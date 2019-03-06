Gold Weekly: Don't Fear The Recent Selloff

Expect the current consolidation in gold prices to prove short-lived. Investors need more gold to serenely navigate rocky waters this year.

Fears, Cameron Holmes (Saatchi Art)

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly.

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF (GLDM). GLDM is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault in the custody of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC).

To do so, I analyse the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on Fastmarkets' estimates) in a bid to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I discuss my global macro view and the implications for monetary demand for gold. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

Speculative positions on the Comex

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community, called "non-commercials" in the legacy COTR, which tracks data from 1986.

It is important to note that the changes in speculative positioning in the gold futures contracts do not involve physical flows because it is very uncommon for speculators to take delivery of physical on the futures contracts that they trade. Due to the use of leverage by speculators, the changes in speculative positions in gold futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of gold demand like ETFs or jewelry.

As a result, the impact on gold spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which, in turn, affect the value of GLDM because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and, therefore, have a direct exposure to spot gold prices.

Gold ETF positions

The data about gold ETF holdings are from Fastmarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. Fastmarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 21 gold ETFs, which represent the majority of total gold ETF holdings. The largest gold ETFs tracked by Fastmarkets are the SPDR Gold Trust, whose holdings represent nearly 40% of total gold ETF holdings, and the iShares Gold Trust, whose holdings represent roughly 15% of total gold ETF holdings.

Context

Source: Trading View

GLDM has sold off intensely since hitting a high of $13.45 per share on February 20, primarily driven by an unwinding of risk-unfriendly positions on the back of growing optimism over a US-China trade deal.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, non-commercials lifted their net long position in Comex gold at the largest pace since December 2018 in the week to February 19.

The net spec length increased by 127 tonnes, moving from 326 tonnes (22% of open interest) on February 12 to 453 tonnes (29% of open interest) on February 19.

The remarkable improvement in gold’s spec positioning was mainly driven by fresh buying (124 tonnes) and marginally reinforced by short-covering (3 tonnes).

Given the accelerating pace of fresh buying and the decelerating rate of short-covering, I believe we are in the second phase of the normalization process of gold's speculative positioning.

Judging by the net spec length vs the open interest (OI), I am inclined to deem the current gold’s spec positioning as bullish (29% of OI), vs neutral in November 2018 (0% of OI), and bearish in October 2018 (-8% of OI).

Looking forward, I expect the speculative gold’s spec positioning to move to an extremely bullish configuration. This should correspond to a net spec length close to 52% of its open interest, that is, close to its historical high. This would result in an increase of 363 tonnes in the net spec length from February 19’s level.

Implications for GLDM: The significant wave of speculative buying in favour of Comex gold would exert marked upward pressure on Comex gold spot prices and therefore, lift the value of GLDM.

Investment positioning

Source: Fastmarkets

ETF investors slashed their gold holdings for a fourth time in a row in the week to March 1, according to Fastmarkets.

ETF investors sold around 14 tonnes of gold last week, lifting the cumulative monthly net outflow to 34 tonnes. Last week, gold ETF outflows were concentrated in GLD (17 tonnes).

ETF investors are still net buyers of 24 tonnes in the year to date.

The notable improvement in risk sentiment driven by growing optimism about the prospects of a US-China trade deal (possibly in the course of March) has induced investors to liquidate their risk-unfriendly positions like gold.

While this makes sense at the first glance, investors seem to overlook the fact that the equity bull market is getting old. On March 9, 2019, it will be exactly 10 years that the last bear market ended.

Source: Deutsche Bank

As the US business cycle nears its end, defensive assets should have an increasing weight in a diversified portfolio.

As such, liquidating gold due to a likely end of a US-China trade war does not sound like a very prudent move. This is especially true considering the technical nature of the rally in equities since year-start, which was initially triggered by a dovish turn by the Fed and reinforced by policy relaxations from China.

Implications for GLDM: Because I believe that last year marked the start of rocky waters for US and global equities, I expect more volatility in the course of 2019. This should eventually induce investors to position themselves more defensively, resulting in stronger haven demand and thus stronger gold ETF inflows.

Conclusion

I treat the current weakness in GLDM as temporary because I expect investors to own increasingly more gold in their portfolios in the course of 2019 due to the approaching end of the US business cycle. This should translate into stronger monetary demand for gold.

While volatility in risk assets is due to push higher this year after the financial markets entered rocky waters last year, safe haven assets like gold are likely to perform well.

I therefore remain bullish on GLDM for the course of 2019.

GLDM – World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF - Review

Source: MikzEconomics

GLDM is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard bank.

GLDM offers the lowest expense ratio of just 0.18% among its peers. GLD, IAU, and BAR have an expense ratio of 0.50%, 0.25%, and 0,20%, respectively. From a purely cost perspective, GLDM is the most competitive gold ETF, in my opinion.

GLDM’s average spread is 0.08% over the past two months, which is a touch lower than that of its competitor IAU, at 0.09%.

GLDM's average daily volume (over the past 45 trading days) is ~$4.5 million, which is much lower than that of IAU, at ~$126 million. But unless you are an institutional investor, liquidity conditions are sufficient.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

According to the official website, stricto sensu:

All of the Trust’s physical gold is held by the custodian; namely ICBC Standard bank, in their London vault except when the gold has been allocated in the vault of a sub-custodian. In such instances, ICBC Standard bank has agreed that it will use commercially reasonable efforts to promptly transport the gold from the sub-custodian’s vault to the ICBC Standard’s London vault, at ICBC Standard’s cost and risk. The gold bar list is updated at the end every working day (EST), on the website below the “Bar list” section. The Trust has entered into an agreement with ICBC Standard Bank plc, the Trust’s Custodian, which will ensure that all of the Trust’s gold is held in allocated form at the end of each working day.

While I am aware of some concerns among some Seeking Alpha readers regarding the presence of physical gold in the vaults, it seems to me that the presence of gold in the vaults cannot be refutable. For investors preferring to be able to touch the actual gold, which is not possible in an investment in GLDM shares, owning physical gold may be a more suitable situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.