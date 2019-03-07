Dialog Semiconductor's (DLGNF) CEO Jalal Bagherli on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCPK:DLGNF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jose Cano – Head of Investor Relations

Jalal Bagherli – Chief Executive Officer

Wissam Jabre – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mitch Steves – RBC

Andrew Gardiner – Barclays

Stephane Houri – ODDO BHF

Achal Sultania – Crédit Suisse

Adithya Metuku – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Sébastien Sztabowicz – Kepler Cheuvreux

Robert Sanders – Deutsche Bank

Jose Cano

Thank you, and good morning, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. Our call is being hosted by Dr. Jalal Bagherli, Dialog’s CEO; and Wissam Jabre, our CFO. In a moment, I will hand you over to Jalal to talk through the company’s performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. First of all, I must remind everyone that today’s briefing and some of the answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current views and there are risks associated with them. You can find a full explanation of these risks on Page two of the investor presentation. The interim report and press release can also be found on our website.

I would now like to introduce Jalal, who will run through the business review. Jalal, over to you, please.

Jalal Bagherli

Thank you, and good morning to everyone on the call. Thank you for joining us. 2018 has been a transformational year for Dialog. In 2018, the business delivered another year of revenue growth, increased profitability and strong cash flow generation. We are entering a new chapter for our business from a position of strength and with exciting opportunities in our target end markets.

Looking at Slide number four. During the year, we reached a landmark agreement with Apple, which we still expect to complete in the first half of this year. This agreement strengthened our long-term partnership, while generating immediate value from certain PMIC technologies. Our competitive advantage and the success we’ve had with customers over the years has been built up on some fundamental pillars. Our deep expertise in mixed signal and power-efficient ICs was the result of a sustained R&D effort over a number of years and is the foundation for the development of new products for the fast-growing segments we are targeting, such as IoT, mobile, automotive and computing and storage.

Our entrepreneurial culture and the way we work with our customers and partners are also part of our strength. Our relationships are highly collaborative, and our innovation effort is guided by the requirements of our customers, both in terms of applications and end markets. Looking ahead, we are in a very strong position to leverage these strengths into new markets and customers. We have a strong balance sheet, which gives us the financial flexibility to pursue our growth strategy and create shareholder value over the long term.

Turning to Slide five. Let’s take a closer look at the key aspects of our growth strategy. For the year – over the years, we have built a mixed-signal product portfolio, underpinned by our ability to work to the highest technical standards and develop leading-edge products. Our goal is to continue to develop differentiated products with a strong focus on power efficiency, which we believe is becoming even more critical to our customers as consumers demand increasing battery life on an array of always-on devices.

We have good relationship with the Tier one OEMs in our sector, and we are seeking to expand our technical collaboration with them with a broader range of mixed-signal products. This also includes our largest customer, and we continue to work with them on a range of products across multiple platforms. 2018 was a very positive year in this area. Revenue for non-licensed technologies, that is older products, apart from the PMICs for the phones, grew 75%, and we are expecting a strong performance in 2019.

Finally, we will continue to extend our customer base and cross-sell, leveraging our products and expertise into a wider range of consumer applications as well as automotive and computing storage. And there is plenty of fresh opportunities here. To give you a couple of examples, in the automotive space, there is increasing demand for efficient power management solution for infotainment systems and Bluetooth low energy for key fobs and tire pressure monitors.

There are also now increasing opportunities for CMICs and backlog drivers. In computing and storage, we have a number of design engagements with leading customers to provide custom PMIC solutions in next generation of game consoles, DSLR cameras and solid-state drives. We see additional opportunities for BLE and CMICs for other applications, like printers.

Our go-to-the-market strategy is fully aligned with this approach. Let me remind you of the key points on Slide six. There are two pillars to our go-to-market strategy. The first is to expand our customer reach within – with design-friendly products through our distribution sales channels. In particular, our partners and sales teams are focused on capturing the radio-everywhere growth wave in IoT and pushing our CMIC offering through design workshops and seminars to the broader market. During February, we hosted several of these events across Europe and United States where we continued to see strong interest in our technology.

The CMIC enables customers to customize and integrate multiple analogic and discrete components into a single chip fast. This is a value proposition every customer can exploit. It is simple and the perfect group product for broader market distribution. This product line has shipped over 4 billion units since launch to date, and we see a significant opportunities ahead. In 2018, revenue from CMICs was up 24% year-on-year compared to 2017 revenue of $84.3 million.

Second, we will continue to cross-sell our complementary product portfolio to customers. We have a broad and unique product offering, and we have established strong positions in high-growth target end markets. Last week, we launched the latest member of the SmartBond family, and our more sophisticated Bluetooth low energy SoC.

It is aimed at the IoT end market for applications with higher data-processing requirements, such as high-end fitness trackers, advanced smart home devices and virtual reality game controllers. Additionally, we are reaching new customers by leveraging our power management technologies and extended product portfolio into new areas, such as gaming, solid-state drives and automotive.

Before handing over to Wissam, I’d like to reinstate my confidence in the future of our business. We are entering a new chapter from a position of strength with a strong team of highly skilled and dedicated employees and healthy pipeline of customers – customer engagements. Additionally, we have a strong balance sheet, which gives us financial flexibility to pursue our growth strategy and create shareholder value over the long term.

Wissam, over to you.

Wissam Jabre

Thanks, Jalal. Good morning, everyone. First, let’s take a closer look at revenue performance on Slide eight. Q4 2018 revenue of $431 million was down 7% year-on-year and within the October guidance range. Excluding the contribution from Silego, year-on-year revenue for the group in Q4 2018 was 11% below the previous year, mainly due to the revenue decline in mobile systems. Our key growth products outside of mobile systems performed well during the quarter. Bluetooth low energy, audio, CMIC, RapidCharge and backlighting all grew year-on-year. For the full year, revenue for the group was up 7% year-on-year.

While mobile systems was 1% below 2017, the combined revenue from AMS, connectivity and automotive and industrial grew 36% year-on-year due to the contribution of Silego Technology, coupled with the strong performance of our growing products. This growth was generated by the increasing market adoption of standard technologies, such as Bluetooth low energy for consumer IoT products, the growing consumer demand for a better audio experience requiring more complex audio solutions and the need for more efficient RapidCharge technologies. As Jalal just pointed out, in 2018, revenue from CMICs was up 24% year-on-year compared to 2017 revenue of $84.3 million. This was ahead of the 15% we anticipated when we announced the acquisition in November 2017.

On the next slide, I would like to give you some additional color on our revenue performance in 2018. On Slide nine, you can see the full year revenue broken down in the same way we showed at the Capital Markets Day in November. Three points I would like to highlight. First, revenue for each of the components is broadly in line with our original estimates. Second, if you look at the blue section of the chart, revenue from our largest customer excluding main PMIC products, was up 75% year-on-year. And third, the combined revenue from AMS, connectivity and automotive and industrial was up 36% year-on-year.

Moving on to Slide 10. Q4 2018 underlying gross margin was 48.7%, up 10 basis points sequentially and up 160 basis points year-on-year. This was mostly due to favorable product mix and lower costs. This led to an underlying gross margin of 48.3% for the full year 2018, 40 basis points above 2017, also the result of a favorable product mix and lower costs.

Let’s now turn to Slide 11 to cover operating expenses. Q4 2018 underlying operating expenses were $106.4 million, down 4% from Q4 2017. This decrease was the result of lower G&A expenses. As a percentage of revenue, underlying OpEx in the quarter was up 90 basis points year-on-year. Underlying R&D expenses in Q4 2018 were slightly below Q4 2017. As a percentage of revenue, underlying R&D expenses were up 110 basis points year-on-year at 17.5% due to lower revenue in Q4 2018. We continue to invest in R&D programs that support new areas of revenue growth.

Underlying SG&A expenses decreased by 9% over the same quarter last year to $31.2 million. This decrease was mainly due to low performance-based bonuses. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A was 20 basis points below Q4 2017 at 7.2%. For the full year 2018, underlying operating expenses were up due to the consolidation of Silego into the group. Excluding this, underlying OpEx decreased 3% year-on-year. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses were broadly in line with 2017.

Moving on to Slide 12 to run through profitability. In Q4 2018, underlying operating margin was up 70 basis points to 24%, while underlying operating profit was down 4% year-on-year, mainly driven by the lower year-on-year revenue. For the full year 2018, underlying operating profit was up 9%, 2 percentage points faster than revenue growth, and operating margin was up 30 basis points to 19.5%. If you look at the chart showing the breakdown by business segment, in 2018, underlying operating margin for Mobile Systems and automotive and industrial remained strong, although slightly below 2017 at 24.2% and 35.9%, respectively.

Underlying operating profit in connectivity increased 19% to $17 million, and underlying operating margin improved 90 basis points to 11.4%. Advanced Mixed Signal benefited from the strong performance of the CMIC business in the first year post acquisition, reaching an underlying operating profit of $30.5 million and an underlying operating margin of 13.3%. Lastly, corporate activities decreased 42% year-on-year to $26.4 million.

I’d like to bring up three points for the full year 2018. First, all our operating segments were profitable on IFRS basis. Second, for the first time, all four operating segments delivered double-digit underlying operating margin. And third, the combined underlying operating profit of Advanced Mixed Signal, connectivity and automotive and industrial reached $59.2 million, up 80% year-on-year. The combined underlying operating margin of these business segments was 14.4%, up 350 basis points over 2017.

The underlying effective tax rate in 2018 was approximately 21.8%, including a $2.8 million charge relating to prior year items. Excluding this charge, the underlying effective tax rate was 20.8%, in line with our internal expectations. Underlying diluted EPS for the quarter was 21% below Q4 2017 to $1.06 due to the higher tax expense in Q4 2018. For the full year 2018, underlying diluted EPS was broadly in line with 2017 at $2.90.

From earnings, let’s now turn to Slide 13 to take a closer look at inventory and cash. Compared to Q4 2017, inventory value was 11% lower and days of inventory flat at 61 days. Compared to the previous quarter, inventory value was slightly up and days of inventory decreased by three days. During Q1 2019, we expect inventory value and days of inventory to increase from Q4 2018. At the end of Q4 2018, our cash and cash equivalents balance was $678 million. Cash flow from operating activities during the fourth quarter was approximately $97 million, which decreased year-on-year, mainly as a result of working capital movements.

Free cash flow for Q4 2018 was $82 million, which was below the $111 million achieved in Q4 2017. For the full year 2018, free cash flow increased by 12% year-on-year to $230 million. Free cash flow margin was 15.9%, 70 basis points above the full year 2017. The share buyback program that started in early November is still running and the appointed bank continues to buy the shares. To date, we haven’t made any intermediate settlements.

In summary, during the full year 2018, we have delivered another solid set of results with revenue growth, margin improvement and strong free cash flow generation, while investing in growing the business. Our key growth businesses performed well, and all our four business segments achieved double-digit underlying operating margin.

Before we open the call to questions, I would like to talk about the Q1 outlook. We expect Q1 2019 revenue to be in the range of $270 million to $310 million, reflecting a slightly softer than typical seasonal trend, and the gross margin to be broadly in line with FY 2018. For the full year 2019, there are three points to highlight. Revenue for the group is expected to decline from FY 2018 by single-digit percentage points. As previously communicated, revenue from main PMIC for our largest customer will decline over the next few years, and we anticipate the combined revenue of our remaining businesses to show strong year-on-year growth. As in previous years, we expect revenue to be second-half weighted. And finally, gross margin for the group to be broadly in line with full year 2018.

With that, I will now ask the operator to open the call for questions. Holly, over to you, please.

Mitch Steves

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. So I actually wanted to focus on the Bluetooth and RapidCharge segment. You guys just talked about that being a pretty material growth driver. So maybe you can actually provide an update first on the growth rate there and secondly, how that would impact the gross margin line going forward.

Jalal Bagherli

So hi good morning. So Mitch, on the Bluetooth low energy, we had a very good growth year. This is the fourth year in a row where we are growing double digits, and the – I believe, we grew 21% for the year. So we’re very happy with the rate that is growing and taking share in the new end equipments that IoT brings up.

So historically in the last three, four years, we’ve been strong in things, like proximity tags and fitness trackers. That continues. But we’ve added a number of new areas where Bluetooth low energy is utilized and will be going to production in things like accessories for phablets, like pens. We’re in those. It’s a big brand name that’s shipping in volume. We are in a number of electronic cars.

In China, we have a number of designs into automotive, tire pressure monitor sensors. But the area we’ll be really focused on in terms of going forward is not generating revenue today, but we started to engage with customers is the connected medical, connected health, and we have a number of engagements with top pharmaceutical companies to utilize new device that we’ve developed for this area.

And this would be very, very low-cost, very low-power device that helps with personal, medical, potentially disposable devices, insulin pumps, things for delivering drugs for diabetes, et cetera. And this is an area where we’re working with a number of customers. As I mentioned, I expect the first of which we’ll start production in the second half of 2020, because it’s a pharmaceutical drug oriented, so it takes some time to go into production, but they last a long time and very high volumes we expect. So that’s one big area that we’re focused.

Automotive is another one we – I mentioned. There are areas in terms of keyless entry as well as the tire pressure monitors. And of course, we have continuing expansion and things like Smart Home typification as well with Bluetooth.

On the RapidCharge, we maintain a very large market share. We are up in terms of high teens in terms of a percentage in 2018, but our market share is hovering in the 60% plus for RapidCharge segment of the travel adapters. We are transitioning from not only managing the various protocols for RapidCharge, which different mobile companies use more and more towards USB-PD in 2019. So we have the first uses of that already in Japan.

One of the Japanese operators is already using our USB-PD for travel adapters, and we see that happening next in Korea and China customers. So very pleased with both of those. I think another area, which is related to this, which you didn’t mention, but I’d like to highlight, is the backlight display drivers. So that’s another area where we started from a very small base, but we have some very, very unique technology.

We acquired some portfolio also from AMS, and we now have a number one market position in this area. This allows very fine control over backlights of large screens, so you can have very good dynamic range for regions of the screen to make vivid pictures despite the ambient light, et cetera.

And this is used for 4K TV, 8K TV, large screens, but coming down to midsized TVs. And we are pretty much across all the major worldwide TV manufacturers with this. This technology is very promising to take us also into micro LED-type products of the future and that could then apply to things like notebooks and tablets and ultimately, phones as well. So these are areas where I would highlight as very high growth for us going forward.

Mitch Steves

Got it, thank you. And then just one follow-up in terms of 2020. There’s a pretty wide range in terms of the revenue estimates that are out there for The Street. So if I were to look at the consensus 2020 number of revenue, is that essentially, I guess, in line or, I guess, in the ballpark of expectations for you guys? I just want to make sure that the out-year revenue number is roughly [indiscernible].

Jalal Bagherli

I mean, we would be very happy to be able to predict 2019. 2020 is a little bit out, and these are consumer trends. If you really mean 2020 as opposed to 2019, I don’t think I can guide to 2020 today. What I’ve said, our products which have legs over a number of years in terms of growth, so both Bluetooth, both high-end – sorry, high-speed charging, backlog driver, these are brand-new technologies that last a number of years and continue to grow and take market share. In addition, we have Silego products, which are growing.

Last year, they grew 24%, and they continue to deliver high growth and there’s a big market yet to be captured. So we have a lot of engines of growth, which I’m – I have no doubt in 2020 will also have an impact, but I can’t give you a number projection for 2020 today.

Mitch Steves

Got it.

Our next question today comes from the line of Andrew Gardiner of Barclays. Andrew your line is now open.

Andrew Gardiner

Good morning guys, thanks for taking my questions. Perhaps just a follow-up on that last one in terms of some of the growth drivers. Jalal, you highlighted the growth of Silego being materially ahead of what you guys have anticipated at the time of acquisition. What – can you sort of speak a bit more about what you would attribute that positive surprise to? Is it the end market in general, has the integration gone smoother or are you seeing synergies? Just a bit more detail around the CMIC portfolio would be helpful as well.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. Thank you, Andrew. And good morning to you too. The – I think the Silego products are – is kind of a new departure for us in a sense because it is programmable and is more of a – it can be more of a mass-market type product in addition to the work we do with the Tier 1 customers directly. Relative to other products, it’s much easier to put to the field through distribution and their own network.

So there are some areas where it’s kind of new for us and unexpected in terms of estimating the percentage of growth. But that’s the baseline though as a product because it can go on any electronic PCB board, basically, for any equipment and soak up analog, digital, discrete into nice little package at a comparable comparative cost. It has a lot of applications.

But I think that probably what we underestimated is ease of use and the stickiness of the software. When you provide the software to designers, they continue to design new chips with it, because it’s relatively simple to use, it’s very fast. The complexity of the device is not very high, so the turnaround of design is also fast and it helps.

And I think that what we indicated originally in terms of growth was 15 percentage was very respectable growth based on historical trends of the business as a stand-alone business, because we weren’t sure how it would pan out or – and to what speed we could integrate the product and promote it as part of Dialog. But I think the integration has gone very well, but I think the scale of the Dialog operation in terms of having access, for example, a lot more in Asia, helped a lot, and in Europe, helped a lot. So all of those have contributed towards growth. But really the product is unique in the sense that there is no competition apart from discrete single individual devices.

And if you need some space and if you need some reputability and ease of use for a designer and a last-minute change, I don’t think Silego has a competitor. So it’s a good device and it was introduced at the right part. I think the other thing is we’ve taken it more into the consumer market and towards more phones and consumer headsets and things that may be – it wasn’t in the original portfolio so much and that also has a higher growth rate in comparison to their steady-state to the stand-alone company. So I think all of those have helped. But I think the other thing I would highlight is we still got a lot of the world that don’t know anything about Silego, so we’ll be holding a lot of seminars around the world.

As I explained, we had seminars in Europe in February, which was very successful. For the first time, we had these seminars. Before that, in the earlier part of last year, we did seminars in Asia. So in New Year, we’ve done that in Europe, and as we speak, we just finished a number of seminars in the U.S. actually across San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose. So it’s good attendance, a lot of interest, and I think a lot of uncharted waters in the sense of people not knowing about this product as they get introduced there’s a lot of enthusiasm. So I expect this type of growth, may be not 24% this year, but certainly it would be a strong double-digit growth that propels that forward.

Andrew Gardiner

Okay. Sounds good. Also just a quick one for you, Wissam, if I could. You’ve continued to deliver stronger than anticipated gross margins really over the last couple of years. You mentioned in 2018, clearly, the business mix improved a little bit. Apple was slightly less within the mix, it seems. But you’re guiding flat at this high level again. Has the custom work with Apple declined within the mix? And why wouldn’t you continue to have that sort of a tailwind in terms of favorable mix and for gross margins to continue to expand gradually?

Jalal Bagherli

I think that’s a good question. I mean...

Wissam Jabre

That is a good question.

Jalal Bagherli

You want to cover that, but also the top line, there is a difference, right? Andrew, last year, we grew 7% despite the decoupling partially. So this year, we’re saying there will be a single-digit decline. So there is that pressure, but please comment on the actual gross margin improvements, Wissam.

Wissam Jabre

Yes, absolutely. Thanks, Andrew. So the improvements as you noted are primarily based on a couple of things, the product mix and the manufacturing costs. As you very well know and as we’ve indicated in the past, we have several initiatives every year to continue to optimize the costs, drive improved yields, lower test times and so on and so forth.

And so those we’ll not stop, we will continue to do new initiatives as they come in – as new products come on production. But as we guide, we typically look at a balanced view of what we know at the time we’re guiding. And so this is what the guidance is based on. It’s based on the information we have now.

But that doesn’t mean that we’re not in the background continuing to work hard at improving the cost structure. We were, as Jalal mentioned, helped a little bit last year also with the increased revenue, and the mix – the positive mix. This year, we do have a bit of headwind on the revenue side, and so that has to be factored in also within when we guide our margin.

Our next question today comes from the line of Stephane Houri of ODDO BHF. Stephane please go ahead.

Stephane Houri

A few questions on my side, if I may. The first one would be about your guidance for 2019. Basically, you’re guiding for single-digit decline, which is pretty wide. So what are the different scenario and the assumptions that you may make on the guidance that will be minus 9% or a guidance that will be minus 2%? That’s the first question.

And the second question is when you look at your Slide nine, it seems that some of the growth you’re expecting going forward is based on either M&A or new product. So – and you have a lot of cash at this moment. So can you help us understand if you think it is more with M&A or with new products?

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. So on the guidance, I think the issue probably to consider is the current environment as well, the trends in 2019 and given the softness we’ve seen in the last few months in the China Mobile market, we don’t know how long that lasts. I think, hopefully, this will recover. So we have to be mindful and that could be the sort of one of the variable.

The other variable is, although we are decoupling sort of over time from the PMICs in the Apple products specifically, their volume gyration has an impact. So it’s – those are the things that give us, if you like, room for thinking about the range between, as you call it, 2% to 9%. But, however, we have a number of growing businesses that counter those.

It just is very hard to predict all of those and those growing businesses are – as I just explained in the previous answer, they’re going really well. And – but it’s hard to know the exact percentage of growth depending on the economy. Generally, economy – because these are all consumer-driven products depending on how the U.S.-China thing goes, the sentiment changes.

So we got to be cautious in terms of managing our OpEx, et cetera, and this is the range that we think is prudent to work with, and I think it’s appropriate for the company through this transition of moving from our largest customer to a large extent and into IoT and computing and other new areas for us, which are harder to estimate. So I think it’s the balanced analysis that leads us to that thinking.

Stephane Houri

Okay. And about the long-term plan and the continuation with M&A and new products?

Jalal Bagherli

Yes, the long-term plan – yes, I think given that we projected that as a revenue for 2022, I don’t think there would be a lot of products that would generate that size of revenue by the time we create them, market them and the customer qualifies them and goes to production. So most of that, if you like the top of that column on the Slide nine, has always meant to be and it still continues to be representing our M&A activities. There will be some new products that will kick in there, but majority of that would come from external acquisition.

Our next question today comes from the line of Achal Sultania of Crédit Suisse. Achal please go ahead.

Achal Sultania

Two questions. First is on the Advanced Mixed Signal. The margins in that business has, obviously, seen a significant improvement this year. It used to be 4%, 5% and now it’s almost 13%. Just trying to understand is it all driven by the Silego acquisition? Or we are also seeing some level of underlying improvement in the old Power Conversion business?

And then secondly, like, if you – if I look at the customer engagement that you have with your largest customer, obviously, you had the main PMIC and the sub-PMIC business last year. How should we think about the level of engagement for this year and next year? Obviously, the main PMIC goes away, but how should we think about the sub-PMIC part or the companion charger business part for the next couple of years? Any color on that would be helpful.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. Do you want to take the first piece on profitability of the AMS high-end driven?

Wissam Jabre

Yes, let me start it on the profitability of AMS. Then – so, Achal, the – while the big chunk of the improvement came from the CMIC side, we also saw improvement in margins on the Power Conversion side. So both sides of the business have performed better in 2018 when compared to 2017. But, yes, the larger impact came from the CMIC side.

Achal Sultania

Just on that point. Is it safe to assume that, like, the CMIC business is doing like 20% plus EBIT margins right now? Would that be a fair assumption?

Wissam Jabre

Well, I probably don’t want to give a quantitative number. What I would say is it’s performing better than we anticipated on profitability and better than what we indicated when we first consolidated the business. There’s also one factor to be noted on the Power Conversion side, with the addition of backlighting, that also is a good product that helps us – that helped us improve both gross margin and obviously by that, operating margin as well. So there are a few dynamics in the AMS business that are at work to improve margin.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay, I’m going to take your second question, which was the customer engagement with our largest customer. So the – so I think the level of engagement remains high. We have still a number of teams working on the projects, and we get constant flow of new opportunities to bid for.

We win some, we lose some, like any other customer, because these are not – if there are sub-PMICs, we have a very high win rate. If it’s other areas, we have to compete with other incumbents. But the positive thing is we’re getting access to opportunities in charging, in display and also in audio subsystems, which we did not have access to before.

It was purely PMICs. So it’s much more diverse in that sense, and – but we have to deliver competitive solutions to win and – in terms of time, scale, quality and the pricing. So the relationship is very positive that the deal has underpinned that, and we have very good levels of engagement for the next – I think, we have new products that are going into production this year and the next year already, which we’ve completed, and we’re working on products for beyond that. So that’s a number of products actually for 2020 and 2021 that we are engaged with working on. So it really hasn’t been a major change since what we’ve explained at the Capital Markets Day in terms of relationship, remains the same.

Our next question today comes from the line of Adithya Metuku of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Adithya, please go ahead.

Adithya Metuku

Two questions. Firstly, just on – I just want to get a better understanding of what you’re assuming in terms of iPhone and iPad units or units going to your largest customer in 2019 when you guide for single-digit declines? And secondly, I just wondered if you could comment a bit on the Energous partnership? There was recently some articles around Vivo using them potentially in some upcoming products. So any color there. And any color on how you expect revenues to ramp from this partnership would be very helpful.

Jalal Bagherli

All right. So the – on the – I don’t think I can comment on the units of iPhone and iPad, it’s forward-looking stuff. We never do. We never will, nobody else does, including people who sell those. So what I can tell you is what we’ve explained the deal does, which is our PMICs, which are going to those products. As we said, we had two out of three of the phone platforms in September 2019 for the first time. Before, it was always old platforms. But the last September – sorry, September 2018, last September, we got reduced to two out of three.

And because of the deal that we announced in November, going forward, any new designs of phones, any new phones that come out in 2019 and beyond will not have new Dialog PMICs inside, right? Because they design their own. However, we also said that there would be sub-PMICs in those.

So going forward, those phones will no longer carry PMICs. The old phones continue to sell and ship. And of course, we ship our PMICs. But over time, that decoupling with phones will take place in terms of the amount of revenue a bit reliant on, gets less and less. And 219 – I think by September 2019, there would be a lot of PMICs, which will be a lot less, and – but the sub-PMIC continues.

The sub-PMICs because their prices, the ASPs are lot lower than PMICs, the effect, it continues to be a declining revenue in terms of phones. Pad units are strong, as – I think, as an end equipment where the new pads are popular, we are in those, and we’ll see what 2019 brings. There is potential refresh cycles in 2019 that we will do party to should they happen.

And I think over time, however, we see, again, anything with main PMIC, because of the deal announced, we will be going inside. So over a period of time, this is why the chart we had on Page nine, which we showed in the Capital Markets Day and this is an update with the 2018 figures in it, shows a decline between 2017, 2018 to 2022 and is the orange section, which is the main PMICs, which are going to zero by 2022. So over a number of years, you get out-of-form pads, watches, et cetera down to zero for the main PMICs.

So we are on that trajectory that we discussed. On the other side, the same chart shows the blue piece, which is the other products like sub-PMICs, like audio, chargers, others that we expect to grow over time and become a significant portion by itself by 2022. So that’s all, I think, I can comment on.

Adithya Metuku

And just on the Energous partnership?

Jalal Bagherli

On the Energous – yes, the Energous partnership, we provide the, if you like – how do – I guess, we provide the product manufacturing and marketing part of that partnership. They do the front-end system design, the technology, the engagement with the customers in terms of getting into new areas. It’s progressing. In our mind from an engagement point of view, it’s progressing really well. So there’s a number of good consumer brands that we are jointly approaching because we have good relationship, and we have positioned the Energous products.

It’s a complex product because it’s not something you decide to use and then just buy the chips and it will work. It has to be designed into a system, in a broader sense, including antennas, getting approval from regulatory authorities of many countries. So it’s not a simple solution in that sense, but it’s a very elegant solution relative to all the other charging – wireless charging solutions that exist out there and they have their own issues

So I think that the solution is competitive, is very elegant and so it serves real consumer application. So I’m aware of three, four large engagements that are ongoing. Vivo that you mentioned is one. And they’ve been working with Vivo for some time. And Vivo is planning to use that capability in a phone and that’s what they’re jointly working on.

And should that progress, clearly, we will be supplying the chips because the chips comes from Dialog at the end in terms of shipment to the end customer. And as I said, there’s probably three large sort of companies like that in engagement and many others in the pipeline.

But I think, I recommend if you have interest in that to listen to their earnings results because I can’t expand on other company’s prospects or revenue as a public company. So that’s as much as I can say. I don’t – we have not planned beyond what we’ve said before, which is, for 2019, it would be some amount of, if you like, low-volume shipment to innovative customers, first-time users, et cetera, who are trying things.

We don’t expect large volume in 2019. In fact, we have shipped already some units, but we’re talking thousands, they’re not millions. If the Vivo or any of the large consumer names indeed goes forward, I would expect that to be in 2020 and it would be in then millions of units. So, hopefully, that gives you some indication.

Our next question today comes from the line of Sébastien Sztabowicz of Kepler Cheuvreux.

Sébastien Sztabowicz

Could you provide a little bit of color on your OpEx budget for 2019? And also could you make an update on the partnership you have with MediaTek on PMIC? Are you happy with the results from the partnership so far?

Wissam Jabre

Okay, Sébastien, this is Wissam. Let me start maybe – by maybe some comments on OpEx for 2019. I mean, I wouldn’t necessarily want to guide the OpEx or make very detailed comment on our budget, but what I would say is, as we’ve indicated in the past the – probably the key driver for OpEx in 2019 will be the timing of the completion of our agreement with – or the deal with our largest customer because that will drive an annualized approximately $35 million of OpEx decline.

So the way to think of it is, we would anticipate after the deal closes to see around $9 million of reduction in our OpEx on a quarterly basis going forward. Having said that, obviously, we continue to manage our operating expenses very tightly as you probably have seen some good management even in the – up until Q4 2018 and the full year 2018. So that’s the extent of what I could add on the – what I could say on the OpEx at this time.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. I think the second question, we were a little bit unsure whether you meant MediaTek, because we haven’t had a partnership from – with MediaTek for a good three, four years...

Sébastien Sztabowicz

Sorry, it was Spreadtrum. Sorry, it was Spreadtrum.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. So I thought that might be the case, the Spreadtrum. So – yes, so we completed chips for them a year or so ago, and they’ve been designing it into their platforms, 4G platforms and promoting it. So we have some shipment in Q4 for one of their parts, and I think, we did make external announcement on an Indian operator, Indian phones that uses our products alongside their platform. So that was the announcement we made. I think in line with the other guys in China, they’re probably not in the strongest position right now in terms of mobile markets.

So I think we will have more shipments this year, but I don’t expect it to be a major contributor. And we – post the chips that we’ve designed, we haven’t continued that partnership. So we have not created any more chips probably close to over a year now, and we don’t expect to, because our resources are now focused on other things.

But I think the chips we have designed have life, have legs and they will generate some revenue over the next two years in 2019 and 2020, because they go on two or three, 4G platforms that they’re promoting. They tend to be smaller players who use those platforms in Southeast Asia and India. And as I said, we have one Indian operator, I think, it’s Miramax phones that was using it and – sorry, Micromax. And there would be others to come, but we don’t expect a big material impact on our results.

Sébastien Sztabowicz

Okay thank you.

Our next question today comes from the line of Robert Sanders of Deutsche Bank. Robert, please go ahead.

Robert Sanders

Yes good morning. I just wanted to come back to the new business with Apple. At the time of the carve-out, you said that you’ve been awarded a broad range of new contracts for power management, audio and charging. And today, you sounded like you were saying it was a bit more of a competitive situation against presumably TI, service and AMS.

So I’m a bit confused about how much of your growth of the – your largest customer is actually kind of locked in and how much is kind of TBD? So I’d love to get some color on that. And the second thing is on the number of sub-PMICs we should expect to see in platform of your largest customer? And could that increase in 2020 when we see world facing 3D sensing?

And then, the third thing is just on these products you’re developing. Are they more kind of merchant solutions so – or do they contain shared IP? I guess, I’m thinking here do you have the option to sell the sub-PMICs or charging ICs, for example, to other Tier 1 OEM? Thank you.

Jalal Bagherli

Robert, so I think – I don’t think I wanted to sound differently. Just that – I think you need to think about the designs with any clients in this market. Nobody has a lock-in for four years or five years on anything, right? So what we said was at the time of carve-out, we have a number of contracts awarded to us and that is the case, and this is what I said earlier, we are finishing off some 2019, 2020 products. So those are the ones that are awarded, but it is a continuous thing.

So when you come to the next season of awards for other products, you have to bid. And if it is sub-PMIC, we have a strong position because that’s where we’ve been incumbent, we have all the technologies, and we can create derivatives fast. If there are new areas for us like audio, display or charging, clearly, there are competitors who’ve been incumbent, and we have to fight to get those. It’s just normal business, and I think that continues.

But the positive is we never had access to these, now we do have. And because of that visibility, we can create IP ahead to position ourselves in a competitive situation. So I think it’s consistent with what we said at the time of carve-out. Could they increase in 2020?

Absolutely. I think we have confidence in terms of number of sub-PMICs increasing in phone, tablets and Macs. In some cases, number of parts. In other cases, increasing contents of the parts that we have. So one way or the other, we see increase and that’s reflected in those blue projections that is in the Slide nine of the Capital Market Day. That’s where we see the sub-PMICs growth from proliferation of the numbers as well as contents in terms of the new areas that I mentioned.

So those are the two answers to the three questions. The third question was you’re asking whether these are merchant solutions or custom. Everything we do for this customer for power, audio, et cetera, is custom-designed. So by themselves, we don’t sell those to anybody else. The underlying libraries and technologies, clearly, get used in a number of products for everybody. So other customers can also use them, but there isn’t – we don’t sell standard parts in terms of PMICs and mixed-signal products, as I mentioned, to our largest customer.

We currently have no further questions registered on the phone lines. So I’d like to hand back to the speakers for any further remarks today.

Jose Cano

Thank you, so much. Just to remind everyone that if you guys have any other questions, just to contact the FTI team or myself, and we’ll help you with anything. Apart from that, thank you very much for joining us today.

Jalal Bagherli

Thank you all.

Wissam Jabre

Thanks all.

