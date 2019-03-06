The Most Important Takeaway From Target's Earnings Report

At first glance, and following Target's robust holiday season, this stock is starting to look very appealing at current levels.

But the most important topic in the 4Q18 earnings discussions, in my opinion, was the margin outlook.

Everything is "clicking" for Target, as solid growth in comps and digital sales suggest that the company's transformation has been successful.

It was a victory lap quarter for Target (TGT).

The Minneapolis-based retailer reported, on March 5, a modest all-around beat that had, in part, been anticipated in the company's holiday sales report. Perhaps more meaningful was a 2019 EPS guidance of $5.90, at the mid-point of the range, that easily cleared the $5.70 consensus benchmark.

Credit: Target

The company's CEO, Brian Cornell, stated that "it was all clicking" for Target - and the evidence seems to corroborate the claim. The revenue headlines only begin to tell the story, with increases of 5.3% in comps, 4.5% in foot traffic and 31% in digital sales all looking pretty impressive to me.

But I believe that what lied further down the P&L was even more indicative of the pivotal moment that Target is currently undergoing.

Key takeaway: Margins are stabilizing

There were enough factors that could have pushed gross margin down sharply, including price pressures, higher mix of low-margin product categories and the continued focus on online sales. Yet, the 48-bp YOY decline turned out to be less than concerning, in my view, and roughly in line with the average of the previous four quarters. I suspect that improvements in delivery and fulfillment practices, now that Target has become more seasoned as an omnichannel retailer, may have played a role in offsetting some of the many profitability headwinds in the most recent quarter.

The margin outlook was perhaps the most important topic of discussion this week, in my opinion. CFO Cathy Smith's remarks below get to the core of the debate:

We believe we have reached a point in which the operating margin rate, headwinds and tailwinds, will generally balance. In terms of the tailwinds, we expect to see a benefit from strong sales mix in our higher margin categories, continued cost of goods savings through collaboration with our owned and national brand vendors, (and) moderation in unit fulfillment costs.

This is a crucial observation, considering that Target has been undergoing an investment-heavy transformation period since early 2017. Back in November and again in December, I expressed my concerns over a number of forces that would likely continue to pressure Target's profitability well into 2020, including (1) producer price inflation driven by a heated economy and the trade wars, (2) growth in digital fulfillment costs, and (3) an expected spike in personnel costs enabled by the increase in Target's minimum wage from $11/hour in 2019 to $15/hour in 2020. Fast forward a couple of months, these concerns now seem a bit overblown.

Perhaps more important than the mere claim that profitability should stabilize (and maybe even improve) in 2019 were the results delivered in 4Q18 that align very well with the forecast. Notice below how adjusted op margin of 4.9% landed roughly flat YOY. By comparison, this rate had been dipping by 86 bps on average since the beginning of Target's transition, in 2Q17, and never by less than 20 bps in any given quarter.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Stock seems attractive, despite recent run

With revenues moving in the right direction and margin concerns beginning to subside, TGT starts to look like a more attractive, perhaps less risky name to own. It helps that, despite the stock's YTD run of 17% that has topped the retail sector's (XRT) and the broad market's (SPY) 11% advance, valuation still appears to be modest. TGT's 13.2x forward P/E ratio is much more de-risked than Wal-Mart's (WMT) 20.7x and Costco's (COST) 28.4x, for example, and on par with its own multiple this time last year.

Given the results of the quarter and the new forecast for the current year, my 2020 projections published in December have likely become stale and deserve a revision - probably the subject or my next article. But at first glance, and following Target's robust holiday quarter earnings report, this stock is starting to look very appealing to me once again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.