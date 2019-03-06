Legacy Reserves Doesn't Appear Able To Deleverage Enough Via Growth

Legacy doesn't appear to be able to do much more than tread water until its debt becomes due in a mid-to-high $50s oil environment.

However that would require it to access additional liquidity as well as maintain current capital efficiency levels as its most derisked inventory runs out.

It does not appear to be able to massively deleverage via production growth.

Legacy Reserves may be able to keep production flat and increase oil production slightly versus late 2018 levels while not outspending cash flow.

One of the main questions surrounding Legacy Reserves (LGCY) is how much capex it needs to be able to maintain production levels. Based on a detailed look, it appears that Legacy may be able to hold total production at late 2018 levels with around $200 million to $220 million in capital expenditures, while the focus on adding horizontal Permian production would result in its oil percentage increasing a bit. This would result in slightly positive cash flow (such as positive $9 million) at $57 WTI oil in 2019.

It doesn't appear that Legacy can greatly deleverage via growth at current oil prices before its 2020 notes are due. If it was able to double capex to around $420 million in 2019, it may be able to reduce its year-end 2019 leverage to around 3.8x at $57 WTI oil. However, to achieve that would require Legacy to have access to more liquidity, while there are increased risks to capital efficiency as Legacy has already used up most of its best derisked locations.

Cost Of Adding Production

One can expect that approximately 20% of the estimated lifetime production of a Permian horizontal well will come in its first year. With a steady (same number of wells per month) development program, we would then assume that the average 2019 well will produce 13% of its estimated lifetime production during 2019, since some wells will only have a few weeks of production during 2019 and others may have close to a full year of production.

Below is Legacy's projected well economics for its forecasted 2018 development.

Source: Legacy Reserves

If we assume that 2019 well economics are similar, then we can estimate the cost of adding a BOE to fiscal year 2019 production. I've used the mid-point of the D&C cost estimates and assumed a 25% royalty rate. This results in an estimated cost of $75 to add one BOE to Legacy's production during fiscal year 2019 for a Howard County Lower Spraberry well assuming the high end of 950 MBOE EUR, and a cost of $79 per BOE assuming a 900 MBOE EUR (at the midpoint of the provided range).

County Bench Cost Per BOE Added (High EUR) Cost Per BOE Added (Mid EUR) Howard Lower Spraberry $75.03 $79.20 Howard Wolfcamp A $73.33 $97.78 Lea 1st Bone Spring $77.22 $97.25 Lea 2nd Bone Spring $118.13 $140.75 Lea 3rd Bone Spring $110.45 $119.66 Martin Wolfcamp B $101.36 $107.69 Midland Lower Spraberry $97.44 $101.67 Midland Wolfcamp B $89.94 $93.54

Source: Author

Legacy has primarily concentrated on developing its Howard and Lea County acreage to date, but more recently has switched to drilling in Martin County and Midland County.

Based on the above numbers, it would probably be fair to estimate Legacy's cost of adding one BOE to its production in 2019 at around $90 using the high-end EUR number and around $100 using the middle of its estimated EUR range.

Legacy's 2017 Permian wells had average gross production of approximately 122 MBOE (84% oil) according to ShaleProfile by their 13th month of production. This would suggest a cost of approximately $100 to add one BOE during a fiscal year with a $6 million gross D&C cost, or approximately $110 per BOE with a $6.6 million gross D&C cost.

Decline Rates

Legacy's current horizontal Permian production base has a 34% three-year PDP decline rate, which translates into around a 71% total decline over three years. Looking at various shale decline curves, getting to a 71% total decline over three years could involve a 49% decline rate for the first year, 28% decline rate in the second year and 22% decline rate in the third year.

Source: Legacy Reserves

The 49% decline rate (such as from December 2018 to December 2019) translates into an approximately 32% average loss in production during the year. So if production was 10,000 BOEPD at the end of 2018 and 5,100 BOEPD at the end of 2019, average production during 2019 would be approximately 6,800 BOEPD.

Production That Needs To Be Replaced

Legacy's horizontal Permian production was approximately 12,500 BOEPD at last report (Q3 2018). It may be a bit higher in Q4 2018, so we will use 13,250 BOEPD in this scenario. Legacy's other production is estimated at 35,900 BOEPD.

Taking 32% of 13,250 BOEPD equals 4,240 BOEPD, which is the average production Legacy needs to replace in 2019 to maintain 13,250 BOEPD in horizontal Permian production. This adds up to 1,547,600 BOE in total production.

Legacy's other production has a decline rate of close to 8%, which means that it may need to replace 4% of 35,900 BOEPD during 2019 to keep its overall production constant. This is another 524,100 BOE in total production.

Thus if Legacy wants to maintain average production of around 49,150 BOEPD, it will need to replace 2,071,700 BOE in production during 2019.

If we use a cost of $90 per BOE, this will result in around $186 million in capital expenditures for Legacy. At $100 per BOE, this would result in around $206 million in capital expenditures. Adding minor items such as workovers and facilities probably brings this to around $200 million and $220 million respectively.

The $200 million to $220 million capital expenditure budget can therefore been seen as a maintenance level budget in terms of keeping Legacy's production constant at around 49,150 BOEPD during 2019. Since 524,100 BOE of relatively low oil percentage production is being replaced by high oil percentage Permian horizontal production though, its oil percentage would increase slightly. I've modeled Legacy's 2019 production in this scenario as 40.5% oil, compared to roughly 38.5% oil in Q3 2018.

Legacy Reserves In 2019

If Legacy Reserves aims to maintain production at 49,150 BOEPD during 2019, then it may be able to generate around $569 million in oil and gas revenue at $57 WTI oil and $2.90 Henry Hub natural gas. Its hedges have another $18 million in positive value in this scenario, boosting its total revenue to $587 million including hedges.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 7,263,500 $54.00 $392 NGLs (Barrels) 1,076,750 $25.00 $27 Natural Gas [MCF] 57,597,500 $2.60 $150 Hedge Value $18 Total $587

Legacy's production costs per BOE will probably go down a bit with the addition of more horizontal Permian production. I've modeled it at $10.50 per BOE for 2019, roughly 4% lower than its average during the first three quarters of 2018.

With $210 million in capital expenditures, Legacy would end up with approximately $578 million in cash expenditures in total.

$ Million Production Expenses $188 Ad Valorem And Production Taxes $43 Cash G&A $37 Capital Expenditures $210 Interest Expense $100 Total Expenditures $578

In this scenario, Legacy would be able to deliver around $9 million in positive cash flow in 2019 while keeping total production constant and increasing oil production by around 3% from estimated Q4 2018 levels. This does include $18 million in positive hedge value though, as well as the assumption that there are no significant adverse effects from items such as frac hits.

Without hedges, Legacy's breakeven point is roughly mid-to-upper $50s WTI oil along with near $3 Henry Hub natural gas.

In the above scenario, Legacy would generate around $319 million EBITDA at current strip prices (with hedges) and around $301 million EBITDA (without hedges). Excluding hedges, its net debt at the end of 2019 would be around 4.4x 2019 EBITDA.

Deleveraging Via Growth

If Legacy was able to double its capital expenditure budget to $420 million, it may be able to increase 2019 production to approximately 54,825 BOEPD (45% oil) based on the formulas listed above. This does assume that horizontal Permian development maintains the same capital efficiency levels, while I suspect that Legacy would need to operate rigs in less capital efficient areas of its acreage if it had a four rig drilling program during most of 2019. The same $57 WTI oil and $2.90 Henry Hub natural gas prices are used.

In this scenario, Legacy would deliver $669 million in oil and gas revenue during 2019 before hedges, and $687 million in total revenue including the impact of hedges.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 9,003,140 $54.15 $488 NGLs (Barrels) 1,201,010 $25.00 $30 Natural Gas [MCF] 58,840,100 $2.57 $151 Hedge Value $18 Total $687

Production expenses would fall a bit further to $10.04 per BOE, resulting in an estimate of $815 million in cash expenditures.

$ Million Production Expenses $201 Ad Valorem And Production Taxes $50 Cash G&A $39 Capital Expenditures $420 Interest Expense $105 Total Expenditures $815

In this scenario, Legacy would incur around $128 million in cash burn during 2019, resulting in around $1.455 billion in net debt at the end of 2019. Unhedged EBITDA would end up at around $379 million, resulting in net debt dropping to around 3.8x unhedged 2019 EBITDA at strip prices.

Thus if Legacy was able to access additional funds beyond its current level of liquidity, it could deleverage somewhat via growing production. The additional capital investment in 2019 would also have a carryover effect into 2020 production as well, helping it deleverage a bit further, but also raising the maintenance capital requirements later on.

In general, I don't really see deleveraging via growth as being a solution to get Legacy out of its debt predicament though. Legacy's leverage by its 2020 note maturities would still be too high to facilitate refinancing its notes in the current environment. It also seems questionable that Legacy would be able to raise the money needed to fund a significantly expanded capital budget for 2019 given its current leverage and the attitude towards highly leveraged producers.

Legacy has also highly developed some of its best acreage, with most of its 83 online Permian horizontal wells being located over 7,458 gross acres in Lea and Howard Counties.

As of its Q4 2017 earnings report, Legacy only had 21 gross Bone Spring locations remaining in Lea County.

Source: Legacy Reserves

Legacy also had 24 gross locations remaining in Howard County at the end of Q4 2017. By now Legacy will have used up most of its Howard County and Lea County (Bone Spring) locations, which explains why Legacy has turned its drilling activity to its less proven acreage.

Source: Legacy Reserves

Conclusion

Legacy Reserves may be able to keep total production constant in 2019 (and grow oil production by a few percent) compared to late 2018 levels while aiming for roughly breakeven cashflow at $57 WTI oil. It is unlikely to be able to deleverage sufficiently via production growth though, due to its limited liquidity as well as the probable declining capital efficiency as it runs out of its best locations.

Legacy's maintenance capital expenditure requirements (the amount needed to hold production flat) should decrease as the average age of its horizontal Permian wells increases. However, that effect may be largely offset by the decline in capital efficiency.

At high $50s oil, it appears that Legacy can do no more than tread water until its debt matures. However, if it can significantly reduce its interest costs, it can probably grow in a high $50s oil environment. I continue to believe that Legacy will restructure since it doesn't appear to be competitive in the current oil price environment with its debt load and interest costs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in LGCY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.