Alibaba: Recovering In 2019 And International Expansion

Year-to-date has been nothing but up for Alibaba (BABA). The stock reached its lows when it dipped below $135 a share in early January, marking the beginning of the recovery. Based on the current economic situation in China, many are wondering whether the current price provides ample opportunity. Add on to this the strong price movements we have seen in the previous few months and the situation becomes more opaque.

What Is Driving The Recovery

There are a few reasons that I attribute to uptrend. First, President Trump decided to postpone the tariff increase past the March 1 deadline. This may indicate that talks are going well as he has been claiming, but there may just be a realization that "death by tariffs" is not a sound strategy long term.

We can see above that there was a large jump in the stock price at market open on March 1. The majority of Chinese Internet players saw a positive jump on the news. The KWEB ETF experienced a pop at market open due to the news but, as it is earnings season, there has been some volatility as of late.

Source: Google

More recently, Alibaba has announced a partnership with Office Depot (ODP). This is a first for Alibaba and a major milestone. The company previously partnered with US companies, but this was to sell American products in China. This time, Alibaba will have access to American consumers through Office Depot, specifically focusing on the SMB market (small- mid-sized businesses). According to Reuters, this gives Alibaba access to 10 million customers and 1,800 sales agents.

This is a deal that's mutually beneficial for all involved. Alibaba has access to thousands of suppliers, suppliers that SMBs may have previously not been able to find. This now allows them to sell internationally through Alibaba's various marketplaces, which harnesses hundreds of millions of potential customers.

For those unfamiliar, Office Depot has been shifting its focus onto business services as its conventional office supply retail segments continue to face pressure from Amazon (AMZN). Business services are now Office Depot's largest revenue segment. This deal opens the door for Alibaba to now combat Amazon on its home turf and hopefully make more deals like this in the future.

Of course there's always the fear that the two governments will clash again. If this were to happen, it's a slim chance that the deal would need to be cancelled, but it would most likely become more expensive for Alibaba to operate on American soil (more than it already is). However, this is all speculation.

This deal follows the latest report that NetEase (NTES) is in talks with Amazon over merging its e-commerce platform. Amazon is interested in merging with China's largest e-commerce platform that specializes in imported goods, Kaola. This platform is ahead of Tmall and JD Worldwide and has more than 5,000 international brands.

If the merger comes to fruition then Amazon will be on Alibaba's home turf. This will create an interesting dynamic between the two e-commerce giants as neither is too well known in the other's home country. However, they are taking different approaches. Alibaba is approaching B2B with a focus on the SMB market while Amazon is continuing with B2C.

Conclusion

An international e-commerce war may be beginning to heat up as Amazon and Alibaba move into each other's home territory. Historically, each company has dominated a different section of the world. Amazon reigns in North America and Europe while Alibaba is the king in Asia. However, their expansions are finally beginning to conflict.

Source: cbinsights

Both Alibaba and Amazon are investing heavily into India. That said, they are doing it differently. Amazon is sticking to its conventional marketplace strategy, acquiring consumers to purchase items from the site and upsell into other segments such as movies and music. Alibaba, on the other hand, is investing heavily into online applications such as e-wallets, but is investing into existing companies rather than combating head on like Amazon.

This appears to be the same strategy each are approaching within the home country expansion. Amazon is attempting a merger to directly become exposed within China, meanwhile Alibaba is creating partnerships and depending on Office Depot's existing customer base for the expansion.

Each company has proved that their strategies can work, but who will come out on top is yet to be seen. The competition within each other's home market also will become a monkey wrench in the existing thesis of either company if either can gain substantial market share.

If you are interested in China and want to learn more about the economy and the opportunities within, give Corporate China a shot. Subscribers gain access to: Reviews of economic reports

In-depth company analysis

Price targets and the models used

Daily news headlines and how they affect the market This is an exciting time to be monitoring the Chinese economy. Geopolitical events such as the on-going trade war and a slowing economy are creating a tough environment full of emotion. I sort through the emotion to find the opportunity. If you are interested, start today with a free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.