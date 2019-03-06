Pengrowth Energy Corporation's (PGHEF) CEO Pete Sametz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP (OTCQX:PGHEF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your patience as we have been working through a number of technical issues with our providers this morning. Welcome to Pengrowth Energy Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference call. After the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be provided at that time. Please note that this call is being recorded today, March 6, 2019, at I guess it's 9:13 a.m. at this point so I apologize about the wait.

On the call today, we have Pete Sametz, our Chief Executive Officer; Chris Webster, our Chief Financial Officer; and Randy Steele, our Chief Operating Officer. My name is Tom McMillan, and I manage Pengrowth's Investor Relations.

I will now turn the call over to Pete Sametz, to review the quarter. Pete?

Pete Sametz

Thanks Tom. And thanks everyone for joining us on our conference call. Hopefully you continue to join us, I believe our providers work through the problems they had. Anyway, we want to discuss Pengrowth's fourth quarter results and our press release. We have a lot to talk about today but before diving in, I want to reminder our listeners about what Pengrowth is today. At year end, our proved and probable reserve of 447 million BOE was 70% weighted towards top quartile SAGD oil project. These quality transpiration and efficiency advantages that are now only being fully realized as result of Pengrowth simplified operations. The other 30% of our reserves derived from dry Montney gas that is cheap to produce and process located in region with multiple egress pathways and surrounded by number of Canadian LNG participants.

We are accompanied with some large, sophisticated and supportive value investors including folks like Seymour Schulich, given the size and quality of our reserve based on our 50-year reserve life and our low sustained capital requirements, the Board of Directors has initiated a formal strategic review to evaluate the various pathways to maximize Pengrowth enterprise value and align it with the value of these two well-defined long life loan decline assets.

Our strategic review will explore the company's strategic options, alternatives with the intent of improving the company's balance sheet, addressing the upcoming debt maturities and maximizing our enterprise value. Our assets are generating positive adjusted fund flow in the current environment and their underlying value is a fundamental backstop to Pengrowth's long-term viability and shareholder value.

Our 2019 budget calls for capital spending of $45 million which we expect would generate substantial positive adjusted funds flow in excess of our capital program at our current stripped prices. Given our fairly flat decline and the lack of new pipeline capacity, we don't plan to spend on growth capital until Pengrowth refinances its term debt and reduces credit facility capital spending will not exceed $21 million.

The timing of any capital spending will also be determined relative to the business environment which is currently affected by of course the governor Alberta's curtailment program and current WTI pricing. Our focus continues to be debt reduction which has always been part of our plan for 2019. Our capital spending will remain relatively moderate and our intention is to coordinate production expansion and investment timing with the commercial, on stream date of a new regeneration facility.

So securing a partner to build a cogeneration facility at Lindbergh is a cornerstone of our strategy to incremental grows production to 35,000 barrels a day by the end of 2020 at Lindbergh. After several months of negotiations in January 19, 2019, Pengrowth reached agreement with Ironclad Energy Partners, a subsidiary of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. This new facility would be funded and owned by Ironclad and operated and maintained by Pengrowth to efficiently provide the electricity and steam under a fee structure required to expand production at our Lindbergh SAGD facility.

This will substantially reduce PGS commitment to the incremental -- to the project in terms of the incremental bite-size expansions which is the way we will develop this project in the future. During the fourth quarter, we were actively working towards refining our outstanding term notes. While the markets were initially receptive to our refinancing, we got hit with a curveball when the price of the WTI crude oil suddenly dropped in the discount on Western Canadian Select crude oil expanded in the fourth quarter. The unusual fluctuations in oil prices during the fourth quarter, as well as broader market volatility created an atmosphere of extreme caution in the financial markets.

Making it very difficult to get a deal done. In fact, high yield market completely dried up and not one deal got done in any sector between the last week of November and the second week of January. Good news is that we expect with recovery of WTI and WCS pricing since Christmas and through the first quarter to be constructive for a first quarter results and refinancing and other strategic initiatives.

Yesterday, our Board of directors commenced a strategic review and engaged Perella Weinberg Partners and Tudor, Pickering, Holt to explore maximizing the company's enterprise value. The company's strategic options and alternatives with the intent of improving the company's balance sheet, addressing upcoming debt maturities and maximizing our enterprise value. We are committed to being open-minded to a range of strategic and transaction alternatives to generate the best outcome for our various stakeholders.

In addition, we are also in discussions with the lending syndicate for our revolving bank facility on arrangements to extend the maturity date through September 30th, 2019 that supports a strategic review. While there can be no assurance or guarantee that expense will be paying by the company on what terms, management remains confident that an extension agreement will be executed in the near term.

I will now turn the call over to Chris Webster to review our quarter. Chris?

Chris Webster

Thanks Pete. Corporal production for 2018 of 22,025 BOE per day and Lindbergh 20,018 production of 16,325 barrels per day were both slightly below our guidance due to an unplanned power outage at Lindbergh in December. And the deliberate reduction in Groundbirch production earlier in 2018 to maximize the value of our gas still on the ground.

Pengrowth production exited 2018 at 25,052 BOE per day with Lindbergh production averaging 19,256 barrels per day in the final week of 2018 following resolution of the power outage.

Full year 2018 capital expenditures, royalty expenses as a percentage of sales, adjusted operating expenses and cash G&A expenses were all within full year guidance.

We presented a waterfall chart that compares the adjusted funds flow from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the third quarter of 2018. Despite the $46.9 million advantage we achieved through our apportionment protected fixed differential contracts during the quarter, you can immediately see the impact of lower WTI pricing and the expansion of a discount on WCS, which combined to lead to 36% decrease in diluted bitumen revenue per barrel.

Realized pricing also incorporates diluent costs which increased 54% per barrel. Aside from these price dislocations, operationally we increase production 11% compared to the prior quarter, while decreasing our operating cost by 6% per BOE and decreasing our general and administration expenses by 53% per BOE These savings are expected to carry forward into 2019.

Looking at 2019 guidance. As one of the Top 25 oil producers in Alberta, Pengrowth is subject to the government Alberta's curtailment program which took effect on January 1st, 2019. Even though Lindbergh is subject to mandatory curtailments, the asset produced more than 18,000 barrels per day in January and February of 2019. And continues to deliver production of the upper end of the previously announced 2019 guidance.

As a result, the company has not changed its previously announced 2019 production guidance. Pengrowth remains in compliance with the Alberta curtailment program. Despite Alberta's curtailment program, pipeline transportation of oil continues to be subject to apportionment. We continue to protect our market access by entering into a portion of protected fixed differential sales contracts. And now have contracts in place for 17,500 barrels per day at an average discount to WTI of US $18.68.

This covers 72% of our forecasted production. In addition for the second quarter of 2019, we have entered into WTI crude oil costless collars on 4,000 barrels per day with a bottom and top bracket of US $56 per barrel and the top of US$59.96 per barrel average.

I will now turn the call over to Randy to talk about our reserves and provide an operational update. Randy?

Randy Steele

Thanks Chris. We've updated our reserve report. As at December 31st, 2018, using the GLJ January 1st, 2019 commodity price forecast. The details of our reserve report can be found in our annual information form dated March 5th. 2019. Total proved and probable reserves remained unchanged year-over-year at 446.6 million BOE after 2018 production of 8 million BOE, as accounted for. This is a result of reserve replacement of 120% for total proved reserves and 110% for total proved and probable reserves.

After achieving record production in October and then again in November and unplanned our outage as you heard from Chris in December knocked us down for approximately five days to half of our productive capacity. We quickly recovered from the outage to exit 2018 at more than 19,000 barrels per day meeting our guidance. So far in the first quarter of 2019, we have curtailed Lindbergh production to be in compliance with the government of Alberta's curtailment program.

But as Chris outlined, we are producing at the upper end of our 2019 guidance range. Looking at Lindbergh netbacks, you can see that the impact that both crude oil pricing and our diluent or condensate costs had on the quarter to help track condensate costs use the WCS to condensate differential. The WCS to condensate differential reflects the amount of condensate that is not recoverable when selling a barrel of diluted bitumen. The then there were the WCS to condensate differential. The more condensate costs are recovered but as you also need to bear in mind that there is a lag effect of four to six week lag effects from when the condensate is bought to when it is resold.

And that is part of the reason why there's a dislocation in the fourth quarter that is amplified.

I'll now turn the call back over to Pete to wrap up. Pete?

Pete Sametz

Thanks Randy. So 2018 was a good year despite the low price environment during the last two months. We delivered operational excellence executing against executing against our new five-year plan and our team is successfully transitioned to being a resource developer, both technically and culturally. We have launched a strategic review to explore the company's options and alternatives for the intent of improving the company's balance sheet, addressing the upcoming debt maturities and maximizing our enterprise value.

So this concludes the formal part of the call. And we'll now take questions from our analysts. We encourage all of our shareholders with questions to follow up with our investor relations team. We'll be happy to address any of your questions. Operator, if you don't mind please open up the queue for questions from our analyst. Thanks.

ShailenderRandhawa

Pete, I have two questions for me. One on the strategic review and this letter of intent with Ironclad. Are those like parallel paths in your mind or could they converge at some point? And how do you think the high-yield refinancing fits into those decisions? And then secondly maybe a question for Chris. Could you just give us the status of the discussion with your lender and credit syndicate please?

ChrisWebster

Okay, well, I'll answer the second question first, Shailender and it might also answer a little bit of your question on high-yield. So we're in the middle of getting the extension with the bank syndicate what they are looking for is to understand the form of debt that is going to be replacing the term notes. And what kind of inter creditor would be required in those instances. The high-yield market is continues to be shut for E&P producers whether they be Canadian or American. We do notice there's a little bit of activity south of the border, however, with the launch of the strategic alternatives we are broadening the scope of what kind of debt investors would look at bringing on board.

The high-yield market and the replacement of the term notes is the first path we're choosing. And certainly, we hope to have the high-yield market reopened during the period of the extension for the bank syndicate.

PeteSametz

So, Shailender, I'll just answer your first question. I mean as you know we've spent a number of months negotiating. We had an RFP process on the cogent process and the cogent RFP and where we've ended up with the Stonepeak, Ironclad company who builds and engineers, designs and builds these things is that this is essentially happening now in terms of initial engineering et cetera. We will continue to work through agreements, but it is in a sort of a parallel path.

Obviously, they're paying attention to what we're doing in terms of strategic alternatives, but the reality is when you look out a couple years, so from -- we have a huge growth potential to double up our production, but until we have a cogent built and operated which essentially is going to be into 2021 essentially that's when we can add more production at some point time. But in the meantime and I've been in a company almost a year. I mean the goal has been to get a deal done at cogent but also number one these days is fix our debt scenario.

We've always had too much debt and the whole process of what --for some of the listeners who maybe new to the story, well, what's been happening here for a number of years in Pengrowth is to sort of resize the company, fix everything in terms of removing assets, reducing debt et cetera. So we're still in that process, but we've converted into essentially a resource play developer with very clear plans going forward. And the cogent is a piece of that. And it helps reduce our overall capital costs for bite-size expansions.

So essentially will be an incremental growth mode in this cogent opportunity also helps us do that. So it's just part of how we see the future of this company.

ShailenderRandhawa

Okay and just to go back to Chris like in terms of the options for form of debt. Is that just like the ranking of another piece of paper versus the credit that primarily is --

PeteSametz

Well, right now I think the term notes are very positive with the bank facility, what more normal capital structure for a company our size is to have a second lien piece of debt outstanding. And so it's up to us to finish negotiating that.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Sounds good, thank you. Good morning, folks. Just a quick question I had probably on this morning and follow up in the afternoon but just a question I have, if you don't mind, is around Selena. Is there anything you can comment on a particular asset and if that can - is anything that could be monetized or anything within the joint venture as it was kind of last communicated. Any other information of Selena would be helpful. Thanks guys.

PeteSametz

It's still, we really like to add assets. It sort of an adjunct to plans for Lindbergh later on the future. But it is high quality asset. I would say it's very similar to some of the better ones you see in Saskatchewan being developed for SAGD. But right now that not our focus at the moment. And I think is the best way to put it, it is a reserve and our reserve base as you already know I think Rob so. We will look at what to do with that as things unfold.

End of Q&A

