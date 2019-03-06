Kraft Heinz: A Value Trap For Bottom-Fishing Investors

First of all, let me say that Warren Buffett is an absolute legend when it comes to investing and any achievements I may personally have in life would not even be a fraction of the success that this man has accomplished. That said, the man is not perfect and has had made mistakes in the past. Industry titans can be catastrophically wrong (Ackerman, Gross, etc.) These mistakes, as well as the situation unfolding with Kraft Heinz (KHC), in no way, diminishes his accomplishments. I relish the chance to play contrarian against the greatest investor of all time and in a few years we shall find out who was right or wrong. That is the way of the market, it is impartial to wealth, status and influence.

The way forward for Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz has been floating a lot of ideas on how to get itself out of this predicament including re-investing and growing its brands, finding more efficiencies, paying down its debt, selling portions of its business and even possibly going private. Most of these options are just management gobbledygook (wouldn't it be great if you can always just magically cut costs and raise profits). The more realistic option for Kraft Heinz is selling portions of its business and there has been a lot of talk on that recently.

Kraft Heinz selling portions of its business is, in general, a pretty bad idea for several reasons. Most potential buyers already know that the company is a bit strapped for cash which means that Kraft Heinz would be coming to the negotiating table with limited negotiating leverage. The other potential problem is that you can either only sell businesses that are doing well (or sell weaker businesses at a discount. The first option would give the company a short-term boost of cash but reduce earnings moving forward (and possibly reduce overall profit margins as well if the business sold has a higher profit margin than the business that remains). The second option (selling weaker businesses at a discount) would lead to the company taking a one-time loss on sale thus reducing the equity of the company and over-all further weakening its debt to equity ratio.

Is Kraft Heinz Cheap?

A lot of arguments are being made about Kraft Heinz having a low FY2019 P/E ratio, which would indicate that the stock is selling at a discount. And a reasonable argument can be made on that behalf. For FY2018, a large part of the losses of the stock came from impairment losses -- i.e., non-cash expenses involving the write-down of goodwill and intangible assets (to the tune of 8B and 7B, respectively). A lot of value investors have been making the assertion that since these are non-cash and non-recurring expenses, we can disregard these for valuation purposes. This would imply that FY2018 would have earnings per share of $3.53 giving it a P/E of 9.4 at the current share price of 33.04. However, this is assuming the business goes along at the usual pace. In order to be comfortable using this P/E as a basis for valuation, we need to examine the cash generation capabilities of the company to assess it as a going concern.

Source: Q42018 Investor's presentation

Furthermore, within the context of Kraft Heinz's specific issues, we must also be aware that the entire industry itself is facing severe headwinds from two sources that threaten future profits. First, the general trend of individuals wanting to eat healthier and being more skeptical in general of processed foods and second, the rise of private label brands and the expanding power of distributors. This article from the Economist (subscription required) nicely summarizes these issues:

Kraft Heinz's business, by comparison, is concentrated in America, where the food industry is being turned on its head. It brands may be familiar, but that does not make them popular. Small firms are offering healthier options, taking advantage of cheap digital marketing and nimble contract manufacturers. The smallest 20,000 packaged goods players account for about half the industry's growth, according to Nielsen, a research firm. Meanwhile, the rise of e-commerce and European discount grocers has put pressure on food retailers, which are in turn squeezing food companies. Stores led by Walmart (WMT) are using extensive data to launch their own, increasingly sophisticated, low-cost private label goods, all the while pushing companies to lower their prices.

Is Kraft Heinz facing a cash crunch?

Forecasting cash flows is a tricky business given its uneven nature (this is why I prefer the discounted earnings approach when it comes to valuations). However, cash flow is the most important metric when evaluating Kraft Heinz given its large debt servicing needs. Using data from the company's FY2017 10K, we can see that during FY2017 and FY2016, Kraft Heinz had a net decrease in cash of 2.4B and 657M respectively. Using the Q42018 investor's presentation, we can see that in FY2018 cash decreased once again by 499M. Given the large amount of debt the company is carrying, the fact that it has been losing cash the past three years is a serious concern. I have attempted to forecast Kraft Heinz's cash flow using the limited information that we have available.

In the FY2017 10K, the company has given us its debt repayment schedule including interest expense (as well as it's capital purchase obligations). Using these disclosures we can build a debt repayment schedule for Kraft Heinz. Using the total cash payments on long-term debt and the principal due we can calculate the interest expense for the company for future years. For the years 2019-2020 and 2021-2022, for each individual year I took the average of the two years (example for 2019 I used 2256 / 2 = 1128). Upon examining the debt repayment schedule, we can see that Kraft Heinz needs to raise a lot of cash by 2020 as 3.0B in principal will become due by then.

Source: Long-term debt payment and purchase obligation schedule from FY2017 10-K

Source: Aggregate principal maturities due from FY2017 10-K

Source: Author's calculations using data from the disclosures above

I have constructed an estimate of the company's cash flow statement using the debt repayment schedule and the information from the available balance sheet and income statement data for FY2018 as we already know the net decrease in cash for the year as well as the other changes to working capital items from the balance sheet.

I am using 6.5B of EBITDA as a starting point for FY2019 (based on management guidance) and assuming that this will remain a constant moving forward. This is by no means assured given the headwinds facing the company but for now, this is a reasonable assumption. We already have the interest expense from the debt repayment schedule. I've assumed that depreciation is the average of the past three years grown by 2% (this number doesn't matter much as it is added back in the cash flow portion) and that the tax rate is 22%.

For the forecast years, I have assumed working capital requirements of 305M, which is the average of the last three years and kept other operating cash flows and other cash from financing as zero to keep things simple. Capital expenditures and principal repayments of long-term debt are taken from the disclosures above. (For capital expenditures I used the same process of allocating between two years, for example, FY2019 is 1251 /2 = 625.5)

Source: Author's calculations using data from FY2017 10-K and Q42018 Investor's presentation

Given the available data and the assumptions above, I've calculated that Kraft Heinz should have on average free cash flow of about -81M (for a total of -325.3M) for the next four years. Based on my forecast numbers, the company would not generate enough cash to invest in growth-related projects. Furthermore, this assumes that EBITDA remains at management guidance and doesn't deteriorate further. Any weakening of sales would put the company in a bind particularly in FY2020 and FY2022 when large amounts of long-term debt become due.

Valuation still expensive

So while there is certainly a case to be made by Kraft Heinz bulls, the central question is, are you well-compensated for taking this risk? Discounting the free cash flow to equity holders using a discount rate of 10% and a terminal growth rate of 2% gives us a target price of 18.1 which is 45% lower than the current price of 33.4.

On a side note, the CAPM discount rate for Kraft Heinz is between 9% and 10%, which is on the fairly low side. The volatility of the stock has been low, but the direction of the past two years or so has been straight down. This is a clear example of how CAPM doesn't encapsulate the risks present in the stock.

Source: Author's calculations

At this stage do not be lured by the low P/E ratio and high dividend yield of the company because, given the high leverage and the industry related headwinds, Kraft Heinz has all the makings of a classic value trap for investors and I would stay away from this stock given the risks involved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.