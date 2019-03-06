Geodrill: The Valuation Gap Between Classic Miners And Drilling Plays Is Shrinking

Hence, in my opinion, the precious metals segment is still at an initial stage of a bull market.

Valuation gap between classic miners and drilling plays is shrinking

A few days ago my SA fellow contributor, Phil MacKellar, published an excellent article on Major Drilling (OTCPK:MJDLF), a mineral drilling company. In his article, Phil mentioned a valuation gap between the classic miners and drillers. To remind my readers, in my January 2019 article on the mineral drilling sector I plotted the chart illustrating this gap. Today I present the updated chart evidencing that the valuation gap has shrunk since then:

Chart 1

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: DRILL index has been constructed by the author; it is comprised of the following plays: Geodrill, Major Drilling, Orbit Garant, Capital Drilling and Energold; finally, it is denominated in US dollars

Well, I am not surprised. As discussed in my previous article, the shares of classic gold miners and mineral drilling companies go in tandem though sometimes both sectors are not in a perfect sync. This time the classic miners started a strong rally in September 2018 leaving the mineral drilling sector behind. However, in middle December 2018 the drilling plays joined the classic miners and … since then the valuation gap has shrank. Let me check whether this phenomenon is supported by fundamentals. To do it, I will look at Geodrill, a drilling company I quite regularly cover on Seeking Alpha.

Geodrill

A few days ago Geodrill (OTCPK:GDLLF), in my opinion one of the best drilling companies, released its 2018 annual report. To be honest, I was a bit nervous because in Q3 2018 the company delivered rather poor results (due to a big drop in meters drilled in Burkina Faso, Mali and the Ivory Coast). Fortunately, the fourth quarter of 2018 was pretty good - Geodrill drilled 249 thousand meters (an increase of 4.6% in comparison to 4Q 2017), reporting a strong operating income of $2.3M. Here is the table showing basic figures calculated for 2018 and 2017:

Table 1

Source: Simple Digressions

Comment:

Revenue went up 7.2% compared to 2017, driven by a big jump in meters drilled (an increase of 18.3%).

On the other hand, lower drilling prices (a drop of 9.4%) had an adverse effect on revenue. What is more, last year Geodrill did more RC, air core and grade control drilling which is lower priced than the core drilling, the flagship service offered by the company. Well, I am pretty worried at this point – if Geodrill does less core drilling going forward, the company’s margins may be weaker. Finally, it looks like the company is facing strong competition. According to the company

Furthermore, increased competition in West Africa has led to pressure on pricing. While the Company has operated in West Africa for 20 years and has invested a significant amount of capital into its drill fleet operating in the region with advantages in the form of experience in the market place, accuracy, reliability and safety, pricing still remains a key factor in the awarding of contracts

Well, I am not surprised – West Africa is a very popular region, attracting many major and junior mining companies and … drill rig operators. For example, last year Orbit Garant (OTC:OBGRF) had set up a subsidiary in Burkina Faso, acquiring a local drilling company for $6.4M. Summarizing – strong competition is going to stay there …

The overhead went significantly up (21.6%) but, contrary to orthodox analysts, I would not bother too much about it. Simply put, to increase the scale of future operations any drilling company has to invest quite a lot of money up front. Hence, the high overhead reported by Geodrill is, in my opinion, a kind of investment.

This thesis is additionally supported by a big increase in the company’s rig fleet from 50 rigs at the end of 2017 to 59 at the end of 2018. What is more, this year Geodrill plans to add 5 additional rigs.

Finally, last year Geodrill delivered a weaker cash flow from operations (excluding working capital issues). However, the explanation is pretty easy – due to some changes in tax regimes, last year the company paid much higher taxes than in 2017. As the blue arrow indicates, after excluding taxes from cash flow calculation, in 2018 and 2017 the company reported comparable cash flows.

At what point is the gold cycle now?

The chart below shows the capex reported by four drilling companies:

Chart 2

Source: Simple Digressions

I guess it is pretty easy to spot that drilling companies are still very cautious, investing much less than during a vicious bull market in precious metals (2010 – 2012). Hence, I think that the drilling sector and the entire precious metals segment are at their initial stage of a bull cycle. The only exception is Geodrill, pretty aggressively investing in its rig fleet in West Africa. As the chart above shows (the upper left corner), last year the company invested $10.5M in its fleet, getting quite close to the top year 2012 when the capex stood at $22.8M. Well, I am pretty sure that this fact may be considered a catalyst (higher capex now = stronger cash flow going forward) or risk factor (maybe they are wrong?). Well, only the future can tell …

Specific risk factor - Very low trading volume

The shares of mineral drilling companies are mainly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the OTC markets in the US. Unfortunately, these shares are pretty illiquid – very often the daily trading volume amounts to just a few thousand shares or there is no trading volume at all. It means that it is not easy to buy or sell these shares.

Summary

As expected, most recently the valuation gap between the classic mining companies and drilling plays has been shrinking. As a result, from the end of 2018 the Drill index has gone up 6.8% while GDX (a popular gold mining ETF) delivered a profit of 3.6% (as of March 4, 2019). However, as Chart 1 shows, the gap is still pretty wide so, in my opinion, the drilling sector offers a higher upside potential than classic miners.

This thesis is additionally supported by decent 2018 results delivered by Geodrill (discussed in this article) and Major Drilling (discussed by my SA fellow contributor, Phil MacKellar).

