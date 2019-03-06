Will Snap Be The Next Twitter?

Snap (SNAP) is one of the best-performing technology stocks this year. The stock has gained by 77%, which is higher than Facebook's (FB) 23% and Twitter's (TWTR) 7%. The upward trend improved after the release of Q4 results on February 6. In the results, revenue rose by 36% while net loss improved by $158 million to -$192 million. The Daily Active Users declined by 1 million from 187 million to 186 million. These results led to revision by analysts with Credit Suisse (CS), RBC, and Raymond James upgrading their targets. In Seeking Alpha, a number of analysts such as Victor Dergunov, Mango Tree, and The Value Investor hailed the results as the return of a turnaround. The company has also been compared to Twitter (TWTR), whose stock has gained by 71% in the past three years following a prolonged period of weak performance. This article calls for caution on Snap, especially among long-term investors.

The Good and the Bad

Snap has managed to build a company generating revenues of more than $1 billion in less than ten years. This revenue has grown from just $58 million in 2015 to more than $1 billion in 2018. This growth has because Snapchat is one of the most popular apps in the United States. Recent data shows that it is used by more than 70 million people in the US every day. Most of these users are people between 12 years and 24 years. More than 77% of college students use the app, which makes it an attractive medium for companies targeting at the younger demographic.

Source: iTunes

Snap's problems are well known. After its IPO, Facebook's Instagram launched Instagram stories, a feature that is fully like Snap. Today, the number of Instagram stories has grown to more than 500 million. Soon afterwards, it launched Whatsapp Stories, a feature that has more than 450 million daily active users as shown below.

Source: Statista

Other than competition, Snap also went through other challenges. Its plans to diversify its revenue by selling spectacles failed. Its attempts to update its applications met a roadblock when many users, including Kylie Jenner trashed the decision. Further, its DAUs have been slowing, and there are fears that they will continue to decline as the young people using the app outgrow it.

Snap Is Not Twitter

With the company's stock gaining, a number of analysts have compared it to that of Twitter. As a reminder, after its IPO, Twitter's stock declined sharply as investors grew increasingly concerned about the slowing revenue growth and active users. In May 2016, the stock reached an all-time low of $14. Before that, I had published an article where I declared that I was "eternally optimistic" about the company. In the article, I argued that investors were downplaying the importance of Twitter in the global stage. The company's core product had - still is - the leading source of local and international news. In other words, it is playing the same role that newspapers played in the past. I also argued that other factors such as its international growth provided a good opportunity for growth. It also had low-hanging fruits to monetize its services such as data selling and monetizing corporate chats. While Twitter has not achieved everything I envisioned in the article, it's stock has managed to gain by more than 80%.

Now, the question is whether Snap will follow in Twitter's footsteps and be a viable holding for long-term investors. I believe that the answer to this question is no.

First, unlike Twitter, Snap does not solve a major problem. Most of Twitter's users use its website and platforms to stay up-to-date with local and international events. It is the first place they turn to early in the morning to know what is happening around the world. It has solved a "news problem" that Facebook has not been able to solve especially after the algorithm change in 2018. It has become one of the biggest media companies in the world. It is constantly used by people who love it and even those who believe it is biased against them.

Snap on the other hand is an entertainment app, which most of the users use for "creativity" purposes. Most of its users believe that it's a fad, without any staying power. The problem with entertainment apps is that they can easily be replaced by other better and fresh products. A good example of this is the new app called Tik Tok, which has garnered more than 500 million daily active users. The value of Snap will continue to decline as people prefer using Instagram and Whatsapp. According to Forrester's Jessicah Liu:

Snap's biggest issue continues to be that it lacks appeal beyond its core user base and has no visible direction on how to expand or pivot its app beyond that under-35 demographic.

Second, the fact that Snap does not solve a major problem brings another challenge to investors who believe that it will be acquired. At the current valuation of more than $12 billion, it is impossible to imagine a company that would consider acquiring Snap. The only potential acquirer would be Facebook, which had attempted to buy it for $3 billion in 2016. Since then, Facebook's own Instagram Stories and Whatsapp Status have become bigger than Snap. While it is unlikely for Twitter to be acquired at the current valuation of $23 billion, I still believe that it could be acquired at a good price or if it puts itself for sale.

Third, Snap's attempt to diversify its earnings seem to have hit a wall. In 2016, Snap launched spectacles as it tried to diversify its revenues. While the initial response for the product was good, sales declined sharply after that. In the just-released 10K, the company said that sales of the spectacles were not material. Twitter on the other hand, has continued to grow its other revenues, with data licensing revenues growing from $280 million in 2016 to more than $420 million in 2018.

Fourth, as Snap's user growth slows, the company will continue to see a slowdown in revenue growth. As a public company, its quarterly revenue growth has slowed from more than 285% to the current 36%. While this slowdown is common in all new technology companies, Snap seems to be more vulnerable because it does not solve a major problem. In fact, questions have been raised about the value of Snap ads to advertisers. Twitter had its own phase of slowed revenue growth, which bottomed in March 2017. Since then, the company has seen some substantial growth.

Source: YCharts

Conclusion

In 2017, before Snap went public, I argued that the company was overvalued and provided a good opportunity for short sellers. Even with the revenue increase, the short case for Snap remains relevant, but only for long-term investors. This year alone, its stock has gained by more than 70% but I don't think this growth will continue. This is mostly because of the competition it faces from Facebook, its staying power, its weak international growth, and the overall stagnation in its user growth. However, in the short and medium-term, being short Snap is not advisable at this point because of the volatility associated with shorting technology companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.