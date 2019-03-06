Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Presents at Raymond James Institutional Investors Equity Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Raymond James Institutional Investors Equity Conference Call March 6, 2019 8:05 AM ET

Fred Crawford - CFO

Gregory Peters - Raymond James

Okay. Good morning, everyone. This is Day 3 of the Raymond James Institutional Investors Equity Conference. We appreciate everyone coming here on a Wednesday morning. It's my honor to introduce our next company, which is Aflac.

The presentation today, we're not doing a regular slide deck, we're structuring this more in a fireside chat format. So for those in the audience, I would encourage you to raise your hand and participate. I have several questions that I was going to ask of management. But by all means, they're here for your benefit as well, and so any ideas on your side would be helpful.

So for management today, we have Fred Crawford, the CFO; we have Max Broden; and David Young in the audience. So Fred, I'd like to start off with just a macro Japan question.

Fred Crawford

Sure.

Gregory Peters

Can you talk about your operations in Japan and how they've been affected by the volatility around currency and the economy and the low interest rate environment?

Fred Crawford

So Greg, first thanks for inviting us back to the conference. And I very much enjoy this format as opposed to going through slides. Let's start with why that question, is an important question. Just for those of you who may be less familiar with Aflac.

About 70% of our business is in Japan, we started there little over 40 years ago, and it was widely successful. We sell very similar products in Japan as we do in the U.S., supplemental health products. There is the government healthcare system in Japan. They have a national healthcare system. And we sell products that layer on top of that system to cover the co-pays and out-of-pockets of citizens of Japan.

And as we sit here today, we have roughly 26 million policies in Japan. In fact, Aflac has a policy in one in every four households in Japan. So when, Greg ask a macro question about Japan, it's a real question because we feel as if we are part of the macro dynamics of Japan with that level of penetration.

Importantly, in our product description is the most common topic that's raised is how do you survive as a financial service company and thrive in a low and obviously negative interest rate environment in Japan. And what's very important to understand about Aflac is we really have pulled away from what we will call interest rate sensitive products in Japan.

The real core engine of our growth and inhabitants since day one of arriving in Japan has been what's called third sector business, which is essentially more health and supplemental health products. In our case, cancer insurance, where we have a 60% market share; and medical insurance, where we tend to have in the mid-teen market share. And we're a leader in that sector of insurance.

And that business is not disrupted by low interest rates. In fact it's just the opposite. As distribution players, agents, banks that we distribute through, post office there is a big partner of ours in selling insurance through the post office. They all have to move away from Yen based saving products and really offer more protection products like medical products to make a living. So we've seen our core business actually enjoy a benefit, a bit of a tailwind from that shift in focus.

And we've pulled back from the savings products which we think are not relevant for consumers there now with the rates. So that's an issue. We obviously have to be careful in investing our assets but we're able to find creative ways to generate net investment income and move the net investment income forward. So overall, it hasn't been bad.

Remember, what's driving low interest rates in Japan and driving some of the macro GDP growth issues is an aging population which needs more and more supplemental health products, not less. And because of that aging population the government of Japan is shifting more of the financial burden onto the consumer, and as they do that, so co-pays and so forth are much higher now than they were historically for individuals on medical costs, our products become higher in demand as they do that. So it's actually parts of the macro environment that play into our product set.

Gregory Peters

Yes. So there's two pieces of your answer to that question. I want to spend a little bit more time on your first.

Fred Crawford

Sure.

Gregory Peters

First is around Japan Post, the Post Office. At the end of last year you announced a pretty important strategic partnership with them and spend a minute in talking about that partnership and then also obviously talk about selling your products through the Post Office.

Fred Crawford

Yes. Once again for folks that are a bit newer to not only Aflac but that dynamic. Japan Post Group is a company that has slowly been taken public by the Japan government and is now a publically traded company. And Japan Post Group is not only the Post Office which is the roughly 20,000 post offices across Japan, they also own Japan Post Insurance and Japan Post Bank. And Japan Post Insurance and Japan Post Bank are two of the largest financial service companies in Japan.

And so when individuals in Japan go to the post office, it's often a sense - a financial service supermarket dynamic where they go in, they do their postal needs like anybody but then there's also teller windows there for banking needs and there's insurance product teller windows to buy insurance products.

And Aflac, a number of years ago but more recently in the last four-five years has been a major seller of cancer insurance through the Post Office. So literally when you walk in to the Post Office in Japan, you will see the Aflac duck there and Aflac product, we even have educational booths that are in the Post Office that educate people on cancer insurance and detection and prevention and so forth.

So it's a big partnership. They represent about 25% of our third sector sales in Japan. And we're the largest third sector company in Japan. And Japan is the second largest insurance market in the world. So you can imagine that this is an important partnership.

In December, we announced a renewed alliance with Japan Post Group, which is really a further commitment to the cancer business and looking to grow it and expand it and develop it, but also a pledge to cooperate with each other in the development of new product that could be beneficial to both Japan Post Insurance, as well as Aflac.

We also announced that we will jointly work to look at investments both domestically in Japan and the U.S. and internationally where we could leverage both parties core competencies to develop new businesses and new growth engines for the company. Both companies have in common that growth is a huge issue.

And then also some asset management cooperation where our asset management Aflac Global Investments and their asset management unit could partner in looking at combining core competencies to develop more net investment income, but the capital often aligned financials, Japan Post made an investment in Aflac and is pledging to purchase upwards of 7% of Aflac stock over the course of the next year.

In fact, over this weekend we announced that they closed on the shareholder agreement and the trust structures necessary to accumulate the stock. And they now will accumulate that stock over the next year. That's important because given the size of the relationship, there is now financial alignment between the parties and we're also quite honored in that Japan Post feels as if that's a very good investment for them. They like the dividend yield, we're on our 36th year of consecutive dividend increases at Aflac, and if you know anything about Japanese investors, they value a dividend yield and we've gotten over 2% yield which is better than you can do with any other investment in Yen in Japan.

And then they feel it's a safe and quantified investment for them to make because they know our business model well and they know how we operate.

Gregory Peters

So, I just want a point of clarification. So the structures in place and they have built any discussion around how they're going to approach the timing of the purchase or is it - have they given you any sense of the purchase is going to be?

Fred Crawford

No, the only boundaries are sort of within the shareholder agreement. And by that meaning, they couldn't start accumulating the stock until they closed on the trust structure. By the way, the trust in place to acquire the stock because technically Japan Post is still considered a state owned entity because they're still 60% owned by the Japanese government. And in order to comply with regulatory restrictions in the U.S., they have to do it through a trust with independent trustees.

This is actually a quite common structure that's used, in some cases with sovereign wealth funds and other designs. And so that's the trust. They are restricted to 15% of the daily volume so that they don't unduly move the stock price by how they purchase or when they purchase and then they have to finish their accumulation within the first year after closing the trust. After that, they can be completely tactical and it's entirely up to them as to how they want to accumulate it, when they want to accumulate it. They can do block trades and that will be variable and we leave it entirely to them and importantly we buy back our own stock. We've been buying back upwards of $1.3 billion.

Approximately, last year we've guided to $1.3 billion to $11.7 billion of stock buyback. So we're also in the market buying our stock and neither party wants to be disrupted in the tactics of buying the stock.

Gregory Peters

Thank you for that clarification. There was one other strategic alliance that you announced which is Singapore life. Maybe you can spend a minute on that as well.

Fred Crawford

Yes, so once again, it was a busy December and we have Max Broden here, Max has led the charge on identifying that opportunity and negotiating and working with Singapore Life. So Singapore Life very importantly is a - it's a very - it's a name of a company that sounds as if they've had a permanent position in Singapore as a life insurance company for many years but they are actually a very new company and very importantly Singapore Life is an entirely direct to consumer platform and a digital delivery of insurance in Singapore and what has attracted us to that property first and foremost is that technology and digital application and looking to find a different way, a disruptive way of delivering insurance to individuals in Singapore is a great starting point to experiment and create that beta test if you will on the delivery of insurance.

It's a very solid, well-regulated, affluent and it's a society that's oriented around insurance protection and financial services. So it's a great starting point. Our investment was $20 million. So relatively measured amount of capital, but we also have a reinsurance agreement where they are selling a Singapore Life cancer insurance policy and we are re-ensuring essentially 90% of the risk.

So we take on the product development and economics of the cancer product. So for us, it's participating in that area of Asia, participating on the back of technology and direct to consumer and then also offering up to Singapore Life, our capabilities on the cancer insurance side and it's really a bigger theme and that is when we look to expand geographically or into less core or near core product categories, it's most likely going to be on the back of technology.

Gregory Peters

Perfect. Thank you. So there's a series of questions that we'll fight both your US and Japan operations that I have, but before I get to those questions, I would like to just pivot to the US operations for a second and spend a minute, there's a lot of friends that are going in employer-sponsored healthcare around medical cost inflation and you know and if you can just give us an update on your perspective on how your supplemental products fit in that sort of macro environment.

Fred Crawford

Yes, so very importantly with our product, it's very different than your traditional health insurance delivery, if you have a qualified event, a critical illness, an accident, you're diagnosed with cancer, that qualified event allows you to receive a defined payment from Aflac under the policy paid directly to you in cash. And so when you see our advertisements, you'll see a couple different themes come through.

Number one, we cover what major medical doesn't cover for you. So the gaps in your coverage which are significant and growing and the gaps are growing Greg very much because of what you said. Medical cost inflation is causing employers to shift more of the burden on to their employees in a way of co-pays and deductibles and our policies are sold in the worksite. Very important in the US all that Aflac we have 13 million policies in the U.S., but are our 20,000 licensed agents in the US and our brokerage operations are entirely sold in the worksite.

We have over roughly 470,000 businesses that offer Aflac products to their employees and that's how it's sold. It's a very important formula for the company is how we were founded as a company 60 years ago in the US and so we're all about that employer-employee relationship and the benefit structure that's going on.

So as healthcare inflation happens, we see more opportunity in that case and the important thing for us to grow is proving to you the consumer, the importance of the product and so we do that through obviously our branding, but we also do it through one day pay where we pay your claim. We paid I think roughly 2 million claims in one day this past year and that's unheard of you, Not used to seeing a claim paid in one day.

The idea of you getting hurt over the weekend or your children getting sick and going into the hospital or the ER and by Monday you got money in your account is significant. Over 50% of the working population of the US has less than $1,000 saved for emergencies. They live paycheck to paycheck which you hear a lot about and if you're living paycheck to paycheck and you have an accident or a derailment or a problem related to health, if you, your spouse, your children that can mean everything to you.

And so one day pay is not just a branding idea and a marketing idea. It's is a necessity in our business, it's fundamental to the value proposition of what we do. So that's the formula in the U.S.

Standardization of healthcare, so things like the Obama Care dynamic or more of a nationalized healthcare system anything that helps the consumer understand what they're covered for, what they're not covered for, plays in our favor. The more simple and transparent healthcare is in the U.S., the better for us. Unfortunately, the more there's healthcare inflation dynamics, the better it is for typically our company because we come into fill those gaps.

Gregory Peters

So now we can pivot back to some broader questions about the company and their results. I know every year you do in annual sales call sales outlook call and you it's clearly the street is focused on sales results and maybe you can bridge the gap between this expectation around sales results and what reality and how it fits in with your business?

Fred Crawford

Yes, I think if you - if you understand the financials of an insurance company any particular period sales, does very little in moving the core financial results of the company. The big engine of the financial results of our company is the years and years of selling product and retaining policies on our books.

As I said 26 million policies in Japan and 13 million policies in the U.S., the premium and claims paid in expenses and investment income off of that in force business that is the dominant piece of our financial results, our cash flow, our capital generation and only incrementally as any particular year sales.

However over time, sales versus retention is a key component to building the policies under management, under administration and so our investors do want to understand how sales are going and I think they don't view it necessarily as impactful to their current or even near-term financial results. It's more an indication of how the market acceptance is going and whether or not your market share is maintained and so forth.

So in Japan our sales will move up and down as we introduce new product. Last year we introduced a new cancer product. So sales shot up which is typical and we've done very well. We look at sales over the long run. In Japan, were now selling, approximately JPY90 billion a year of third sector business, which is highly profitable business on our expense base, very attractive part of our core business and that's a meaningful engine.

It was only five, six years ago that that engine was more in the JPY60, JPY70 billion. So we really moved it up, in part would Japan post and other alliances in the U.S., we had a record sales year at $1.6 billion worth of products sold this year and that has steadily moved up in a very consistent way 3% to 5% growth is what we call for each year in sales, but if you really want to understand the economics of our business, it's earned premium, it's a premium coming off the in force.

So very importantly we are really focusing our efforts on retention, particularly in the US as much as we are sales. Our lapse rates and policies in the US is about 22%, while in Japan our lapse rate is 6%. So if you think about it, this past year we did not quite JPY94 billion in sales. So let's call that $850 million in sales. That's only a little better than half of what we sold in the U.S.

You might scratch your head and say why is Japan 70% of your business? It's because they have 94%, 95% retention of those policies compared to 78% retention in the U.S. So over 40 years in Japan is becoming massive in force block of business. We want that same dynamic to take place in the U.S. So we're going to work hard to retain those policies more and build up that earned premium in U.S.

Gregory Peters

If I'm not mistaken in Japan most of the products are sold based on age of entries. So as the seasons, there is a huge disincentive to lapse?

Fred Crawford

That's right. It's cultural as well. You're absolutely right mechanically. So you're - let's take cancer insurance. It's the easiest one to understand. We're age specific. So there is a price for you at age 50. There's a different price for you at age 51 and we have very, very - with 60% market share in cancer insurance, we have very good data on how best a price to manage. That's one of our competitive advantages in Japan and so we're able to price very specific at the age.

So to Greg's point, you're likely to lapse that policy unless there is such an advancement in the policy that is to your benefit. In the U.S. the formula is different because we're in the worksite, you have the average age of the worker tends to be younger than the general population. A working population is healthier than an unemployed population okay and your employer has a natural incentive to get you back to work and out of the hospital and in unnatural wellness programs.

All of those things make the worksite sale of supplemental insurance a very controlled environment when it comes to loss ratios on health insurance policies. So as we drift out of the worksite and develop direct to consumer models, we have to move to more of than science of age-specific and strong underwriting policies.

Gregory Peters

So it's a good segue because one, in your review of your financials; one area that stands out is the favorable trends both US and Japan, around benefit ratios and maybe you can talk for a minute about what's driving those trends and how we should think about that going forward?

Fred Crawford

Yes, we've been very fortunate. All the long-duration insurance products rely very heavily on actuarial estimates and they rely very heavily on those actuarial estimates to play out in your favor. There are a number of businesses in our industry that have not worked out that way, probably the most notable one being long-term care insurance where many of the long-term assumptions worked out very poorly, were not in business.

In this case we have long-duration cancer business and other health and supplemental health businesses and it's very important that when you set your assumptions for the claims, incidence and frequency and severity and so forth that you got that dialed in right and we're very fortunate in that the company for many, many years has had a very practical conservative approach to pricing the product both in Japan and in the US and that has done wonders for our benefit ratio.

Essentially, what's happened is that over the years medical advancements on the treatment of cancer and other health conditions have advanced to the point of early detection being much, much more advanced and with better early detection, the severity of illness and critical illness is far less.

There's much more outpatient than in-hospital type treatments and our policies tend to pay on a per day in the hospital basis and so all of these trends in medical science, even individuals in the way they deal with and treat their health.

All of these advancements have played well into our assumptions having played out very favorably and our benefit ratio is coming down. What we have done as a company is when we look at that benefit ratio coming down or that claims being paid to premium coming down, we start looking for opportunity to where we can improve the customer experience through things like investing in systems and technology to do one day pay and then we also look for where we can add and enrich the benefits on the policies so that you have more coverage as we watch those trends continue.

That's in our favor. We're an interesting health company. We want to pay claims because the payment of a claim is one of the strongest branding and value propositions of our policy. We want you to get your claim paid in one day and then talk to your neighbor next to you that you're working with and say I have this great experience. So next time you're enrolling benefits, you think about buying our product.

So we are a company that wants you to utilize the policies, we can afford to have you utilize the policies and because these favorable trends in conservative underwriting.

Gregory Peters

So that's - those are good points. So in the broader universe of companies, I deal with, across the spectrum within the insurance protocol, there is a lot of oxygen being spent around insurance tech, whether it's digitization, whether it's automation, innovation and you talked about one day pay. Maybe you can talk a little bit about what you're doing in insurance tech and in addition to one day pay, what you talked about, especially when I think about distribution in Japan, it seems like there could an element of automation there as well.

Fred Crawford

Yes, we look at things somewhat in horizons. And what I mean by that is horizon 1 being making sure that we are investing in technology that facilitates a more productive platform the way we do it today. So, the products we sell today through the agent and broker and other alliances, we want that to be as digitized and automated and ease of customer experience as possible. And so that is horizon 1 investments in technology.

And all we're really doing, when companies say "Digital investments", it's really quite simple. When you look at the sale of our product through agents and brokers and you look at the customer experience in owning one of our products from the time they buy it and learn about it, to the time they eventually utilize the product and filing a claim, they go through various pain points. There is various painful episodes that are either cumbersome or time consuming or complicated or not well understood, and again, by either the agent, the broker or the end consumer.

And all you're doing on the digital innovation front is you're identifying those pain points, you're sizing those pain points and through digital and technology you're trying to reduce them; hopefully eliminate them, but most of the time you can't actually eliminate it but you can certainly reduce it and make it more pleasant; so being able to do more things on your phone like mobile claims and mobile applications, that's just reducing a pain point of paper and time and all of that. And so that's horizon 1 investments.

Then as we move out into growth and building new markets, now you're starting into more venture and innovation investments. We have a $250 million venture capital fund that is oriented around investing in start-up companies where the commercial application of that company is wired into how we deliver business to the marketplace. And so we've made right around 10 or so investments, four or so in Japan and the remainder in the U.S. And the common denominator in these investments is that there's also a sidecar commercial relationship where we're trying to advance our marketplace through those investments.

And then separately from that, we made pocket investments that we think are important like the Singapore Life Investment, which is on the back of technology. We also bought a company about four years ago called Empowered in Charlotte, North Carolina. And Empowered is really a digital designed company around employer benefits. Charlotte, by the way, is one of our footprints for innovation in technology and that's not an accident.

We're headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, about 90 miles south of Atlanta. The reason why we have an innovation platform in Charlotte is because with the retail banking operations of Wells Fargo and Bank of America, there is a huge a fintech environment and ensure tech environment in that Charlotte area. And so it's a great foothold to have to develop new technologies.

We have a similar innovation lab on a floor of a building in Shibuya, Tokyo. Shibuya is a portion of Tokyo that is widely known as the technology center of Tokyo, where some of the largest tech companies are headquartered. And that does the same thing, innovate and venture investments around horizon 2 and horizon 3 advancements of the business model. And not surprisingly direct-to-consumer and digital direct-to-consumer is a big play both in Japan and the U.S.

In the U.S., it's very important for us to have a digital application because the fastest growing workforce in the U.S. is gig economy. And that's a harder group of workers to get to unless you get to them digitally.

Gregory Peters

So, we have just two minutes left. And so I'll just close out with the final question around capital management. Branch conversion has been completed. How should we think about capital management going forward?

Fred Crawford

Yes. So, we reached a big milestone this year. We converted our Japan branch, by the way, the largest financial service branch in the world. And so it was no small undertaking. We converted it from a branch to a subsidiary. This allowed it to be a more in favor with regulatory standards, global regulatory standards for financial service companies. But it also allowed us to compartmentalize and align our capital better with our risks and it resulted in the freeing up of roughly $2 billion of additional excess capital in the U.S. by doing more of a compartmentalizing of our capital needs. And we are moving that up to the holding company and deploying it.

We are generating a tremendous amount of cash flow. We generate well north now of $2 billion a year of deployable capital. And that is part of what's fueled our 36-year consecutive increase in dividends including over a 19% cash-on-cash increase in the dividend in 2018. So, our deployment is, first and foremost, invest in our business because with ROEs of mid-teens and a cost of capital of 8%, that's always going to be the best investment, second to us maintaining our long track record of dividend increases as a Company.

And then after that, we buy our favorite company, and that is our Company. We've been buying back our stock aggressively and then looking for where we can make venture investments. That's our priorities.

Gregory Peters

Okay. Thank you. So, with that we're out of time. So Max, David, and thank you, guys, for everything.

