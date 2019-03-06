Metals X: Tin Shining In A Value Trap

Renison shines as a great tin asset, but for now I think it is sitting in a value trip.

Metals X has not been able to deliver on their plan to bring production at Nifty up to nameplate capacity.

Renison is currently the largest tin mine in Australia with annual production running about 8,000 tonnes. Metals X has a 50% share of this.

Note: the elemental symbol for tin is Sn and the elemental symbol for copper is Cu

Asset Overview

Australian-listed Metals X (MLX.AX; OTCQX:MTXXY; OTCPK:MLXEF) spun off its gold business a couple of years ago and is now exclusively focused on base metals.

Metals X has a 50/50 joint venture with the Chinese Yunnan Tin, the largest tin producer in the world, at the Renison mine in Tasmania. Renison has a defined resource of 16.4 million tonnes grading 1.31% Sn and .21% Cu which translates to 215,000 tonnes of contained tin. Renison is currently the largest tin mine in Australia with annual production running about 8,000 tonnes (MLX has a 50% share of this). For reference, global mine production of tin is currently running about 300,000 tonnes per annum.

Renison has been producing for centuries and the greater Heemskirk district where it is located remains highly prospective for tin discoveries. Case in point is the fact that the company recently had an exploration drill result of 20 meters grading 6.27% Sn. Tin trades for more than 3 times the price of copper so this is like drilling 19% Cu over 20 meters. RSC Mining & Mineral Exploration calculates this as the equivalent of 631 g/t (22 ounces) of gold per meter.

Metals X also operates the underground Nifty copper mine in the Eastern Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company notes the following on their website regarding Nifty:

Metals X acquired Nifty in August 2016 through the takeover of Aditya Birla Minerals Limited. At the time of acquisition Nifty was effectively in closure mode, having approximately 1 year of remaining Ore Reserves and an inventory of equipment and infrastructure in a somewhat dilapidated state. The focus of the Company since the acquisition of Nifty has been to increase the production rate, return the process plant to continuous operation and extend mine life. The strategic objective is to transform Nifty into a large scale, long-life mine with an annualised production rate in excess of 40,000t of contained copper in concentrate.

Nifty holds a combined resource of 41.6 million tonnes, grading 1.5% Cu, which translates to 623,700 tonnes of contained copper. At its target production capacity of 40,000 tonnes per annum (tpa), Nifty would conceivably have about 15 years of mine life remaining.

Metals X owns some other interesting resources like its Rentails deposit in Tasmania and the Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt project.

Rentails is simply the accumulated tailings from Renison but there are 24 million tonnes of it grading a decent .44% Sn which translates to 105,000 tonnes of contained tin. An above ground resource with this grade would likely be highly economic.

Wingellina is a large nickel laterite deposit comparable to Ardea Resources (OTCPK:ARRRF) KNP project and Clean TeQ's (OTCQX:CTEQF) Sunrise project. It is another one of these nickel-cobalt projects requiring High-Pressure Acid Leaching (HPAL) that I began warning subscribers to avoid early last year. Metals X's ownership of Wingellina likely explains why the Chinese Jinchuan Group owns 6.4% of the company. Jinchuan is a large Chinese nickel producer that may have a long-term strategic objective for Wingellina.

For the time being, Rentails and Wingellina are not worth discussing further because Metals X has nowhere near the capital position it needs to develop either of these. The company has its hands full with Nifty which is where I will now shift my focus.

Nifty

The concentrator at Nifty has the capacity to handle 2.5 million tonnes of ore per year which at the reserve grade of 1.71% would conceivably yield 40,000 tpa of copper production. The ramp to 40,000 tonnes has been the promise of the company since the mine was acquired. Let us examine their track record in words, costs, and production.

Metals X's 2017 Annual Report (for fiscal year July 2016 to June 2017) stated:

Metals X is on track to achieve its production objective during 2018. In addition to the productivity improvements there has been a substantial reduction in operational costs at Nifty.

Metals X's 2018 Annual Report (for fiscal year July 2017 to June 2018) stated:

Significant improvements have taken place during the period. In December 2017 the plant commenced production on a continuous basis after running on a campaign basis since acquisition. The mobile fleet was refurbished, new loaders were acquired and additional jumbo drill rigs were mobilized to site. The underground conveyor system and underground crusher were refurbished. There were additional refurbishment and replacement projects undertaken at the camp, power plant and structural steel works on the processing plant. During the period the ramp-up of mining rates and control of grade dilution were impacted by the predominance of production from within the historic 'checkerboard' mining area. With additional resources being applied to site, changes in senior management and significant mine planning, the foundation is now strong for the production ramp-up over the remainder of 2018.

Most recently, Metals X's First Half 2019 Report (July 2018 to December 2019) stated:

It was pleasing to note that during December 2018, the mine was able to achieve daily production rates in excess of 7,000 tonnes for a 5-day period. This demonstrated the capability of the mine to achieve the required higher production level. Improved continuity of production will be enhanced as development continues to move away from the Central Zone and additional production fronts are established west, east and north of the Central Zone. Similarly, the Nifty Concentrator was operated at a rate of 8,000 tonnes per day for a short period with limited operational challenges, demonstrating the capacity to process at an annualised rate of up to 2.5 million tonnes.

It has now been 2 1/2 years since Nifty was acquired. As you can see from these progressive statements, the production ramp-up has not yet materialized as expected. Operating it at 7,000 tonnes per day equates to the full annual capacity of 2.5 million tonnes, but 5 days does not an entire year make.

When Metals X acquired Nifty they mentioned that it had an "inventory of equipment and infrastructure in a somewhat dilapidated state". It seems that their approach has been to incrementally improve the infrastructure while continuing production in order to avoid a large upfront capital investment. Last June, the company put out a Nifty Copper Operations Update where they stated:

The Nifty operation does not require any further significant capital expenditure to achieve its strategic objective. The current focus of the Company is on the implementation and delivery of the plan to ensure a successful production ramp-up.

The term "significant" needed to be defined here. For a company with $33 million in cash, the $13.6 million of capital expense that came after this statement was significant.

The following table shows the amount of ore processed, the amount of copper produced, the C1 cash costs, the amount of capital invested in Nifty, and the subsequent continued dilution of shareholder equity over the last 2 1/2 years:

FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 - H1 Ore Processed (tonnes) 1,397,534 1,361,371 762,610 Copper Produced 23,264 16,774 9,855 C1 Cash Cost $1.86 lb $2.85 lb. $2.58 lb. Capital Invested in Copper Division $7,540,000 $14,920,000 $13,591,722 Weighted Average Number of Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding (millions) 595.4 611.1 689.1

Hindsight is 20/20 but Metals X may have been better off raising more equity upfront to get things right at Nifty before promising a production ramp-up that they have so far failed to deliver on. The issue now is that they are still low on cash and if this bird does not take flight, they may have to raise more equity for working capital when the share price is now really in the doldrums, as shown here:

Data by YCharts

Of course, in the current low interest rate environment, debt financing would have actually been better but the company did not go that route. This could be a reflection of wise conservatism, given the pitfalls of the mining industry, or it could simply represent a lack of conviction by management that they could truly deliver a quick turnaround at Nifty.

Blackrock recently expressed their vote by dumping all 49 million shares they owned in the company and this is why the stock has really been hit hard in recent weeks. This also happened quickly so keep in mind that some dealers may now be holding millions of shares that they still need to sell.

Shares of Metals X could double or triple if the company can get Nifty up to nameplate capacity, however, my concern here is that they are not yet out of the woods at Nifty and that they may be forced to raise more equity that would be very dilutive at the current share price. The company's costs continue to outpace revenue and this resulted in them burning through $43 million of cash during the 2nd half of 2018. Metals X desperately needs to get Nifty ramped up to stop losing money and the cash burn.

The company is apparently going to announce an updated mine plan for Nifty soon. This will be an important event. They could come out with a positive plan only to then come back with another equity financing.

Strategic Conclusion: Value Trap

Metals X and its JV partner Yunnan implemented an ore sorter at Renison that has production there starting to pick up. The mine is running well and C1 costs there are generally in the $8,500 to $9,000 per tonne range which puts them in the lower half of the tin cost curve. At present though, tin only accounts for about 38% of revenue. The company's financial picture is dependent on success at Nifty and I get the sense that there may be another setback coming there before things possibly start to improve.

The Aussie brokers are all bullish on the company, but they have been wrong for years. I am going to waive my contrarian flag here in the midst of those declaring "undervalued buy". Based on the recent history of Metals X, I think there is still more pain ahead for shareholders. If Nifty does get firmly turned around though, this company certainly does have a brighter future, especially with its tin assets. For now, my conclusion is that this is a value trap with some shiny tin as the bait.

Industrial Minefinder™ Looking for a unique perspective on industrial metals and miners? Check out my Industrial Minefinder™ Marketplace service which covers the industrial metals & mining sector. I present what I think are the best opportunities across the full spectrum of majors, intermediates, and juniors. Subscribers like how I put numbers on juniors and provide ongoing rankings and target prices for the stocks I cover. If you are interested in subscribing to Industrial Minefinder™, you can sample my work by reading my "author's picks" accessible from my Seeking Alpha profile. Direct message me with any questions you may have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm an investment advisor and owner of True Vine Investments, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Pennsylvania (U.S.A.). I screen electronic communications from prospective clients in other states to ensure that I do not communicate directly with any prospect in another state where I have not met the registration requirements or do not have an applicable exemption.



Any investment advice or recommendations involving securities referenced in this article is general in nature and geared towards a readership of sophisticated investors. This article does not involve an attempt to effect transactions in a specific security nor constitute specific investment advice to any particular individual. It does not take into account the specific financial situation, investment objectives, or particular needs of any specific person who may read this article. Individual investors are encouraged to independently evaluate specific investments and consult a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.



All data presented by the author is regarded as factual; however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive analysis.



Positive comments made regarding this article should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of my abilities to act as an investment advisor.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.