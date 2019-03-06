DTE Energy: The 'Gotcha' Tipped The Scales

As well, trading near its 52-week high, DTE does appear overvalued. Further, its dividend metrics are not as compelling as most income or DGI investors prefer.

However, there's a "gotcha" in the 2019 guidance numbers. It's often difficult to determine if a "gotcha" outweighs the positives.

DTE Energy reported 2018 full-year results on February 7th and affirmed its 2019 guidance. Its story in words and pictures seemed to be one worthy of investment.

Words can tell a story. Numbers can tell a story. And, it's said a picture is worth a thousand words. When the three don't align, it's probably wise to adopt some semblance of caution.

A Seeking Alpha loyal asked me if I had an opinion on DTE Energy (DTE) or Ameren Corporation (AEE). My investment club has positions in Otter Tail (OTTR), Duke Energy (DUK) and Xcel Energy (XEL). It wouldn't hurt for us to add another in the utility sector from a diversification standpoint.

I'll admit I start every analysis with a healthy dose of skepticism. I look for the anomalies. The inevitable question I face when I've found one is whether it's big enough to outweigh the positives.

So, here we are again – trying to assign weight to a “gotcha”.

DTE Energy

DTE Energy is a diversified utility, similar to Otter Tail in that 70% to 75% of its operating earnings are generated from regulated utility business. DTE Energy operates both an electric and gas utility in the state of Michigan. It is the largest electric utility in Michigan servicing 2.2 million customers. It also serves 1.3 million gas customers.

Headquartered in Detroit, the motor capital, it's natural to assume DTE Energy serves large industrial customers. And, to its credit, the utility has actually lowered its average industrial customer rate by 16% over the last five years. The accomplishment is partially credited to the utility business keeping its operating and maintenance expenses flat for the past ten years.

Additionally, the utility businesses are targeting a delivery of 50% clean energy by 2030. Its renewable energy capacity should double by 2024. By 2050, it intends to reduce carbon emissions by 80% when compared to 2005 levels. Source

In February, 2017, DTE Energy introduced MIGreenPower, a voluntary renewable energy program that matches usage to wind and solar sources. In January, 2019, the Michigan Public Service Commission approved a DTE Energy offering, inclusive of a tariff, designed for corporate and industrial customers. Ford Motor Company (F) was immediately interested. It will procure 500,000 megawatt hours of wind energy through MIGreenPower. It intends to be 100% sourced by locally-supplied renewable energy by 2021. Just two weeks later, General Motors (GM) also signed onto MIGreenPower. It will procure 300,000 megawatt hours of wind energy to power its Detroit-based operations and its global technical center in Warren.

For the next five years, from 2019 to 2023, DTE Energy intends to invest $11.3 billion in its electric utility and $2.5 billion in its gas utility.

The remaining 25% to 30% of its operating earnings are derived from several complimentary businesses. DTE Energy operates a gas storage and pipeline business, a P&I (Power and Industrial) projects business and an energy trading business.

The gas storage and pipeline business (NYSEARCA:GSP) gathers, transports and stores natural gas Its six pipelines include 2,000 miles of gathering lines and pipe. Its storage capacity totals 91 billion cubic feet of natural gas. In February, DTE Energy announced its joint venture, NEXUS Gas Transmission system, would purchase Generation Pipeline. The 23-mile pipeline, located in northwest Ohio, provides natural gas to industrial customers. Source

From 2013 through 2018, DTE Energy invested approximately $3.5 billion in capital to build the business. It resulted in an additional $160 million of operating earnings annually. Through 2023, it intends to invest another $4 billion to $5 billion. DTE Energy estimates the investment should result in an additional $110 million in operating earnings annually.

The P&I segment handles projects focused on industrial energy, renewable energy and reduced emissions fuel (REF). At the EEI Financial Conference in November 2018, DTE Energy noted the strength of its projects pipeline.

To its credit, the projects segment has constructed and placed in service ten REF facilities, seven at third-party sites. These facilities are designed to reduce emissions in coal-fired plants. It is accomplished by blending a proprietary additive with coal. But, looking ahead, many utilities intend to retire coal-fired plants. As the operating earnings eventually begin to decline from REF leases and memberships, DTE Energy expects the operating earnings from new projects to offset it.

Through 2023, it estimates approximately $15 million of operating earnings will be originated in the segment each year. DTE Energy's renewable gas (NYSE:RNG) recovery projects are ramping up. It acquired 4 projects in the past two years and the project pipeline shows robust opportunity for further growth. After 15 years of RNG experience, the P&I segment operates 23 sites in 9 states. These sites recover methane from landfills and agricultural businesses and upgrade it to a quality that meets natural gas pipeline standards. The upgraded RNG can then be used to generate electricity, in industrial and manufacturing operations, or even as vehicle fuel.

Through 2023, DTE Energy expects to invest $1 billion to $1.4 billion in the P&I projects business.

2018 Financial Performance

On February 7th, 2019, DTE Energy reported full-year results for 2018. Operating revenue was $14.2 billion, a 12.7% increase over 2017 results. Operating revenue from the Electric segment was $5.3 billion, from the Gas segment was $1.4 billion, from the Energy Trading segment was $5.5 billion, from the P&I segment was $2.2 billion and from the GSP segment was $485 million for a total of $14.9 billion. Of this, $771 million was reclassified or eliminated.

However, DTE focuses on operating earnings rather than operating revenue.

“DTE Energy management believes that operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's earnings from ongoing operations and uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement for external communications with analysts and investors.”

Operating earnings for the year totaled $1.14 billion, a 14% improvement over 2017 results. In the Electric segment, operating earnings improved 8.4% to $669 million. In the Gas segment, operating earnings grew 6.7% to $159 million. In the Energy trading segment operating earnings doubled to $40 million. The GSP segment generated a 46% increase to $233 million while the P&I segment increased 31.5% to $163 million.

Operating earnings per share in 2018 were $6.30. Operating EPS in the Electric and Gas segments both increased just over 7% to $3.69 and $0.89 respectively. The Energy Trading segment's operating EPS more than doubled to $0.23. Operating EPS in the GSP segment improved 45% to $1.29 while operating EPS in the P&I segment improved 29% to $0.89. Adjustments for corporate operations decreased operating EPS by $0.69.

This marked the tenth consecutive year DTE Energy has exceeded its original guidance. Source

As well, the year's total cash flow was $500 million more than originally planned. The dividends to be paid in 2019 will be 7% more than 2018 at a rate of $0.945 per share quarterly.

2019 Guidance

Alongside 2018 results, DTE Energy affirmed its 2019 guidance. Capital planned for investments from 2019 to 2023 now totals $20 billion. Through 2020, the company intends to grow its dividend by 7%. Its longer-term target, through 2023, is to increase operating EPS by 5% to 7% per year. Source

The “Gotcha”

Therein lies the “gotcha” - in the 2019 guidance. The words are encouraging – growth in renewables, growth in projects, growth in earnings, growth in dividend distribution. The graphs show arrows pointing upward. But, the numbers don't align.

In the chart shown above, DTE Energy depicts a 6.4% growth target from 2018 to 2019 for operating EPS, from $5.78 to $6.15. However, it should be remembered operating EPS in 2018 totaled $6.30. Rather, the $5.78 number is the midpoint of DTE Energy's original guidance for 2018. Source

In its defense, DTE Energy does depict the misalignment. Source

Still, it's atypical to measure growth based on original guidance rather than actual results. At the midpoint of $6.15, 2019 operating earnings per share would decrease compared to 2018. It's hard to imagine the company would continue to report 2019 results compared to 2018 guidance.

Then again, from a reported earnings perspective, DTE Energy's 2018 result of $6.17 per share was less than the 2017 performance of $6.32 per share. Tax reform did account for $0.48 in 2017 which does alter the comparison appreciably.

When all is considered, it comes down to just how much this “gotcha” should matter. After all, DTE Energy is apparently conservative since it has exceeded its original guidance for ten years. Actual operating EPS in 2018 improved 9% compared to original guidance. If DTE Energy were to repeat that performance in 2019, operating EPS would improve to $6.70, which would represent a 6.4% improvement over 2018 results.

Valuation

DTE Energy is trading within 1% of the 52-week high of $123.84 set on February 25th. On analysts' average estimate of $6.24 for 2019, the forward P/E ratio is over 19. Obviously, the market isn't as disillusioned with DTE Energy's guidance comparison. However, for value or GARP (growth at a reasonable price) investors, DTE Energy would not be a viable candidate.

Yet, many utilities attract income and DGI investors. And, for those investors, the company may not meet minimum requirements. At an annual dividend of $3.78 per share, the yield is barely over 3%. Also, the company's dividend growth track record is just nine years.

Summary

Excluding the “gotcha”, DTE Energy certainly seems to have a story worthy of investment. When I compare it to my investment club's current utility sector investments, it would warrant consideration. Its dividend yield is greater than both Otter Tail and Xcel Energy. Its dividend growth rate for the past five years outpaces all three, Otter Tail, Xcel Energy and Duke Energy. Its dividend growth track record is longer than Otter Tail's.

Based on dividend criteria, some may consider putting Otter Tail on the chopping block. However, my investment club recouped our original investment in Otter Tail years ago. Thus, our yield on cost is staggering. To consider replacing it would be impractical.

Xcel Energy should probably be the next to consider for replacement. In addition to the dividend criteria, Xcel's P/E ratio of 21 is greater than that of DTE Energy. But, Xcel Energy's rate base growth forecast warrants its higher multiple. As well, we've owned our Xcel shares less than a year. As long-term holders, we typically commit to giving an investment at least three years and Xcel is already outperforming our total return expectations.

When considering DTE Energy as a fourth investment in the utility sector for our portfolio, I'm still not inclined to recommend it to the club. First, it's simply too expensive now. On one hand, the club does tend to favor companies that under-promise and over-deliver. But, on the other, we are also drawn to management teams that simply tell it like it is.

It's my opinion DTE Energy missed an opportunity to be more upfront and forthright in detailing the decline from 2018 actual operating EPS results to the midpoint of 2019 guidance. As a result, the "gotcha" tipped the scales. Source

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTTR,DUK,XEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares of OTTR,DUK,XEL.