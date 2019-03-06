Nutrien To Acquire Ruralco For Australian Agribusiness Expansion

NTR will combine Ruralco with its existing Landmark business to increase its scale and offerings to Australian farmers.

Nutrien has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Ruralco for $332 million.

Nutrien (NTR) announced it has agreed to acquire all of Ruralco Holdings’ shares for A$469 million ($332 million).

Ruralco operates as a diversified agribusiness company in Australia.

With the deal for Ruralco, NTR is combining the new firm with its existing Landmark business to create a larger and more complete set of offerings for Australian agricultural and livestock markets.

Target Company

Macquarie Park, Australia-based Ruralco was founded in 1865 to improve agricultural workflow, efficacy and lower cost of production by providing Australian farmers with various agricultural products and services.

Management is headed by Managing Director and CEO Travis Dillon, who has been with the firm since 2007 and is also currently Director at Lifeline Australia.

Below is an overview video of Ruralco’s values:

Ruralco’s primary offerings include:

Rural Supply

Financial Services

Water

Wool Agency

Real Estate Agency

Livestock Agency

Live Export

Market Analysis

Company brands include AG Concepts, Agfarm, Agritech Rural, AgriWest, Australian Agricultural Auctions, B J Underwood, BR&C Agents, Dairy Livestock Services, Frontier International, i-water, Irrigation Tasmania and Roberts, among others. Source: Ruralco

Investors have invested $25 million in the company through a post-IPO equity funding round. Source: Crunchbase

Market

According to a market report by the National Farmers Federation in Australia, Australian farms recorded revenue of about $60 billion for the year 2016 - 2017, accounting for about 3% of the country’s GDP.

About 77% of agricultural production is being exported, accounting for about $44.8 billion of revenue during the same period, represents growth from $32.5 billion for the year 2010 - 2011.

This represents a CAGR of 5.5% between 2011 and 2017.

There are more than 85,000 farm businesses in Australia managing 48% of the country’s landmass; they contribute 3% to Australia’s gross domestic product.

So, the Australian farming industry remains highly fragmented while covering a large percentage of land.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Nutrien disclosed the acquisition price as acquiring all the shares of Ruralco at a price of A$4.40 per share, or total consideration of approximately $332 million.

Commenting on forward guidance as a result of the deal, NTR’s president and CEO Chuck Magro stated that:

The acquisition is anticipated to be immediately accretive to Nutrien and is expected to have a post-synergy EBITDA multiple of 5.6 based on 2018 results.

A review of the firm’s most recent annual report indicates that as of December 31, 2018, it had $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents and $21.1 billion in total liabilities, of which $7.6 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $647 million.

NTR is acquiring Ruralco to combine it with its existing Landmark business in Australia.

As Rob Clayton, head of Landmark stated in the deal announcement,

The combined business will further strengthen the service and innovation that Landmark delivers to Australian growers.

In the past 12 months, NTR’s stock price has risen 4.6% vs. the S&P 500 Index’ rise of 2.5%, as the chart below indicates:

Nutrien’s stock price performance throughout the past 12-month period exhibited a high correlation to that of the S&P 500, with a correlation of 0.86.

In the four quarters reported since Nutrien began trading post-merger, management’s record of earnings surprises has been uneven,

Analyst ratings remain weighted toward ‘Strong Buy’ although there is considerable diversity in outlook. The consensus price target of $62.41 implies a potential upside of 14.4% from the stock’s current price at press time of $54.55,

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has shown a notable drop from a high in mid- to late-2018, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Commentary

Nutrien is executing significant acquisition activity as the firm seeks to gain size and scale.

I covered its recent acquisition announcement of Actagro, which it agreed to acquire for $340 million.

The global agribusiness industry is in a strong consolidation phase as medium-sized players like Nutrien seek to expand their economies of scale to serve larger agricultural businesses worldwide.

The deal for Ruralco is another step in this strategy of getting bigger to remain competitive.

Nutrien has seen competitive pressures in a variety of its segments and through its wholesale and retail operations.

I expect to see continued acquisition activity as management takes advantage of a continuing benign financing environment for its acquisition transactions, especially in places like Brazil, where the firm has previously described an investment level of $1 billion over the next 3 to 4 years.

Assuming NTR doesn’t overpay for its acquisition growth strategy, it may be a viable and required approach to maintain competitiveness in a consolidating industry.

