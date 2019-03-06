Chesapeake Energy: Still In A Bad Race

The company needs to figure out how to generate higher cash flows.

Every few years my interest perks up in Chesapeake Energy (CHK), but the natural gas producer always fails to impress. The company still remains in a race to the bottom as drilling capital efficiency improvements leads to more production causing industry induced pressure on energy commodity prices. The stock is down about 30% from my previous research last May, and Chesapeake Energy appears headed for another disappointing year.

Image Source: Chesapeake Energy website

Cash Flow Struggles

After all these years, Chesapeake Energy still remains in a cash flow bind. The energy giant just can't get operations aligned to where operating cash flows and EBITDA exceeds the capital spending restricted by high debt levels and low commodity prices.

For 2018, Chesapeake Energy generated operating cash flows of $1.8 billion and EBITDA of $2.5 billion. The amounts were similar or lower than the capital spending at close to $2.5 billion for the year.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Q4'18 earnings release

The company achieved these metrics on a 10% boost in oil production to reach 21% of total production mix in December. The slow shift towards oil production has been going on for years and still leaves the company mostly producing natural gas.

Over the last two years, Chesapeake Energy has spent roughly $2.4 billion on capex each year. The amount hasn't been adjusted, yet the company is growing production.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Q4'18 earnings release

The end result isn't a boost to their numbers, but rather just an industry boost to oil and natural gas production. For this reason, the WTI spot price has been relatively flat and weak around the $50/bbl price for years. The market is likely to face lower oil prices in 2019 in comparison to 2018 due to the production flood from shale producers like Chesapeake Energy.

Data by YCharts

More Of The Same In 2019

Chesapeake Energy remains on the same trajectory in 2019 as it has for years now. The company keeps intending to shift towards oil production via relatively weak capital spending that increases production, but never really gets the company closer to an oil focus.

The company set these goals for 2019:

Projected 2019 daily oil production of 119,000 bbls, a 50% increase when excluding asset sales.

Oil mix targeted at 26% by Q4'19.

Capital expenditures targeted at $2.4 billion, flat compared to 2017 and 2018.

So the company is forecasting much higher production (due in part to the WildHorse acquisition) on flat capital spending. More production hitting the market only leads to lower commodity prices as most companies in the industry can repeat the processes undertaken by Chesapeake Energy.

In fact, both Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) released dueling Permian Basin projections this week pointing to big increases in shale oil production. The later raised its estimate to 1 million boe/d for 5x their current Permian Basin production. Chevron has projections that aren't far behind those of Exxon and might even surpass the 1 million boe/d goal by 2024.

What the industry needs is a company like Chesapeake Energy not willing to target breakeven cash flows when WTI prices are in the low $50s. Until this scenario changes, a lot of the energy stocks will continue to struggle.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Chesapeake Energy still remains in a race to the bottom where capital spending efficiency is offset by lower commodity prices. The industry leaders just aren't helping the case of the energy laggard that could really use a boost in natural gas prices as the market targets the higher value oil.

Until Chesapeake Energy figures out how to generate higher cash flows for the capital spending levels, the stock just isn't interesting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.