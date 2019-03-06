New Mountain Finance's Shortage Of Cash Income

This creates higher risk of cash funding gap for future dividends, especially in the context of recent ramp up in BDC leverage.

Deep dive into the NMFC's credit performance and cash earnings

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) was on my list of BDCs with sustainable dividends, good management, good credit performance, and low share price volatility.

Particularly comforting to me is NMFC's recurring slide in the earnings presentations that shows just $43m of realized default losses since their IPO (slide 10 in the 2018 Q4 earnings presentation). That is equivalent to 65bp of the $6.6bn cumulative cost value of NMFC's portfolio as of 2018 Q4. Excellent credit performance!

Source: NMFC 2018 Q4 earnings presentation, slide 10

The only aspect that gnawed in the back of my mind was my own estimated funding gap of ca. $0.06 per share per quarter that has persisted since 2017. Compare this to NMFC's quarterly distribution has been 0.34 per share for 28 quarters now. On a cash income basis (my estimate), net income and realised gains has been closer to $0.28 per share since 2017. Such a gap of $0.06 or 18% is not trivial but it need not lead to a permanent reduction in quarterly distributions if it only happens in a single quarter. A BDC may have undistributed income or gains to fill the gap, or the gap may be caused by non-recurring events.

As I am writing this article on 1 March, NMFC's 2018 10-K filing prompted me to look deeper into the matter since my estimate for cash income has decreased to $0.24 per share, 29% below the quarterly distribution, further adding to my concern about the persistence of a funding gap.

In particular, I am worried about i) the growing share of payment-in-kind (PIK) income and ii) the potential outcome of NMFC's cumulative realized GAAP losses of ca. $90m just since mid 2016. That is equivalent to 400-570bp of the total portfolio cost values in mid 2016 to 2018 Q4.

How does this reconcile to $43m of realized default losses on slide 10? In this article, I will present some basic estimates for changes in NMFC's cash income as a result of the share of non-cash income as well as realized GAAP losses of ca. $90m since mid 2016. I will mainly refer to the 2018 Q4 earnings presentation throughout the article, and I will present two detailed reviews of NMFC's portfolio restructurings using data from the recent 10-K filing. Finally, I question whether NMFC's share price really reflects these cash income concerns.

Let me start off with slide 12 of the 2018 Q4 earnings presentation ("Performance Since IPO") where NMFC demonstrates dividend coverage based on "Adj. NII" and positive portfolio performance based on "Adj. Realized Gains / (Losses)."

Source: NMFC 2018 Q4 earnings presentation, slide 12

The adjustments are disclosed in Appendix A (slide 34) and they include non-cash adjustments to income and reclassification of GAAP realized gains (losses) to unrealized appreciation (depreciation).

Notice how reclassifications make the adjusted realized gains on investments look better than the corresponding GAAP basis. Notice also that non-cash adjustments to GAAP NII are immaterial, at least since 2013, and that they do not adjust for payment-in-kind (PIK) income (in footnote 1).

Source: NMFC 2018 Q4 earnings presentation, slide 34

Let me address the level of PIK income first and then continue with adjusted realized gains.

PIK income

On slide 12, NMFC demonstrates dividend coverage of 102% cumulatively since the IPO based on Adjusted NII. This does not consider the level of PIK income because this type of income is excluded from the non-cash adjustments to GAAP NII disclosed in Appendix A (slide 34, as per footnote 1). Therefore, when NMFC uses "Adjusted NII" to demonstrate dividend coverage, they are taking about both cash and PIK income.

Slide 29 shows that for the full year 2018, NMFC received cash income of $195.2m compared to GAAP Total Investment Income of $231.5m. That means $36.3m of non-cash income (or 16%) although non-cash adjustments to GAAP NII were zero for 2018 (on slide 34).

Returning to slide 12, the dividend coverage on a cash income basis would rather be 68% for the year 2018. This is based on cash net income of $70.4m compared to Adjusted NII of $106.1m. (There is an immaterial, unexplained variance of ca. $0.5m between disclosed Adjusted NII and GAAP TII ($231.5m) less non-cash income ($36.3m) and GAAP total net expenses ($124.8m)).

Compared to a regular dividend of $0.34 per share, 29% or $0.10 per share of GAAP TII was non-cash income and BDCs need cash to fund their dividends.

The high level of non-cash income worries me but if NMFC can realize gains or restructure the PIK into cash income at a future date, the funding gap could be a temporal issue. Also, NMFC may still be able to fund their dividends using undistributed income or gains. In fact, slide 12 suggests there are $17.5m of cumulative realized gains which would be undistributed because dividend coverage was above or near 100% since the IPO ( NMFC's distribution requirements as a RIC are defined on a tax basis rather than GAAP which is why I am staying as close as possible to a cash basis in this article).

Realized gains and losses

Returning to the point of reclassified GAAP realized gains and losses, footnote 3 on slide 34 reads:

Reclassification of UniTek material modification of $12.8m and Edmentum material modification of $15.2m from realized loss to unrealized depreciation during the year ended 2015, $10.5m of Permian from realized loss to unrealized depreciation during the year ended 2016, $27.1m of Transtar from unrealized depreciation to realized loss related to Transtar in 2016, which was reversed during the nine months ended 9/30/2017, $14.5 million reclassification from realized loss to unrealized depreciation related to Sierra Hamilton in 2017, and $15.0 million reclassification from realized loss to unrealized depreciation related to National HME in 2018.

What does this actually mean in terms for NMFC's ability to fund future dividends? I will present two detailed reviews of the two recent cases of National HME and of Sierra Hamilton, and then follow up with an approximation of the cumulative impact on future dividend funding from reclassifications of realized GAAP losses.

Restructuring review 1 - National HME

In the 2018 10-K, NMFC disclosed the following (emphasis mine):

In November of 2018, NHME completed a restructuring which resulted in a material modification of the original terms and an extinguishment of the Company's original investments in NHME. The extinguishment resulted in a realized loss of $15,018. As a result of the restructuring, the Company received second lien debt in NHME and common shares in NHME Holdings Corp. In addition, the Company funded additional second lien debt and received warrants to purchase common shares for this additional funding. Prior to the extinguishment in November 2018, the Company's original investments in NHME had an aggregate cost of $30,293, an aggregate fair value of $15,275 and total unearned interest income of $1,063 for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Table 1 - Positions in National HME, Inc. / NHME Holdings Corp. - 2017 Q4

Type of Investment Interest Rate Principal Amount, Par Value or Shares Cost Fair Value Second lien #1 10.95% (L + 9.25%/Q) 21,500 21,301 21,646 Second lien #2 10.95% (L + 9.25%/Q)* 5,800 5,737 5,839 Total lending 27,300 27,038 27,485 Preferred shares 122 1,226 1,151 Grand total 27,422 28,264 28,636

Table 2- Positions in National HME, Inc. / NHME Holdings Corp. - 2018 Q4

Type of Investment Interest Rate Principal Amount, Par Value or Shares Cost Fair Value Second lien #1 12.00% PIK/Q* 14,664 10,718 10,631 Second lien #2 12.00% PIK/Q* 8,104 7,115 7,091 Total lending 22,768 17,833 17,722 Ordinary Shares 640,000 4,000 4,000

Source: NMFC 2018 10-K

(*) "All or a portion of interest contains PIK interest"

I am guessing that when NMFC "funded additional second lien debt" they are referring to the second loan (#2) disclosed in the 10-K from 2018 Q4. The total cost value of positions in National HME prior to restructuring was $30.293m, as stated by NMFC. That is approximately equal to the sum of i) the CV of loan #1, ii) the CV of the ordinary shares, and iii) the stated realized loss of $15.018m (CVs as of 2018 Q4 in 10-K. The difference of $0.557m could be a result of i) CV changes for loan #1 from 27 Nov to 31 Dec 2018 and ii) a partial settlement of $1.063m total unearned interest income in 2018, as stated by NMFC.The residual of $0.557m is certainly different from the CV of loan #2.

On this assumption, I would consider loan #2 an incremental investment for which earnings or gains should not be counted towards offsetting the loss of income or capital from the positions prior to restructuring. NMFC may have good reasons to make such an incremental investment in a struggling lender. However, one should not confuse its returns with those of restructured positions just because the counterparty happens to be the same.

As of 31 Dec 2017, National HME's second lien loans would have produced $588k - $747k of cash income for 2018 Q1, equivalent to $0.008 - $0.010 per share (assuming the loans reset to 3m LIBOR at year end. Interest income from the second loan of $159k may have been entirely PIK). After the restructuring, loan #1 will produce $542k PIK and zero cash income for 2019 Q1. The shares may produce a cash dividend. NMFC may be able to reclassify the realized loss (on the positions prior to extinguishment and restructuring) as unrealized depreciation because it still has positions on the books against the same counterparty. But, in economic terms, the restructuring has likely created a permanent loss of cash income (or any income) of $0.01 per share per quarter as well as a likely loss of capital of $11.6m.

In other words, NMFC has likely realized a permanent loss of income and of capital on National HME unless the restructured positions (i.e., loan #1 and ordinary shares) begin to produce i) at least $0.01 of cash income per share per quarter as well as ii) a realized gain of nearly $0.15 per NMFC share.

Restructuring review 2 - Sierra Hamilton

In the 10-K filed on 27 Feb 2019, NMFC disclosed the following (emphasis mine):

In July 2017, Sierra completed a restructuring which resulted in a material modification of the original terms and an extinguishment of the Company's original investment in Sierra. The extinguishment resulted in a realized loss of $14,449. As a result of the restructuring, the Company received common shares in Sierra Hamilton Holding Corporation. As of December 31, 2018, the Company's investment has an aggregate cost basis of $12,782 and an aggregate fair value of $12,527. Prior to the extinguishment in July 2017, the Company's original investment in Sierra had an aggregate cost of $27,307, an aggregate fair value of $12,858 and total unearned interest income of $1,687.

Table 3 - Sierra Hamilton LLC / Sierra Hamilton Finance, Inc. - 2017 Q2

Type of Investment Interest Rate Principal Amount, Par Value or Shares Cost Fair Value First lien #1 12.25%/S 25,000 25,000 11,501 First lien #2 12.25%/S 2,660 2,231 1,224 First lien #3 9.23% (L + 8.00%/M) 2,239 2,229 2,205 Total lending 29,899 29,460 14,930

Table 4 - Sierra Hamilton LLC / Sierra Hamilton Finance, Inc. - 2018 Q4

Type of Investment Interest Rate Principal Amount, Par Value or Shares Cost Fair Value Ordinary Shares 25,000 11,501 11,271 Ordinary Shares 2,786 1,281 1,256 Grand total 12,782 12,527

Source: NMFC 2018 10-K

NMFC disclosed that the aggregate CV prior to restructuring was $27.307m (2017 Q3 10-Q filing) which corresponds to the total CV of the first (#1) and second (#2) loans on the books as of 2017 Q2. I am guessing that the third loan (#3) was repaid in full prior to the restructuring in July 2017 although its maturity date was 15 Aug 2017.

As of 30 Jun 2017, Sierra Hamilton's loans would have produced $841k of cash income for 2017 Q3, equivalent to $0.011 per share (assuming the loans would have been current, i.e., not on non-accrual status). After the restructuring, there was zero cash interest income for 2017 Q3 but the shares may produce a cash dividend. In economic terms, the restructuring has likely created a permanent loss of cash income of $0.011 per share per quarter as well as a likely loss of capital of $14.5m.

In other words, NMFC has likely realized a permanent loss of income and of capital on Sierra Hamilton unless the restructured positions (i.e., ordinary shares) begin to produce i) at least $0.011 of cash dividend income per share per quarter as well as ii) a realized gain of nearly $0.19 per NMFC share.

Summary of restructurings

The detailed review of two restructurings above showed that NMFC has likely lost quarterly cash income of $0.01 per share from National HME and $0.011 per share from Sierra Hamilton. Furthermore, due to the restructurings, NMFC has likely lost cost value capital of $11.6m from National HME and $14.5m from Sierra Hamilton. These are equivalent to quarterly cash income losses of 5.8% - 7.2% of lost cost values, or 6.5% on average.

Extrapolating from these two reviews, we can estimate the likely permanent loss in quarterly cash income as a result of ca. $95m of cumulative "reclassifications" of "GAAP realized gains (losses) on investments" (disclosed in 2018 Q4 presentation, slide 34). Let us assume that all of the $95m are losses. Multiplying by the average estimated loss of quarterly cash income of 6.5% (above) would imply that $6.2m or $0.08 per NMFC share of quarterly cash income has been lost and cannot pay for future distributions.

This estimate is basic but coincidentally exactly equal to the funding gap that prompted me to undertake this analysis. Recall from above, that my estimate of cash income decreased to $0.24 per share following the 2018 10-K filing, 29% below the dividend of $0.34 per share. My estimate is a point-in-time comparison of quarterly cash income and the latest distribution. It does not explicitly take the history of realized losses into account. Although, as it can be observed with other BDCs, credit losses usually take their toll on future distribution levels.

Price development

The price of NMFC shares has held up quite well in recent years as one could expect from a well-managed, senior secured portfolio. Looking back to 2014-15, this was a period of an exceptionally stable share price in the $14-15 range. From 2015 Q4 onwards, the price had periods of significant downturns along with the wider BDC and high yield market, such as in early 2016 and most recently in December 2018. NMFC has paid a stable dividend of $0.34 per share throughout this period.

During 2018 and at the latest high in February, the price has not quite recovered its stability in the historical $14-15 range. But at the same time, neither is it obvious that a potential reduction of the dividend would be widely expected. The shortfall, if any, up to the $14-15 range is far less that proportional to the cash funding gap which I have outlined in this article.

Source: NMFC weekly share price

Nevertheless, should the current cash funding gap persist and lead to a dividend reduction to a new stable level that would be in line with cash earnings, and given the ramp up in NMFC's leverage during the past 2 quarters, one could imagine a new price level in the $11-12 range.

Conclusion

I think there is an increasing risk that NMFC cannot maintain a $0.34 quarterly distribution going forward and, more importantly, that this higher risk is not fully reflected in the current share price (as of 1 March). This increase in risk deserves some attention in the context of the ramp up in leverage undertaken by NMFC during the past two quarters.

I am staying on the sidelines for now to see how NMFC cash earnings develop. NMFC has historically been a well-managed BDC and there are several levers which NMFC could use to increase cash earnings and thereby mitigate a dividend reduction and a falling share price:

Increasing cash earnings per share as a result of greater BDC leverage increases, perhaps the ramp up has not yet fully materialized in quarterly earnings

Greater use of the 30% non-qualifying investment, such as JVs and senior loan programs

Recovery of restructured positions that would enable a conversion of PIK income into cash income

Realized gains

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.