recession.

I will also conclude the next part by demonstrating what I believe to be the best opportunity in regards to the market mispricing these expectations.

