SEMAFO Inc. (SEMFF) CEO Benoit Desormeaux on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

John Jentz - VP, Corporate Development and IR

Benoit Desormeaux - President and CEO

Martin Milette - CFO

Sylvain Duchesne - VP, Engineering & Construction

Patrick Moryoussef - VP, Mining Operations

Bryce Adams - CIBC

Lawson Winder - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Kerry Smith - Haywood Securities

Thank you, Jessa. Good morning.

Members of the SEMAFO management team joining me today for the call are Benoit Desormeaux, President and Chief Executive Officer; Martin Milette, Chief Financial Officer; Sylvain Duchesne, Vice President, Engineering & Construction; and Patrick Moryoussef, Vice President, Mining Operations.

I would like to remind listeners that some of the matters to be discussed during today's call may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, items such as our expectations regarding the market price of gold, timetables, mining operation expenses, capital expenditures, guidance and reserve and resources estimates. Such statements are given as of the date of this conference call and involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors and assumptions were made in preparing such statements, and actual results could differ materially.

Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For additional information with respect to forward-looking statements, risks and assumptions, please consult our 2018 annual MD&A as updated and other filings made with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on our website at semafo.com.

All dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

With that said, I’ll now turn the call over to Benoit Desormeaux for the presentation portion of the call, followed by Q&A session. Benoit?

Benoit Desormeaux

Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining SEMAFO's 2018 year-end conference call.

2018 was a milestone year for SEMAFO that set the scene for strong 2019. The driving force behind the successful year is the construction commissioning and ramp-up of commercial production at the Boungou mine on time and on budget. Boungou’s contribution outdelivered 2018 gold production of 244,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $951 per ounce and will be key to increasing 2019 production by 68% and lowering cost by over 25%.

In 2018, gold sales reached $297 million, generating $110 million in operating cash flow. Although we recorded a net loss of $6.8 million, if we had adjusted for the $10 million in non-cash deferred taxes, we would have generated a net income.

Other major accomplishments in 2018 include our two development assets Bantou and Nabanga. At Bantou, we released maiden inferred resources of 361,000 ounces at the very attractive grade of 5.35 gram per ton. Additionally, at Bantou, we announced the proposed acquisition of our neighbor, the Karankasso project, owned by Savary Gold. Together, Bantou-Savary property package represents 1,250 square kilometers of district scale target rich land package. When the Bantou-Savary transaction is completed in late April, our focus will be to increase the inferred resources of 805,000 ounces at Karankasso and 361,000 ounces at Bantou. The Houndé Greenstone Belt is the most prolific in the country and owes many producing gold mines including our Mana Mine. We are confident that the Bantou-Savary property package has the potential to be a significant high-grade mining camp for many years to come.

At Nabanga, in 2018, we increased inferred resources by 42% to 840,000 ounces at a grade of 7.7 gram per ton. We will complete the PEA in Q3 of 2019 to assess preliminary economics and potential path forward. At Mana, underground development started in Q3 2018 and continued on time and on budget. We have completed over 1,000 meters of underground development at year-end and have reached 1,700 meters in February this year. As originally planned, ore from Siou Underground will be processed in Q1 of 2020 and will contribute to our consolidated five years 400,000 ounces of production profile at an all-in sustaining cost in the low 700.

In summary, the 2018 exploration, development, construction and operational achievements at Boungou, Mana, Bantou and Nabanga provide a strong foundation for 2019. The construction of the Bantou-Savary property is underway to produce 1,250 square kilometer district scale land package on the prolific Houndé Greenstone Belt. Achievement of our 2019 guidance of between 390,000 to 430,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining cost of between $685 to $735 per ounce will make for the strongest performance in the SEMAFO's history. Strategic goal for 2019 include extending and improving the Boungou and Mana Mine life and advancing our two development projects, Bantou-Savary and Nabanga.

Operator, I would now like to open up the lines for Q&A session.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Bryce Adams from CIBC. Please go ahead.

Bryce Adams

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. The first question is on deferred taxes. So, a lot was prereported but the financials missed our EPS on deferred taxes. First question, is this largely coming from Boungou?

Benoit Desormeaux

Definitely. Boungou is a very good cash flow machine. And just in the fourth quarter of 2018, we generated $22 million in profit. And we have a tax rate of 27.5%. And even if we don't pay tax, we're not expecting to pay taxes for Boungou before 2020, we have to account for these taxes. So, that's the reason why they are deferred. But, yes, Boungou is a very profitable operation, as you can imagine. And this is what led to what you see.

Bryce Adams

Going forward into 2019 Q1, Q2, Q3, would we expect to see the deferred tax expense in those quarters or would it be more of a Q4 true-up at the year end?

Benoit Desormeaux

No. You will see that every quarter because every quarter we will have to account it for taxes for Boungou as well as we do it for Mana as well. But, yes, you will see it in every quarter. Boungou’s will be deferred all year along because we won't pay any but we have to account based on IFRS.

Bryce Adams

And you would then expect to pay cash taxes in 2020 or 2021?

Benoit Desormeaux

2021.

Bryce Adams

Okay. So, you said 2020 before, now 2021?

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes. Yes, correct, 2021.

Bryce Adams

Okay. Thank you. Secondly, on 29 optimizations that Boungou, just wondered if you could add a little bit of color to what those optimizations are and what we can expect this year.

Benoit Desormeaux

We have different projects we work on. Of course, we are continuing working on throughput, we’re very close to the design. We’re changing liners somewhere in May this year that will help on the throughput side. We work mostly around the grinding circuit. We will be optimizing as well reagent consumption. Today, they are still a bit higher but as well we have more -- we have 2% more recovery. So, we don't want to affect the recovery. So, it's going to be an optimization, trying to reduce reagent consumption but not losing any percentage of recovery. So, different projects around these two items, mostly.

Bryce Adams

But you would classify them as fine tuning of Mana?

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes. It's fine tuning for Boungou.

Bryce Adams

Jumping over to Mana, so probably lower throughput in 2018 due to the ore hardness. We’ve already got detailed guidance for 2019. But, is it that hardness expected to continue this year?

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes. Most of the ore is coming from Wona. As we said -- we still have this year about 350,000 tons coming from Siou. We will still have some Siou for next year. But, because of that of course, most of the ore is coming from Wona and Wona is that all bedrock. Yes. So, that's the reason why -- we're still targeting something like 2.4 million tons at the mill, which will be consistent, I would say, over the next coming years, because Siou is very hard as well; it's a quartz vein. So, even when we will bring this from underground, I think that that's probably going to be the type of throughput we will have.

Bryce Adams

So, it’s already -- it's factored within the 2019 guidance?

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes. Correct.

Bryce Adams

Thank you. My last question is on Siou Underground. You mentioned in the opening remarks, production tons are expected in Q1 next year. Will that development ore that would be available in 2019, if there is any, is there any plan for that development ore assumed that it would be processed?

Benoit Desormeaux

There is some development ore. And in fact, we are expecting to finish the development underground somewhere in Q4. But, we remain conservative. And in our guidance, everything we have announced does not include any ton of underground. So, if we decide to process some tons and if we finish earlier in the year, that's going to be a bonus.

Bryce Adams

Yes. It'll be incremental, but it would be pretty small incremental.

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes, because -- this cannot be incremental in terms of tonnage, it's just that it will push back the lower grade to replace by higher grades from the underground if it’s the case.

Your next question comes from the line of Lawson Winder from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Lawson Winder

Hey, guys. Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Just on the Savary acquisition. Am I right that a definitive agreement has not yet been reached?

Benoit Desormeaux

You're right. John, can you comment?

John Jentz

Yes, I can. Hey, Lawson. The definitive agreement was originally scheduled for March 11th, which is Monday, and we're still in that time period. So, you can expect -- you can expect the definitive agreement Monday, upcoming March 11st?

Lawson Winder

Okay. That's great. And then, so, in that light, I mean, assuming that agreement does become definitive and then closes. When you think about Nabanga and you think about Bantou combined with the Savary asset, what would be sort of the priority in terms of next likely development project?

Benoit Desormeaux

I think, based on the potential we see, of course, the Bantou-Savary is a much larger group of properties. And there's way more potential, not that there is none at Nabanga, there's potential still at Nabanga. But, we see way more potential at the Bantou-Savary. So, to be honest, we think these two permits together will probably pass before Nabanga. That would be our plan for now.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Kerry Smith from Haywood Securities. Please go ahead.

Kerry Smith

Thanks, operator. Ben, is there anything you can do tax wise in Burkina to try and deferred the cash taxes payable at Boungou? Like, can you somehow use the write-off from the acquisition say of some costs that are spent at Savary or might you spend somewhere else in the country or are you really going back to pay cash tax in 2021?

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes. We -- based on today's plan, Kerry -- yes, this is the plan. We cannot really use the losses here and there because -- in country, if you want to deduct any expense, it has to be within the same company, so within the same subsidiary. So, the only asset we add in that company is the Boungou Mine. That's the way it works. So, you cannot use something like from Mana or from Savary to deduct in the in the SEMAFO Boungou company. But if there is thing -- I think we're fairly good in optimizing the taxation. If there's things we can do, you can count on us that that's going to be done. But, based on today, Boungou is so great. It generates lots of cash but as well it generates lots of profit. It's a good thing. I love paying tax when we make a huge profit. But, if we can still optimize this, count on us to do it.

Kerry Smith

Sure. Okay, great. And have your plans on the debt retirement changed? You talked about maybe accelerating some of the debt repayments or are you kind of thinking just stick to the schedule, which is quarter starting into March.

Benoit Desormeaux

For now, we're sticking with the schedule we have. The decision to pay this quicker will probably be taken somewhere in the fourth quarter or first quarter next year. That's not something for the next two quarters for sure.

Kerry Smith

Okay. And could you give us an update on the security situation in Burkina, and how you’re making out with airstrip site that you’ve been building and that sort of stuff.

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes. As we said previously, we have increased security by a lot on our two operations. I think, things will improve. It's not going to improve overnight, but I think slowly it will improve. Recently, they signed some sort of agreement with the French to help them on that side. So, we're expecting things to improve. But, on our side, we have to make sure that we're well-equipped and we do everything. As you said, we are building airstrip on both sides. That's part of that plan just to avoid traveling by helicopter, which by plane will be way cheaper. So, we believe -- we strongly believe it's going to improve but it's not going to be overnight. But, keep in mind, Kerry, yes, we had some events in the past but our two operations are still running. There was not even one day of downtime and because of that. So, we manage things and we are taking everything seriously. So, we are putting all efforts to make sure that our operations are not affected by that.

Benoit Desormeaux

I would like to take this opportunity to remind that our fourth quarter and year-end 2018 MD&A and financial statement are available on our website or on SEDAR, at www.sedar.com. The audio webcast of this conference call will also be available for replay on our website for a period of 30 days. I would also like to mention that our Q1 2019 annual financial and operating results are currently scheduled for publication on around May 7, 2019. Thank you. And have a nice day.

