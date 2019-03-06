How Wells Fargo Could Deliver Big Returns To Shareholders This Year

Thesis:

Wells Fargo (WFC) is the fourth largest bank in America with assets totaling $1.87 trillion. Wells Fargo has run into a slew of issues and scandals that have hurt its reputation, however, with the federal funds rate on the rise, significant worldwide e-commerce growth, strong expense reduction, and stable financial metrics, I believe Wells Fargo is worth investor consideration. Wells Fargo's optimistic macroeconomic outlook, along with an expected bottom line boost of approximately $2,800 million from personnel expense reduction, are the primary catalysts behind why I believe Wells Fargo is a buy. With that being said, I recommend Wells Fargo as a buy with a forecasted FY19 price target of $59.88 per share. With dividends a return of approximately 24% can be expected if purchased at current market prices around $50.03 per share.

Rising Interest Rates and what it means for Wells Fargo:

Currently the federal funds rate is 2.5%, with the forecast calling for a 2.9% federal funds rate by the end of FY19. When these rates are higher, generally banks produce more profit, as interest is a bank’s primary revenue-generating unit. While a reduction in consumer lending due to higher costs of borrowed capital can offset the higher profit potential of higher interest rates, that doesn’t appear to be the case for Wells Fargo currently.

(Image Source. Page. 13.)

As seen in the image above, Wells Fargo consistently increased its net interest income through every quarter of FY18, indicative of the fact that Wells Fargo knows how to capitalize on rising interest rates, increasing both net interest income and net interest margin. With the macroeconomic trend of rising interest rates on the horizon, Wells Fargo is poised to take advantage, and will likely grow its bottom line and shareholder equity moving forward with higher interest rates.

Double-Digit Retail E-commerce Growth Worldwide:

I’ve addressed the topic of global e-commerce growth in another piece I wrote on the Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK). I find this macroeconomic development to be huge for nearly all publicly traded companies in the financial institution industry. With the internet becoming the staple of shopping, be it for groceries or 4K televisions, consumers are buying everything online. Read this survey that polled 1,000 individuals on shopping preferences for the end of FY17. The poll found that 74% of respondents bought fashion products online, 47% groceries and consumer packed goods, and 48% digital goods. Note that FY18 global retail e-commerce sales totaled $2,860 billion and is forecasted to reach $4,878 by FY21, a forecasted growth of 70.56% in just three years.

This plays out well for Wells Fargo for a couple of reasons. While Wells Fargo isn’t the largest player in the credit card game, it’s sitting in ninth place for the amount of credit cards in circulation at 23.8 million. In 4Q18 Wells Fargo saw debit card purchase volume grow by 8% and credit card purchase volume grow by 5% from the same quarter a year ago. Considering other segments (loans, non-interest income, etc.) of Wells Fargo have either seen a decline or <1% growth, growth of 8% and 5% in this segment is attractive. This ties into my thesis that e-commerce growth will stimulate Wells Fargo’s bottom line. As e-commerce continues to grow, Wells Fargo will naturally see more purchase volume from both its debit and credit cards. From there we can expect growth in revenue, net interest income and earnings, and thus shareholder equity and market price. Rising interest rates moving forward will also enable Wells Fargo to produce higher net interest margins from its growing credit card segment. I’d like to note the potential of Wells Fargo getting heavily involved in the credit card business, as currently Wells Fargo’s credit cards only account for 4% of its loans, as compared with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) at 16% and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) at 10%. While many investors may view this as a negative, seeing as Wells Fargo is behind its peers, I see growth potential, particularly when looking at a macroeconomic environment where online spending and credit card usage are growing at exceptional rates.

(Image Source. Page. 2.)

Wells Fargo’s Impressive Noninterest Expense Reduction:

While Wells Fargo has produced several impressive operational results, my personal favorite is that of its reduction of noninterest expenses.

(Image Source. Page. 15.)

It’s not hard to see from the graphic above the significant reduction in noninterest expenses that Wells Fargo has produced in a matter of a year. Seeing Wells Fargo reduce its noninterest expense by approximately 21% and improve its efficiency ratio by 12.6% is extraordinarily impressive. This cut saved $3,461 million, which should transition to an approximate bottom-line boost of $2,800 million after taxes in FY19. What I like about this particular reduction is that it’s a result of a reduction in personnel, meaning we can expect to see noninterest expenses floating around the $13,000 million-$14,000 million mark for some time. This reduction will enable Wells Fargo to produce particularly favorable earnings moving forward, especially if it capitalizes on the growth of its credit card segment in association with global e-commerce growth. In all, I’m expecting Wells Fargo to add approximately $2,800 million to its bottom line after taxes from this debt reduction. I’ll show how this will transition to my FY19 year-end price target of $59.88 per share in the quantitative analysis below.

Wells Fargo’s Stable, Investment-Grade Financial Metrics:

I believe financial stability is imperative when considering any investment. Of the key financial metrics that I personally like to see in good standing, Wells Fargo has them all in order. Retained earnings is the first order of business, and Wells Fargo has plenty, with a current figure of $154,576 million. I would also like to note that Wells Fargo has increased its retained earnings by nearly 50% since FY14. I also like to see a reasonable long-term debt-to-total-asset ratio. Wells Fargo’s currently sits at a safe 0.12. Another metric I will address is Wells Fargo’s debt-to-equity ratio. Currently, it sits at 1.18, which isn’t terrible, especially when considering it’s in better shape than both Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) and JPMorgan’s. However, if Wells Fargo’s treasury stock were put in the equation, it’d have a much more favorable debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. I like to see a lot of treasury stock because of the fact that treasury stock acts as untapped shareholder equity. In this case Wells Fargo has plenty, valued at $47,194 million. The last metric I will address is Wells Fargo’s CET1 ratio, currently sitting at 11.7%. This metric is indicative of the fact that Wells Fargo is well capitalized against its risk-weighted assets, and can withstand potential financially distressing situations down the road. In all, Wells Fargo has plenty of cash on hand, reasonable debt levels, and better debt-to-equity levels for investors than the majority of its peers. I like Wells Fargo’s financial metrics and do believe they are in good standing.

Risks Associated with Wells Fargo:

While I do believe Wells Fargo is going to perform well moving forward, there are also some company-specific risks that I’d like to address. First are the concerns surrounding a slowing economy in 2019 and moving forward. Economists see economic-slowdown concerns in regard to worries that the post-tax cut economic surge will settle and tighter financial conditions will take over (read this article for more depth). In all, it’s obvious that a slowing economy is not the ideal economic environment for banks. The other concern I see with Wells Fargo is the relatively large decrease in its noninterest income. This is particularly concerning for Wells Fargo as it was known for its cross-selling platform and noninterest revenue generation. Wells Fargo’s noninterest income has dropped 11% from last quarter and 14% from the same quarter a year ago (see graphic below). If Wells Fargo can’t improve its interest income business and fails to build its credit card business, it may start to run into more trouble than investors would like to see. Other than the two concerns above, I don’t see any alarming risks currently associated with Wells Fargo.

(Image Source. Page. 14.)

Quantitative Analysis:

Wells Fargo’s FY18 net income was $22,393 million. I forecast FY19 growth to be approximately 1%, giving us a FY19 forecasted net income of $22,617 million. As mentioned earlier, Wells Fargo reduced its noninterest expenses from FY17 to FY18 by $3,461 million. After Wells Fargo’s effective tax rate of 18.8%, I approximate that Wells Fargo is going to add $2,800 million to its bottom line from expense reductions in FY19. If we add that to our FY19 forecasted net income, we get a FY19 net income attributable to shareholders of $25,417 million, with EPS of $5.22. Based on Wells Fargo’s past P/E ratios and that of its current peers, I anticipate that Wells Fargo is going to be trading at an earnings multiple of approximately 11.47 in FY19. This would give us out FY19 price target of $59.88 per share. Wells Fargo offers an annualized dividend of $1.80 per share with a yield of 3.59%. With Wells Fargo closing at $50.03, a year-end price target of $59.88 with a 3.59% dividend yield would provide a 12-month return of approximately 24.17%.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, I like what I’m seeing in terms of macroeconomic trends and how Wells Fargo can capitalize on them. Rising interest rates will enable Wells Fargo to continue to produce better net interest margins, and e-commerce growth will lead to more credit/debit card transactions. E-commerce growth is particularly favorable for Wells Fargo because Wells Fargo has a ton of room to grow its credit card segment. Some investors may view Wells Fargo as simply behind the pack in terms of its credit card segment, however, I believe in Wells Fargo’s ability to make up ground via attractive rewards offers and substantially grow its credit card segment. Wells Fargo has cut expenses dramatically, which I believe will provide shareholders with favorable bottom-line results throughout FY19. Wells Fargo also has stable financial metrics and doesn’t appear to have any alarming risks. With 1% growth and a bottom line boost from expense reduction, I forecast Wells Fargo will produce FY19 EPS of roughly $5.22 and reach a price target of $59.88 per share. With Wells Fargo’s annual dividend, a 12-month return of approximately 24.17% would be realized if shares are purchased at Wells Fargo’s current market price of $50.03 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.