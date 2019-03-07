Is Orchid Island Capital's Current Dividend Safe? (Includes 2019 Monthly Dividend Projections)

This article also provides direct, factual evidence as to why ORC experienced mounting pressure to reduce the company’s dividend heading into and during 2018 (which I correctly projected in 2017).

Author’s Note: This article provides a detailed analysis with supporting documentation on the “most probable/suitable” dividend per share rate Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) will/should declare for March-December 2019. I decided to cover this topic due to the number of readers who have specifically requested such an analysis be specifically performed on ORC in light of recent earnings. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section near the bottom of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed analysis with supporting documentation as to why there was growing pressure for ORC to reduce the company’s monthly dividend per share rate heading into 2018. This article will also provide an ORC dividend sustainability analysis (including my monthly dividend per share rate projection for March-December 2019).

Understanding the tax and dividend payout characteristics of ORC will provide investors with an overall better understanding of the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. Due to the fact ORC has produced an annualized dividend yield of at least 11.5% since the company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) in 2013 (and more recently towards 14%), many investors have chosen this stock (and other sector peers) for an income-producing equity investment. From reading this article, investors will better understand how a qualified real estate investment trust (“REIT”) per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) comes up with an entity’s current dividend per share rate and specific signs when an increase or decrease should be implemented.

I will be performing one key dividend sustainability test within this article. This test will be termed “TEST 1”. This article will also include a brief analysis regarding two of ORC’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) regarding the same general topic of discussion. At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding my personal projection of ORC’s dividend per share rate for March-December 2019. I will also include my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target on ORC.

Estimated REIT Taxable Income (“ERTI”) Less Current and Deferred Gain (Loss) on Derivatives Overview:

Before we begin ORC’s dividend sustainability and projection analysis, let us briefly get accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. ORC does not provide a table that is comparable to Table 1. In fact, ORC provides fairly little information in regards to IRC metrics. This is one of the main reasons why I periodically provide readers this dividend sustainability analysis. Table 1 below shows ORC’s ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives from the prior eight quarters. All figures within Table 1 are for the “three-months ended” (quarterly) timeframe.

Table 1 – ORC ERTI Less Current and Deferred Gain (Loss) on Derivatives Analysis (Q1 – Q4 2017 + 2018)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using ORC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

The quarterly net income (loss) figures shown in Table 1 above are derived from ORC’s income statement (technically speaking, the company’s “statement of operations”; see red reference “A”). In order for ORC to come up with a proper ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives figure, there are specific Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to IRC adjustments (reversals) that need to be performed each quarter. Income and expense recognition of certain accounting transactions differ between GAAP and the IRC (book versus tax accounting treatments; see red reference “B”). Also, one needs to be mindful of any capital loss carryforward regarding MBS/investments and deferred gains (losses) on derivative instruments that may have arisen from prior tax years (topics/calculations beyond a “free to the public” article; have provided such detailed topics in prior mREIT dividend sustainability analyzes).

After accounting for ORC’s book versus tax reversals from net income (loss), one can now calculate the company’s ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives amount (see red reference “C”). Once this is complete, since ORC currently does not have any preferred stock outstanding (see red reference “D”), the company’s ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives for common shareholders figure is known (see red reference “E”). Due to the specific IRC provision stating an entity must distribute at least 90% of its annual REIT taxable income (“AREITTI”) to retain the company’s qualified REIT status, quarterly ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives (and other similar metrics) is an important indicator regarding minimum annual distribution requirements (“ADR”). This excludes the notion of an entity’s ability to use what is known as the spillback provision. Since I believe, with 100% certainly, ORC had no undistributed taxable income (“UTI”) as of 12/31/2017 or 12/31/2018, further discussion of the spillback provision/UTI is deemed unwarranted.

Now let us perform ORC’s dividend sustainability and projection analysis. This will be a good general indicator of ORC’s current dividend sustainability over the foreseeable future (rest of 2019); including whether a dividend increase or decrease should eventually come to fruition. This will also provide direct, factual evidence as to why ORC needed to reduce the company’s dividend heading into 2018 (which I correctly projected would occur back in 2017).

Side Note: Some mREIT peers typically utilize to-be-announced (“TBA”) mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) as a material part of a company’s investment strategy. Companies can enter into TBA contracts with a long position where management agrees to buy, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. Companies enter into TBA contracts with a long position as an off-balance sheet means of investing in and financing MBS. Companies can also enter into TBA contracts with a (short) position where management agrees to sell, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. Even though ORC does utilize this type of derivative instrument during most quarters, the company typically has a net (short) TBA MBS position. As such, ORC typically generates a net dollar roll (“NDR”) loss. As such, I have determined I am excluding this specific metric within ORC’s dividend sustainability analysis. Technically speaking, when a capital loss carryforward exists, NDR income (loss) is not a component of quarterly ERTI and is accounted for as a decrease/an increase to an entity’s cost basis per the IRC. Since AGNC and NLY have heavily utilized the forward TBA market during the past several years, each company’s quarterly ERTI and NDR income figures will be discussed later in the article.

TEST 1 - Quarterly ERTI Less Current and Deferred Gain (Loss) on Derivatives Versus Quarterly Distributions Analysis:

To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below. Table 2 is an extension of the information provided in Table 1 above. Table 2 compares ORC’s ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives to the company’s dividend distributions showing the quarterly underpayment (overpayment).

Table 2 – ORC ERTI Less Current and Deferred Gain (Loss) on DerivativesVersus Distributions Analysis (Q1 – Q4 2017 + 2018)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using ORC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 2 above as a reference, I take ORC's quarterly "ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives - common shareholders" figure (see red reference "E") and subtract this amount by the quarterly "distributions to shareholders from ERTI " figure (see red reference "I"). If ORC's red reference "E" is greater than the company’s red reference "I", then ORC technically had enough ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives to pay out the company’s dividend distributions for a particular quarter. As such, any excess quarterly ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives left over (after accounting for the dividend distributions) is added to ORC’s cumulative UTI balance. If ORC's red reference "E" is less than the company’s red reference "I", then ORC had overpaid the company’s quarterly dividend distributions and must use a portion of the remaining cumulative UTI balance (or add to the deficit balance) to help pay for the overpayment.

TEST 1 - Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 2 as a reference, ORC had ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives of $15.3, $13.8, $13.0, and $10.9 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively. In comparison, ORC had dividend distributions of ($14.1), ($16.6), ($19.0), and ($20.3) million, respectively. When calculated, ORC had an underpayment (overpayment) of ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives of $1.2, ($2.8), ($6.0), and ($9.4) million for the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively (see red reference “J”). This calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 92%, 120%, 147%, and 186%, respectively (see red reference “(I / E)”). As such, I believe it can be determined ORC slightly underpaid the company’s ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives during the first quarter of 2017. However, as the year progressed, ORC materially overpaid its ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives during the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017.

Furthermore, it should be noted as the year progressed, the severity of this quarterly overpayment notably increased. ORC went from generating ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives of $0.46 per share for the first quarter of 2017 to just $0.23 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017. I believe this can be seen as a steady, gradual drop in quarterly ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives during 2017. This mainly occurred due to three reasons.

First, as 2017 progressed, ORC experienced a fairly steady rise within the company’s “premium lost due to paydowns” figure which is the equivalent to GAAP’s premium amortization expense as used by companies like AGNC and NLY. This occurred as a direct result of ORC gradual increasing the company’s MBS/investment portfolio while prepayments only slightly decreased. Second, ORC was unable to “keep up with” the company’s continued increase in the number of outstanding shares of common stock regarding its net interest income. This directly stems from ORC modestly reducing the company’s on-balance sheet leverage ratio during 2017. For instance, as of 3/31/2017, ORC had an on-balance sheet leverage ratio of 9.1x. As of 12/31/2017, this ratio was reduced to 7.7x. Third, ORC’s weighted average coupon (“WAC”) was relatively unchanged during 2017 while interest rates on repurchase (“repo”) loan agreements (borrowing costs) steadily increased.

In my opinion, TEST 1 provides direct, factual evidence as to why there was mounting pressure for ORC to reduce the company’s monthly dividend per share rate heading into 2018. I believe the following quote from ORC’s annual report of a company's financial performance (10-K) for 2017 provides direct support on this previously laid assumption:

“…REIT common dividends declared in the fourth quarter of a calendar year with a record date prior to year-end and a payable date in January of the following year will be included in total distributions in the year declared only to the extent of available earnings and profits. As a result, such fourth quarter common dividends may be pro-rated between tax years or may not be taxable until the following year…the company’s December 2017 dividend of $0.14 paid in January 2018 is subject to tax in 2018. The remaining 2017 dividend distributions of $1.54, plus the dividend declared in December 2016 and paid in January 2017 of $0.14, are taxable in 2017.The 2017 dividend distribution described above exceeded 2017 earnings and profits by $0.71, representing 42% of the total 2017 distributions of $1.68. This nondividend distribution is characterized as return of capital and has been allocated on a pro rata basis to each 2017 dividend distribution…”

In a nutshell, a fairly large portion of ORC’s 2017 dividend was classified as a return of capital (“ROC”) distribution. In addition, 100% of ORC’s December 2017 dividend of $0.14 per share was determined to be a ROC distribution due to the company’s lack of sufficient 2017 earnings and profit (E&P)/taxable income (“TI”). As such, this monthly dividend was “deferred”, for taxation purposes, until 2018. Even when excluding ORC’s December 2017 dividend, a portion of the company’s remaining 2017 dividends were classified as a ROC distribution (an additional $0.71 per share) which was allocated evenly, for taxation purposes. I believe this was the main reason why ORC reduced the company’s monthly dividend per share rate from $0.14 per share for December 2017 all the way down to $0.08 per share beginning in August 2018. Simply put, ORC needed to more closely “align” the company’s ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives to its dividend distributions.

Moving to 2018, ORC had ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives of $13.7, $13.7, $13.6, and $12.3 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. In comparison, ORC had dividend distributions of ($16.5), ($14.2), ($13.0), and ($12.2) million, respectively. When calculated, ORC had an underpayment (overpayment) of ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives of ($2.8), ($0.5), $0.6, and $0.1 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. This calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 120%, 104%, 96%, and 99%, respectively. As such, I believe it can be determined ORC notably and slightly overpaid the company’s ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives during the first and second quarters of 2018, respectively. However, as the year progressed, along with an additional ($0.02) and ($0.01) per share dividend reduction beginning in March and August 2018 respectively, ORC slightly underpaid its ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives during the third and fourth quarters of 2018. In my opinion, while painful for shareholders, the combined 2018 notable dividend per share rate reductions were necessary.

Contrary to 2017, ORC was able to “stabilize” the company’s quarterly ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives. ORC generated ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives of $0.26 per share for the first, second, and third quarters of 2018. This figure slightly lowered to $0.24 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018. Contrary to realizing modest-notable derivative valuation losses during 2014-2017, as the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate/London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) quickly increased during 2018, ORC’s derivative instruments towards the short- and intermediate-end of the yield curve recorded net realized gains during 2018 (including current period interest rate payer swaps income). Along with a gradual increase in WAC within ORC’s pass-through (“PT”) MBS portfolio, these derivative gains/income offset a notable portion of the rise in repurchase (“repo”) loan interest rates (borrowing costs). However, it should be noted overall derivative valuations were hurt somewhat by the late rally during the second half of the fourth quarter of 2018. As such, the “cushion” ORC has, when it comes to dividend sustainability during 2019, remains narrow.

Brief Discussion of AGNC’s and NLY’s Quarterly Dividend Metrics:

When compared to ORC, AGNC had quarterly ERTI (when excluding the company’s NDR income) of $0.20, $0.26, $0.31, and $0.33 per common share for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. In comparison, AGNC distributed monthly dividends totaling $0.54 per common share each quarter. When including the impacts of AGNC’s net long TBA MBS position throughout the year, the company had quarterly ERTI and NDR income of $0.36, $0.43, $0.45, and $0.38 per common share for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively.

However, it should be noted AGNC reported quarterly net spread and NDR income (excluding the company’s “catch up” premium amortization expense; a non-IRC metric) of $0.60, $0.63, $0.61, and $0.53 per common share million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. I believe this specific metric currently best quantifies AGNC’s “true earnings power” of the company’s investment portfolio (as reiterated by management). This is one of the main reasons why I believe AGNC has a high (75%) probability of reporting a stable $0.18 per common share dividend through at least June 2019. As stated above, ORC does not record premium amortization expense in any given quarter but accounts for the equivalent of this metric through the company’s premium lost due to paydowns figure. For ORC, this specific amount is included within the company’s quarter ERTI figure (important to understand this distinction between ORC and AGNC/NLY when it comes to net interest income metrics).

When compared to ORC, NLY reported ERTI of $0.33, $0.24, and $0.25 per common share for the first, second, and third quarter of 2018, respectively. In comparison, NLY distributed a dividend of $0.30 each quarter. When including the impacts of NLY’s net long TBA MBS position throughout the year, the company had estimated core earnings (“ECE”) of $0.41, $0.30, and $0.29 per common share, respectively. However, when excluding NLY’s catch up premium amortization expense, the company reported normalized core earnings (“NCE”) of $0.30 per common share for the first-third quarters of 2018. This matched NLY’s dividend distributions of $0.30 per common share for each quarter. A more detailed analysis regarding NLY’s dividend sustainability, including fourth quarter of 2018 metrics and all remaining 2019 dividend projections, will be provided in a future NLY comparison article later this month. My projection of NLY’s dividend per share rate for the first quarter of 2019 was provided in the following sector comparison article:

Annaly Capital's Dividend, BV, And Valuation Compared To 19 mREIT Peers (Includes 2019 Dividend Projections) - Part 2

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up all the information in this article, TEST 1 provided the following information in regards to ORC’s ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives dividend distributions payout ratio for the first-fourth quarters of 2017, respectively:

ORC’s Q1-Q4 2017 ERTI Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio, Respectively: 92%, 120%, 147%, and 186%

One can see as 2017 progressed, even as ORC was gradually expanding its MBS/investment portfolio, the company’s quarterly ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives was not able to match the company’s dividend distributions when based on a $0.14 per share rate. This ultimately led ORC to report a notably large portion of the company’s 2017 dividend being classification as a ROC distribution. The reasoning behind the steady increase in ORC’s quarterly payout ratio was provided in TEST 1 above.

However, moving to 2018, ORC was able to stabilize both the company’s monetary and per share amount of its ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives. In my opinion, while painful for shareholders, the 2018 combined notable dividend decreases ($0.14 per share in December 2018 to $0.08 per share beginning in August 2018) were necessary.

TEST 1 provided the following information in regards to ORC’s ERTI, less the current and deferred gain (loss) on derivatives dividend distributions payout ratio for the first-fourth quarters of 2018, respectively:

ORC’s Q1-Q4 2018 ERTI Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio, Respectively: 120%, 104%, 96%, and 99%

In a nutshell, I believe ORC is currently “in better shape” when it comes to continuing to declare the company’s monthly dividend of $0.08 per share for 2019. Worst case, I believe a minor reduction to $0.07 per share could occur. This reasoning is mainly due to a notably lower 2018 quarterly payout ratio when compared to 2017. This assumption assumes the Fed Funds Rate, LIBOR, mortgage interest rates, and U.S. Treasury yields remain within a fairly narrow 50 basis points (“bps”) range during the rest of 2019. As such, I believe ORC will declare the following monthly dividends for March-December 2019:

Probability of a $0.07-$0.08 Per Share Dividend for March-December 2019: 70%

While rising mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields typically have a negative impact on an mREIT’s book value (“BV”), this scenario typically has a positive impact on newly originated MBS (higher coupons), lower conditional prepayment rate (“CPR”) percentages, and derivative instrument net valuation gains. For ORC, this equates to a direct decrease in the company’s premium lost due to paydowns figure which positively impacts quarterly ERTI/TI. In addition, ORC’s interest rate payer swaps have recently “switched” from generating quarterly interest expense to producing interest income within the company’s income statement (a positive catalyst/trend). If the FOMC increases the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate during 2019, ORC’s existing interest rate payer rates will provide additional interest income which will partially offset the company’s rising weighted average repo loan rate (borrowing costs).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate ORC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading above my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 3/1/2019; $6.85 per share), a HOLD when trading at through less than a (10.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last ORC article (approximately three weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate ORC as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe ORC is appropriately valued (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for ORC is approximately $6.85 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL.The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $6.15 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations;and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the recent four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 and the continued “wind-down”/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk). This also considers the recent more “dovish” tone/rhetoric by the Fed Chairman in regards to overall monetary policy during 2019; including projections on the future size of the Fed’s balance sheet.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

