CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (CWXZF) CEO Amar Doman on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for CanWel Building Materials’ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining us this morning are CanWel’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amar Doman; and Chief Financial Officer, James Code.

I would like to turn the call over to Amar.

Amar Doman

Thanks, Ali good afternoon – I guess, good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us on today's call. Let me begin by highlighting some of the key financial metrics, followed by some color on our operations during the fourth quarter and what we're seeing so far which gives us continued confidence across our business segments. I will then hand the call over the Jay Code who can drill further into the numbers.

Following a strong finish to 2017, fueled by strong organic growth and strategic acquisitions, in 2018, we maintained our focus and disciplined approach in the continued pursuit of growth, profitability and shareholder value creation. All of our key financial metrics, including revenues, gross profit, EBITDA and net income reached record levels, all while paying our shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per common share or $0.56 per common share on an annual basis.

2018 did come with a set of macroeconomic challenges. During the third quarter, we saw a nearly unprecedented reversal and decline in the pricing of lumber, OSB and panel markets. Despite the severity of the pricing decline, I am pleased with the resilience of our diversified business model, withstanding these types of external factors and volatilities, which combined with our focus on organic growth, complemented with our disciplined acquisition strategy and ongoing cost management, resulted in annual revenues, gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, net income to exceed record levels at 1.3 billion, 192.9 million, 72 million and 30 million respectively in 2018.

The aforementioned pricing pressures in the lumber, OSB and panel markets did have an impact in our fourth quarter results, as the pricing environment continued to deteriorate at more than 50% lower when compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. This combined with the fourth quarter being one of CanWel’s seasonally slower quarters, resulted in revenues amounting to 264 million, gross margin remaining robust at 14.6%, adjusted EBITDA amounting to 8.8 million, net earnings coming in at 373,000 and lastly a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share being paid.

During the quarter, our core distribution business continued to perform in line with our expectations. We also remain pleased with the overall performance of our forestry business segment. We remain very enthusiastic and confident about the growth prospects ahead and look forward to further demonstrating the strength and leverage available in our business model as we continue to take advantage of all sensible growth opportunities as well as strategic scenarios where we can accelerate growth. I am pleased to report that the commodity pricing environment has meaningfully improved from where we thought the prices had overcorrected.

While current prices have significantly improved since -- late 2018, they are still below where they were a year ago, however at par or higher than the latter part of ‘18 depending when one wants to compare to. We continue our disciplined approach in managing and growing our core business, while tracking and executing on accretive growth opportunities, further strengthening our financial performance and enhancing shareholder value based on a fundamentally sound and sustainable plan. Despite the aforementioned pressures in the back half of the year and 2018, CanWel enjoyed a very strong year with all of our key financial metrics meeting [Technical Difficulty]. We're tracking well as we continue the path of building a bigger, stronger and more sustainable CanWel for our shareholders for the future.

Given the strength and proven resilience of our business model combined with the pricing environment showing signs of improvement, subsequent to the lows in the fourth quarter, we remain quite excited and look forward to demonstrating continued, measured, disciplined growth and value creation for shareholders. We look forward to sharing our continued success and performance with you, as we push forward into 2019.

With that, I would like to ask Jay Code, our CFO to take over and provide a review of the company's fourth quarter and full year financial results in greater detail and then we will open the call for questions. Thank you.

James Code

Thank you, Amar and good morning, everyone. CanWel’s sales for the year ended December 31, 2018 were 1.29 billion versus 1.14 billion in 2017, representing an increase of 155.3 million or 13.7%, due to the factors to be discussed below. Sales for the distribution segment increased by 160.5 million or 14.9%, largely due to the inclusion of the results from the Honsador acquisition, higher construction materials pricing earlier in 2018 and the company's continuing focus on its product mix strategies and target customer base. Sales for forestry segment decreased by 4.4 million or 7.8%, inclusive of intra-segment sales.

The decrease in sales relative to 2018 is largely due to the elimination of non-profitable sales from certain, since closed non-core forestry segment operations, which were partially offset by an increase in sales due to comparatively more favorable pricing and weather conditions for harvesting during 2018. As was the case in 2017, third quarter 2018 sales were negatively affected by wildfires in British Columbia with company harvesting activities temporarily halted due to forest area closures, resulting in decreased harvest and customer delivery levels, direct impact to the company's forest lands from wildfires was minimal.

The company's sales by product group in the year were made up of 58% construction materials compared to 61% last year with the remaining balance resulting from specialty and allied products of 34% and forestry and other sales of 8%. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate for overall Canadian housing starts was 212,843 in 2018 versus 219,763 in 2017, a decrease of 3.1%. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate for single detached units, a more relevant indicator for CanWel amounted to 62,520 units for the fourth quarter of 2018, versus 73,668 units in the same period of 2017, a decrease of 15.1%.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate for overall US housing starts reached 1,256,000 units in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus 1,192,000 units in 2017. Gross margin dollars increased to 192.9 million in the current year versus 152.2 million in 2017, an increase of $40.7 million or 26.7%. Gross margin percentage was 14.9% during the year, and increased from a 13.4% that was achieved in 2017. This increase in margin dollars and margin percentage reflects the positive impacts from the Honsador acquisition as well as the aforementioned higher construction materials pricing earlier in the current year.

Expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 were 139.4 million versus 105.8 million in 2017, an increase of 33.6 million or 31.8% due to the factors to be discussed. As a percentage of sales, expenses were 10.8% versus 9.3% in 2017. Distribution, selling and admin expenses were 120.9 million versus 90.2 million in 2017, an increase of 30.7 million or 34%. The increase is primarily due to the expenses relating to Honsador’s operations. As a percentage of sales, these expenses were 9.4% this year versus 7.9% in 2017.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were 18.4 million compared to 14.8 million in 2017, an increase of 3.6 million or 24.3%. Restructuring costs in the prior year of 834,000 related to the aforementioned closure of certain non-core forestry segment operations. Finance costs for the year ended December 31, 2018 were 11.7 million versus $8.3 million in 2017, an increase of 3.4 million or 41%, mainly due to higher average borrowings, higher interest rates on the company's variable rate loan facilities and the issuance of the unsecured notes in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The increase in the average balance of our revolving loan facility was primarily driven by the Honsador operations and higher construction materials pricing earlier in the year. Acquisition costs during the year were $753,000 compared to $3 million in 2017, a decrease of 2.2 million. These costs include management resources as well as legal, environmental, financial and other advisory services directly attributable to acquisitions. In 2017, these costs were primarily attributable to the Honsador acquisition and in 2018, these were attributable to the Oregon Cascade and Woodland acquisitions.

EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $71.2 million compared to $58.8 million in 2017, an increase of $12.4 million or 21.1%, largely due to the inclusion of the results from Honsador’s operations. Adjusted EBITDA excludes restructuring costs, impairment losses and acquisition costs in 2017 as well as only acquisition costs in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA before these non-recurring items was 72 million in 2018 compared to 63.6 million in 2017, an increase of 8.4 million or 13.1%. As a result of the foregoing factors, net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $30.0 million versus 28.8 million in 2017, an increase of 1.2 million or 4.2% as previously discussed.

With regards to our cash flow for the year ending December 31, 2018, operating activities generated $51.4 million of cash before changes in non-cash working capital versus $34.5 million in 2017. The increase in cash generated is primarily a result of the inclusion of Honsador operations and the positive impact of higher construction materials pricing earlier in the year. Changes in non-cash working capital items consume $55.5 million in cash versus 3.7 million in 2017.

The increase in changes in non-cash working capital is primarily driven by a significant increase in inventory levels, built up to address a strong order backlog with our treated lumber customers and to take advantage of favorable buying conditions in the fourth quarter of 2018. The change in working capital in the year was comprised of a decrease in trade and other receivables of 5.3 million and increase in inventory of 54.9 million, a decrease in prepaid expenses of 1.8 million, a decrease in trade and other payables and income taxes payable of 5.9 million and a decrease in performance bond obligations of 1.7 million.

Financing activities generated 25.4 million of cash versus 75.9 million in 2017. Shares issued during the year, net of issuance costs, generated 490,000 of cash compared to 91.9 million in 2017 as a result of the 2017 private placement and 2017 public offerings. Scheduled repayments related to the non revolving term loan consumed 2.7 million, consistent with 2017. Payment of financed lease liabilities consumed 1.7 million of cash in the current year versus 654,000 in 2017.

Net repayments on equipment term loan and equipment lines amounted to $1.5 million compared to $3.5 million in 2017, including scheduled repayments, which were partially offset by funds drawn to purchase certain equipment. Scheduled repayments of promissory notes consumed 3.7 million of cash in the year compared to 2.7 million in 2017. Financing costs in respect to the issuance of the unsecured notes were $3.6 million compared to $1.2 million in 2017 related to various borrowings. Dividends paid to shareholders amounted to $43.5 million versus $36.1 million in 2017.

The increase in dividends paid reflects the greater number of shares outstanding in 2018, resulting from the 2017 private placement and 2017 public offerings. The dividends declared and paid on a per share basis were unchanged from 2017 at $0.56 per share. The revolving loan facility increased by $21.5 million versus $31 million in 2017 due to the increased working capital needs of the company. The increase in the revolving loan facility was partially offset by the issuance of the aforementioned unsecured notes for gross proceeds of $60 million, which were used to pay down the facility. The company was not in breach of any of its loan covenants during the year ended December 31, 2018.

Investing activities in the year ended December 31, 2018 consumed 27.9 million of cash compared to 103.9 million in 2017. Cash purchases of property, plant and equipment relating to the distribution segment were 4.5 million versus 2.4 million in 2017 and cash purchases of property, plant and equipment relating to forestry segment were 5.7 million versus 4.1 million in 2017. Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment were $502,000 versus $3.7 million in 2017.

Investing activities in 2018 included the 2018 acquisitions whereas in 2017, these included the Honsador acquisitions and related bank indebtedness acquired. The company's cash flows from operations and credit facilities are expected to be sufficient to meet operating requirements, capital expenditures and anticipated dividends. The company's lease obligations generally require monthly installments and these payments are all current.

This concludes our formal commentary and we would now be happy to respond to any questions that you may have. Thank you and operator.

[Operator Instructions] We can now take our first question. It comes from Zachary Evershed of National Bank Financial.

Zachary Evershed

First question is on inventory. In Q4, it looks like you loaded up a little more than you usually do in the quarter and I'm wondering if that signals that you won't be increasing your inventory levels in Q1 or whether we should see that go up from here?

James Code

Yeah. Zach, it’s Jay here. Definitely, the buildup in Q4 will allow us to expand less in the first quarter because we've done it in advance of the first quarter this year somewhat. So you'll see less of a ramp up expected in Q1.

Zachary Evershed

And then as we move throughout the year and get towards the end of 2019, do you see the days inventory decreasing to levels consistent with 2016, and 2017 or would 2018 be more the new normal run rate?

James Code

I think Amar maybe you could chime in as well, but I would expect things to level out. It was definitely an unusual year in 2018 and we would expect a return to somewhat of a more normal market in terms of working capital in 2019.

Amar Doman

Yeah. I would agree with that and I would just keep one thing in mind, Zachary and that's the extreme winter we've had. So although we are pushing out our pressure treated requirements, it's definitely slower year-over-year just due to the fact that a lot of Canada is really buried under snow and cold, it's been what they call a real winter for sure. So once we get going in spring, I think everything will smooth out.

Zachary Evershed

Given where you are in terms of leverage, do you see yourself slowing down on the M&A front at all?

Amar Doman

No. Again, we haven't really tried I guess to ramp up or ramp down or drive down acquisitions that’s strategic and when they come up and they fit our model, strategically and value wise, we will fold in those companies and we've got lots of room on our revolver now after we’ve raised our 60 million in the fall to do strategic acquisitions at will. So I don't see us going to the equity markets for anything. I see us doing base hits, like we have been as they come to us. So no change on our strategy, long answer to your question, but no change.

Zachary Evershed

And then last one for me. I know you don't provide forward-looking guidance, but in terms of IFRS 16’s impact on EBITDA, would you be able to provide an estimate of what that would have been on 2017?

James Code

Yes. Zachary, it's Jay here. It’s going to -- would have been in the range -- our lease payments run at about 22 million to 23 million a year, so that would come out if rent expense go down to depreciation and interest, so quite a significant impact for us at least on EBITDA.

[Operator Instructions] We’ll then move along to our next question. It comes from Anoop Prihar of GMP Securities.

Anoop Prihar

Good morning. Just a couple of quick ones. Amar, the decrease in Q4 EBITDA, is that all price driven or is there something else going on in there?

Amar Doman

No. It's really the price moving through inventories. It’s the most painful market I've ever seen and it just -- it started to rebound a little bit, but rebounding in December doesn't help CanWel very much when it's winter, but really price declines are all across the board and that's really where the pain was, whether there were some panels, OSB or lumber.

Anoop Prihar

And I think in the MD&A, you made reference to the fact that you’ve changed a few of your business practices in an effort to alleviate some of this pain in the event it occurs again. Can you talk a little bit more about what you're trying to do on that front?

Amar Doman

Yeah. I wouldn't say it's anything dramatic, it's just -- we're going to be more cautious when you go through a 50% to 60% decline in prices that was unprecedented on virtually 50% to 55% of our products, it makes you step back a little bit, but certainly we did very well through that, so I’m really proud of the job CanWel did through that type of a situation, but certainly we might just tighten up on certain inventories and we also, as you see in the fourth quarter, might buy more inventory when it hits some lows that we thought were unprecedented to stay at and they didn't and we did some good buying in the fourth quarter as well. So, there's just obviously a deeper focus on our wood products segment within the company, just due to the storm that went through.

Anoop Prihar

And then just lastly, what's the status -- operating status of Oregon Cascade currently, are they operating or are they about to start or where are they in their ramp?

Amar Doman

Yeah. We've been shipping rail cars out on sort of more of a moderate level, so we do have certain chemicals and treating processes going on and we're selling material. We're not up at full production yet, but we should be sometime here in the next month, month and a half.

