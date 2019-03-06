Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended Feb. 24, 2019

Pan American Silver with over 1,419(AuEq.)m at La Colorada adds more than 11 million ounces of new silver reserves.

Introduction

Welcome to Gold Panda's weekly series of articles covering the best drill interceptions in the metals mining sector.

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. Exploration and discovery can add a lot of value for a mining company across all stages of its life cycle, although the greatest increases in the share price usually happen when a small company makes a major discovery and the hype arrives. However, great exploration results also can improve the economics of the large projects of established global mining companies.

I'm planning on writing a weekly series of articles in which I will analyze the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalence using the following formula:

(Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration)

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers it the most widely used and best understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

1) La Colorada silver project in Mexico

On Feb. 20, silver major Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) announced that it intersected 308.1m at 46g/t Ag, 0.20% Cu, 1.93% Pb and 4.56% Zn from 328.9m in hole U-68-18 at its La Colorada project. This is equal to 1,419(AuEq.)m.

La Colorada produces a silver and gold dore and silver-rich lead and zinc concentrates. It’s the largest silver producing mine of Pan American Silver and it produced 7.6 million ounces of silver in 2018.

In 2017, the company completed a $137 million expansion of the mine which included a new 618-meter deep mine shaft, a new sulphide processing plant, further development of the underground mine, and a new 115 kilovolt power line.

Pan American added 11.1 million ounces of new silver reserves to La Colorada with around 14,000 meters drilled in 2018 to further define the main vein continuity laterally and at depth.

Source: Pan American Silver

The company has drilled some 6,800 meters to further define the manto and skarn mineralization discovery it announced in October 2018. Pan American discovered wide zones of mineralization below the current production levels - high-grade mineralization in limestone replacement mantos and thick intercepts of skarn mineralization at depth.

In 2019, Pan American plans to invest around $20 million in exploration and complete about 122,000 meters of diamond drilling. Around 42,000 meters will be focused on the skarn discovery at La Colorada with the aim of releasing an initial mineral resource estimate during the year.

2) Manono lithium project in the DRC

On 19 February, AVZ Minerals (OTC:AZZVF) announced that hole CD18DD003 at its Manono lithium project intersected 182.7m at 1.69%Li2O & 542ppm Sn from 8.3m. This is equal to 1,322(AuEq.)m:

Source: AVZ Minerals

I’ve already covered AVZ Minerals several times in this series and the last time was barely a week ago here.

Manono is located in DRC and is becoming the world's best lithium-rich lithium, cesium, tantalum (LCT) pegmatite deposit:

Source: AVZ Minerals

On Oct. 9, AVZ announced the results of a scoping study which outlined a project with the capacity to produce an average of 440ktpa of 5.8% Li2O spodumene concentrate over an initial 20-year mine life. I think the economics of the project look amazing, and one of the metrics that really impressed me was the low stripping ratio which stands at 0.7:1.

Source: AVZ Minerals

Source: AVZ Minerals

The initial capex for Manono is expected to come in at $150 to $160 million and AVZ Minerals plans to complete scoping studies for 5Mtpa and 10Mtpa operations as well as a full feasibility study in the second quarter of 2019.

On 27 February, AVZ Minerals announced that it’s now funded to final investment decision.

3) Peak Gold Mines polymetallic project in Australia

On Feb. 18, Aurelia Metals announced that it intersected 16m at 71.6g/t Au, 5% Pb, 3.5% Zn, 14g/t Ag and 0.6% Cu in hole UD18PP1523 at its Peak Gold Mines project in Western New South Wales. This is equal to 1,235(AuEq.)m and the hole was part of a 19-hole resource extension and infill program in the Peak Deeps area, below the existing workings at the Peak Mine. The mineralization identified during the drilling program remains open at depth, as well as north and south along strike:

Source: Aurelia Metals

Peak Gold is located in the Cobar region and Aurelia bought it for $58 million in 2018. The project comprises a group of five underground mines producing gold, copper and silver. There’s a lead/zinc upgrade underway:

Source: Aurelia Metals

In the second half of 2018, Peak produced 41,363 ounces of gold at an ASIC of $857 per ounce and the project was moved to contract mining in the beginning of February 2019:

Source: Aurelia Metals

Conclusion

Pan American Silver added 11.1 million ounces of new silver reserves at La Colorada and the recent drill results from the project have been very impressive. I think that the newly discovered wide zones of mineralization below the current production levels will significantly improve the project’s reserves and mine life and I wouldn’t be surprised if Pan American Silver decided to carry out another expansion of La Colorada over the next few years. However, Pan American Silver has a lot of work ahead to integrate and optimize the assets of recently acquired Tahoe and I prefer to avoid investing in the company for the time being. Also, I think that pretty much every silver miner is overvalued from a discounted cash flow perspective.

I continue to think that Manono is the best undeveloped lithium project in the world and every few weeks AVZ Minerals delivers more impressive drill results to prove this. The initial capex for the project is expected to come in at $150 to $160 million, which I think is modest. I like Manono’s size, grade, strip ratio, abundance of tin as well as the low volume of ferric oxide, which can be a potentially deleterious element. My main concern is that the project is in the DRC, which is notorious for its instability.

Aurelia Metals delivered some pretty good drill results for Peak and the $58 million paid for the project is starting to look like a bargain. The company has a strong balance sheet with A$108 million in cash and no debt and it generated EBITDA of A$72.3 million in the second half of 2018. However, I think that Aurelia Metals is overvalued at the moment as its market capitalization stands at A$781 million.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.