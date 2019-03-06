In Case American Tower Tumbles

In the event the shares tumble over the next several months, I present two ways shareholders can stay long while strictly limiting their downside risk.

The shares are up nearly 22% from last fall's level when one analyst worried about its valuation.

Shares of American Tower hit a new high on Tuesday, following the company's presentation at the Raymond James institutional investors conference on Monday.

Tower image via American Tower Corporation.

A New High For American Tower

Shares of American Tower Corporation (AMT) hit a new on Tuesday following the company's presentation at the Raymond James institutional investors conference on Monday. American Tower is up nearly 22% since Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Boyd raised concerns about its valuation in October.

In the event the shares have gotten ahead of themselves, or the current market run-up since December has been a bear market rally, below are a couple of ways AMT shareholders can stay long while strictly limiting their risk. First, a reminder: Hedging is for investors who are bullish on the underlying security. If you're bearish on AMT now, you shouldn't be long the stock.

Adding Downside Protection To American Tower

For these two examples, I'm going to assume you have 500 shares of AMT and can tolerate a drawdown of up to 20% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Tuesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 500 shares of AMT against a greater-than-20% drop by mid October.

The cost of this protection was $1,250, or 1.38% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 10%, this was the optimal collar to protect you against the same >20% decline over the same time frame as the previous hedge.

One difference with this hedge is that, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg than the one used in the previous hedge. The cost of this one was $1,000, or 1.1% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the ask). But the income from the short call leg was higher: $1,600, or 1.77% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $600 when opening this collar, assuming they placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

Given the market uncertainty in particular, hedging can be compelling here, but I should note why I capped the second hedge where I did. I capped it at 10% because that was the highest level at which the hedging cost was negative. Another approach would be to set it at your estimate of how high the stock might climb of the time frame of the hedge. Portfolio Armor's estimate of AMT's potential return over that time period is 24%, but there wasn't an optimal collar available using those parameters. You can find ones with caps as high as 17% currently.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 66.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.