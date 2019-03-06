Salesforce: No Speed Bumps Here

Salesforce's focus on Platform as a Service has continued to play out well, making Platform the largest contributor to revenue growth over several quarters.

Revenues continued to grow at 26% y/y, unchanged from last quarter's growth rate, which is a tremendous accomplishment for a company at a ~$15 billion annual run rate.

In a rare reversal of fortune for the world's largest pure-play cloud computing company, Salesforce.com (CRM) took a ~5% tumble after reporting solid Q4 results. Investors looked ahead to a subpar guidance outlook for Q1 which fell slightly short of Wall Street's estimates, and the negative reaction broke a multi-quarter streak for a company that is typically known for the reliability of its "beat and raise" earnings pattern.

The main question on investors' minds: Do we have anything to be worried about? Is the dip a signal to lock in gains, or is it an opportunity to load up on more shares? In my view, Salesforce remains a hold - and investors should increase exposure here.

Platform push an important catalyst for future growth

Let's quickly review all the recent themes surrounding Salesforce and its push toward >$20 billion in revenues (note also that in this quarter's earnings call, management announced an ambitious goal to reach $26-$28 billion in revenues by FY23, essentially saying that Salesforce will again double its revenues within the next four years).

The story at Salesforce is shifting more and more toward Platform-as-a-Service - which is a major pivot for a company that is best known for literally pioneering the SaaS application software category. This strategic shift was highlighted strongly by Salesforce's purchase of high-flying PaaS company MuleSoft for a whopping $6.5 billion (one of Salesforce's largest deals ever).

With the addition of MuleSoft and with increased focus on Salesforce's third-party app store and services, Platform revenues unsurprisingly clocked in at their highest percentage (23%) of total revenues in FY19.

Figure 1. Salesforce FY19 revenue by cloud category Source: Salesforce Q4 earnings release

While Sales Cloud is still the dominant seller at 33% of revenues, Platform is the fastest-growing - up 49% y/y in FY19 including MuleSoft, versus just 13% y/y growth in Sales Cloud. This is incredibly important for Salesforce as establishing a presence in PaaS essentially makes Salesforce the gold standard for running a business in the cloud.

A bit more on that: Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP), for example, became such large software giants because large global enterprises use so many of their solutions in a neat, coordinated bundle. Salesforce is attempting to achieve a similar effect by pushing its PaaS offerings - by making Salesforce the foundation on which IT leaders build and deploy their applications, Salesforce becomes the de facto core of an organization's technology stack. When viewed from this lens, Salesforce's target of doubling revenues within the next four years doesn't seem too lofty.

Guidance miss isn't too concerning

Investors are naturally concerned about near-term guidance. The company's outlook for $3.67-$3.68 billion (+22% y/y) in revenues falls just short of Wall Street expectations of $3.69 billion (+23% y/y). We do have to remember, however, that Salesforce is a serial under-caller of its guidance ranges. For Q4 (the quarter just ended), for example, Salesforce guided to $3.55-$3.56 billion in revenues (+24% y/y), but actually came in at $3.60 billion (+26% y/y), or an entire $40 million above the high end of its original guidance range.

Figure 2. Salesforce guidance Source: Salesforce Q4 earnings release

The high end of Salesforce's Q1 guidance is only $10 million below Wall Street's expectations. Given that Salesforce will likely achieve a similar magnitude of beat in Q1, any concerns about any meaningful growth deceleration in Q1 should be diminished.

Note also that Salesforce's full year FY20 guidance of $15.95-$16.05 billion in revenues (+20-21% y/y) also hit Wall Street's mark of $15.99 billion, which is also reassuring in light of a seemingly weaker Q1 outlook. It's worth noting as well that Salesforce's pro forma EPS guidance midpoint of $2.75 also represents flat EPS to FY19, but the company's consistent bottom line beats also suggest that EPS will actually clock in higher for the coming year.

Q4 highlights: strong growth driven by reseller expansion; Europe strength

With all the focus on Q1 guidance, it's also easy to lose sight of the fact that Salesforce posted a tremendous fourth quarter. Here's a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 3. Salesforce 4Q19 results Source: Salesforce Q4 earnings release

Revenues grew 26% y/y to $3.60 billion, surpassing Wall Street's estimates of $3.56 billion (+24% y/y, also the high end of Salesforce's own Q4 guidance ranges) and showing no deceleration whatsoever from Q3's growth rate.

A couple of interesting notes on Salesforce's growth. As previously mentioned, Platform revenues are driving the majority of Salesforce's top-line advancement, up 54% y/y in Q1 and far outpacing Sales Cloud's 11% y/y growth and Service Cloud's 22% y/y growth. Note also that on a geo basis, Salesforce saw the strongest constant currency growth in Europe, up 31% y/y. This contrasts sharply against SaaS peer Box (BOX), which earlier last week had called out Europe as its poorest-performing region and the major driver behind a slowdown in billings.

Figure 4. Salesforce growth by geography Source: Salesforce Q4 earnings release

Also important to note is that Keith Block, who was recently elevated to co-CEO alongside Marc Benioff, mentioned that Salesforce is having strong traction with resellers and systems integrators. Among large-cap software companies, growth in the reseller channel has been incredibly important to sustaining strong revenue growth. Per Block's comments on the Q4 earnings call:

In Q4, the total number of global partner certifications increased 41% year-over-year. And in FY ‘19, net new partners grew 79% in APAC and 110% in EMEA compared to last year. In fact, I have met with the leaders of our top 5 consulting partners in the last month. And they have all said they are doubling their Salesforce practices over the next few years. So, not only are our partners investing more in their Salesforce practices, they are also running their business on us. Three of our top SIs expanded their relationship with Salesforce in Q4. We also significantly expanded our relationship with Google. We are excited to support their increased adoption to deliver more connected customer, employee and partner experiences at scale. And we are thrilled with the innovation we are delivering to make our customers more productive, including the integrations between the Salesforce platform and Google Cloud."

Because resellers and SIs also tend to take on more of Salesforce's lower-margin professional services work, a channel mix shift toward resellers is also hugely beneficial to Salesforce's margin.

Note as well that Salesforce drove 27% y/y growth in operating cash flows to $1.33 billion, and pro forma EPS of $0.70 grew 49% y/y and showed massive 27% upside surprise to Wall Street's expectations of $0.55.

Key takeaways

Salesforce's post-earnings stock dip has effectively priced in the risks that investors are fearing. The concern of deceleration is certainly legitimate - next year, the acquisition of MuleSoft will be "lapped," and Salesforce's optical growth rates will see pressure. However, the most recent trends we've seen coming out of Q4 suggest that it's too soon to bank on a slowdown anytime soon, especially with Salesforce greatly expanding its presence in the reseller channel. The fact that Salesforce was able to effectively double net new partner additions in EMEA and APAC will be tremendous growth drivers in those key regions in FY20.

Salesforce's strategy of becoming the dominant enterprise software platform to run the modern enterprise is the biggest reason to remain invested in this stock. The company has confidently signaled its ability to double its revenue base within 4 years, and its stock should also rise in tandem.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.