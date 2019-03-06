EOG Resources: The Name Of The Game Is Free Cash Flow

Despite stellar results, the stock is not doing particularly well, and I recommend trading about 30% of your position by using the short-term volatility.

The free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2018 was a new record of $783.1 million and $1.692 billion for 2018. However, the dividend is too low.

EOG's earnings were a little below expectations, due principally to lower oil prices. Earnings per share for EOG Resources came in at $1.24 on total revenues of $4.575 Billion.

Image: EOG rig from EOG Resources

Investment Thesis:

EOG Resources (EOG) ought to be considered one of the best top-tier US shale plays. The US producer can be compared in many ways to Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which is the leader in the Permian. I recommend reading my recent article about Occidental Petroleum.

The US oil company presents a rock-solid balance sheet with tremendous growth potential, which positions the stock as an excellent long-term candidate. However, despite stellar results, the stock is not doing particularly well, and I recommend trading about 30% of your position by using the short-term volatility.

A significant increase in the dividend could eventually help the stock to turn attractive again, but so far, the company is not acting forcefully in this domain and increased the dividend by only a token, which is insufficient to make a difference.

What makes EOG a good business?

The company is primarily producing oil and gas from the USA or 93.5% of the total output for 4Q'18.

Quarter 4Q'18 3Q'18 2Q'18 1Q'18 4Q'17 2Q'17 1Q'17 US Production 715.5 695.0 644.5 602.5 605.6 545.6 512.6 Trinidad 39.0 44.1 47.8 49.8 51.0 54.1 55.2 Other International 10.0 9.7 10.0 7.6 5.4 4.2 5.9 Total 764.5 748.8 702.2 659.9 662.0 603.9 573.7

Bill Thomas, the CEO, said on the conference call:

We continue to both improve well productivity and lower well costs and estimate that the average 2019 well will generate $6 million net present value at $55 oil. These improvements are expected to increase our capital efficiency by more than 10%. As a result, the price of oil needed to fund our 2019 capital and the dividend with discretionary cash flow is less than $50. With oil at $55, we expect to generate significant free cash flow.

Quick Presentation

The US shale has dramatically affected the U.S. oil and gas production, turning the USA the number one producer in the World with over 12.2 M Bop/d.

EOG and other shale producers in this sector unlocked the hydrocarbons trapped in these tight rock formations using new techniques and at a low cost (please see below chart,) which allow them to produce a significant new oil and gas output.

Source: EOG Presentation Q4

Texas is the No. 1 oil producer in the USA and home to the Permian and Eagle Ford shale reservoirs, some of the more robust basins in the Lower 48, where the company is actively present.

EOG owns a multi-basins premium portfolio, which is very appealing and growing (Bakken, Eagle Ford, Delaware basin, Woodford oil, Wyoming and Powder River Basin with the $2.5 billion Yates acquisition).

The company assets in the Delaware basin, which produced 220K Boep/d in 2018, are the fastest growing assets for the company for the third year in a row. Furthermore, the company is active in setting up an oil gathering system and terminal web with ultimately up to five connections to downstream markets.

Ezra Yacob said in the conference call:

Our Delaware Basin program last year highlights our ability to quickly transform data collection and analytics into better well productivity and lower well cost in order to optimize the returns and NPV of this world-class asset. Using what we learned in 2018 to refine our spacing and staggered development patterns, combined with new completion technology, we expect to continue to improve well productivity throughout 2019.

Importantly, ~85% of EOG's oil production in the Eagle Ford basin flows through EOG-owned gathering systems and receive a premium price.

Note: The Permian's drilled but uncompleted wells tally in January 2019 was 8,798, with the Eagle Ford's reaching 1,597 alone and the Permian a whopping 4,170.

EOG Resources - 4Q'18 Balance Sheet: The Raw Numbers

EOG Resources 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 2.119 2.402 2.611 2.612 2.645 3.340 3.681 4.238 4.781 4.575 Net Income in $ Million −190 −142 29 23 101 2,431 639 697 1,191 893 EBITDA $ Million 706 706 927 998 1,061 1,367 1,624 1,805 2,428 2,064 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 1.1% 0.9% 3.8% 72.8% 17.3% 16.4% 24.9% 19.5% EPS diluted in $/share −0.52 −7.47 0.01 −0.31 0.17 4.20 1.10 1.20 2.05 1.54 Operating cash flow in $ Million 760 805 898 1,078 961 1,328 1,552 1,942 2,190 2,085 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 654 741 947 1,027 1,094 1,057 1,441 1,684 1,649 1,302 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 105.8 63.8 -48.5 51.5 -132.7 270.9 111.0 -257.7 540.4 783.1 Total Cash $ Billion 1.05 1.60 1.55 1.65 0.85 0.83 0.82 1.01 1.27 1.56 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 6.99 6.99 6.99 6.99 6.39 6.39 6.43 6.43 6.43 6.08 Dividend per share in $ 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.185 0.22 0.22 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 547.8 571.7 578.6 578.6 578.7 579.4 579.7 580.4 581.6 580.4

Source: EOG Resources filings and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Total Revenues and others EOG's earnings were a little below expectations, due principally to lower oil prices. Earnings per share for EOG Resources came in at $1.24 on total revenues of $4.575 Billion, a huge increase compared to EPS of $0.69 on total revenues of $3.340 Billion in the same period a year earlier.

EOG 2018 P/E ratio is now 13.9, which is quite good, compared to 12.5 for Occidental Petroleum.

2 - Free cash flow 2018 is $1.692 billion

The free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2018 was a new record of $783.1 million and $1.692 billion for 2018. The dividend is now $0.88 per share yearly or a yield of $0.91%, which is extremely low and one reason why the stock is struggling to get momentum. OXY dividend yield is 4.63%, no need to explain further.

EOG had passed the FCF test.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and others

EOG Resources' oil production topped the high end of its guidance range during the fourth quarter. Total production was a record of 764.5K Boep/d, up 15.5% from last year and up 2.1% sequentially.

EOG relies heavily on crude oil and condensate, which represent 57% of the total output.

Price of oil (composite) realized by the company this quarter was $59.47 a barrel down 14.5% sequentially. Cash operating costs are standing at $9.36 for 2018 and are expected to go even lower to $9.34 in 2019.

Note: EOG Resources is receiving a premium for its oil and condensate versus peers of $3.17 per barrel, which is significant. EOG is now permanently switching to premium drilling with an all-in reserve replacement cost of $9.33/Boe.

Source: EOG presentation

The primary production driver was the company's position in the Delaware Basin.

4 - Net debt and cash

Net debt is now $4.52 billion, and Net debt to capital ratio is 19%.

5 - 1Q and 2019 Guidance

Source: EOG Presentation

EOG Resources is forecasting between $6.1 billion and $6.5 billion on capital projects in 2019, which is slightly more than it has spent in 2018 (mid-point). The company's U.S. production will grow by 12% to 16% in 2019. This CapEx level can be founded solely on the cash flows it can produce on $50 per barrel.

Conclusion and Technical analysis

EOG Resources did exceptionally well in 2018, and the oil company anticipates about the same in 2019, as it continues expanding output at a steady rate while continuing to produce impressive free cash flow.

The problem for EOG's shareholders is that with such a reasonable rate of free cash flow entering 2019, the dividend paid looks incredibly low and this issue will have to be resolved very soon.

Yes, the oil company plans on increasing its exploration CapEx from 3% to 5% of its budget and pay off a $900 million bonds which mature in June 2019. It is a good move to pay off debt, and I am entirely for it, but it is not a reason to cap the future dividend to a little 19% increase annually.

Technical Analysis

EOG is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance at $98.50 (Potential 20% selling at this level ought to be contemplated depending on the oil prices) and line support at $95.25.

We are pretty close to the point of convergence of the two lines called the apex, which means that we may experience soon a decisive breakout of the pattern. It is not possible to pick the direction of the breakout with enough certainty, and the crossing has the same probability up or down. In my opinion, I believe that the down-breakout is more likely, and in case it happens as I think, we should look at resistance at $83 (double bottom,) at which point I suggest adding to your position. Anyway, if we experience an up-breakout instead, then my target is $110.

