Have Your Cake And Eat It Too

REITs aren’t your average stock market offering. As I mentioned in a Forbes article back in January:

Compared to traditional equities, REITs pay out more than two times the distribution that ordinary stocks offer. It only make sense then that they’re much more likely to fall into the “dependable income” category of so many savvy investors’ portfolios.

In part, that’s because they’re dividend-yielding assets, which means – when you have the right REITs in your portfolio – you’re not only profiting from the stock price as it rises, you’re also receiving payouts that you can reinvest or spend as needed.

Do you know how powerful that combination can be?

The Power of a Good Dividend

There’s a major argument to be made here for the power of compounding: The long-term and even life-changing profit potential you sign up for when you reinvest your dividends.

But we’ll leave that for another time. It might not be quite as complicated as English-language idioms, but it does deserve an entire article of its own.

For now, let’s just consider these two facts…

Companies can’t pay out extra money (i.e., dividends) to shareholders if they don’t have it in the first place. So a dividend offering is an automatically decent sign that a business isn’t about to go bankrupt – always a good thing to look for. Companies that pay out dividends to their shareholders tend to take great pride in that fact. They want to at least maintain, if not raise, that offering as time goes on. This means they’re less likely to take foolish risks that could jeopardize their chances of performing up to par or outperforming in the future.

And here’s a bonus one based on those premises: If a company can and is paying out money in the form of dividends, and it can and is raising that dividend every year… that’s a strong indication that management has it on the right track with more good things to come.

When you combine those general dividend-yielding pluses with the REIT-specific perks I’m always talking about, you’ve got some mighty tempting pieces of cake in front of you.

Do you want to take a bite?

Some Mighty Tempting Pieces of Real Estate Cake

STORE Capital (STOR) is a net lease REIT that stands out for its exceptional dividend growth attributes, and Warren Buffett certainly recognizes that power of compounding is a critical element to this REIT’s value proposition. As I explained in a recent Forbes article:

“Back in June 2017, Warren Buffett's firm, Berkshire Hathaway, recognized the secret of '3-T' investing and scooped up $377 million to own a stake (roughly 9.8%) in Store Capital (STOR). I wasn’t too surprised by this move, because I knew that the triple net REIT sector was an attractive and highly durable property sector.”

I have often referred to Net Lease investing as the opposite of “3 T” investing, in which landlords are responsible for toilets, trash, and taxes. The great thing about investing in a net lease property is that the landlord must do just one thing, and that’s depositing the rent check in the bank.

Store also has been very successful at growing its earnings (or AFFO) and dividend, primarily due to the company’s improved cost of capital (rated BBB, BBB and Baa2 by Fitch Ratings, Standard and Poor’s and Moody’s, respectively, with about 60% of real estate holdings unencumbered) and generating scale (Store has been investing more than $100 million monthly, on average, since 2015).

These two levers (cost of capital and scale) have allowed Store to generate impressive growth, as viewed below:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

As you can see (above), analyst forecasts for Store to grow AFFO per share by around 8% in 2019, in-line with historical averages. And because of this stellar growth platform, Store is expected to continue to grow the dividend - the growth ranges vary, but this ability to retain cash, coupled with sector-leading rent increases averaging 1.8% annually, should allow Store to target 5% dividend growth.

As viewed below, Store is a bit pricey today, and we are recommending buying with a pullback in mind. Another way to point it, we don’t find Store terribly expensive, but we recommend waiting on a wider margin of safety. However, we like this particular pick because it offers the best of both worlds – a solid/growing dividend and an excellent earnings growth trajectory.

Source: FAST Graphs

Crown Castle (CCI) is our next “cake and eat it too” selection and our primary attraction to this cell tower REIT is its comprehensive infrastructure portfolio that consists of approximately 40,000 cell towers, 65,000 on-air or under-contract small cell nodes, and 65,000 route miles of fiber — the company a presence in every major U.S. market.

As the demand for data and information grows, this unique combination of assets will allow Crown Castle to generate robust dividend growth in the years ahead. The company’s dividends are supported by high-quality, long-term contractual lease payments (weighted average five-year contract payments totaling $23 billion) on mission-critical shared assets.

Crown Castle’s disciplined approach to capital allocation allows the company to remain focused on long-term stability (investment grade balance sheet) as data growth is expected to drive continued network investments to meet the needs of emerging markets like 5G, the Internet of Things, and smart city technologies that also will require our infrastructure solutions. Take a snapshot of Crown Castle’s AFFO per share growth:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

As you can see, Crown Castle has generated impressive growth that has resulted in equally impressive dividend growth. The company is investing in assets that attract and generate long-term returns for shareholders, while paying a high-quality dividend that should grow somewhere between 7% and 8% on an annual basis. We are maintaining a buy and expect Crown Castle to generate low double-digit returns.

Source: FAST Graphs

CyrusOne (CONE) is another technology player (like CCI) that we expect to see generate strong growth ahead. Keep in mind, there always are growing pains to be expected and that’s what happens when you are building out a global footprint (targeting the largest data center markets in Europe).

CyrusOne expects to invest $400 million of the 2019 capex budget in EU and U.K. projects so the company can become competitive with other powerhouse data players such as Digital Realty (DLR) and Equinix (EQIX). Enterprise digital transformation is still in the early innings and that demand from existing hyperscale customers will continue for at least another decade.

CyrusOne provided 2019 guidance, lowering normalized FFO per share ($3.10-$3.20) vs. the $3.31 achieved during 2018. The main reason for the disappointing 2019 guidance harkens back to CyrusOne’s strategic decision to become the third U.S.-based REIT to offer a global data center footprint to hyperscale customers.

I have admired the company’s capital markets discipline, with a track record of some of the fastest large data center builds on the planet. These developments result in about 13% initial development yields for massive cloud deals in U.S. markets, and this is one of the primary reasons that CyrusOne has historically generated impressive AFFO per share growth, as viewed below:

Source: FAST Graphs

As you can see (above), CyrusOne’s FFO per share can’t keep growing while simultaneously expanding into so many new markets at the same time and funding the capex to build huge powered shells in existing markets like Northern Virginia, Phoenix, and in Texas. While it was concerning for me not to see the company increase its dividend in 2019, I'm convinced that the company has set the stage for growth in 2020 and beyond.

Furthermore, if you reflect on the longer-term growth (see below), CyrusOne has outsized potential to generate returns in the high double-digits. We view the recent pullback as an opportunity to place more chips on this transformative data center REIT. Maintaining buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

I decided to save the last “cake and eat it too” pick for last, because Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) and its LP counterpart (uses a K-1 tax form) Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) are the textbook examples of income and growth.

Brookfield Property owns trophy world-class real estate, located all over the world, and the core portfolio is evenly split between office properties (located in the world’s premier cities) and Class A+ malls. The core properties, which represent 83% of invested capital, are designed to deliver 10% to 12% returns on investment.

Since 2014, Brookfield Property has delivered 9% annual cash flow/unit growth that’s supported 6% payout growth. Over the next four years, management expects the current development backlog to drive about 8% cash flow growth supporting 5% to 8% dividend growth, (BPR just hiked the dividend 5% at the start of 2019).

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

That dividend growth plan not just calls for about 6.5% payout growth, among the best in REITdom (and above the S&P 500’s 20-year median dividend growth rate of 6.4%) but also a safe 78% CFFO payout ratio and a 62% payout ratio including expected LP realized gains.

BPR’s yield is safe thanks to a 60% payout ratio. Even if you exclude realized gains that management has proven it can deliver sustainably and consistently, the payout ratio from operating cash flow alone (from rental properties) has never gone above 85% in the last three years.

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Shares today are under $20 which is like being able to buy a dollar for $0.65. And it’s not just me who thinks that. Brookfield Property has begun its modified Dutch auction buyback that includes $405 million in BPY units (between $19 and $21 per unit) and $95 million BPR shares (also for $19 to $21).

In closing: We consider these four above-referenced picks perfect for your “cake and eat it too” investing strategy. It’s always important to consider investing in companies that can generate consistent profit margins because this can provide the stock picker with an enormous edge.

Predicting short-term stock market direction is, in my opinion, a fool’s game, and the only real advantage that the investor has (over Mr. Market) is to invest in companies that offer above-average appreciation potential and safe and growing dividends.

The best strategy that I can provide, as it relates to REITs, is to follow my secret recipe: Follow the money. Or as Ben Graham famously said, "earnings are the principal factor driving stock prices.” Happy SWAN investing!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPR, STOR, CCI, CONE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.