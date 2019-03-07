Agricultural Commodities: Pre-March WASDE

On Friday, March 8 the US Department of Agriculture will release its second World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report of 2019. The January report fell victim to the government shutdown which meant that many agricultural producers were making decisions in the dark until the agency released the report in February. The monthly WASDE report is also a time where volatility tends to pick up in the agricultural futures markets. The March report comes at a time when farmers in the US and other countries in the northern hemisphere are preparing for the 2019 planting season. March and April are months where farmers will make their final decisions on which crops to plant on their acreage for the most substantial economic returns.

The Invesco DB Agriculture ETF (DBA) holds many of the futures contracts that the USDA covers in their monthly WASDE report. The most recent top holdings include:

The ETF has $471.08 million in net assets ad trades over 380,000 shares each day making it a liquid product that tracks the prices of agricultural products.

A decline since the February report, but the time of uncertainty has arrived

Many other factors will face the agricultural markets over the coming months. The most significant issue will be the weather conditions and potential for crop diseases across the fertile plains of the US and other growing regions around the world. The trade dispute between the US and China has also put many agricultural products in the crosshairs of protectionist policies. A new framework for commerce between the US and China would increase the flow of agricultural commodities while a continuation of the dispute would thwart the flow of grains from the US to the world's most populous nation. At the same time, global demand for food is an ever-rising factor that increases the demand side of the equation for agricultural products. Each year, the world depends on more food which means that production must keep pace with demand.

Going into the March WASDE report, the prices of grains have been moving lower which could add to volatility in the leadup and aftermath of the USDA's announcement on Friday.

Soybeans: in the crosshairs of trade

No agricultural commodities suffered under the weight of tariffs in 2018 like the soybean futures market. When China canceled purchases from US farmers last year, the price of the oilseed futures plunged to their lowest level in a decade. After trading to a low at $8.1050 per bushel last July, which was down from $10.71 in February 2018, beans recovered to just over the $9.30 level in early 2019 on optimism over a trade deal between the US and China. However, the price of nearby soybean futures has been edging lower over recent weeks and slipped below the $9 level once again.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, nearby soybean futures were trading at $8.9175 per bushel on March 6. While the relative strength indicator is in neutral territory, price momentum turned lower from a marginally overbought condition. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the soybean futures market has been declining steadily since April 2018. It will take more than a change in the WASDE report to turn the price of soybeans higher as they are in the direct crosshairs of the US-China trade dispute. However, if the USDA reports any surprises in inventories, global demand, or projections for the 2019 crop year, we could see the price stabilize at over the $9 level while the world waits for news on trade.

Corn: a larger crop in 2019 if Mother Nature cooperates

The price of corn has also been edging lower over recent trading sessions.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, after trading around the $3.80 per bushel level, corn futures dropped to the lowest price in 2019 at $3.5750 last week. Relative strength and price momentum indicators are falling in neutral territory while open interest is steady and volume increased during the selling as farmers get ready to plant the 2019 crop. The decline in the price could be the result of hedging activity as the price action in the new crop contracts on the CBOT indicate that farmers will plant more corn in 2019 than they did in 2018.

Source: CQG

The chart of the price of new crop November soybean futures divided by new crop December corn futures for 2019 shows that the ratio between the two agricultural commodities is trading at just under its long-term norm of 2.4 bushels of corn value in each bushel of soybean value. Last year at this time, the new crop ratio was at the 2.8:1 level meaning that in 2018, farmers planted more beans than corn. The move back to near the long-term average means that in 2019, farmers will plant more corn than beans which is likely putting selling pressure on the corn futures contracts as hedging activity has picked up for the coming season. If Mother Nature cooperates, the corn crop this year will exceed last year's. The March WASDE report will provide farmers and consumers with the latest supply and demand estimates for 2019 which always has the potential to move the prices in the futures market.

Wheat: a falling knife, but is it too early?

The US is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans. When it comes to wheat, the US is one of many producers and exporters. The price of the primary ingredient in flour and bread has been plunging as we head into the 2019 planting season and the March WASDE report.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the price of nearby wheat futures on the CBOT fell from over $5.30 per bushel in January 2019 to a low at $4.4050 last week. Open interest has been stable, but price momentum and relative strength indicators have plunged into oversold territory on the weekly chart. Weekly historical volatility rose from under 11% in early February to 17% on March 6 as the price of wheat has been a falling knife.

The selling in wheat is coming early this year as the 2019 crop year is only getting underway in the northern hemisphere. One metric that projected the weakness in wheat prices had been the KCBT hard red winter wheat versus the CBOT soft red winter wheat spread. The long-term norm for the spread is a 20-30 cents premium for the KCBT wheat, but it had been trading at a 20-30 discount over recent weeks. The low level of the spread is a sign that US consumers are not hedging their requirements because of a substantial winter wheat crop. As the price of wheat came down over recent sessions, the spread narrowed which could be the sign that the wheat futures market is close to finding a bottom.

Since the price of wheat has been falling like a stone off the edge of a cliff, any surprises in the March WASDE report could come on the upside as the market already expects bearish news from the USDA. Therefore, the wheat market will be watching closely on Friday or any hint of a change in supplies or demand projections for the 2019 season which could ignite a recovery rally in the futures market for the primary ingredient in bread.

Cotton hangs in there while meats move in opposite directions

The USDA will also report on the status of supply and demand in the cotton market on March 8

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, nearby cotton futures at 72.62 cents per pound are closer to critical technical support at the 2017 low at just under 67 cents per pound than the 2018 peak at 96.50 cents. Cotton is a commodity that is sensitive to global economic growth. Technical metrics in the cotton market display a neutral to a slightly oversold condition. The slowdown in China has weighed on the cotton futures market as has the trade dispute between the Asian nation and the US. The market will be looking watching the supply and demand data with a keen interest in the level of global stockpiles of the fiber. As the 2019 planting season will get underway in the coming weeks, and trade talks between the US and China have been progressing, cotton could resume its path to the upside if the USDA report provides any surprises when it comes to global inventories and demand for the fiber.

Finally, the animal protein sector of the commodities market has been a tale of two meats. Cattle prices are sitting near highs, while lean hog futures have gone the other way.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of live cattle futures shows, the price of beef has been steadily climbing since May reaching just over $1.30 per pound. A continuation of the rally may depend on the demand data from Friday's WASDE report. Last month, the USDA increased its price projections for the cattle market. Technical metrics are in overbought territory in the cattle market, but open interest has been rising with the price which provides a degree of technical validation to the price trend. Weekly historical volatility at 9.5% is a sign that the price appreciation has been slow and steady.

Source: CQG

At just over 57 cents per pound, nearby lean hog futures are at a midpoint as we go into the March WASDE report. Support for lean hog futures is at just below the 50 cents per pound level with resistance at the 64 cents per pound level. Technical metrics are in neutral territory in the pork market. When it comes to pork and beef, China is a massive consumer of the meats to feed the world's leading number of people. The markets will be watching WASDE for the latest fundamental data on Friday, but the trade negotiations are likely to have the most significant impact on the prices of beef and pork over the coming weeks and months.

The monthly WASDE report is always an adventure when it comes to price volatility and surprises. The March WASDE comes at the start of the all-important planting season and as the markets prepare for the 2019 grilling season which is the time of the year when demand peaks for cattle and hog products. While the weather and trade are the most significant factors when it comes to the path of least resistance of the agricultural commodities, the WASDE report has the potential to ignite volatility and establish short-term trends until the next release that comes in April.

The Invesco DB Agriculture ETF tends to become more volatile around the time of the monthly USDA reports. DBA is also trading close to its lowest level since 2007.

Source: Barchart

The price range in DBA since 2007 has been from $16.29 to $43.50. At $16.35 on March 6, it is close to the record low. DBA incurs the costs of rolling agricultural futures contracts from one active month to the next which eats away at its value in contango markets where deferred prices are higher than nearby prices. However, when agricultural commodities take off on the upside, it is likely to recover from its current level. Each year is a new adventure in the agricultural commodities, and there are no guarantees that 2019 will be another year of bumper crops.

I will return next week with an analysis of the March report and the market's initial reactions to the messages from the USDA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.