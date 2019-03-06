Happy New Year? Nvidia

Accordingly, Nvidia’s stock looks to hit $195 by the end of 2019, $221 by 2020, and $254 by 2022, and gains a CAGR 20%-25% for the next 3 years.

2018 is a year of humility for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). After first being thrown up and down by the cryptocurrency and followed by China slowdown, Nvidia has to make one of the most difficult downside revenue guidance which cost at least 40% of their shareholders' wealth. One good news is that it appears that Nvidia has been able to fend off, at least for now, AMD's (AMD) first run of assault on GPU market share (Figure 1A). Although only time can tell if Nvidia got out of the woods yet, the recent modest recovery with the tech market seems to suggest that the market will be able to price Nvidia shares based on the company's long-term fundamentals. It is, therefore, the purpose of this post to estimate those long-term target prices.

Nvidia's Long-Term Target Prices

In the post-FAANG world that Nvidia is in, long term is anything over one quarter. Since any publicity can hit the company any day, simple speculation on ad income over a quarter or two becomes impractical. For professional Wall Street analysts who are more technologically trained and often have private information through personal contacts, they often couldn't even predict the current quarter earnings announcement. It is therefore irresponsible to estimate the future stock prices beyond the points which are backed up by financial forecasts. Using this criterion, I only estimated Nvidia's "long-term" future stock prices all the way till 1Q 2022, since this is the furthest future time point that consensus financial estimates were provided.

In this sense of "long turn," stock prices are mainly affected by management guidance and analysts' estimates of future financials. Analysts' estimates are closely tracking management guidance, if available, as it contains the most forward-looking information. As a result, Nvidia's stock prices are known to react to analysts' forecasts of future revenue, EPS, gross margin, free cash flow, and capital expenditure, where forward estimates are denoted by the dotted lines (Figure 1A - Figure 1E). It is worth noting that share prices have been mainly positively associated with all five positively trending financials since 2012. Virtually all financial metrics are expected to improve from this point on. Particularly for capital expenditure that most tech firms have scaled down since 4Q 2018, Nvidia is able to expect to hold up the capex level all through 1Q 2022.

However, after Nvidia's earnings expectation has dropped more than 40% in the last 6 months, shareholders have started paying more attention to future revenue estimates than forward financials to gross margin estimate (Figure 1A vs. Figure 1C). There is also some indication that the company may turn the corner, as both the revenue and EPS resume its previous growth path. One further good sign is that different from many other firms in this turbulent time, Nvidia's free cash flow is expected to return to a stable growing level after a brief interruption (Figure 1D). The company is also expected to maintain its capex after 2019 (Figure 1E).

Stock Prices Move with Forward Fundamentals

The general message from the positive relationship between forward financial estimates and stock prices should give Nvidia investors more comfort, since it suggests that Nvidia's stock prices have reflected underlying fundamentals after all, even though there may be some previous "irrational exuberance" which has been taken out for the last 40% loss in stock prices. Furthermore, since Wall Street analysts, as a group, tend to give forward estimates routinely many quarters into the future (until 1Q 2022), it may be informative to investors if future Nvidia stock prices can be estimated with the corresponding forward financial forecasts.

Of course, the premise of this exercise is that the analysts' consensus estimates need to be unbiased as a group and over time. The logic is that, a historically stable relationship between Nvidia stock price and the then analysts' financial forecasts can be identified, it can be used to estimate the future stock prices with the corresponding forecasts of the forward financial metrics. Accordingly, based on the Street's estimates of the five financial metrics in the last 14 years, I was able to estimate Nvidia's "future target prices" for the next 3 years. The way I came up with this forecast price is as follows:

1. I first collected all management guidance, stock price, and consensus estimate data on revenue, EPS, free cash flow, and capex for the past 56 quarters and next 12 quarters.

2. I then correlated Nvidia's stock prices with the 56 historical estimates for the five financial metrics (multiple correlation). Keep in mind that although I used historical data to estimate a historical relationship, it is still a forward-looking stock pricing model. This is because at any point of time in history, Nvidia's price is estimated by the forward estimates of the five financial metrics at that time. The only assumption I made is that investors used the same (forward-looking) valuation structure to price stocks consistently.

3. The relationship I identified in (2) would suggest how today's stock price moves in response to analysts' forecasts of the five forward fundamentals. I also included a tech ETF index (QQQ) to capture the market impact on Nvidia's stock price.

4. In short, Nvidia's future target price at a future time t, P(t), can be estimated by the following "forward financial metric estimates (a, b, c, d, and e are regression coefficients):

P(t) = a Revenue(t) + b EPS(t) + c Gross Margin(t) + d CAPEX(t) + e FCF(t)

5. Using this relationship and the analysts' next 12-quarter estimates of the five metrics, I was able to compute the future stock prices corresponding to those forward financials.

In Figure 2A, I showed how this analysts' forecast of stock prices should have looked like (in black), compared with the actual stock prices (in red) of Nvidia over the long run. Since 2009, Nvidia's actual stock price has moved very closely with the fundamental forecast price. This would give me confidence about the validity of the assumption that investors did look at forward fundamental metrics in pricing Nvidia shares. Interestingly enough, the forecast price actually picked up the significant and surprised drop of Nvidia price in late 2018. In a further close-up, I showed the average future target prices in Figure 2B from January 2018 through January 2022 (the red dotted line). The predicted Nvidia price will hit $195 by the end of 2019, $221 by 2020, and $254 by 2022 (with a + - $50 range). The point-by-point future price estimates with the corresponding financials are summarized in Table 1.

It should be cautioned that although Nvidia is predicted to show a significant price appreciation given the current forecasts of future financials, it does not take into account potential future stock market crashes. Given the grooming competition from AMD on the GPU front, any resulting analysts' revisions on market share can easily shift the predicted target price path in Figure 2B upward or downward.

Takeaways

It may not happen until later 2019, but Nvidia's stock price is set to break $200 again. Street analysts have been very optimistic about Nvidia's long-term fundamentals. The bull thesis is that both the China slowdown which pressures the gaming sales and the current cloud spending cut which pressures the cloud-server supply chain will be cleared by 2H 2020. While many have argued that such outlook is unrealistically optimistic, analysts have raised their forward estimates all the way till 1Q 2022. Assuming that the general stock market and the U.S. economy will not throw a curve ball, Nvidia's stock price will hit $200 one year out and looking to gain a CAGR 20%-25% over next three years. Of course, both the time path and the level of the future price movement totally depend on the actual time path and the realization of the forward financial estimates. On top of the macro concerns, Nvidia shareholders need to worry about the grooming competition from their archenemy AMD's fierce incoming assault on their GPU market share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.