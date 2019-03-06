Abercrombie & Fitch: An Update

This has an impact on its valuation, in spite of the large increase in share price.

In late 2018, I published an Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) article titled “No, Abercrombie’s Growth Hasn’t Stalled.” Today, we got the first earnings report after that article. The earnings report was for Q4 2018 and 2018 as a whole.

This article updates on my previous article. Here goes my main observations:

Abercrombie Continued To Grow

Although Abercrombie posted a -3% revenue drop when we compare Q4 2018 to Q4 2017, this was illusory. Q4 2017 included more selling days, making for a 5% overall impact on reported revenue. There was an additional 1% impact from foreign exchange movements. So, on a comparable basis (same number of selling days), Abercrombie & Fitch continued to grow.

Most importantly, this is reflected in the SSS (same-store sales) performance, which came in at +3%. Same-store sales are critical for retailers, since a lot of the store costs are fixed, so if SSS drop they can have an oversized impact on profitability. Likewise, if SSS increase they typically lead to earnings leverage.

Abercrombie Guided For Further Growth

Not only did Ambercrombie grow (on a comparable basis) during Q4 2018 (and 2018), but it also guided for further revenue growth (2-4%) during 2019. This guidance exceeded the current expectations (+1.1%, near stagnation).

Once more, the guidance also included SSS growth.

SSS And Growth Was Only Part Of The Story, Then There’s Gross Margins

The typical bearish thesis on Abercrombie has included the impending implosion of its gross margins. On this matter, it helped that Abercrombie both:

Recorded an improvement in gross margins during Q4 2018 (+70bps) and 2018 (+50bps).

Guided for slightly higher gross margins for 2019.

Then There Was The Tax Angle

Abercrombie wasn’t benefiting nearly as much as other U.S. retailers from the large drop in U.S. income taxes. Indeed, for 2018 it guided for low 30s tax rates, and it actually recorded a significant 34% adjusted, non-GAAP, effective tax rate.

Here, too, there was good news. For 2019, Abercrombie guided for income taxes in the mid to upper 20s. This, again, represented improvement.

And Then There Was Cash

Abercrombie has long had a large cash hoard. Well, during 2018, that cash hoard expanded further, to $469.8 million in net cash.

Furthermore, this happened in spite of:

Paying a decent $0.20 quarterly dividend, amounting to a 3.1% dividend yield with the stock at $26.

And buying back stock (2.9 million shares during the year).

The Excellent Performance Impacted Valuation

Abercrombie’s 2019 guidance implies further profitability improvement. Revenue guidance exceeds OPEX growth guidance, and gross margins are supposedly flat to higher. Yet, even if we are aggressively conservative, merely considering flat 2019 EBITDA performance, how does Abercrombie’s valuation look like?

On an EV/EBITDA basis (ignoring capitalized leases, as these already detract from EBITDA, though one could also calculate it that way), at $26, Abercrombie still trades for just ~4.1x EV/EBITDA. A level typically only seen in distressed, declining, enterprises.

The Surprise

Amazingly, as we saw above, Abercrombie still trades at a deeply discounted valuation. This, in spite of:

Growth

SSS growth

Guidance for more growth

Stable to higher margins

Decent dividends

Buybacks

A growing cash pile

When it comes to Abercrombie & Fitch, the surprise isn’t really that it’s up 22% on the day. The surprise is, instead, how it can continue to trade at such a low valuation.? And indeed, how can nearly 23% of the shares outstanding still be held short?

Conclusion

There are a few conclusions we can draw here:

Abercrombie & Fitch delivered on all fronts.

Abercrombie & Fitch is still growing, generating, and returning some of it to its shareholders.

Abercrombie & Fitch remains amazingly cheap. This is even after today’s jump. And this is happening on an extremely high short interest to boot.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.