Be Patient With Cross Country Healthcare

The company is currently undergoing a management change that should benefit them in the future.

Introduction

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) is one of the largest providers of healthcare staffing services, offering travel-nurse staffing, physician staffing and human capital management services. New CEO Kevin Clark is focusing on use of technology, leadership changes, and cost reductions, as the company looks to get back on track. CCRN has greatly underperformed both the healthcare sector and the overall market, creating an attractive entry point for this turnaround story.

Earnings Update

CCRN reported Q4 2018 non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 vs estimates of $0.04/$0.03 and prior guidance of $0.02-0.04. The company continued to struggle operationally, with top-line softness. The physician business was particularly weak. Total revenues were $200.9M, -9% Y/Y and up slightly sequentially.

Nurse and Allied: Nurse and allied revenues declined 7.3% Y/Y to $179.5 million vs. consensus of $176.3 million. The Y/Y declines were largely due to volume declines in travel nurse (~-3%) and local staffing, offset by increases in travel allied and the education staffing business. Looking forward, nurse and allied revenues are expected to grow low-single-digits sequentially in 1Q19, which results in a low-single-digit Y/Y decline. Demand is healthy as travel nurse orders are up 20% Y/Y, so the Company is investing in revenue producers in an effort to capture the potential revenues.

Physician staffing: Physician staffing revenues declined 19.1% Y/Y to $18.3 million vs. consensus of $21.4 million. Volumes declined 22.8% Y/Y, while pricing increased 5.1%. Segment contribution margin was 3.1%, a 160 bps Y/Y decline largely due to higher provider benefit expenses and higher sales allowances. The company mentioned on their earnings call that they believe this was largely self-inflicted, though core segments including hospitalist, primary care, and ER are facing some macro headwinds.

As a sign of conservatism, CCRN issued Q1 2019 EPS guidance of ($0.04) - ($0.02), well below estimates of $0.02 - $0.03. The lowering of expectations should benefit CCRN in the future.

The Future

In January, CCRN named Kevin Clark as its new President and CEO. Mr. Clark is a veteran of the Healthcare staffing industry, including co-founding CCRN in 1986 and serving as Chairman and CEO until 1994. In 2002, he went on to co-found Onward Health, while also leading Medefis and Locum Leaders. All three companies were eventually sold to AMN Healthcare Services (AMN), who is currently one of CCRN's biggest competitors.

Focus on Improvements: The company is targeting $6-7M of annual savings, with $5M of those expected to be recognized in 2019. Cross Country is also focused on various leadership changes, including moving COO Bill Burns back to his CFO role, while new CEO Kevin Clark also mentioned increasing the use of technology of the business numerous times on the earnings call.

The gig economy has transformed the customer experience and expectations across industries. CCRN is certainly not immune from this. The company's goal is to develop one intuitive mobile interface to provide job seekers a seamless experience including self-service search, transparency around compensation, employer data, user reviews, and a secured place for licenses and credentials.

Whoever wins the technological race in the staffing industry will be at a huge advantage. Speaking from experience, part-time workers often choose the platform that is most convenient and provides them with the most information. Hearing new CEO Kevin Clark stress this is an extremely positive sign and should provide investors with the peace of mind that the new management is thinking about the business in the right way.

Potential Acquisition Target

Given Kevin Clark's background, I believe there's an outside shot CCRN will become a strong acquisition target in the coming years. As pharmaceutical companies and other large healthcare firms continue to be pressured politically, CCRN could provide a cheap solution to diversify their business.

Risks

In my opinion, there are two main risks investors should consider before entering CCRN. The first is political risk. Healthcare is a hotly debated topic in Washington. Any policy change in this area could potentially have a major impact on CCRN's core businesses.

The second risk is investing in a turnaround story. Things haven't been great operationally at the company for a number of years. There is a risk that the new CEO fails to execute on his vision and the company's problems continue. This is a bet on management just as much as it is on the company.

Valuation

As mentioned in the introduction, CCRN has greatly lagged both the S&P 500 and the healthcare index. CCRN is currently trading near its lows in terms of P/E ratio, which creates an attractive entry point. Also, after years of similar performance, CCRN has recently began to significantly under perform its main competitor AMN. In my opinion, this is likely to close in the coming years as investors become more comfortable with Cross Country's turnaround.

Conclusion

Given the change in management and quality of incoming management, investors should give Cross Country a couple quarters to iron out some of their operational issues that have hurt them in recent years. Once the transition is completed and changes are made, there is plenty to be excited about with CCRN.

Increasing technology, lowered expectations, and improving margins should all be strong tailwinds for the company. At current levels, I believe shares significantly underestimate the potential earnings power of the company. EBITDA margins are not only well below their 2016 peak, but also well below peer AMN Healthcare Services. There is plenty of room for improvement.

