JD.Com: Here's Why I Doubled My Position After Q4 Earnings

Since then the stock has run up around 9%, and I am now roughly even on my position after going underwater last year. Despite the gain, JD is still undervalued and a strong buy at current prices below $30.

All of these points have validated my thesis surrounding the company, and convinced me to double my position when the shares traded at $26.70 after earnings.

As I expected, margins continue to increase steadily, and management reiterated in their earnings call that this should continue to be the case, along with other positive developments.

Source

As the common adage foretells, the stock market often behaves like a rollercoaster ride. Investors in JD (JD) know this all too well, and as someone who has been covering the company from both $35 (when I originally purchased the stock) to the lows at $21, I have similarly experienced the pain of the crash and the doubt that my bullish thesis may prove to be wrong.

Yet with my thesis continuing to play out, I had the foresight to not sell out despite the continued calls for a recession in December and concerns about JD's future due to competition with Alibaba (BABA) and Pinduoduo (PDD). Even before recent news, the stock had started to rally from these lows in line with the broader Chinese market recovery:

Data by YCharts

(Graph from Dec 1st to Feb 27th)

Because of this run-up happening on little company-specific news, I advised cautious investors not to invest before Q4 earnings, due to the chance of an upset, coupled with the trade-war news meant to be released on the same day. Both of these events however did not occur, with the tariffs being put on delay whilst trade talks continue, and with JD beating on both profit and revenue numbers when compared to analyst expectations.

As I mentioned in my article last week underlining my thesis towards the company, I have been considering adding to my position for a while now. This news was enough to cause me to pull the trigger after the price went from a 13% gain to only 3-4% after earnings, which allowed me to buy at a price of $26.70. Not only has this allowed me to lower my cost basis substantially, but it has also resulted in a short-term gain of roughly 9% over the last week, which has caused me to be only slightly underwater on the position overall:

Data by YCharts

Along with analyzing the recent earnings report, I plan to explain why I believe why current prices under $30 still represent a great price point for anyone wanting to initiate a position, and where I see the share price going over the next 6-12 months.

Q4 earnings: Why JD should start to transition into a cash cow over 2019.

(Please note that this information only covers their recent Q4 earnings report. For a greater overview of the bullish thesis, click here)

As I have already mentioned, Q4 was great for JD. To recap, revenue totaled $19.6 billion, a jump of 22% YOY. This is compared to the 19.4 billion expected the day before, which would have only been a jump of 14% according to the SA earnings preview. What was arguably more impressive, and what I will focus on for most of this article, was the fact they were able to achieve a non-GAPP EPS of 7 cents - compared to the loss of 5 cents expected. (Note: GAPP EPS was negative due to a one-off expense.) Although this profit is small in absolute numbers, it validates the trend of margin improvements needed if JD is going to become profitable, and the fact this is occurring despite continued investment is remarkable.

Furthermore, the percentage growth rate for revenue should be taken with a pinch of salt, and is in fact far better than it seems at first glance. Due to the Chinese yuan weakening by around 6% YOY, their numbers appear smaller when converted into dollars (which the company reports earnings in.) In reality, the growth rate is 27.5% YOY. When compared to this, the recent "slowdown" in their numbers doesn't look as bad as some make it out to be, and is still far above the broader Chinese market - signaling that they will continue to take market share from their competitors in key markets.

Margins, Margins, Margins: Some of the many areas that should allow for great expansion this year.

1: The core business is becoming increasingly efficient. One point highlighted constantly during their earnings report, was how increasing scale should allow for gross margins to continue to improve into the foreseeable future. This is on top of the growth from 13.8% to 14.1% already achieved.

(Source: JD Q4 earnings report)

Dissecting these figures further, management said:

On a full-year basis, non-GAAP gross margin improved from 13.8% in 2017 to 14.1% in 2018, mainly driven from JD Mall gross margin expansion of 38 basis points during the year, partially offset by investments in new businesses. Fulfillment expense ratio in the fourth quarter was 6.6%, down from 7.2% in the same quarter last year, thanks to improved utilization of our logistics capacity and higher workforce productivity in the seasonally high quarter.

Simply put, their investments in building out their logistics network are already starting to reward shareholders as fulfillment expenses decrease and productivity is maximized. This also ties in with the recent announcement that the company is laying off 10% of their senior executives, and is a clear sign that management is now focused on changes that should allow the company to become profitable - something that is in all shareholders best interests.

2: R&D expenses are decelerating. Another point mentioned in the message above was that although margins continue to improve, a large amount of the gains are offset due to investments into other areas. The most significant contributor to this is the large increase in their R&D expenditure, which has grown by over 80% YOY and now totals 12 billion yuan ($1.8 billion.) The reason for this is due to JD's aggressive push to hire top talent from around the world with enough knowledge to develop its numerous projects in technology infrastructure and AI. For example, as a viewer pointed out in my previous article, JD poached a long-time executive for Microsoft's cloud division to lead its own business.

Unfortunately, talent doesn't come cheap, but I am confident that this expenditure should pay off in the long-term as it allows the company to increase its competitive advantage in many of its key areas, helping it to build a moat even greater than its logistics network. Moreover, the good news for margin growth is that management signaled in the earnings call that although R&D growth will be high in Q1 and Q2 (due to how YOY comparisons work) it is expected to level off from Q3 onwards. This should allow for a far higher percentage of gross margins to be converted into net margins into the future, as expenditure stays at a constant level relative to revenue growth.

3: Streamlining capital structure and unlocking value from their real estate. Finally and arguably the most important news to come from this earnings report is that management has moved onto the next step in monetizing their immense network of properties. This is what was said in the call:

On the last August earnings call, I mentioned that we had established a property management group, not only to develop and manage our state-of-the-art facilities, but also to monetize these assets to compensate for our earnings shortfall last year, unlock value for our shareholders, while optimizing our capital structure. I'm pleased to share with you that we have established our first logistics property Core Fund in February, in partnership with GIC, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore. And have just signed a definitive agreement to transfer a portfolio for modern warehouses, valued at approximately RMB 10.9 billion to the Core Fund. The deal will close in several phases with the majority to be completed in 2019.

What is worth noting from this is the large improvement in net margins it is expected to bring. Whilst without this (non-GAPP) net margins are expected to improve from 0.6% today to a figure between 0.8-1.2%, this alone is expected to add another 0.5-0.6% - a roughly 50% increase to what they would be otherwise.

Overall, all of these changes should allow for margins to not only increase, but at a fast rate than we have seen over the past few quarters. This, along with management bringing to light some of JD's many assets that are yet to be monetized properly and are therefore discounted by the market, are two of the main positive takeaways from this earnings report. Should they be able to execute on these goals, it is clear that their current valuation actually looks very attractive.

Valuation: Why I bought more, and believe others should too.

As I have said, I have recently increased my position significantly. The reasoning behind this can be explained very well by this graph:

Data by YCharts

Due to them investing every penny (or more correctly yuan) of profit back into the business up until now, their PE is still astronomically high. As fellow contributor From Growth To Value recently pointed out, their Price - Cash flow ratio is now a tiny 13.5, which is a large discount compared to its main competitor Alibaba.

This highlights just how profitable they could easily become if they continue to execute margin improvement, and why despite them not being profitable today, JD is secretly a cash cow waiting to be released. Moreover, whereas the company's stock price has been in a downward trend since April, it has now managed to break above its 200-day moving average, which shows continued bullish momentum and a key indicator that can act as support if we see a pullback in the short-term.

Data by YCharts

Now, despite there being a good chance we could see a small pullback in the short-term, with the stock currently becoming overbought, I still believe now could be a good time to initiate a position in the stock. What is easy to forget is that although the current upswing has been fast, the way downwards was equally as sharp. With prices still below where they were then, despite fundamentals improving drastically, it wouldn't be unreasonable for prices to improve further. If this does happen, prices now could easily prove to be a bargain, due to the potential of a rise on the back of positive trade-war news, and if not, it is simply a time to average down until the catalysts above play out.

Conclusion

Q4 earnings were great, and the progress made during the quarter towards improving the company's profitability makes me very bullish on their future, and confirms the trends that I believed would occur have been confirmed. Now with a cost basis of $30, I am confident that I am well positioned to outperform over the next 3-5 years due to the tailwinds present in JD's business, and I believe investors at current prices would be similarly rewarded, regardless of short-term fluctuations.

