Centennial Resource Development: Living In A $55 Oil World

Its share price may not recover significantly until it can start demonstrating production growth and/or positive cash flow though.

Centennial should be able to at least modestly grow production at $55 oil while avoiding cash burn once its base decline rate moderates.

The cash burn is largely due to Centennial's high base decline rate as its production growth has been torrid during the last couple years.

Centennial's stock price fell significantly as it expects flat to slightly lower production in 2019 compared to Q4 2018, while also potentially burning $300 million at $55 oil.

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) saw its stock plunge after it released its plans for 2019. Centennial may end up burning $300 million in cash at $55 WTI oil in 2019 while its average production may end up flat to slightly lower than Q4 2018 levels.

This is due to Centennial's high base decline rates with its massive production growth over the last couple years. Centennial's maintenance capital expenditure requirements should come down significantly in the future, allowing it to achieve at least modest production growth at $55 WTI oil while avoiding cash burn.

The large continuing production growth that Centennial expected with $70 oil is off the table for now as it attempts to maintain production, reduce its base decline rate and conserve liquidity in a $55 WTI environment.

Centennial In 2019

At $55 WTI oil in 2019, Centennial may be able to generate around $898 million in oil and gas revenue before hedges. This assumes the midpoint of its production guidance, with an average of 66,000 BOEPD in total production and 39,000 barrels of oil production per day.

Centennial doesn't have oil hedges in place for 2019, other than oil basis swaps that have negative value at the moment with the Permian oil differentials greatly narrowing. Centennial may deliver around $882 million in revenue including the effect of hedges.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 14,235,000 $52.50 $747 NGLs 4,631,850 $23.00 $107 Gas 31,338,900 $1.40 $44 Hedge Value -$16 Total $882

With a capital expenditure budget of $845 million (projected range of $765 million to $925 million), Centennial may end up with approximately $1.182 million in cash expenditures for 2019. This results in projected cash burn of $300 million in this $55 WTI oil scenario.

$ Million Lease Operating $112 Production Taxes $58 Cash G&A $60 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $72 Cash Interest $35 Capex $845 Total $1,182

Since Centennial doesn't have oil hedges in place, it would fully benefit from any increase in oil prices as well as be exposed to any decreases. A $5 change in WTI oil prices (and a similar percentage change in prices for NGLs) would affect Centennial's projected 2019 cash flow by around $76 million.

Cash Burn And Decline Rates

The market reacted poorly to Centennial's guidance for 2019 as it basically points to $300 million in cash burn to keep average production flat to slightly down vs. Q4 2018 production at $55 WTI oil. Centennial would need roughly $75 WTI oil to achieve breakeven cash flow in 2019 while keeping production flat (or nearly flat) compared to Q4 2018. That assumes that there's no cost inflation with $75 WTI oil as well.

This situation is due to Centennial's likely massive base decline rates. Centennial mentioned on the conference call that it doesn't disclose decline rates, but its December 2018 to December 2019 PDP decline rate is probably in excess of 50%. The high decline rate is due to Centennial's massive production growth, which has taken it from around 10,000 BOEPD in Q4 2016 to close to 70,000 BOEPD in Q4 2018. This production growth has mostly been achieved organically, as the GMT and Silverback acquisitions only added around 5,600 BOEPD in production.

Source: Centennial Resource Development

Centennial's base decline rate should moderate due to its lack of near-term production growth. I'd expect Centennial to be able to deliver modest production growth at $55 WTI oil in the long run without burning cash.

Debt And Valuation

Centennial remains in solid shape financially despite the significant projected cash burn in 2019. At $55 WTI oil, it will end 2019 with approximately $1 billion in debt. This is approximately 1.65x its unhedged 2019 EBITDA at $55 WTI oil. It may need to consider raising the elected commitment on its credit facility at some point though, as it's projected to end 2019 with $600 million in credit facility borrowings compared to the $800 million in elected commitments.

Source: Centennial Resource Development

At its current share price of $9.12 and using its projected year-end net debt of nearly $1 billion, Centennial currently has an EV that's roughly 5.9x its projected 2019 EBITDAX at $55 WTI oil. This is significantly reduced from its previous multiples, although that also reflects the expectation for much slower production growth going forward.

Centennial has good quality assets that should serve it well, so its current price seems decent for the long term. However, Centennial's stock may end up largely trading sideways until it can start to produce positive cash flow and/or show production growth.

Conclusion

Centennial has positioned itself for a $55 oil environment by cutting its capital expenditure budget. However, due to its high base decline rate at the moment this is expected to result in flat to slightly lower 2019 production (compared to Q4 2018) while it still ends up with $300 million in cash burn.

If oil prices remain near current levels, Centennial is expected to conserve its remaining liquidity and aim for close flat production growth while its base decline rate moderates and reduces maintenance capital expenditure requirements. Centennial's stock may need production growth and/or positive cash flow to rebound significantly though.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.