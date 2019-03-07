Boeing And Airbus: Order Reshuffle In The Middle East

The first quarter has been an incredibly interesting one for commercial aircraft. As we already expected in January, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) decided to axe the Airbus A380 after Emirates and Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) could not reach an agreement on price and performance for the latest batch of superjumbos on order with Airbus. As Emirates reportedly walked away from the order, Airbus announced the end of the Airbus A380 production program in 2021. While the problems between Rolls Royce and Emirates are seen as the main reason for the order swap, we did a deeper dig in the dynamics of the Dubai hub and found that an aircraft the size of the A380 does not necessarily fit the airport or airline after 2020/2021.

Source: Airline Ratings

In this report, AeroAnalysis will have a look at the recent order changes and changing fleet strategies, not only from Emirates but also from Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways.

Emirates

Source: Business Traveller

Years ago, Emirates didn’t seem to be interested in the Airbus A330neo saying that it's an aircraft that's too small for their fleet. Driven by a combination of slowing economic activity, a less explosive growth profile for the Dubai hub in the 2021-2030 timeframe and lacking efficiency of the Airbus A380, Emirates has started looking at smaller wide body jets as a solution. In negotiations for an order revision Emirates had a big lever given the fact that the Trent 900 turbofans from Rolls Royce were not performing as promised and the airline had been supporting the superjumbo program while other customers stepped away from their orders. Emirates ended up canceling orders for 39 Airbus A380 aircraft and converted these orders to 40 Airbus A330-900s and 30 Airbus A350-900s. The catalog value of the cancelled orders is $17.4B vs. $21.4B for the new order. Judging from the market value, this conversion is a positive one as well having a $1.3B higher market value. However, it's highly likely that additional discounts primarily on the propulsion systems have been negotiated, making the values more or less even. The benefit for Airbus is that it will likely turn a profit on the production of the Airbus A330neo and Airbus A350 despite the elevated discounts.

The order book changes can be tabulated as shown in Table 1. This table will be expanded in this report.

Table 1: Order book changes Emirates and associated market values (Source: AeroAnalysis).

For those interested, an interview with Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates, shows how Emirates made a 180-degree turn on their fleet planning:

Etihad Airways

The other airline that announced a major fleet plan restructuring is Etihad Airways. If you want to read about their reasons to restructure, you can read more here. In short, their fleet restructuring has been driven by a failed global investment strategy as well as slowing GDP growth in the United Arab Emirates.

During the announcement of full-year results, Airbus added the following about the order from Etihad Airways:

A350 deliveries increased compared to 2017 and included 14 of the larger A350-1000s. The program reached a rate of 10 in the fourth quarter of 2018. The backlog supports this rate going forward, including the latest commercial discussions with Etihad to reduce its A350 order by 42 A350-900, leaving 20 A350-1000 for Etihad in the backlog. Airbus will continue to improve the A350 program’s performance to reach breakeven in 2019 and improve margins beyond this.

According to a Reuters report, the airline has committed to take delivery of five Airbus A350-1000s, 26 A321neos and six Boeing (BA) 777-9s in the coming years. It will continue to take delivery of Dreamliners but did not specify how many.

Combined with the statement from Airbus, that means 40 Airbus A350-900s and two Airbus A350-1000s are being cancelled, while 15 A350-1000s are being deferred. There's not much clarity about the Boeing aircraft and whether some of these orders are cancelled or deferred, but for now it seems that at least eight Boeing 777-8s and 11 Boeing 777-9s are being deferred, and possibly cancelled. With 42, and possibly up to 57, cancellations, Airbus is the biggest loser here but also Boeing seems to be losing some orders that it could use very well. The 15 Airbus A350 and 19 Boeing 777X aircraft that seem to have been deferred might be delivered after all, when Etihad completes its fleet renewal and the future looks a bit brighter for the airline, but currently these orders are doubtful.

Table 2: Order book changes Emirates and Etihad Airways and associated market values (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Combining the changes to the fleet planning for Emirates and Etihad Airways, we see that these two airlines combined are about to shave off almost $10.5B worth of orders primarily affecting the bigger and medium wide body aircraft, namely the Airbus A380, Boeing 777X and Airbus A350. Another medium wide body aircraft that likely is being affected is the Boeing 787-10 for which Boeing and Emirates reached a tentative agreement in 2017. We do think that it's important to keep the buying power of these companies in mind and how it affects the order books of Airbus and Boeing if things don’t go smoothly at the side of these airlines at the same time Airbus and Boeing have backlogs running in the hundreds of billions for commercial aircraft so a $10.5B is big but it represents just little over 2% of the backlog.

Qatar Airways

Source: Qatar Airways

One operator of the Airbus A380 that also came with news is Qatar Airways. Qatar Airways currently does operate a fleet of 10 Airbus A380s, but will be retiring the aircraft once they hit the 10-year mark. Qatar Airways took delivery of the first superjumbo in late 2014 meaning that first aircraft would be phased out by late 2024, 5 years from now. The replacements that comes to mind is the Boeing 777X, but on the "thinner" routes the Airbus A350-1000 would suffice as well.

So, the phase out of the Airbus A380 opens opportunities for the Boeing 777X. In 2016, we considered a stretch of the Boeing 777-9 to be an Airbus A380 killer, but it seems that even the Boeing 777-9 can be given that title.

British Airways

Source: Boeing

A bit of an odd mention in this story is British Airways. The airline obviously is not a Middle Eastern airline, but it does have ties to the Middle East via Qatar Airways’ stake in the airline group that British Airways is part of. Additionally, British Airways is one of the airlines that was interested in the Airbus A380, but the European jet maker was unwilling to meet the airline on price point. The next move from British Airways has been an order with Boeing for the Boeing 777-9 and it can be considered a clear sign to Airbus to be more flexible on pricing if it wants to win future orders.

The airline ordered 18 Boeing 777-9 aircraft with options for another 24. It does seem that the slots for aircraft that Etihad Airways has deferred or cancelled already have been filled by British Airways.

Table 3: Order book changes Emirates, Etihad Airways and British Airways and associated market values (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we see is that Airbus is suffering the most pain as the possible deferral by Etihad Airways for the Boeing 777X already has been neutralized while this is not the case for the Airbus A350.

Conclusion

What we see is that reduced GDP growth as well as unwillingness for Airbus and Rolls Royce to meet customers on price point has led to final nail in the coffin for the Airbus A380. with all-fleet plan changes and replacement orders by Etihad Airways, Emirates and British Airways go at the "expense’" of Airbus, as it loses $7.4B worth of orders. However, you could question how much of a pain this is to Airbus given that on the $7.8B order loss they would not have generated a profit anyways. The big winner of the reshuffled fleet plans seems to be the Airbus A330neo as well as the Boeing 777X. For now, we have one airline committing to the Airbus A350, while another one is walking away from most of its orders for the Airbus A350. Boeing might be missing out on a Dreamliner order from Emirates, but it could very well be the case that what it loses in Dreamliner orders it will gain in orders for the Boeing 777X.

