Summit Midstream Moves To MLP 2.0 Model, Opportunity With 11%-Plus Yield And Growth

The company is in the bargain bin and provides income investors with a well-covered distribution of 11% and significant upside.

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) is a medium-size midstream company with $750 million in market capitalization. Its focus is on natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering and processing. SMLP has operations in seven different resource basins in the United States and therefore it has a highly diversified geographic footprint. It has stable and recurrent cash flows because its operations are fee based. Over 95% of gross margin is fee based.

Just last week, SMLP announced some solid earnings along with several strategic moves to enhance its growth prospects, fortify the capital position, simplify the capital structure, and reduce reliance on external funding sources. Importantly, the move also included buying out their General Partner's IDR and reducing future distributions by 50% to achieve these goals.

Usually when companies reduce distributions, it's because of bad earnings or a negative outlook. This was definitely not the case for SMLP. Unfortunately investors initially focused on the 50% distribution cut as the stock finished significantly down for the day.

Going through the earnings announcement and conference call, they were very loaded with information. It turns out, like some other partnerships, the SMLP has a chance to participate in very good projects. Management did not want to pass up those projects as it might limit future growth with those customers. SMLP participates in some very rapidly growing basins. So SMLP needed to switch to growth mode, make sure the coming deferred payment was handled, dump the general partner arrangement, and get involved in that growth.

This is a handful for any company. Yet management came up with a plan to keep this company conservatively managed while participating in some very good growth prospects. For income investors, this was a definite bump. But the elimination of the capital markets was a great idea. So was the participation in some projects with returns that promise 20% or so.

We will cover these topics one at a time because there is so much going on here.

Reported Results

The company reported EBITDA of about $294 million. Every single division of this company is booming. Some areas such as the Utica Shale were impacted by new wells coming online. Therefore, there were shut-ins. However, management estimates about a 50% increase in volumes in the second half of 2019 for this important area. Other areas such as the DJ Basin are just screaming for more gas handling capacity.

So while everything was firing on all cylinders. This favorable news will lead to a period of rapid growth. Management needed the cash to take advantage of those projects. Therefore, the distribution was cut to keep the leverage during this period below 5 (debt to EBITDA ratio). Investors need to remember that debt incurred counts right away in these ratios. But the cash flow from the projects could be months or years away no matter how good the project may be. Therefore care needs to be taken to keep the leverage ratio down while construction is underway.

Distribution coverage for the quarter was 98% and for the year it was 99%. Given the sheer amount of projects completing that was not a worry. However, the market frowns on trips to the equity market to fund expansion plans for partnerships. Therefore management made the decision to self fund the new projects.

The General Partner

Here's the current structure before the recent announcement takes effect.

Source: Summit Midstream Partners Presentation At Wells Fargo Pipeline, MLP, and Utility Symposium

The general partner structure has become antique as more and more MLPs are getting rid of their general partners to become more aligned with shareholders. Therefore Energy Capital will eliminate the general partner (shown in yellow) in exchange for 8.75 million common shares. This is one of the cheapest IDR buyouts covered. Those shares represent about 15% of the total currently outstanding shares. Many times these general partner interests are worth far more than this.

High Insider Ownership

The closing of the Equity Restructuring Agreement is conditioned upon, and shall be effective only upon, the closing of the amendment, both of which are expected to occur before the end of the first quarter of 2019. Immediately following the consummation of the transaction, SMP Holdings will own 34,604,581 common units, representing a 42.1% limited partner interest in the Partnership. Energy Capital Partners (the General Partner) will hold nearly half the partnership common units (or 48%) at the end of this transaction, through direct and indirect ownership. Continued control by Energy Capital is assured. But investors in the common units now have a fairly sophisticated investor on their side.

The Deferred Debt

The Tioga asset was sold for about $90 million to Hess (HES) and those proceeds will become part of a prepayment on the deferred payments from a historical dropdown. The remaining liability was fixed at slightly more than $300 million. This was done to eliminate a lot of market confusion on this varying liability. The partnership reported a small approximately $30 million gain in the fourth quarter as a result of the deal on this liability. The big news by far is that this debt will no longer vary. The payment is now known for 2020 and the financing has been arranged. This deal greatly simplifies the company debt structure for the public and makes valuing the partnership much easier.

Growth

Capital spent could be as high as $175 million in 2019 on new projects. Leverage could go into the upper 4s (debt-to-EBITA). Management clearly did not want to have to depend upon the capital markets to finance these projects. So this debt arrangement combined with the distribution cut enables the Partnership to completely self-finance growth.

Here are some examples of growth:

SMLP announces sale of Tioga Midstream for $90.0 million; closing expected before the end of the first quarter of 2019

SMLP commissions new 60 MMcf/d processing plant in Permian Basin in December 2018; new 60 MMcf/d processing plant in DJ Basin to be commissioned in second quarter of 2019

SMLP announces development of second 60 MMcf/d processing plant in DJ Basin, with estimated in-service date of third quarter of 2020

Source: Summit Midstream Partners Fourth Quarter, 2018 Earnings Announcement

At least one of the projects promises a cost of less than five times the building expense. That is a great return for the partnership. The DJ Basin and the Permian are just booming. So rapid growth is to be expected. The DJ Basin in particular is very short of gas handling capacity. The new $60 million plant announced will probably usher in the need for still more expansion. The Permian is likewise experiencing rapid growth.

Unfortunately rapid growth demands access to a fair amount of capital and the old way of raising equity by selling limited partnership units is no longer acceptable. Therefore this company did the obvious thing and chose to reinvest cash flow. Most likely this plan will make refinancing the deferred payment much easier in the future.

Update on the EE Pipeline project

Summit Midstream partners is on track to file their application with the Federal Energy Commission by the end of the first quarter for the EE Pipeline project. Final commitment volumes, terms and conditions, and other items are now being negotiated. The expected in-service date would be the second quarter of 2021. Exxon Mobil (XOM), which is the parent of XTO, has an option to buy 50% of the EE Pipeline, and SMLP will likely be the operator.

Outlook

The new guidance was updated for the sale of the Tioga assets.

Source: Summit Midstream Partners Fourth Quarter, 2018 Earnings Announcement

Management estimates that EBITDA will grow 7% (as adjusted for the sale). That's a very good growth rate for 2019. The future also looks very good because there's a backlog of projects developing. Therefore the old income model is now permanently in the garbage bin. Instead, about half the incoming cash will be reinvested in growth projects until the oil and gas industry slows down. This partnership did not want to turn away customers.

The financial strength is very good. Leverage will climb as debt is incurred before the income. To offset some of that, this management may sell a few other non-core projects “at the right price.” Shareholders should expect this partnership to be conservatively managed in the future. That initial 7% will compound as the years go by, leading to a potentially generous future return as well as some growth.

Investors may have been disappointed by the distribution cut. But SMLP's structure has been simplified and the debt structure is much easier to understand now. The cash flow will now be reinvested in growth projects. The remaining distribution of $1.15 offers a decent return even after the cut. Combine that with expected future growth and shareholders should do decently even if they paid more for these units.

Valuation

Distributable cash flow for 2019 is estimated to cover the $1.15 distribution by between 1.75 and 1.95 times. That means it would be $2.01 - $2.24 per unit. SMLP is not the best at providing clear, unambiguous disclosure. So we are assuming that the per share DCF estimate takes into account the increase in share count due to the transaction giving the GP 8+ million new shares. We have baked into the number using adjusted EBITDA and subtracting interest and maintenance capex and it seems to check out. Numbers are confusing and the value is somewhat depressed because of the overhang of DPPO (deferred purchase price obligation) liability. SMLP acquired drop down assets from its sponsor a few years ago, and rather than paying immediately agreed to the DPPO arrangement where SMLP will pay an amount set in part by the actual performance of the drop down assets by the end of 2020. Thus, DPPO has not been a fixed number but it varies with the performance of drop down assets acquired from the sponsor. Thus, in a recent time period, the subpar performance of the drop down assets actually increased GAAP income because it led to a reduction in the DPPO. The DPPO must be paid by the end of 2020. They just paid $100 million and $300 million is left. It can be paid in cash or by issuing new shares but we can't imagine that they would issue new shares at this price. So let's make some assumptions. Let's use the low end of the DCF range $2.01 per share and subtract the dividend which will leave 86 cents per unit or about $73 million per year for two years and let's say $100 million is used to pay off DPPO. Then, assuming that the other $200 million of DPPO is financed with debt and preferred stock with an average yield of 7% thus costing $14 million per year. To be conservative, we are assuming no growth (and SMLP has some significant growth projects but it may also spin off some assets), then DCF would be 15 cents per unit lower due to the increased interest and preferred dividend expense. This would put DCF at $1.86 per unit - still comfortably covering the $1.15 distribution at 160%. At the current price, SMLP is trading at 5.5 times this pessimistically estimated DCF. This is in the "dirt cheap" range.

SMLP's stock should bounce back as the market realizes the potential and the conservative finances. Really there's everything here the market wants except the distribution cut. But as the growth results come in, these units should rise until the yield is about 7% to 8% in a couple of years. That would provide a great current and future return from the current pricing. The market upset at the cut is understandable. But a different market attitude toward these units should surface in the future. Most likely the shares will offer double-digit returns from the current level.

Risks

The newly proposed Colorado legislation Bill 19-181: We contacted SMLP's investors' relations department to inquire about the potential impact of the new proposed Colorado legislation Bill 19-181. SMLP's investor relations characterized the bill as "nasty" and said that if it were adopted in its present form it could have the potential to be worse than proposition 112. Before its submission, the industry was not consulted, but the important industry players are now reacting and are involved and it's highly unlikely that the bill will be adopted in its present form. Rather, it's likely that a form of acceptable compromise will emerge. In fact, although the bill was only proposed last Friday there's already a Committee meeting today to deal with it. Everyone is aware that Proposition 112 was soundly defeated by 65% against it to only 35% for it, and the legislative process will reflect that reality and Bill 19-181 will undoubtedly be substantially revised and a compromise acceptable to the industry will result. In any event it seems that the bill would not be very impactful to SMLP. It would give local jurisdictions the power to regulate drilling, so that rigs would not appear next to playgrounds. In other words, it was propounded to protect urban areas. SMLP's Colorado customer, High Point, operates in Weld County and in other rural counties which are areas very favorable to the industry ( Weld County voted against Proposition 112 by 70% to only 30% in favor of it). Therefore, even if local authority ever did pass it would not have a major impact on SMLP. Producers in addition to High Point would focus on rural areas, such as Weld County where SMLP's infrastructure is based (much of its processing operations are in neighboring Wyoming). In fact, in Weld County, High Point already had 150 permits approved, providing a two-year runway for its drilling operations. The bottom line is that ('A') the bill will not pass in its present form; ('B') a compromise acceptable to the industry will be adopted; and ('C') even if it passed as originally conceived, it would not materially impact SMLP since its major Colorado customer is drilling in a rural area which favors the industry and because of its rural nature would not be adversely affected by the bill, and in any event High Point has two years worth of drilling already permitted. The General Partner dumping shares in the market: Another risk is that the share price could be bumpy over next 1-2 years if the General Partner decides to sell their part of their position into the open market. The risk stems from the fact that the General Partner Energy ('ECP') owns 48% of the SMLP common units through a fund that will be expiring next year. This issue also was raised with the investor relations team of SMLP. Given the market's attitude towards MLPs it is highly unlikely that a public offering of those units would be practical or possible. Therefore, it is likely that a solution would involve a private entity, such as a private equity fund, taking over the position of ECP's fund.

Conclusion

SMLP owns some very valuable assets and has moved to a more favorable structure using the MLP 2.0 business model. Following the recent pullback, the stock price looks very opportunistic. Based on our calculation SMLP is trading at 5.5 times distributable cash flows using pessimistic estimates, and currently yields above 11%. Investors should look beyond the dividend reduction because they own a much better company today than they did before the restructuring plans. The pullback provides a nice opportunity to add shares for both income and growth. While price growth may take time to materialize, investors are getting a safe 11% yield until Mr. Market realizes the potential of this partnership.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click Follow next to my name to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.