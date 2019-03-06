Gold Investors Are Overreacting To China

Now that fears over the U.S.-China trade war are waning, investors have found something else to worry about. China's latest growth target cut has given rise to the fear that the world's premier gold consumer may be in for a tough year ahead. This has fed into gold's latest pullback as sentiment on the metal has turned surprisingly negative. In today's report, however, I'll show that while there are some short-term concerns for gold, strong central bank gold demand, coupled with continued safe-haven demand, remains supportive for gold's continued recovery.

After declining for seven consecutive days as of Mar. 5, its longest losing streaks of the last two years, gold prices are feeling the effects of a sentiment shift. Specifically, sentiment on the yellow metal remains negative in the face of growing concerns over China's economy. On this score, the latest news revealed that Beijing has cut its economic growth targets for 2019 to a 30-year low. China lowered its growth target for the coming year to between 6% and 6.5%, acknowledging a slowdown in its industrial-based economy.

However, Beijing also announced a stimulus program in the billions of dollars involving proposed tax cuts and infrastructure spending to help mitigate the effects of the slowdown. Gold investors seemed to have overlooked this potentially favorable development as their collective focus in recent days has been on the narrative of a China-led global economic decline. The great irony to this is that just a few short months ago, fears over China the global economy were used as an excuse by safety-minded investors to buy gold. Now those very same fears are being used to justify a bearish outlook on the metal as investors believe that a China slowdown will result in slower gold demand.

However, an even bigger reason for this about-face in gold investor sentiment involves the latest surge in the U.S. dollar index. Gold is especially sensitive to movements in the dollar index due to its currency component. And the dollar index has risen in the last few trading sessions as investors around the world turn to the perceived safety of the U.S. as concerns about China's economy proliferate.

Shown below is the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which is my favorite dollar-tracking vehicle. The source of gold investors' apprehension seems to lie in the observation that the dollar's widely-discussed 200-day moving average is not only rising, it has remained a potent force in keeping the dollar ETF supported throughout the last few months. Currently, UUP is above both its 200-day MA as well as its equally popular 50-day trend line. This bullish trend line development amounts to a one-two punch for gold's currency component, at least in the near term. I've argued in previous reports that as long as the dollar remains below its November 2018 high, the gold price should at least remain fairly stable. However, a dollar rally above last year's peak would create fresh selling pressure for gold.

Source: BigCharts

Gold investors' nerves were also put on edge this week by a Goldman Sachs research note, which cautioned that commodity prices may fade in the coming months. The stronger dollar has underscored this threat. Goldman analysts wrote:

We believe that commodities have now reached a level where they are no longer significantly undervalued relative to their current fundamentals. Accordingly, from this point, positive returns will need to be justified by further evidence of improving fundamentals."

It should be noted, however, that Goldman believes there are "several compelling relative value trades" among industrial metals.

While the threat of a higher dollar (and softer commodity prices) does exist, a more likely outcome involves gold prices being supported by its safety component. By that I mean that fears over the economic condition of China and the emerging markets, worries over Brexit, and even continued concerns over the U.S. debt outlook, will likely combine to create a strong support under gold near its own 200-day moving average. In the April 2019 gold futures contract, the $1,260 area is a potential support for the gold price (below), as previously discussed. As long as this level holds out on a weekly closing basis, intermediate-term recovery should be considered still intact.

Source: BigCharts

Gold's recovery is also supported by the recent increase in central bank demand for the metal. As previously reported, the World Gold Council has noted that central banks added 651.5 tons to their official gold reserves in 2018. This marks the highest total amount of central bank gold purchases since 1971, when the U.S. exited the gold standard. It's also the second-highest yearly total on record. This factor alone argues in favor of gold's recovery from last year remaining intact despite the short-term threat of a stronger dollar.

On the gold ETF front, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) finally managed to bounce on Mar. 5 after falling decisively under its 15-day and 50-day moving averages last week. However, last week's downside moves reversed IAU's 4-month upward trend and - temporarily at least - gives the gold bears an advantage. We're now waiting for IAU to close two days higher above its 15-day MA, which will confirm an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom per the rules of my trading discipline. Right now, though, a combination of a strengthening dollar and a weak euro outlook is weighing on the gold price. Consequently, I recommend that we remain in a cash position until the latest wave of selling pressure in the gold market has subsided.

Source: BigCharts

In conclusion, gold's short-term outlook is still threatened by a resurgent dollar and for this reason a short-term defensive stance is warranted. The recent pullback in the gold price was necessary to cool off the overheated nature of the gold market after its November-February rally. I anticipate the gold price will eventually find support somewhere above its 200-day moving average, which is currently at just above the $1,260 level in the April gold futures contract (and at the $12.00 level in the IAU). Moreover, gold's intermediate-term outlook remains bullish thanks in large part to strong central bank demand. However, with the short-term trend still weak, traders should be defensive while longer-term investors should hold off on making new purchases of gold until we have a confirmed bottom in the gold price. A cash position is currently warranted for short-term-oriented participants, as mentioned above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.