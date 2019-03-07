2 Dividend Blue Chips Set To Soar And 1 Yield Trap To Ignore

CVS and Walgreens face their own challenges, but each offers safe dividends, and far stronger growth and total return potentials, especially at today's very low valuations.

Kraft's core business has eroded, its profitability has plunged, and management's acquisition and cost cutting strategy has failed, making it a dangerous yield trap to avoid.

Kraft, CVS and Walgreens are all famous blue-chips that have been crushed recently, but just two of these dividend stocks are good buys, while the other should be avoided.

But that requires being able to recognize the difference between quality deep value opportunities and yield/value traps that are cheap for a reason.

Deep value dividend growth investing, when done correctly, can be an awesome way to compound both your income and wealth over time.

Deep value dividend growth investing combines two of the most powerful and time tested wealth and income compounding strategies ever discovered.

That's why both my model portfolios use them to try to generate generous, safe and growing income as well as great long-term total returns. That includes my Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio or DVDGP (beating the market by 6.5% after 10 weeks), as well as my brand new Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio or BDGP (pure dividend aristocrats and kings).

But deep value investing can be tricky, with investors having to make judgment calls about whether a company's shares are beaten down for good reason (the thesis is broken), or truly represent a discount to intrinsic value.

In other words, how can you tell the difference between a quality value stock set to soar and a yield trap to ignore? Since I work as an analyst for Simply Safe Dividends (covering over 200 companies per year), I have learned some time tested techniques for being able to spot the difference, which is critical for saving income growth investors a lot of heartache and money.

So let's take a look at Kraft Heinz (KHC), a once venerable blue-chip that just had its thesis break, and compare it to two blue-chips I just bought for my two portfolios, CVS Health (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).

Specifically, I'll show you the five things I look at to determine whether a stock is a good value opportunity or a high-risk yield trap to avoid. When we're done you'll see why I consider Walgreens and CVS to be beaten down blue-chips set to soar, while Kraft remains a yield-trap to ignore.

1. Dividend Safety: No Contest

When it comes to deep value dividend investing nothing is more important than dividend safety. After all, income investors tend to badly punish companies that cut their payouts, which Kraft investors learned the hard way when the company's 36% dividend cut resulted in shares plunging 27% in a single day and fell to a new all-time low.

There are two main parts to the safe dividend formula, payout ratio, and debt. As you can see below, Kraft's dividend, even post-cut, remains highly dangerous, thanks to free cash flow payout ratio that remains well above 100% and far above the 70% level that's safe for consumer staples companies.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Safe FCF Payout Ratio (Industry Standards) Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Kraft Heinz 4.8% 549% 70% 20 (Very Unsafe) CVS 3.6% 31% 40% 74 (Safe) Walgreens 2.7% 26% 40% 89 (Very Safe)

In contrast, CVS and Walgreens still have payout ratios far below their respective 40% safe limits, which is why Simply Safe Dividends considers their dividends safe, and very safe, respectively.

But as we've seen this year with several companies, balance sheet strength is also important. A decade of record low-interest rates means that a lot of companies took on cheap debt to fund growth efforts (and or buybacks) and so you want to make sure that excessive leverage isn't going to force even a well-covered dividend to get cut.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Forward Net Leverage Ratio (2019) Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Return On Invested Capital Kraft Heinz 4.3 4.7 4.7 BBB 3.9% 6% CVS 5.8 4.4 3.7 BBB 4.3% 7% Walgreens 3.7 3.3 11.0 BBB 4.2% 14% Safe Limit 3 or lower 3 or lower 8 or higher BBB- or higher NA 6% or higher

All three companies have indeed taken on a lot of debt to make big acquisitions in recent years (more on this in a moment), and all three have net leverage ratios above the 3.0 limit that is considered safe for most companies.

However, all three have also announced plans to aggressively deleverage to maintain strong investment grade credit ratings and the low borrowing costs those entail. However, the trouble for Kraft is that its core business model struggles mean that it's forced to use cost-cutting and asset sales to do that, which is not easy (since selling assets also reduces cash flow).

(Source: Kraft investor presentation)

In fairness to management, Kraft does plan to get its net leverage down to 3.0 as soon as possible, but given the headwinds (more on this in a moment) it's facing, that is not guaranteed to happen.

That's why analysts expect that 2019 will see Kraft's high leverage ratio rise even higher which puts it at risk of credit rating downgrades. In fact, on February 22nd, the day Kraft dropped its bombshell, S&P revised its outlook from stable to negative:

It could downgrade Kraft Heinz over the next 12 to 24 months if its business continues to falter, an inability to control costs, or if its credit ratios don't improve. The rating could also be lowered if the ongoing SEC investigation uncovers material accounting misstatements, internal control problems or other accounting irregularities." - S&P (emphasis added)

Analysts already expect the company's credit ratios to deteriorate this year, meaning that Kraft is at high risk of a downgrade to BBB-, just one notch above junk bond status.

Moody's is less pessimistic about the company, though it did lower its Baa2 rating (BBB equivalent) outlook from positive to stable after Kraft's thesis breaking announcements.

Since that would greatly increase its borrowing costs, the company may have to cut the dividend again to remain investment grade, which is why I consider its payout unsafe even after a 36% reduction.

In contrast, CVS and Walgreens are expected to make good on their deleveraging efforts as you can see by their rapidly declining forward leverage ratios.

2. Core Business Models: Kraft's Strategy Had A Critical Flaw, While CVS And Walgreens Are More Likely To Achieve Consistent Long-Term Growth

Kraft's February 21st bombshell is effectively proof its dividend growth investment thesis has broken. That announcement included:

a $15.4 billion write-down on core brands such as Oscar Mayer and Kraft (as well as its Canadian retail business)

2019 EBITDA guidance calling for a 10% decline, which was 15% off what analysts had initially expected

a 36% dividend cut made necessary by high debt so that management could pursue future M&A to try to reshuffle the brand portfolio (which itself comes with high execution risk)

an SEC investigation into accounting policies that might require restating several years of finances

For income investors like me who primarily seek safe and growing dividends, the 36% payout cut alone is a deal breaker. But the SEC investigation into accounting is a potentially bigger red flag because it means the financial data that we've been looking at over the years might have been wrong.

However, fundamentally the huge write-down on core brands that Kraft has owned for decades is potentially the most troubling news of all. As Bloomberg explains this is "a striking acknowledgment that changing consumer tastes have destroyed the value of some of the company’s key assets."

Remember that the reason that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) partnered with 3G Capital to buy Heinz for $23.3 billion in 2013 was to acquire its wide moat brands. Then in 2015 Berkshire helped put together the $49 billion Kraft buyout that Buffett now admits was a mistake, with Heinz overpaying for Kraft whose wide moat has steadily eroded over time. As a result Berkshire just wrote off $3 billion on its Kraft investment.

While Buffett has no plans to sell his Kraft stake, ultimately the core strategy that Heinz, led by the 3G-installed management team, pursued was a mistake. That strategy was focused on large scale, debt and stock-based M&A, and extreme cost-cutting. However, in its earnings release, the company admitted that it had been "over-optimistic" on its savings expectations.

However, that cost-cutting came at the expense of reinvesting in brands, including pivoting to healthier options that are now "on trend" with today's consumers. Specifically, the company's R&D and marketing spend was about 2.9% of revenue compared to mid- to high-single digits that most food companies use to stay competitive and maintain their brand moats and pricing power.

The benefit has been operating margins of about 25%, far above the low to mid-teens that most of its rivals enjoy. The downside has been organic growth averaging -1% CAGR since the merger closed, with total sales (including M&A) of about 2.5% compared to mid- to high single digits for other food companies. This shows that the management team 3G installed sacrificed profitability for growth, which is not a sustainable long-term strategy.

While many consumer staples companies have struggled in recent years, they also appear to be in far better shape than Kraft at least based on 2019's awful outlook. For example, General Mills (GIS) just reiterated its 2019 guidance for 9.5% sales growth and 7.5% adjusted EPS growth. Meanwhile Mondelez (MDLZ), which used to be part of Kraft, also just reiterated guidance that, compared to Kraft's is great:

Organic Net Revenue growth of 3 percent plus

High-single-digit Adjusted EPS growth at constant currency

Free Cash Flow of $3 billion-plus

Dividend growth outpacing Adjusted EPS growth

Kraft's plan for 2019 and beyond is to now reinvest in its brands, but divestitures needed to pay down debt quickly will create a 3.5% sales growth headwind for a company whose revenue growth in recent years has been flat at best when it wasn't busy making huge acquisitions. And higher R&D and marketing spending (about 25% or so) will still leave KHC at about 4% brand reinvestment as a percentage of revenue, at the low end of its peer group.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

This shows the trouble Kraft is having in adapting its portfolio of ever-weakening brands, which is why management has been so focused on mega-deals like launching an unsolicited $143 billion takeover offer for Unilever (UL) in 2017. Fortunately, that deal was declined by Unilever and a good thing too, since according to the Harvard Business Review about 80% of big M&A deals fail. This is mostly due to companies overpaying for targets, using too much debt, and failing to achieve expected cost synergies, all things Kraft is guilty off.

Ultimately all these trends and data point to one unmistakable fact. Kraft's management team is low quality, and not handing investor capital well. And don't just take my word for it. Here's what Morningstar's Erin Lash has to say about the quality of the management team installed by 3G.

As shown in its languishing returns and declining sales trends, we believe Kraft Heinz management is prioritizing near-term cash flows and outsize profitability at the expense of its long-term competitive position (as it has failed to direct sufficient resources to support its intangible assets). In this vein, returns on invested capital (including goodwill) have amounted to a paltry mid-single-digit level on average the last three years, below our 7% cost of capital estimate. And while management has alluded to the merits of upping its brand spending, we've yet to see tangible proof it is willing to sacrifice profits to do so over a longer horizon. As such, we believe Kraft Heinz's stewardship of shareholder capital is Poor." - Morningstar, (emphasis added)

In contrast, CVS and Walgreens, like most US companies, have "standard" capital allocation ratings. Per my personal policy, I don't invest in companies with poor management, which is one of the reasons none of my portfolios own AT&T (T), another poorly run company.

Now CVS is also famous for its big transformative M&A, including

2006 $21 billion purchase of Caremark RX (which made into one of America's largest pharmacy benefit managers)

2015's $12.7 billion purchase of Omnicare, another PBM that also gave it exposure to long-term care (senior housing)

2018's $78 billion (including debt) acquisition of health insurer Aetna, its largest deal ever

And in a moment we'll see that CVS as well has made some big mistakes, including vastly overpaying for Omnicare, and potentially spending $20 billion too much to buy Aetna.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

But as you can see, CVS's top and bottom lines have been growing far faster and more consistently than Kraft's, thanks to the core pharmacy business, which continues to win market share through management's ongoing vertical integration strategy.

Walgreens too is a consumer staples blue-chip that has used its fair share of M&A to expand in a mature and slow-growing industry. Since 2010 the company has made five purchases including Duane Reade, the remaining 45% stake in Alliance Boots, Prime Therapeutics (a PBM), 1,932 Rite Aid (RAD) stores, and a 40% stake in a Chinese Pharmacy chain. In total Walgreens spent $15.1 billion on these acquisitions.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

But while it has meandered a bit into PBM, for the most part, Walgreens has stayed in its lane and focused on its core business, which is retail pharmacies. And like CVS that core business has been able to drive modest sales growth and decent bottom line growth over time.

Basically, the big difference between a value/yield trap and a good deep value blue-chip is an ability to deliver steady growth in sales, earnings, and cash flow.

This is what Kraft has been unable to deliver, while CVS and Walgreens have. That's due to superior business model's, better management teams, and, despite the occasional misstep in M&A, an ability to allocate investor capital far more effectively.

3. Profitability Trends: CVS And Walgreens Have Kraft Beat Hands Down

The quality of a company's business model and management team is critical to long-term investing success. A key difference between a value/yield trap and a good deep value investment is not buying a company whose core fundamentals are steadily deteriorating.

Thus what you want to see is either consistent or rising profitability, including in key metrics like returns on invested capital (the best management quality proxy) and free cash flow margin (what pays the dividend and repays debt).

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Kraft has seen its profitability fall off a cliff in recent years, including a 73% decline in ROIC in the past decade and substantial declines in its FCF margin. Remember that FCF is operating cash flow minus capex (investing in the business) and so 3G's huge cost-cutting focus should have been able to boost FCF margins over time, even with flat sales. But weakening pricing power (especially with big retailers) combined with rising inflationary costs (for things like trucking and manufacturing) have actually resulted in deteriorating free cash flow that makes even the much smaller dividend unsafe.

CVS has also struggled with its fair share of merger-related issues, especially with Omnicare.

The LTC business has continued to experience industry-wide challenges that have impacted our ability to grow the business at the rate that was originally estimated when the Company acquired Omnicare, Inc in 2015. These challenges include lower occupancy rates in skilled nursing facilities, significant deterioration in the financial health of numerous skilled nursing facility customers which resulted in a number of customer bankruptcies in 2018, and continued facility reimbursement pressures." - CVS earnings release

Basically, senior housing has suffered from years of overbuilding on supply that has outstripped rising demand. When combined with lower government reimbursement rates, this forced CVS to make not one, but two write-downs in 2018 totaling $6.1 billion on Omnicare's LTC business. In effect, CVS is admitting it paid about double what Omnicare was worth, which isn't exactly great capital allocation.

LTC problems at Omnicare are why CVS had to issue very disappointing 2019 guidance, including a 4.3% decline in adjusted EPS due mostly to LTC's expected 10% decline in 2019 operating profits.

And as many analysts have pointed out, CVS almost certainly vastly overpaid for Aetna, with Trapping Value estimating by as much as $20 billion (a figure I find reasonable). This means that even with strong Aetna integration, CVS is likely to be facing a huge write-down in the future. That's assuming that the ever-present regulatory/political risks facing health insurance (like single-payer healthcare) don't result in that business going away completely.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

But ultimately the reason why I've bought CVS and recommend it to readers is that CVS's profit metrics are generally headed in the right direction. Yes ROIC has plunged to Kraft-like levels in 2018, but that's due to the huge Aetna acquisition. Good execution on that deal should eventually return CVS's ROIC to the 14% to 16% levels it was at before the deal was done (and it obtained the $40 billion in financing required for it).

Why am I still bullish on CVS? Because for one thing, its core business remains strong, including dominant positions in all its segments.

(Source: CVS Factsheet)

While CVS is guiding for a 2019 EPS decline due to LTC issues, its strong core businesses, $325 million in cost savings (part of the $750 million in AET synergies in the first two years), and a frozen but safe dividend, mean that the company will still be able to deliver on its deleveraging efforts.

(Source: CVS earnings presentation)

While Wall Street is focused on earnings, what pays off debt and funds the dividend is cash flow. CVS is guiding for about $7.6 billion in free cash flow this year. That means a 34% FCF payout ratio on the $2.6 billion dividend cost and $5 billion in retained FCF with which to pay down its debt. It's also 12% higher than 2018's FCF figure, which itself grew 7.5% from 2017's level.

(Source: CVS investor presentation)

In other words, CVS's path to its long-term deleveraging target is still on track thanks to steadily rising free cash flow. In fact, even with modest FCF growth over the next three years, CVS should be able to pay off nearly all its maturing debt ($18 billion worth), with retained free cash flow alone. This minimizes its potential exposure to tighter credit markets during a future recession (possibly coming in 2020 or 2021).

(Source: CVS earnings presentation)

That would be enough to get it to target leverage and let it restart dividend growth. According to FactSet research, analysts think CVS will begin growing the dividend in 2021 (by a token amount), with growth accelerating to about 8% in the future, in line with free cash flow and adjusted earnings.

2021 dividend growth:0.5%

2022 growth: 7.9%

2023 growth: 7.8%

2024 growth: 8.1%

2025 growth: 7.9%

What about Walgreens? Well, this dividend aristocrat has 43 straight years of dividend hikes to its credit and becomes a dividend king in 2026. Walgreens' far less ambitious M&A over the years have helped drive not just consistent top and bottom line growth but helped it to secure the best profitability profile of these three companies.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

That includes the highest ROIC, which has been trending up since the big Boots Alliance deal closed in 2015. FCF margins are rather low, but that's by design since management has forgone CVS's approach of trying to diversify into higher-margin industries like PBM and health insurance. Walgreen's is happy to just stick to its knitting, which is retail pharmacy, where it's the #2 in US market share after CVS (22.4% market share, up 1.8% in the past year).

While that comes with its own risks, including ongoing struggles with comps in non-pharmacy retail, management is striking various joint ventures with companies like Alphabet's Verily (to reduce healthcare costs via deep AI-based data analysis), and having LabCorp build 600 in pharmacy healthcare centers (think CVS Minute Clinics). And according to the WSJ, Walgreens and Humana (HUM) are negotiating a joint venture where each will take an undisclosed stake in the other, as well as work towards integrating services for each other's customers.

In other words, Walgreens also plans to become more vertically integrated, though it's taking a far less risky and aggressive approach than CVS. That's likely to the same conservative corporate culture that has allowed it to become a dividend aristocrat and such a trusted part of many income investors' portfolio.

But there is another key difference between Walgreens and CVS, which is that Walgreens' core business model has global reach, via Boots' European pharmacies, as well as the company's various equity stakes in global pharmacy chains.

(Source: Walgreen's)

The company directly operates 18,500 pharmacies in 11 countries but has equity stakes in thousands more in 25 nations on five continents. While this does expose it to some currency risk, it also helps create a long growth runway that should allow Walgreens to deliver very safe and steadily rising, recession-resistant dividends for decades to come.

The bottom line is that when it comes to each company's core business model and long-term profitability trends, CVS and Walgreen's stand head and shoulders above floundering Kraft, which is why I consider them quality deep value buys, while Kraft's still-dangerous dividend is one to avoid.

4. Total Return Potentials: CVS And Walgreens Offer Greater Reward With Lower Risk

What drives my recommendations (and portfolio buys) is the total return profile, which is based on a valuation-adjusted Gordon Dividend Growth Model (relatively effective since 1954). This means I look at four things: yield, safety, long-term cash flow growth potential, and valuation.

Company Yield 5 Year Expected Cash Flow Growth (Analyst Consensus) Expected Total Return (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential Kraft Heinz 4.8% 2.0% 6.8% 11.5% to 12.9% CVS 3.6% 8.0% 11.6% 17.2% to 18.5% Walgreens 2.7% 9.5% 12.2% 13.3% to 16.1% S&P 500 1.9% 6.4% 8.3% 2% to 8%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Multipl.com, analyst estimates, F.A.S.T Graphs)

Kraft might offer the highest yield by far, But according to FactSet Research, analysts expect the company to deliver just 2% CAGR cash flow growth over the coming five years (which I consider a reasonable forecast). While CVS and Walgreen's are hardly growth rockstars, both are expected to deliver high single-digit growth, which I consider a reasonable forecast given each company's recent few years of results.

Yield + long-term cash flow growth gives you a relatively good estimate of what kind of total returns you can expect, assuming the valuation doesn't change. On that front CVS and Walgreen's blow Kraft out of the water, even with lower yields, courtesy of faster growth.

But even adjusting for valuations, Kraft's best case scenario is about 13% long-term total returns, compared to CVS and Walgreen's low-end estimates of 17% and 13%, respectively. Sure Kraft MIGHT beat the market in the next few years, (due to S&P 500's elevated valuations), however, CVS and Walgreen's are offering superior total returns courtesy of much better growth potential plus far safer dividends.

5. Valuations: Kraft's Cheap For A Reason While CVS And Walgreens Are Great Value Opportunities

Data by YCharts

None of these companies have had a great year, but Kraft has fallen off a cliff. But I warn investors that sometimes a company becomes cheap for a reason, such as the thesis breaking. Kraft's bombshell announcements certainly qualify, meaning it's probably not a great deep value investment for all but the most risk-tolerant investors.

My favorite valuation method for dividend stocks is Dividend Yield Theory or DYT. This is the sole approach that asset manager and newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has used since 1966 on blue-chip dividend stocks (based on six quality criteria).

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

The results have been over 30 years of market-beating returns and with less volatility to boot. In fact, according to Hulbert Financial Digest over the past 30 years, IQT has the best risk-adjusted returns of any investing newsletter in America. And the ONLY approach they use is dividend yield theory on blue-chip dividend stocks.

DYT simply compares a company's yield to its long-term historical average. As long as the thesis doesn't break, yields tend to be mean reverting and return to a historical norm that approximates fair value.

Company Yield 5 Year Average Yield Potential Discount To Fair Value Potential Upside To Fair Value Kraft Heinz 4.8% 3.1% 37% 58% CVS 3.6% 1.8% 49% 95% Walgreens 2.7% 1.9% 32% 47%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory)

DYT says that all three of these stocks are deeply undervalued, based on my personal blue-chip valuation scale.

However, remember that anytime you have a stock whose thesis breaks, including announcing possible accounting irregularities, you need to throw DYT out the window because it doesn't work for poorly run, effectively broken companies.

And of course, there are other valuation methods that have also proven effective over time, such as the PE ratio (Chuck Carnevale's favorite valuation approach).

Company P/Adjusted EPS Historical P/Adjusted EPS Growth Baked Into Price Expected Growth Potential Discount To Fair Value Kraft Heinz 9.7 22.7 1.1% 2.0% 57% CVS 8.0 16.3 0.2% 8.0% 51% Walgreens 10.3 20.9 1.4% 9.5% 51%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, Benjamin Graham)

Here too we see that all three companies appear cheap when comparing their trailing adjusted PEs to their historical norms (20 year average for CVS and WBA, and 7 years for KHC). This shows us that shares are baking in very little growth, creating the potential for multiple expansion in the future (a valuation boost). But Kraft's expected growth rate is so small that its valuation expansion potential is far lower than CVS and Walgreens, which are expected to grow many times faster than what their current adjusted PEs imply.

One final valuation approach I like to use is Morningstar's three-stage discounted cash flow models. These are created with what are usually some of the most conservative growth assumptions on Wall Street and built by industry experts that factor in a company's overall risk profile.

Company Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Estimated Discount To Fair Value Upside Potential To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Kraft Heinz $60 45% 81% 4.7% to 6.1% CVS $96 42% 72% 5.6% to 6.9% Walgreens $73 11% 13% 1.1% to 3.9%

(Source: Morningstar)

Morningstar is pretty bullish on KHC's long-term potential, despite all the negatives the company has been facing in the past few years (including horrible management mistakes). Thus Morningstar does back up KHC bulls in saying that Kraft is one of the most undervalued companies in America, and could generate double-digit total returns in the coming years.

But Morningstar considered CVS to be nearly as undervalued, and a far better quality company, which is likely to deliver superior total returns (on top of a safer dividend). Walgreens appears less undervalued to Morningstar, though they agree it's at least 11% undervalued, which makes it a strong buy in my book.

The point is that while Kraft may be a potentially good ultra-deep value investment for risk-tolerant investors, for dividend growth investors concerned with safe and steadily rising dividends Kraft's issues (poor management, deteriorating fundamentals, accounting uncertainty) make it uninvestable.

In contrast, CVS is a table-pounding buy right now, and Walgreen's is a very strong buy.

Bottom Line: CVS And Walgreens Are Undervalued Blue-Chips Set To Soar While Kraft Remains A Yield-Trap To Ignore

Don't get me wrong, stocks are called a "risk asset" for a reason. Nothing on Wall Street is guaranteed and even the bluest of blue-chips (like dividend aristocrats) can fall from grace. Kraft Heinz is merely the latest in a long line of famous companies whose thesi have broken, and whose dividend loving shareholders have paid a dear price.

While Kraft is potentially undervalued today (as Morningstar believes), I consider the dangers facing its much-reduced dividend to be too great to add it to DVDGP or recommend it for conservative income investors. Not just does Kraft have to deleverage its balance sheet rapidly (not easy to do with asset sales that also impact cash flow), but it must also reinvest in its struggling core brands to turn around organic growth without resorting to margin-destroying price cuts.

With management indicating that it is planning future M&A to bolster its brand portfolio, and its accounting practices now in question, the financial data we have on Kraft, both now and in the future, is uncertain. Thus even though Kraft may look like a deep value play on paper, I consider it a dangerous yield-trap to avoid.

CVS and Walgreens are not risk-free companies by any means (no company is). However, while CVS has had its fair share of M&A induced growing pains (and will likely have more in the future), ultimately the core business continues to generate rising sales, earnings, and cash flow. While 2019 guidance was weaker than expected due to issues with LTC, free cash flow is set to grow strongly, which means the dividend remains safe and the company will be able to deleverage over time, and eventually resume dividend growth (of about 8%).

Walgreens, a dividend aristocrat, is the least undervalued and safest of these three, thanks to a more conservative M&A strategy that mostly keeps management from wandering out beyond its core circle of competence. Walgreens faces the least exposure to regulatory/political risks than CVS does, due to a smaller PBM business and no direct exposure to health insurance that one day might be decimated by single payer.

I expect Walgreen's slow but steady gains in market share, combined with secular growth tailwinds from rising drug use by an aging global population, to drive decent growth in its top and bottom line (about 9.5% cash flow growth over the next few years). That should result in slower but high single-digit dividend growth that will probably result in mid-double digit long-term total returns and makes this deep value dividend aristocrat a great buy I can recommend.

