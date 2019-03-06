Construction Partners Acquires 2 Asphalt Firms For Florida Expansion

ROAD continues to acquire firms as part of its ongoing expansion plans in the growing southeastern U.S.

The firms are a liquid asphalt terminal and a ready mixed firm in south central Florida.

Construction Partners has acquired two Florida asphalt firms for a combined $19 million in cash.

Construction Partners (ROAD) announced it has acquired two Florida-based businesses for $19 million.

The businesses operate a liquid asphalt terminal and provide asphalt and ready-mixed concrete products and services.

With the two deals, ROAD is expanding its operations in Florida as the state is one of the fastest-growing states for infrastructure needs from a combination of population growth, deteriorating infrastructure, and growing public and private spending.

Construction Partners acquired a liquid asphalt terminal located in Panama City, Fla. The terminal receives, stores, and processes liquid asphalt that is then distributed to ROAD’s hot mix asphalt plants.

CPI also acquired a hot mix asphalt and ready-mix company in Okeechobee, Fla., which is in the south-central Florida region. The acquisition will expand CPI’s geographic coverage and enable it to service a high-growth area of Florida.

Below is an overview video of asphalt road-building:

Market and Competition

According to a market research report by IBIS World, the US road and highway construction market has grown to $109 billion in 2018, marking a growth of 1.7% in the same year.

This represents a CAGR of 0.7% between 2013 and 2018.

During the same time period, the number of businesses declined by 0.8% and total employees grew by 2.6%.

Major competitive vendors that provide Southeastern U.S. road and highway construction services include:

The Hubbard Group

Lane Construction

Walsh Group

Barnhill Contracting

OHL USA

Kiewit

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

ROAD disclosed the acquisition price as $19 million in cash, to be paid from cash on hand.

Management indicated that it "expects to make customary capital improvements for both acquired businesses but does not anticipate these expenditures to be material."

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of Dec. 31, 2018, it had $91.6 million in cash and equivalents and $163.2 million in total liabilities, of which $44.4 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow during the three months ended Dec. 31, 2018, was a negative ($5.7 million).

ROAD acquired the two firms as part of a focus on favorable construction spending trends in Florida.

As CPI President and CEO Charles Owens stated in the deal announcement,

We are pleased to complete these two acquisitions that are consistent with our strategies of vertical integration and service market expansion in high-growth areas of the southeastern United States. We will expedite our integration efforts and expect operational and service-related synergies to modestly benefit our results of operations in fiscal 2019.

Since its IPO in May 2018, ROAD’s stock price has risen by 3.1% vs. the S&P 500 Index change of 0%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises since its IPO have mostly been negative, as the graphic shows below:

Analyst ratings are largely quite positive and the consensus price target of $13.80 implies an 11% upside from the stock’s current price level at press time of $12.40:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Commentary

ROAD is continuing to acquire firms as part of an ongoing M&A strategy in what it perceives is a fragmented industry.

Company expansion is focused on five southeastern U.S. states where management sees deteriorating infrastructure combined with increasing public and private spending to repair roads.

Management has highlighted its history of 18 acquisitions successfully integrated into operations, so it's reasonable to assume minimal integration risk with these two new acquisitions.

The state of Florida has very favorable demographics, as elderly populations continue to move there as well as persons from states hit by the recent SALT tax deduction limitations. Florida is considered a "low-tax" state by comparison.

Florida is expected to grow its population by 1.54% in 2019, ranking it No. 3 in U.S. states by growth percentage according to the World Population Review.

These growth characteristics bode well for increased capital allocation by infrastructure firms such as CPI and I expect management will continue to make growth-oriented acquisitions as well as prioritize organic growth initiatives toward its Florida operations.



