Procter & Gamble: Bullish Earnings Expectations

We wrote about Procter & Gamble Company (PG) last month once shares hit $100. The share price continues to hover around this psychological level. Many times when dealing with both stocks and commodities, it can take a concerted effort for shares to successfully break through a resistance level. Furthermore with equities expected to drop down into a daily cycle low any day now, it would seem that P&G will not be able to convincingly break through this level on this occasion.

Up to this point, we have focused our research on the firm's balance sheet and dividend. The balance sheet looks strong on the surface but we are mindful of the amount of goodwill ($47 billion) which make up the company's assets. Presently the firm pays out a forward-looking dividend of $2.87 per share per year. This number is easily covered by earnings which should come in at around $4.45 this fiscal year.

Speaking of earnings, P&G currently trades with a forward earnings multiple of just under 21. Its trailing earning multiple is actually over 24. This number is slightly higher than its average over the past five years. We believe the stock has more to run. Operating margin growth has really been helping profits grow and we don't see any signs of this trend stopping any time soon. With that said, let's take a look at how P&G's earnings statement has been trending over the past 10 quarters. As we constantly state, current events form future trends so we want to make sure P&G's key metrics and ratios on its earnings statement are trending in the right direction

The easiest way to grow profits is by growing sales. Cost cutting can only go so far before no more can be taken out of the system. P&G's revenues over the past 10 quarters are trending upward but are strikingly upwards since the March quarter of last year. Since that quarter, sales have risen well over $1 billion to hit $17.44 billion in the most recent December quarter.

Although sales have been rising, the firm's cost of goods sold also has been on the rise. In fact, the key gross margin metric came in at 48.8% in the second quarter of this present fiscal year. Over the past four quarters though, this metric is lower than average at 48.2%. Although gross margins have been pretty stable (which is what we want), this metric has been falling slightly over the past 10 quarters, indicating expenses are rising faster than top line sales. We will be looking for more stability here in the next couple of quarters.

On the income statement, we also look at the amount of shares outstanding. Preferably, we want a decreasing number as this would increase our share of the company's earnings. In the firm's most recent quarter, net income came in at $3.19 billion and reported EPS was $1.25. Dividing net income by $1.25, we can see that there was approximately 2.5 billion shares outstanding at the end of Q2. Let's go back 10 quarters to see if the amount of shares outstanding is coming down.

In Q1, fiscal 2017, net income reported was $2.714 billion and EPS was $0.99. Dividing once more earnings per share into net income, we get shares outstanding of 2.74 billion. So we have a reduction of about 240 million shares over the past 10 quarters which means that slowly but surely, we are owning more of this business.

P&G received $10.85 billion over the past four quarters in net income. By adding the firm's debt to the firm's equity on the balance sheet, we get a figure of $87.61 billion which is basically the amount of capital P&G put in over the past four quarters. Dividing $10.85 billion into this number, we get a ROC or return on capital percentage of 12.1%. This key metric is beginning to rise once more which shows management is doing well with how it's reinvesting earnings back into the business. If the upward trend continues here, the market cap of the business should increase which should consequently move the share price.

To sum up, P&G's key metrics and ratios seem to be trending in the right direction on its earnings statement. Apart from gross margins, the firm's ROC, revenues and float are all trending in a bullish pattern. Will review once more after Q3 earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.