Alaris Royalty Corp.'s (ALARF) CEO Steve King on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Curtis Krawetz - Vice President, Investments and Investor Relations

Steve King - President and CEO

Darren Driscoll - Chief Financial Officer

Gary Ho - Desjardins Capital

Jeff Fenwick - Cormark Securities

Derek Spronck - RBC

Scott Fromson - CIBC

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial

Anoop Prihar - GMP Securities

Later, we will have a question-and-answer session.

Curtis Krawetz

Thanks, Carmel. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Alaris Royalty Corp.’s conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018, as well as a brief corporate update.

I am Curtis Krawetz, Vice President of Investments and Investor Relations. And I am joined today on the call by Steve King, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alaris; as well as Darren Driscoll, Chief Financial Officer. After a short presentation from Steve and Darren, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that all amounts given are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Listeners are cautioned that comments made today may contain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based upon a number of important factors and assumptions and as a result, actual results could differ materially.

Additional information concerning the underlying factors, assumption and risks are available in last night’s press release and our MD&A for the period under the headings Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, copies of which are available to SEDAR, as well as our website.

Non-IFRS data is also presented and may differ from the way other companies present such data as with forward-looking statements. Please refer to last night’s press release and our MD&A for the period from more clarification regarding non-IFRS measures.

I will now pass the call over to Darren Driscoll.

Darren Driscoll

Thanks, Curtis. We are pleased to get our results our last night that included record deployment in 2018 of $185 million that included four new partners in Heritage, Fleet, Body Contour and GWM, as well as a couple of follow on contributions to current partners Accscient and ccComm.

A record level of revenues in 2018 at $100.1 million, a Q4 revenue of $25.3 million, which is 17% ahead of Q4 last year on a growth and a per share basis and almost 12% above the previous quarter Q3 here as a result of recent deployment and organic growth. Three highly profitable redemptions in the year and two IN businesses that we experienced challenges we have early on.

At Labstat, we have to modify distribution for a number of years in support of the management team and the business and received our full return in IRR of close to 20% over a six-year hold period.

Agility also got in trouble with the coverage ratio below 1 last year of its rates and revenues to affect the sale and again received our full return in IRR around 20% over a five-year hold period. And End of the Roll of our first investments that we made back in 2005 where we invested $7.2 million and collected $16.8 million in distributions and sold our interest for $12.5 million, an IRR of 22% over a tremendous 13-year investment period.

Our net fair value increases to the portfolio over the last 12 months of $11.5 billion and driven mostly by those positive performance resets in 2018 and expectations again for more success in 2019.

A new line item has appeared in our income statement called transaction diligence costs a total of $3.9 million in 2018 and as a result of a change in accounting standards related to IFRS 9 that was effective January 1, 2018. This adjustment flew under our radar really until Q4 as the costs were insignificant until Q4 of $3.1 million of the $3.9 million was related to Q4 related to Body Contours, GWM and current projects we are working on. Historically, we have capitalized these costs which have been just under 2% of our total investment size until now.

We have added back those costs when calculating our normalized EBITDA and they will continue to be disclosed as investing activity on our statement of cash flows. That’s not impacting our payout ratio or any bank covenants, just a change in standard that we are required to adhere to and will be adjusted for going forward.

A handful of fair value adjustments in the quarter, three we are increased and three decreased for a small net increase to the fair value at December 31st. Increases to SCR of $2.2 million, given recent uptick in results and the expectation of increasing distributions over the next couple of years.

Planet Fitness, US$0.8 million increase after yet another max increase January 1, 2019 and increased SPI of US$3.1 million as they finish the year well ahead of the max 8% reset after our first full year as a partner.

Three fair value decreases, one to DNT of US$2.5 million and that’s simply due to a decrease in growth expectations in the next couple of years with the tightening labor market Taxes. Providence, a decrease of US$2.3 million related to previously disclosed 5% decrease in distributions effective January 1, 2019 as a result of the same customer sales result. And a small decrease of US$0.5 million to ccComm as we adjust growth expectations in our discounting cash flow valuation model.

Another strong year for performance resets that we are waiting confirmation from all the financials, but several at the top end of the corner, SBI, Federal Resources, Planet Fitness, Heritage and Unify.

LMS of what we expect to be a strong reset, but we are waiting audit results -- audited results, sorry, to confirm the magnitude of that increase. Small increase expected from Sandbox, Accscient to DNT expected to be flat Providence and ccComm experienced a negative reset. Throw that all together in an estimated weighted average reset of a little better than 4% or $2.8 million of new revenue and $0.08 per share.

Worth noting, Group SM was sold in Q4 and since the sale we have collected $6.5 million of the $10 million of secured debt, $5.5 million on closed and $900,000 since year end with the remainder to be collected in the next 12 months. I should add that the purchasing company is now paying currently monthly interest on net debt which has secured against the new business.

Few comments on our G&A as our legal account expense were higher than normal in Q4 and overall in 2018 as we incurred expenses relating to taking out the senior debt and Sandbox in Q4, a refinancing Kimco earlier in the year and the general money to be more supportive of a partner company to be financed if they find themselves needing any operational support, that would be opportunity based, as well as potential problem solving.

Salaries and benefits also adjusted for the quarter, a direct result of a review by our comp committee in July that resulted in switching to a fiscal year calendar for rewarding management performance. The comp committee just felt that the pacing of audited numbers was better than calculating on the media review numbers. Previously we run a July to June previous and the bonus accrual which show up in the Q2 numbers.

A total of $1.9 million was accrued based on the bonus calculation for the second half of 2018 as a result of the significant increase in distributed cash per share over the last number of quarters. So, that means for 2019, you won’t see that bumper accrual in salary expense in Q2 and that will be a Q4 event going forward.

Our bank covenants all remain in very good shape, currently about $120 million to deploy on our balance sheet. Our outlook for 2019was $27.4 million of revenue for Q1 and the current revenue run rate of $100 -- just over $110 million. We increased our G&A base to $10 million which translates into the current run rate ratio -- payout ratio of just under 90%.

Those are the items I wanted to highlight and I will pass it over to Steve before opening up to questions-and-answers.

Steve King

Thanks, Darren, and thanks everybody for joining today. We are obviously very excited to report, I think, the best year in the 15-year history of Alaris. Nearly every possible performance metrics for our company improved from record capital deployment, record revenue, reduced payout ratio from the previous year, record organic growth from each of our partners that resetting for the first time in our 15-year history positively brought improvement in our coverage ratio of our partners.

So we look back now and these are obviously things that we have been talking about for a long time. We have been in business for 15 years. We have been public for 10. So you look back at our performance as a management team, as a structure and we are achieving 13% cash yield on all invested capital. We have received historically a 17% rate of return on capital deployed that’s unlevered.

If you look at the landscape of the private equity industry, many people are striving to get half of those two numbers, both in terms of cash yield and IRR. So we are very proud of our returns. We are very proud of our success rates and a huge thank you to our dedicated team of employees who worked so hard to achieve those results.

Looking forward, we do have several potential transactions and we are working diligently on. They all have several things that need to happen to them to proceed to closing, but we are hopeful that we will --they will be the springboard to our third straight record deployment year.

In general our deal flow in the first couple months of the year has been lower than usual, but after doing this for 15 years, I have learned not to over think these things too much. There is some randomness to our deal flow terms of we do look for a very specific type of company and sometimes just those companies are not on the market over a short period of time.

But in general, the kind of the environment for our structure and for deploying capital is still very good. The economic outlook I think as some people has some great concerns about the U.S. economy. I think those are starting to lessen a little bit.

We do look for companies that are not deeply cyclical and will continue to do that. So even if a slowdown in the U.S. does happen, we don’t expect to be hurt significantly, especially with our callers and the cash flow buffers that we build them each deal. So we do feel that it is a positive environment and do expect another very good year for deployment.

So, Carmel, I will open the lines up for questions, if you would like to do that now.

Gary Ho

Thanks and good morning. Steve, I want to start on the capital deployment outlook. I thought that there was a few follow on done recently, but market remains competitive and you just mentioned that you are working on a few deals. Just wondering if you can elaborate kind of for the reference here, can you talk about large versus smaller sized deals versus follow-ons and in terms pipeline and perhaps kind of industry you are looking at as well?

Steve King

Yeah. As usual, Gary, there are specific industries that we are looking at. It is kind of more reactionary in terms of the types of companies that come in that meet our exacting criteria. So, yeah, there isn’t an industry focus in there. We do have another healthcare related deal that we are looking at. But again there is -- it is fairly random.

But I would say I think the advisors in the U.S., they do look at what we have done in the past and when they have it a new deal that we come up on a search screen that says, okay, they have done this type of industry in the past, so we are going to show this deal to Alaris.

So it does seem to kind of follow what we have done in the past loosely, but not totally. So we do have a large potential follow-on deal that we are looking at that is not certain at all. But I would say of that deals that we have Y-o-Y outstanding on right now. I would say the majority of them are about $20 million, so larger cap as opposed to the small cap.

Gary Ho

And the large follow-on that’s not the BCC that’s purely kind of mentioned in your press release before.

Steve King

Sorry.

Darren Driscoll

No. Gary, that’s not the BCC. Those are -- those ones will be late 2019 at the very earliest.

Steve King

Yeah. There’s -- the follow-on I was referring to with the different current partner.

Gary Ho

Okay. Got it. And on the flip side, when you look across your portfolio of companies today, are there any material redemptions talking to partners that might be on the horizon?

Steve King

There’s one that would be our choice, but we have kind of decided to pursue and exit on. We are not getting any ratchet, the company is doing just fine and it won’t -- there’s nothing imminent there. But there is one company that would be kind of midsize in our portfolio that may happen in this calendar year.

Gary Ho

And if they do, that will be -- I imagine that will be a gain on versus your book value, how much you guys carrying in at?

Steve King

Very much so.

Gary Ho

Yeah. Okay. And then just one more question on portfolio related, you can talk about kind of BCC, Body Contour, ECR deteriorated quite a bit this past quarter. Can you give us some details what’s going on and what the turnaround plans are.

Darren Driscoll

You bet. And certainly, this isn’t a turnaround situation. This is a tremendous company with a tremendous management team that really at the end of the day has grown too quickly. Their sales conversion force -- the sales force struggled with conversion problems. And so they weren’t keeping up with the number of clinics that we are opening up.

So they have corrected that, they have made changes internally, they have slowed their growth. Without a doubt, there was some impact I think of a distraction of a transaction. We have seen that before. So this is a coverage ratio that is just below 1.

There is no senior lender, a lot of cash on the balance sheet and so we are not alarmed by this at all, obviously, we would love that coverage ratio to be higher. But it’s a management team that is communicating with us on a regular basis. They are doing all the things they need to be doing, and we expect Body Contours to be a tremendous growth scenario for us.

Steve King

Yeah. I am actually linking it to the situation that we had with SBI quite recently where -- when we do a deal with a company, we are dealing directly with obviously the very senior management and founders of the company. It’s a fairly intense process.

So, as Darren said, having them -- having results slipped a little bit because of them doing our process instead of running their business the way they usually do, it’s not unusual and it’s not unusual for other private equity firms either.

So SBI, the exact same thing happened. As you have seen in this quarter, SBI just got written up, they are now -- they have gone from less than 1 ETR to 1.5 in a very short period of time as things corrected. So we expect the exact same thing from Body Contours.

Gary Ho

Got it. That’s very helpful. That’s it for me. Thank you.

Hi, guys. Good morning.

Steve King

Good morning.

Jeff Fenwick

Just wanted to -- just start off with the balance sheet and funding, and if I am doing my math right here, it looks to me just based on the run rate adjusted EBITDA coming out of the fourth quarter that you might be kind of right near the high end of where you want to be in terms of covenants on a debt-to-EBITDA basis. So how are you thinking about funding and balance sheet gearing, and is there anything that you need to deal with on that front as you come into the year here?

Darren Driscoll

Yeah. I think -- yeah we were at 2.3 times leverage, we can go up to 3 times, but once we are over 2.5 times, you will only have a 90-day timeframe to do that. But as Steve mentioned, that earlier deployment would be in the US$45 million, US$50 million range, which would provide us a little bit extra.

Steve King

Redemption.

Darren Driscoll

Sorry, redemption, it provide us a little bit extra dry power and so we have -- we think we have got sort of between $120 million sort of gross deployment today probably US$40 million to US$50 million more with that redemption.

And so no immediate need to do anything more but certainly it’s something that we have to raise capital to fund a couple of new deals. We certainly do that and we would love to do that in a number of ways and including maybe looking to stretch our seniors if we needed to over a short period of time.

Jeff Fenwick

Okay. That’s helpful. Thanks. And then I think on the reset, you mentioned you are just waiting for some finalized financials from the partners there and if the ones on my list here. So you suggested that ccComm, it might be down a little and I think DNT and Sandbox were the other two that you were able to provide numbers on. But can you sort of give us a sense of up or down or -- and help with that?

Darren Driscoll

Yeah. So ccComm and Providence will both be down. We are -- we have enough from the internal statements to say they will be down. DNT, LMS is another one where we have internal statements. But in those businesses there can be some -- with work-in progress and inventory and things like that. Both of those businesses can be based in the year-end adjustments, so we do hesitate to make too much of a call.

All the other ones that we have made the call are well about that color or in Providence’s case well below that color. So at DNT we do expect to be very close to flat, whereas LMS, we expect to be nicely positive sort of in that 5% to 10% range is what we are expecting, but we wouldn’t put that down until we see that number in the next 30 days to 45 days or so.

Steve King

And just to remind you, LMS is the one company in our portfolio that doesn’t have a caller. So we could get some extraordinary growth from there.

Jeff Fenwick

Okay. And then you give us some color there on the comp accruals there. Can you just remind us how is that bonus structure sort of geared, is it around originations, is it around partner performance over a year? How is that calculated?

Darren Driscoll

Yeah. Jeff, it is strictly a calculation of basically manager bonuses, 20% of the increase in distributable cash per share. So really operating cash flow, so any growth or decline in that business, it’s a fixed calculation. And so now it should be easier for analysts to calculate and estimate based on our audited statements rather than us kind of piece to get quarter-by-quarter and trying to figure it out at June. It was really hard number for people to figure out on a midyear basis, so I think it should be easier on an annualized basis.

Jeff Fenwick

Okay. That’s great. Thanks for the color. I will requeue.

Steve King

Thanks, Jeff.

Yes. Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. Just to start out, in terms of the opportunities -- deployment opportunities do you still see the U.S. as the best opportunity subset for yourself and how should we think about financing those potential opportunities in 2019?

Steve King

Yeah. We do still believe that the U.S. is by far our major market. The deal flow from the U.S. would be probably in excess of 10 times what it is in Canada, I am guessing it’s much more than that actually. So we do have a couple of Canadian deals that we are evaluating right now but for the most part it’s the deals that are in our pipeline and signed that we are working on are all U.S.

And in terms of financing, as Darren mentioned, we have got a few different options. Our senior banks have indicated a willingness to go higher on our senior clients if that’s necessary. We certainly get pitched on a lot of convertible debenture opportunities, which is a very good capital source in our mind right now, a coupon, pre-tax coupon of between 5% and 5.5%, compared to our dividend yield of 8% or so. That would be, I think, an option for us or potentially just a common equity raise which we think there would be possible here as also.

So we have got a few different options, and as Darren mentioned, we are kind of weighing that within the timing of the new deployment opportunities versus potential redemption from that one company to see what we really need to do. So we will kind of play that by ear as those things get nearer to us.

Derek Spronck

Okay. That’s good color. Thanks, Steve. And just with regards to FX, you had a fairly large FX gain this quarter. How should we be thinking about your hedging policies and just general FX sensitivity for 2019?

Darren Driscoll

So, Derek, there’s a lot of FX noise in our financial statements. The unrealized one is a wildly swinging number that relates to an intercompany loan that we have to our Netherland subsidiary that will swing and it’s $180 million loan or something like that, but it’s funded all of our U.S. investments. So that will swing wildly with the foreign exchange. Its noncash and so really is irrelevant.

I think the important number for value users to look at is that realized gain or loss on an FX basis. We have really stuck to our knitting, buying. When we close a deal, we will buy forward contracts and try to lock up a reasonable portion of the monthly distributions on an after-tax basis with forward contracts.

And I will also look to some portion of the following 12 months. So just keep sort of a rolling 24-month economic hedge and we have -- that’s what we have been done really since we start investing in the U.S. in 2011.

Steve King

And also, remember that we do have it further hedgeby borrowing in U.S. dollars on U.S. deals.

Derek Spronck

As it stands like net-net a stronger U.S. dollar would that be a net negative or a net positive?

Darren Driscoll

Net positive with 93% to 94% of our revenue in U.S. dollars that would definitely be a tailwind.

Derek Spronck

Okay. Great. And then just one last one for myself before I turn it over, you have already implemented IFRS 9 and 15, are there any accounting changes or implementations that we should be thinking about for 2019?

Darren Driscoll

No. I think somebody ask that exact question yesterday morning, Derek. And so no as far as -- generally you start sort of foreshadowing accounting changes here to have it still 9 and 15 were the big ones and nothing else that’s going to impact us on the horizon at the moment.

Derek Spronck

Okay. Thank you.

Good morning, gentlemen. Just want to return to the deal pipeline situation. Just wondering if you are seeing any changes in the composition of competitors for deals?

Steve King

No. Not really. The only thing I would say, Scott, is that we are seeing more and more new races in what I would call the long horizon market. I think it’s become evident to a lot of people in the U.S. private equity market that there is a demand from entrepreneurs for longer horizon capital. None of those funds are indefinite. So instead of being in for four years to seven years, maybe they are now in for seven years to 10 years. But there’s no one that competes with us in a permanent capital space.

Scott Fromson

Okay. And any change in tone from your deal sources or any early signs of deal valuations changing?

Steve King

Not materially, I think, we have a small dip in the valuations as interest rate started to climb. But I don’t think that that’s material and I don’t think that’s going to continue. There’s still $1 trillion of undeployed of capital out there in the private equity markets.

The other thing we are seeing is just a continuing change from chartered banks to non-bank lenders that have much more aggressive terms and limits compared to traditional banks and private equity companies that are using those non-bank lenders very liberally to try and jack up returns that have not been there for them by using higher levels of inexpensive debt. So that is definitely a trend that we are seeing a lot of right now.

Scott Fromson

So do you see yourself being more conservative in the next year or two on terms? Just trying to let the frost roll over and try to pick up some bargains and the cycle turns over?

Steve King

Yeah. I don’t see it changing and we have been in this for several years. So what I am talking about really isn’t anything new that we haven’t had to compete against for the last few years and we have set records every year. So we don’t expect a big difference.

I would say, if there’s a situation where it’s a must-have company that we think we can be with for a really long period of time. I would get more creative in our terms and by creative, I mean kind of the mix of current pay versus kind of more of a common equity style return at the end. We are not going to change who we are. We are not going to change our risk pro` to our shareholders.

But if I can kind of tweak the mix through either a paying [ph] kind type of feature or a common equity feature in addition to our past. I am going to do that if I can get -- if that allows me to get the best companies or retain the best companies.

Scott Fromson

Okay. Thanks very much. That’s very helpful.

Steve King

My pleasure.

Yeah. Hi. Good morning.

Steve King

Good morning.

Jaeme Gloyn

I just want to start with a couple clarification questions first on the sources of financing. You spoke about a higher -- your senior partners going a bit higher on that line. Are you talking about just dollar value or also the covenant multiple as well?

Darren Driscoll

Yeah. Early stages, but, yeah, we don’t need a lot of stretch on the covenant, but maybe that you extend that 90-day period and allow us to achieve for a little bit longer. We have also -- you could also stretch the amount, the dollar amount from $300 plus $50 to $350 plus $50. There’s a number of things that we are looking at. And again, as Steve mentioned, we will address as we get closer to needing that extra piece.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. And in your conversations right now, let’s just say this redemption comes unexpectedly early, do you feel like there’s enough appetite from the senior lenders to make those adjustments quickly to absorb that rather than forcing or creating some pressure to look to the -- either the converter or the equity markets.

Darren Driscoll

Well, if the redemption came early, we would -- that would give us more capacity. But I -- we are in constant contact with our syndicate. They have been extraordinarily responsive throughout our, well, two of the banks, HSBC and BMO had been with us for -- since we started in 2004. So we -- they are familiar with us and anything that we need, they have responded on a real quick basis, so no concerns on that front.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Thanks. And then the second clarification question is just around the comp accrual, and you mentioned, I believe, it was 20% of the annual increase in distributable cash per share. Now does that -- typically is that going to true up in Q4 as it did this year or is that something that we will see on a quarterly basis?

Darren Driscoll

I should say, probably true-up in Q4. Just it’s -- we will probably talk about it in our MD&A as we go through and sort of what estimate it might be. But I guess it would depend on the magnitude. So in this case, Q3 and Q4 for us were significantly positive, so hence, the larger number.

So if Q1 and Q2 progressed as we expect, I think, you might see us start looking at accrual because that number should continue to be good as far as our results continue. So it really just it depends on magnitude and materiality.

Jaeme Gloyn

Right. Okay. And then, as a result the $10 million SG&A guidance would increase in step with the increase in the comp accrual, is that fair?

Darren Driscoll

Yeah. Good question. And so that $10 million includes basically a $1 million placeholder for our -- which is kind of the average annual bonus for the last few years. So as the $10 million -- if that $10 million goes up, shareholders should be happy because our earnings and EBITDA should be going up significantly more than any increase in that bonus accrual.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Fair enough. And then shifting to a couple of portfolio questions, first on Providence are you able to talk about, excuse me, are you able to talk about who the largest customer is and what was there -- what was the rationale for that customer leading, is there any risk of others doing the same, maybe a little bit more around what’s going on there.

Steve King

Yeah. I don’t think they like having too much of their details disclosed publically, but actually didn’t lose. The customers as one of their customers had a significant decline after an incredible run up. So to be quite honest the folks at Providence did not expect that revenue stream to stay at that level. They knew it was short term in nature. So this was not unexpected at all by them or by us. So they didn’t lose the cash ratios come back down and in fact to say there other customers have shown very good growth in the meantime.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. So really an isolated incident here.

Steve King

Yeah.

Jaeme Gloyn

And we would expect Providence to be back on track and in 2020 resets.

Steve King

When I discuss this with the Board yesterday, one of the reasons we love Providence is that that kind of industry is one that has undergone and will undergo significant changes, and we think we have got the smartest guys in the industry at Providence and they have made a number of very successful pivots already to match what’s going on in the clothing industry and it seems to be working again. So we are very thankful of Providence.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Great. And then just briefly in the comments around Kimco, the color provided in the MD&A is that there was improvement in recent months. Can you just elaborate on what those improvements were? And is there any potential that you would look to restart Kimco or will you be very cautious around that portfolio company?

Steve King

Yeah. We are going to be very cautious but we do expect them to restart distributions very, very soon. We have seen some very good results out of Kimco over the last several months, but we certainly won’t -- we won’t record anything until they receive it. But when they restarted, we want them to be position so that there will be no further stops and restarts.

So that management team is doing a tremendous job based on the national forecast that they provided to us and that’s what our distribution restart is expected. It is based on and so we will -- by our Q1 guidance, I am hoping we will have something more to say on Kimco, but again, we won’t be banking on anything until it arrives.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. We would kind of look maybe think about another restart as same ideas, kind of $100,000 sort of thing and then maybe bumping that up over time as it starts to prove out, is that kind of the way…

Steve King

Yeah.

Jaeme Gloyn

… you guys continue thinking?

Steve King

Yeah. It’s -- the way we got to set up right now is $100,000 monthly payment when they can bid with a variable cash flow sweep once they are above certain liquidity levels with their senior lenders. So at that we would just restart that situation that was in place early last year.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. And then with Body Contour, the guidance now that tranche to is in until late 2019, late 2020, what are some of the factors that need to be satisfied before they can I guess access that funding? And I think and just correct me if I am wrong but I think it’s kind of an automatic access if they do hit those targets.

Darren Driscoll

Yeah. So it’s based on their free cash flow. So they have to hit certain free cash flow numbers historically that will provide us with at least 50% cash flow buffer, pro forma the new investment. So that’s a very safe place to get to and if and when they get to that it is their option to exercise that.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. That’s great. And last one for me just on Accscient. The performance colors suggest that revenue, gross profit, EBITDA increased versus the comparable period but the resets can be flat. I was just wondering if you could explain if that little bit of disconnect?

Steve King

Yeah. They have undergone number of acquisitions, so their gross revenue and EBITDA is up significantly. But we are broad based on organic growth and that organic growth of the business has been in the portfolio for two years is roughly flat.

So, we aren’t expecting. It might have been up, up or down a 1% or 2%, but we are leaving it flat and it is just based on the organic. So you will see the -- those fall investment to be made have been to back acquisition growth and so that certainly can cloud the numbers a bit.

Jaeme Gloyn

Right. And that acquisition growth would you expect it to drive organic revenue growth going forward, so the 2020 looks a little bit stronger or what are you seeing from those opportunities?

Steve King

Yeah. This one is never going to be a high organic growth business. It’s going to be I think a low single digits, I think is our expectation, I think in our discounted cash flow model we used 3% something like that. So that’s our expectation for that one. So we do expect Accscient to provide a little bit of growth but this won’t be one that’s growing away the color that’s just in each of that business.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

Steve King

You bet.

Good morning. A lot of my questions have been answered, so just one remaining. With respect to how you guys are dealing with the transaction diligence cost, Darren, could you just go over again the rationale for adding that back to normalized EBITDA, because it seems to me this is a normal recurring part of your business, is it not?

Darren Driscoll

Yeah. The answer is sort of, Anoop. So when I do $50 million deal, I will draw $51 million from the bank and fund the cost of the deal alongside it. So it’s really a -- it’s a funded CapEx really more than an operational cost.

If we did no deals, there would be no transaction cost. If we did 10 deals, our transaction cost would be significantly more. So it’s really an investing activity, not an operational activity and so, it’s just to -- our normalized EBITDA, we are trying to show you what our run rate or really incomes and expenses are.

Anoop Prihar

Okay. Great. All right. That does it for me. Thank you.

Darren Driscoll

Excellent.

